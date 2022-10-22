East Valley’s girls soccer team completed its unbeaten regular season and capped off a 12-0 CWAC campaign with a 3-0 victory over Prosser on Thursday at Earl Barden Stadium.
Shannah Mellick, the area’s leading scorer with 23 goals this season, had a goal and two assists and freshman Ariana Lopez scored her 21st goal for the Red Devils (15-0-1 overall), who will host a district semifinal on Thursday.
In other CWAC games Thursday night, Grandview beat Othello 2-0 to earn the sixth and final district tournament spot and Ellensburg topped Ephrata 1-0, giving the Bulldogs the No. 3 seed and a loser-out game against Grandview on Tuesday. Othello will host Prosser in Tuesday’s other first-round match.
First half: 1, East Valley, Ariana Lopez (Shannah Mellick), 11:00; 2, East Valley, Lilliana Byers (Mellick), 25:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Mellick (Eveyanna Townsend), 77:00.
Saves: Abigail Jensen (P) 10; Kate Ketcham (EV) 5.
SCAC WEST LA SALLE 2, NACHES VALLEY 0: At La Salle, Livy Alegria scored less than a minute after she assisted Lily Manzo’s goal to lead the Lightning to its ninth straight win. La Salle finished West play at 7-1 and travels to Royal for a nonleaguer on Tuesday.
First half: 1, La Salle, Lily Manzo (Livy Alegria), 29:00; 2, La Salle, Alegria (Talina White), 30:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Maddy Jewett (NV) 24; Olivia Stevens (LS) 1.
TOPPENISH 3, ZILLAH 0: At Toppenish, Belinda Cortez and Jessenia Cruz scored first-half goals to keep the Wildcats on track to share a regular season league title. They improved to 6-1 in league play and will conclude their regular season when Wapato visits Tuesday night.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Belinda Cortez, 18:00; 2, Toppenish, Jessenia Cruz, 28:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Mia Anaya, 50:00.
EWAC
HIGHLAND 4, WARDEN 0: At Warden, freshman Aylin Aguilera scored twice and delivered an assist to give the Scotties their 11th league win in 12 matches.
In other EWAC action Thursday night, Cle Elum stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Goldendale, Granger beat White Swan 4-0 and Mabton picked up a forfeit win over Burbank.
First half: 1, Highland, Aylin Aguilera (Maricza Mendoza), 4:00; 2, Highland, Mendoza (Anahi Garcia), 17:00; 3, Highland, Aguilera (Mendoza), 32:00; 4, Highland, Melany Meza (Aguilera), 40:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 2; Valerie Rodriguez (W) 2.
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, the Rams moved into a first-place tie with Wenatchee at 9-1 with Thursday’s 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 sweep. West Valley host Eastmont on Tuesday and finish the regular season at Sunnyside on Thursday.
WV highlights: Lily Kinloch 15 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Kennedy Webb 9 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 4 kills, 2 blocks; Mia Gonzalez 4 kills; Emily Strong 13 digs; Lexi Barbee 30 assists, 5 digs.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelin Rodriguez 17 assists, 1 kill, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Paris Powell 3 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs, 2 blocks; Taylor Edwards 4 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Anna Hull 6 kills, 2 digs, 8 blocks; Alivia Colbert 6 kills, 1 dig, 7 blocks; Ashley Serna 2 kills 1 dig, 2 blocks; Braelen Skinner 1 ace, 10 digs; Andrea Acevedo 2 aces, 10 digs.
DAVIS 3, MOSES LAKE 2: At Moses Lake, the Pirates fell behind 0-2 but rallied for a 24-26, 20-25, 25-23,25-22, 15-8 victory. Davis leveled its league record at 5-5 and will host Eisenhower on Tuesday.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 11-13 serving, 21 kills, 11 pp, 6 digs, 1 block; Kailey Willsey 11-13 serving, 3 aces, 17 kills, 5 pp, 3 digs, 4 blocks; Litzy Carrillo 4-6 serving, 1 kill, 5 pp, 5 digs; Camryn Birch 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 5 pp, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Kathleen Velazquez Ledezma 11-13 serving 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 pp, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 35 assists; Sally Gargus 21 pp, 20 digs; Rose Pineda Puente 11-12 serving, 1 ace, 9 pp, 11 digs; Vennesy Martinez 1 kill, 3 pp, 3 digs; Sienna Kerrigan 1 kill, 1 pp, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Dayana Abundiz 4-4 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill.
EASTMONT 3, SUNNYSIDE 1: At Eastmont, the Wildcats rallied to win 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16. Sunnyside finishes league play hosting West Valley next Thursday.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, EPHRATA 2: At East Valley, Keegan Fernandez’s 14 kills helped rally the Red Devils to a 25-21, 21-25, 14-25, 25-16, 16-14 victory. EV plays at Othello on Tuesday.
EV highlights: Keegan Fernandez 14 kills, 2 blocks, 3 pp, 2 digs; Mackenzie Hambly 7 kills, 1.5 blocks; Mya Alvarado 1 kill, .5 blocks, 17 assists, 2 aces, 3 digs; Tori Goodell 1 kill, 2 pp, 5 digs; Madelyn Trujillo 2 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Alexi Ramirez 3 pp, 5 digs; Jalee Anderson 1 assist, 5 pp, 14 digs; Hailey Randolph 5 kills, 8 pp, 1 dig; Ivana Zaldivar 4 kills, 7 pp, 3 digs; Maycee Overacker 13 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace.
ELLENSBURG 3, PROSSER 0: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs earned their eighth league sweep with a 25-17, 25-9, 25-10 victory. Ellensburg moved to 9-0.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 17 kills, 10 digs; Alana Marrs 3 kills, 5 blocks, 7 digs; Olivia Anderson 7 kills, 2 blocks; Hazel Murphy 4 kills, 3 digs; Parker Lyyski 4 blocks; Leah Drexler 5 aces, 11 digs, 11 assists; Lilly Button 10 assists, 16 digs; Kacey Mayo 8 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; Taylor Alder 5 digs; Leah Lewis 2 kills, 3 digs.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 3 kills, 9 blocks, 1 ace; Kendra Groeneveld 10 assists, 6 digs; Adriana Milanez 17 digs, 1 ace; Kambree Blair 7 digs; Julianna Phillips 2 blocks.
SELAH 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, the Vikings prevailed 25-18, 25-7, 25-9 and will host Prosser on Tuesday in the Emily Harris Memorial game at Selah Middle School.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 8-8 serving, ace, 7 pp, 14 digs; Madi McNett 1 kill; Emily Hutchinson 9 pp, 8 kills, 13 digs; Taylor Kieser 17-17 serving, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 16 kills, 6 digs, 11 assists; Maddy Miller 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs, 14 assists; Ana Hrle 3 kills, block; Kylee Huntley 1 kill; Madilynn Shurtleff 16-16 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 4 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 2 aces, 3 digs, 7 assists.
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 8 kills 7 digs; Amaya Benitez 14 assists 6 digs; Sienna black 5 blocks.
SCAC WEST LA SALLE 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At La Salle, the Lightning finished an unbeaten run through the West Division at 8-0 with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 sweep. Naches Valley finishes Tuesday at home against Zillah.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 10 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 6 aces; Kaylee Wheeler 14 kills, 3 digs, 5 aces; Kaylee Truhler 1 dig; Bella Rios 1 dig; Citilali Flores 2 digs, 2 aces; Malia Wheeler 23 assits, 3 kills, 1 dig; Jocelyn McCoy 1 kill; Angeles Torres 3 digs, 1 ace; Bianca Aguilera 1 kill; Violet Tunstall 2 digs, 1 ace; Natalie Overby 2 kills.
TOPPENISH 3, ZILLAH 1: At Toppenish, the Wildcats moved into a second-place tie with Zillah at 4-3 with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-11, 25-19 victory and will wrap up league play at Wapato on Tuesday.
Zillah highlights: Emily Greene 15-15 serving, 14 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace; Emma Flood 14-14-serving, 1 ace, 27 digs, 4 kills; Jacelyn Yearout 8-8 serving, 1 ace, 10 digs, 2 kills, 39 assists; Kya Gonzales 14-14 serving, 1 ace, 21 digs, 9 kills, 2 assists; Mia Hicks 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 10 kills, 13 digs, 1 block; Liz Walle 10-10 serving, 2 blocks, 2 kills; Alaina Garza 1 block, 1 kill; Destyni Salme 4 kills, 6 digs.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 1 ace, 15 digs; Anahi Santacruz 3 aces, 9 digs, 8 kills; Kyra Hurley 4 kills, 1 block; Naylanee Strom 5 aces, 7 digs, 30 assists; Reese Meninick 2 aces, 7 digs, 6 kills; Tatiana Camacho 10 kills, 2 blocks.
EWAC WEST
GRANGER 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Highland, Jaylin Golob served 13 aces and had 20 assists for the Spartans in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 victory. Granger hosts Cle Elum on Tuesday.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 33-34 serving, 13 aces, 2 kills, 20 assists, 2 digs, 2 pp; Eliana Rios 10-11 serving, 3 aces, 17 digs, 23 pp; Alyssa Roman 6-7 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 7 digs, 5 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 4 kills, 11 digs, 10 pp; Marian Alaniz 7-7 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 digs, 2 pp; Amy Torres 6-7 serving, 1 ace, 9 kills, 5 digs, 5 pp; Stacey Cruz 5 digs, 3 pp; Estrella Valencia 4 kills, 1 block.
Highland highlights: Andrea Valencia 7 serves, 2 aces; Autumn Hamett 6 serves, 4 tips, 4 blocks; Lanessa Jones, 7 serves, 4 hits; Emma Lister 5 tips, 2 blocks.
MABTON 3, KITTITAS 1: At Kittitas, the Vikings lifted their West record to 4-6 with a 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 27-25 victory as Keirrah Roettger led the way with 11 kills and Alana Zavala served eight aces.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 6 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs, 1 assist, 1.5 blocks; Paige Danielle 20 digs; Dakota Rivera 11 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 block; Carly Schaenherr 8 digs, 3 aces; Dixie Best 2 kills, 6 digs, 2.5 blocks; Gabby Santos 3 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs, 20 assists, 1.5 blocks; Mira Presnell 1 kills, 8 aces, 20 digs, 1 assist, .5 block; Gilena Provaznik 3 kills, 6 aces, 17 digs; Chyanne Schott 1 ace; Kayliana Blackmore 2 digs.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 18-21 serving, 8 aces, 6 kills, 15 digs; Keirrah Roettger 14-14 serving, 1 ace, 11 kills, 9 digs; Joana Mata 13-16 serving, 2 ace, 3 digs, 3 kills, 26 assists; Jentry Simpson 19-19 serving, 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Clarisa Rojas 13-13 serving, 5 aces, 7 digs; Maritza Galarza 12-13 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills, 1 block; Kimberly Quesada 2 digs; Sheyla Ramos 1 dig; Ashley Macedo 1 dig.
CLE ELUM 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At Cle Elum, the Warriors improved to 7-3 in the West with a 25-6, 25-16, 25-21 win.
WS highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger 5 kills; Dalia Vera 1 kill; Kamiya Jackson 12 perfect passes.
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC At Ellensburg
BOYS
Team scores: Ellensburg 2-0, Ephrata 1-1, East Valley 0-2.
Top 5: Hayden Roberts (Eph) 16:30 (5K), Chase Perez (Ell) 17:04, Mac Steele (Ell) 17:05, Joseph Fromherz (Ell) 17:06, Hayden Malone (Eph) 17:10.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 2-0, Ephrata 1-1, East Valley 0-2.
Top 5: June Nemrow (Ell) 19:55, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 20:21, Alexa Laughlin (Eph) 20:29, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 20:40, Emma Beachy (Ell) 20:53.
At Apple Ridge Run
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 3-0, Prosser 2-1, Othello 1-2, Grandview 0-3.
Top 5: Eric Swedin (S) 16:36 (3m), Nathan Shipley (S) 16:55, Zeus Montano (G) 16:58, Cristobal Gonzalez (P) 17:10, Joshua Strand (S) 17:18.
GIRLS
Team scores: Selah 3-0, Prosser 2-1, Grandview 1-2, Othello 0-3.
Top 5: Mallory Keller (S) 19:55, Kimberly Alcaraz (O) 20:43, Avery Goetz (S) 20:52, Isabella Escamilla (S) 20:53, Jozi Eller (S) 21:01.
SCAC At Wapato
BOYS
Team scores: Royal 39, Wahluke 47, Naches Valley 64, Wapato 91, La Salle 123.
Top 5: Quinn Jones (NV) 17:12 (5K), Angel Vasquez (Wah) 17:23, Abraham Montoya (R) 17:37, Crisopher Galvan (Wah) 17:38, Carlos Barajas (R) 17:47.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 27, Royal 56, Wapato 59, Wahluke 81.
Top 5: Diana Camargo (Wap) 18:32, Brooke Miles (NV) 19:18, Taryn Huck (NV) 19:27, Kenia Orth (R) 20:33, Katrina Feriante (NV) 21:01.
At Toppenish
BOYS
Team scores: College Place 36, Connell 52, Toppenish 60, Zillah 81, Kiona-Benton inc.
Top 5: Jio Herrera (CP) 17:01, Vicente Medelez (Z) 17:55, Spencer Harris (Co) 17:56, Drew Wipf (CP) 18:24, Elijah Morrisette (Co) 18:33.
GIRLS
Team scores: Toppenish 34, Zillah 47, College Place 49, Connell and Kiona-Benton inc.
Top 5: Birtukan Durand (CP) 23:46, Vanessa Carriedo (Z) 23:49, Lily Simmons (Z) 23:58, Natalia Sanchez (T) 24:01, Estrella Veliz (T) 24:05.
