Landen Birley turned in his fifth 20-plus game of the young season on Friday and West Valley sure needed it to hold off Brent Maldonado and Sunnyside.
Birley, a sophomore, scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams remained unbeaten in CBBN boys play with a 49-44 victory over Sunnyside at West Valley High School.
Parker Mills tallied eight of his 10 points in the third period for West Valley (3-0, 5-1), which starts a three-game westside tour on Wednesday at Mount Tahoma.
Maldonado sparked Sunnyside’s rally by hitting three of his four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. He finished with 22 points.
Moses Lake defeated Wenatchee 68-62 on Friday.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 6, Briones 5, Ochoa 0, Garcia 2, Brent Maldonado 22, Saenz 0, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 2, Cazares 3, R. Salinas 4,
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 2, Wright 0, Komstadius 6, May 4, Landen Birley 26, Kneisler 1, Parker Mills 10.
Sunnyside 11 5 11 17 — 44
West Valley 14 5 14 16 — 49
CWAC
SELAH 55, EAST VALLEY 40: At East Valley, struggling and down 15-14 at halftime, the Vikings woke up to score 41 points in the second half.
Beau Benjamin sparked the turnaround with 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half and Jackson Pepper made three of his four 3-pointers after the break for Selah (1-0, 2-2).
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 13, Giles 6, Tilley 0, Jones 0, Beau Benjamin 15, Mullins 5, Levi Pepper 10, Wright 6.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 9, Esquivel 9, Field 2, Sluder 8, Kinlow 2, Tasker 4, Staymates 6.
Selah 8 6 20 21 — 55
East Valley 6 9 13 12 — 40
PROSSER 51, EPHRATA 43: At Ephrata, the Mustangs trailed 27-19 at the break but pulled away with a 16-6 rush in the fourth quarter.
JJ Reyes and Koby McClure made three free throws each in the final period for Prosser (1-0, 3-1), which is off until the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29-30.
PROSSER — Reyes 8, Koby McClure 14, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 3, Peters 2, Russell 4, Hultberg 3, Bailey 6, Kevin Flores 11.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 4, Hans Roberts 12, Hendricks 6, Zabala 2, Cody Black 12, Tucker 7, Evenson 0, Devine 0.
Prosser 12 7 16 16 — 51
Ephrata 16 11 10 6 — 43
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 71, WAPATO 54: At Toppenish, Josh Perez pitched in four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points, 16 of which came in the opening period for the Wildcats (1-0, 3-2).
AJ Garza tossed in three 3-pointers and led Wapato (0-1, 3-3) with 13 points.
WAPATO — Redner 9, AJ Garza 13, Arizpe 2, Malachi Harrell 10, Hamilton 2, Washines 2, Jacob 8, McConville 8.
TOPPENISH — Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 32, Rivera 5, Cisneros 2, Luna 8, Izaiah Maldonado 12, Sanchez 2, Hanson 4, Williams 2.
Wapato 10 16 13 15 — 54
Toppenish 24 6 17 24 — 71
ZILLAH 63, NACHES VALLEY 42: At Zillah, Nakea John scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Leopards (1-0, 3-1) in their league opener without leading scorer Luke Navarre, who injured his ankle Tuesday night at Grandview.
NACHES VALLEY — Benge 8, Mendoza 3, Vander Hulls 0, Zimmerman 4, Stevenson 2, Porter Abrams 14, Rowe 2, Jewett 0, Kohl 0, Cuyle 9.
ZILLAH — Garza 4, Izzy Sandoval 10, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 5, Van De Graaf 9, B. Favilla 4, N. Navarre 9, Moore 0, Nakea John 22, Juarez 0.
Naches Valley 9 17 11 5 — 42
Zillah 13 18 17 15 — 63
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 75, MABTON 35: At Cle Elum, Jett Favero hit 5 of 7 shots beyond the arc and scored 28 points as the Warriors moved to 2-0 in league and 6-1 overall. Joel Kelly had 14 points, 13 boards, six assists and six blocks for Cle Elum.
MABTON — Moreno 5, Sam Vasquez 18, Zavala 0, Ar. Chavez 8, Bireuta 1, Espinoza 3, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 0.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 5, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 12, Joel Kelly 14, Johnson 4, Jett Favero 28, Graff 2, Ellis 0, Williams 8.
Mabton 7 14 1 13 — 35
Cle Elum 33 20 13 9 — 75
Highlights: Kelly (CE) 13 rebs, 6 assts, 6 blks, 3 stls; Williams (CE) 9 rebs.
KITTITAS 61, HIGHLAND 39: At Highland, Josh Rosbach and Connor Coles scored 19 points apiece and Coles made three 3-pointers for the Coyotes (2-0, 3-1).
KITTITAS — Bare 3, Josh Rosbach 19, Connor Coles 19, D. Varnum 4, Huber 4, N. Varnum 8, Carlson 0, Sanchez 0, Peterson 2, Tamez 2.
HIGHLAND — Castro 4, Connolly 5, Perez 6, Silva 3, Gutierrez 4, Sergio Ayala 12, Ceja 5.
Kittitas 15 12 12 22 — 61
Highland 10 7 6 16 — 39
GOLDENDALE 60, GRANGER 54: At Granger, Eli Golding’s 20 points and 16 rebounds powered the Timberwolves to their first win. Granger got 19 points from Julian Castro.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 5, O’Leary 2, Bischoff 4, Sam Wilder 16, Eli Golding 20, Boe 2, Groves 6, Se. Wilder 5.
GRANGER — Heckert 9, Julian Castro 19, Aldaco 2, Davian Castro 14, Maldonado 4, Stewart 6.
Goldendale 21 13 12 14 — 60
Granger 13 15 9 17 — 54
Highlights: Golding)Go) 16 rebs; Wilder (Go) 12 rebs, 5 assts.
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 57, YAKAMA TRIBAL 31: At Yakama Tribal, Dash Bosma pitched in 16 points to pace the Knights (1-0, 3-1), who made a break in the third quarter with a 23-5 run.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 7, Jansen 2, Isaac De Boer 11, Dash Bosma 16, B. Smeenk 8, Cole Wagenaar 13.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden S. 5, Russell M. 3, Trevor L. 3, Jonas S. 10, Jayden V. 4, Jaberry S. 6.
Sunnyside Chr. 10 10 23 14 — 57
Yakama Tribal 13 3 5 10 — 31
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 56, KIONA-BENTON 43: At Kiona-Benton, Aden Gonzalez knocked in 16 of his 18 points in the first half and Jaxton Caffrey scored nine of his 15 in the third period for the Lightning (4-1).
LA SALLE — Craig 0, Aden Gonzalez 18, O’Connor 9, Faletto 2, Valladares 0, Jaxton Caffrey 15, Stevens 3, Elliott 0, Sanchez 9.
KIONA-BENTON — Krisher 9, Villareal 3, Craven 9, Gage Mercado 10, Gabe Messner 10, Wilson 2.
La Salle 15 12 18 11 — 56
Kiona-Benton 3 9 11 20 — 43
TRI-CITIES PREP 73, WHITE SWAN 59: At White Swan, Jeffery Bill put together 10 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to lead the Cougars in Thursday’s makeup game from last week.
WHITE SWAN — Vanpelt 7, Karder Gleason 12, Haggerty 2, Roger Valdez 10, Hamilton 6, Johnson 0, Ryan 2, Hull 8, Lawrence 0, Jeffery Bill 10, Dittentholer 2.
Highlights: Daunte Vanpelt 8 rebs; Robert Haggerty 6 rebs; Valdez 8 rebs, 4 asst; Ethan Hamilton 7 rebs, 3 assts; Bill 14 rebs, 5 assts.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 72, THORP 29: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures for the Crusaders (2-1), who host Kalama on Tuesday.
THORP — DeMille 3, Rojas 2, Flory 9, Dyk 4, Boitano 1, Hicks 8, Johnson 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 2, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bowden 2, Bethel 4, Haydn Edwards 14, Belaire 6, Micah Morgan 10, Micah Rivera 10, Joel Johnston 10, Bertram 2, Nolan 8, Dominguez 2, Omlin 2.
Highlights: Matthew Bethel 3 rebs, 3 stls; Belaire 3 stls; Zeke Nolan 4 rebs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grizzles hold off West ValleyBaylee Maldonado hit her third 3-pointer with two minutes left and helped Sunnyside hold on for a 47-44 victory over West Valley in CBBN girls basketball Friday night.
The Grizzlies led 42-41 when Maldonado hit her final basket and she added a free throw on the next possession for a 46-41 cushion. She finished with 15 points as Sunnyside (2-0, 5-2) won its third straight.
Laiken Hill had 18 points and four assists for the Rams (1-2, 2-4).
In other league play, Moses Lake beat Wenatchee 61-18.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 9, Gonzalez 2, Lopez 7, Carrizales 1, Briones 6, Baylee Maldonado 15, Butler 2, Garza 5.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 18, Morford 0, Fries 4, Julianna Bell 11, Bremerman 6, Strother 4, Hatfield 1, McMurry 0.
Sunnyside 12 12 12 11 — 47
West Valley 14 5 13 12 — 44
Highlights: Bell (WV) 7 rebs; Hill (WV) 4 assts.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 56, SELAH 40: At East Valley, senior Jada Mendoza canned five of her seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a career-high 28 points for the Red Devils in their league opener. East Valley (1-0, 3-4) hosts Eisenhower on Dec. 28.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Keller 3, Hall 0, Pendleton 3, Giles 6, Andrews 0, Mattson 6, Wilkey 2, Sarett 0, Garza 4, Sydnee Coons 11.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 14, Jada Mendoza 28, Trujillo 1, Goodell 9, Taylor 2, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 0, Kalkowski 0, Morrison 0, Sylve 2.
Selah 11 6 15 8 — 40
East Valley 16 18 11 11 — 56
Highlights: Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 9 rebs.
ELLENSBURG 74, GRANDVIEW 33: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson scored 10 of her 23 points during the Bulldogs’ 20-1 burst in the third quarter.
Brooke Ravet made three 3-pointers for Ellensburg (1-0, 5-0).
GRANDVIEW — Castro 6, Armendariz 0, Trevino 5, Freeman 2, Richey 2, Castilleja 8, Hamm 0, Benitez 5, Medina 0, Torres 2.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 4, Leishman 9, Philip 7, Layne Rogel 12, Q. Rogel 0, Olivia Anderson 23, Brooke Ravet 11, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 2, Mahre 0, Marrs 4.
Grandview 6 14 1 12 — 33
Ellensburg 19 18 20 17 — 74
PROSSER 70, EPHRATA 30: At Ephrata, the Mustangs’ defense produced 21 steals and the offense hit 11 3-pointers in their league opener. Prosser (1-0, 4-0) will host Wapato, also unbeaten on Tuesday.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 1, Adrianna Milanez 11, Cox 9, Roehl 7, Amia Ibarra 10, Lay’lee Dixon 12, Blair 6, Gomez 0, Phillips 8, Saldana 4, Martinez 2.
EPHRATA — Hector 2, Hagy 2, Alessa Soto 10, Addison Mills 10, Evenson 3, Durfee 3.
Prosser 27 16 10 17 — 70
Ephrata 5 14 2 9 — 30
Highlights: Alexis Gomez (P) 4 assts; Dixon (P) 5 stls; Nehka Roehl (P) 5 stls.
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 60, TOPPENISH 57: At Toppenish, KK Bass and Trinity Wheeler combined for 47 points to help the unbeaten Wolves fend off Toppenish. Wheeler hit two 3-pointers and netted 10 points in the final period for Wapato (1-0, 6-0).
Tatiana Camacho got 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and added 13 rebounds for Toppenish (0-1, 3-2).
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 23, Grunlose 0, Deets Parrish 10, Alvarado 0, Garza 2, Espinoza 1, KK Bass 24, Goudy 0, Gonzalez 0.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 12, Cuevas 2, Tatiana Camacho 19, Hill 0, Baker 2, Sanchez 7, Jewelisa Landa 11, Norman 4, Hurley 0.
Wapato 16 8 16 18 — 60
Toppenish 14 9 15 19 — 57
Highlights: Camacho (T) 13 rebs.
ZILLAH 59, NACHES VALLEY 31: At Zillah, D’Ana Esquivel netted nine of her 22 points in the second quarter to spark the Leopards after a slow start. Alaina Garza then scored seven of her 10 points in the third period for Zillah (1-0, 4-0).
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 0, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Rowe 2, VanAmburg 3, Hargroves 9, Maddy Jewett 15, Clements 2.
ZILLAH — Oliver 4, Hicks 8, Johnston 0, D’Ana Esquivel 22, Alaina Garza 10, Gonzales 5, Walle 3, Jack 0, Salme 7.
Naches Valley 5 6 10 10 — 31
Zillah 7 17 21 14 — 59
Highlights: Hicks (Z) 4 assts, 3 stls; Esquivel (Z) 9 stls.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 47, MABTON 44: At Cle Elum, freshman Gracie Glondo scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Warriors (2-0, 5-1) won their fifth straight.
Mabton’s Alana Zavala made two 3-pointers in the first quarter and 7 of 8 free throws for 15 points.
MABTON — Sanchez 4, Bonewell 0, Roettger 8, Ramirez 2, Amy Moreno 14, Macedo 0, Cortes 0, Galarza 1, Alana Zavala 15.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 1, Singer 2, Nellie Nichols 11, Anderson 2, Coleman 2, Gracie Glondo 18, Wallick 2, Ellison 9.
Mabton 11 6 8 19 — 44
Cle Elum 12 13 8 14 — 47
Highlights: Nichols (CE) 8 rebs, 3 assts; Glondo (CE) 10 rebs; Ellison (CE) 7 rebs, 3 blks.
KITTITAS 48, HIGHLAND 26: At Highland, Rillee Huber’s 12 points paced the Coyotes (2-0, 3-0). Maricza Mendoza led Highland with 13 points.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Harris 0, Bare 4, Nash 8, Rillee Huber 12, Wilson 4, Aubree Brown-Knudsen 11, Phillips 9.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 2, Garcia 9, Keller 0, Lamas Avalos 0, Rydberg 0, Howell 0, McIlrath 2, Maricza Mendoza 13, Silva 0.
Kittitas 10 19 10 9 — 48
Highland 6 6 11 3 — 26
GOLDENDALE 50, GRANGER 38: At Granger, Gwen Gilliam knocked in 20 points, 10 in each half, in the Timberwolves’ league opener. Granger’s Jasmin Vasquez tallied 26.
GOLDENDALE — Bean 6, Gwen Gilliam 20, Casey 2, Bomberger 4, Blain 6, Mackenzie Dahl 12.
GRANGER — Garcia 0, Guajardo 0, Ochoa 1, Chavez 6, Herrera 5, Jasmin Vasquez 26.
Goldendale 10 12 12 16 — 50
Granger 11 13 4 10 — 36
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 44, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 35: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes netted seven of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Eagles. Taylor Andringa’s 17 points paced SC.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 4, Alseth 0, Harrington 4, Faber 7, Taylor Andringa 17, Velasquez 0, Van Wingerden 3.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 5, Andy 0, Sampson 7, George 7, Stacona 0, Buck 6, Gwen Dawes 18, ScabbyRobe 1.
Sunnyside Chr. 8 6 8 13 — 35
Yakama Tribal 10 15 7 12 — 44
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 48, KIONA-BENTON 37: At Kiona-Benton, Ellie Bost netted 12 of her 22 points in the first quarter to spark the Lightning to its first win.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 22, O’Connor 2, Gaytan 2, Ella Craig 10, Gasseling 8, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Brown 4.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 7, Guevara 2, Alexis Quinones 13, Andrade 2, Berry 2, Aguilar 8, Messner 3.
La Salle 18 8 12 10 — 48
Kiona-Benton 8 6 14 9 — 37
WHITE SWAN 54, TRI-CITIES PREP 45: At White Swan, Keegan Wolfsberger’s double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds led the Cougars (2-2).
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 9, Bass 2, Yallup 6, Abigail H. 3, Ruby Trujillo 15, Tyanna R. 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 17.
White Swan 10 16 9 19 — 54
Highlights: Wolfsberger 15 rebs, 3 assts; Trujillo 7 rebs, 3 assts; Saige Watlamet 4 rebs; Alisha Yallup 10 rebs.
WRESTLING
Greyhounds top ProsserGRANDVIEW — Led by three falls and a major decision, Grandview defeated Prosser 49-24 in CWAC wrestling on Thursday. The Greyhounds improved to 2-0 in league.
Zillah and Wapato both cruised to victories over Wahluke and Royal in SCAC double duals.
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 49, PROSSER 24
At Grandview
106: Lazarus Trevino (G) for. 113: Angel Alcantar-Jimenez (G) for. 120: Isaac Reyna (P) p. Jacob Benitez, 3:07. 126: Michael Flores (G) d. Benjamin Maldonado, 5-1. 132: Evan Benitez (G) p. Noah Medrano, 1:03. 138: Azel Gonzalez (G) md. Benjamin Alcaraz, 13-4. 145: Sebastian Mendoza (G) d. Alexi Fuentes, 9-3. 152: Kaden Wyatt (P) p. Alexis Vazquez, 3:22. 160: Jace Delarosa (G) d. Alex Anderson, 4-3. 170: Jacob Jaimez (G) p. Bryce Baggerly, 1:08. 182: Neo Medrano (P) p. Juan Rodriguez, 4:30. 195: Emanuel Lopez (P) p. Daniel Estrada, 1:23. 220: Antonio Ramos (G) for. 285: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Jacob Thomas Marks, 1:23.
CBBN
WENATCHEE 41, EISENHOWER 27
At Eisenhower
182: Eddie Herrera (E) p. Ryan Rainbolt, 5:19. 195: Luke Fluegge (W) p. Davion Taylor, 2:34. 220: Evan Berdan (W) for. 285: Jack Fluegge (W) md. Daniel Machuca, 14-0. 106: Jasen Reyes (E) d. Ryder Whitley, 2-0. 113: Frank Redfield (E) d. Ezekiel Tapia, 9-3. 120: DeAngelo Negrete (W) md. Francisco Sanchez, 13-5. 126: Aydin Garica (E) p. Peter Briley, 4:58. 132: Will Chichenoff (E) p. Kannon Sanders, 4:53. 138: Bryant Witherington (W) d. Greyson Sartain, 19-17 (OT). 145: Aaron Culler (E) d. Levi McCreary, 3-2. 152: Trenton Miller (W) p. Jose Olivera, 5:36. 160: Joseph Schuyleman (W) p. Adalberto Navarro, 5:03. 170: John Gutzwiler (W) p. Carlos Galvan, 3:04.
SCAC
WAPATO 57, ROYAL 24
138: Raul Sanchez III (W) p. Carlos Barajas, 1:11. 145: Robin Campos (W) p. Miguel Salas, 1:02. 152: Christian Macias (W) for. 160: Hunter Gomez (W) d. Danny Chavez, 5-0. 170: Alan Garcia (R) p. Oscar Valdivia, 4:12. 182: Kaleb Hernandez (R) p. Alexis Paredes, 1:50. 195: Jorge Mendoza (W) p. Alejandro Busillos, 1:51. 220: Noel Alatorre (R) p. Hassen Benedicto, 3:30. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. Kevin Evangelista, 1:03. 106: Anthony Perez (W) for. 113: Jayden Vazquez (W) p. Jose Herrejon, 3:37. 120: Sebastian Hernandez (R) p. Cameron Fonseca, 1:04. 126: Aiden Badonie (W) for. 132: Christopher Garza Jr. (W) p. Uriel Bautista, 0:53.
WAPATO 76, WAHLUKE 6
145: Robin Campos (Wap) for. 152: Christian Macias (Wap) for. 160: Hunter Gomez (Wap) for. 170: Oscar Valdivia (Wap) md. Chris Gallardo, 12-4. 182: Alexis Paredes (Wap) for. 195: Jorge Mendoza (Wap) for. 220: Anthony Zebrano (Wah) p. Hassen Benedicto, 3:41. 285: Angel Leyva (Wap) p. Abel Castaneda, 1:59. 106: Anthony Perez (Wap) p. Saul Castro, 1:53. 113: Jayden Vasquez (Wap) p. Victor Mateo, 0:56. 120: Cameron Fonseca (Wap) p. Leandro Bucio, 1:39. 126: Aiden Badonie (Wap) p. Josue Mendoza, 3:57. 132: Christopher Garza Jr. (Wap) p. Diego Santiago, 1:07. 138: Raul Sanchez III (Wap) p. Tony Valdovinos, 1:05.
ZILLAH 52, ROYAL 17
106: Kaydn Cuevas (Z) for. 113: Leonel Lustre (Z) p. Herrejon, 3:26. 120: Hernandez (R) tf. Luis Telles, 17-2. 126: No match. 132: Ryan Vader (Z) md. Bautista, 13-4. 138: Jorge Espinoza (Z) p. Barajas, 1:31. 145: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Salas, 0:23. 152: Jaden Wesselius (Z) for. 160: Noe Hinojosa (Z) p. Chavez, 3:38. 170: Garcia (R) for. 182: No match. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Hernandez, 2:36. 220: Alatorre (R) p. Martin Rojas, 1:04. 285: Caleb Wertenberger (Z) p. Evangelists, 0:45.
ZILLAH 47, WAHLUKE 12
106: Leonel Lustre (Z) p. Ethan Gonzalez, 1:58. 113: Kaydn Cuevas (Z) tf. Victor Mateo, 19-2. 120: Luis Telles (Z) p. Erick Roque, 4:05. 126: Ryan Vader (Z) p. Josue Mendoza, 5:50. 132: Antonio Valdivenos (W) p. Aiden Erickson, 3:29. 138: Jorge Espinoza (Z) p. Diego Santiago, 2:27. 145: Wade Tynan (Z) for. 152: Jaden Wesselius (Z) p. Antonio Valdovinos, 1:03. 160: Noe Hinojosa (Z) for. 170: No match. 182: No Match. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Anthony Zebrano, 5:24. 220: Martin Rojas (Z) for. 285: Jacob Valdivenos (W) p. Caleb Wertenberger, 1:08.
Other scores: Davis 60, West Valley 15; Ellensburg 47, Selah 30; Ephrata 43, East Valley 25.
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Team scores: West Valley 75, Eastmont 74; Eastmont 96, Sunnyside 39; Moses Lake 142, Eisenhower 24; Moses Lake 146, Davis 18. Zillah also competed.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: West Valley 2:01.75, Eisenhower 2:18.79. 200 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 2:20.83, Christopher Gutierrez (D) 2:46.65. 200 IM: Caleb Magalei (Ike) 2:57.49. 50 free: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.77, Jhostin Cervantes (Ike) 27.64. 100 fly: Ian Muffet (Z) 55.52. 100 free: Blake McCabe (WV) 1:04.21, Luke Cardenas (WV) 1:05.98. 500 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 6:22.92, Sam Roy (Ike) 7:01.93. 200 free relay: West Valley 1:50.23, Eisenhower 2:00.99. 100 back: Jhostin Cervantes (Ike) 1:20.58, Jacob Goin (WV) 1:23.42. 100 breast: Ian Muffet (Z) 1:00.93, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:06.96. 400 free relay: West Valley 5:27.93, Sunnyside 5:54.76.
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
DAVIS 3, WEST VALLEY 1
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Davis 647-646, WV 761-581, Davis 161-121, Davis 124-93.
Highlights: Layla Hall (D) 267 (155), Makayla Mitchell (D) 249 (152), Alize Donaldson (WV) 314 (182), Sam Ostriem (WV) 313 (177), Sydney Miles (WV) 180.
MEETINGS
QBs honor Jim KempLongtime football official and Monday Morning Quarterback Club member Jim Kemp, who was well known for the array of Christmas treats he brought to the club’s last meeting before Christmas, will be honored in absentia at Monday’s luncheon. After Kemp passed away last week, members of his family told the QB’s they will deliver his usual treats.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
