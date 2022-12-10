Senior KK Bass made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Wapato’s unbeaten girls to a 79-51 victory at East Valley in nonleague play Friday night.
Bass netted 13 of her season-high points in the third quarter for the Wolves, who made 11 3-pointers in the game. Jordan Espinoza connected on three shots beyond the arc and finished with 13 points and Trinity Wheeler scored 16 points.
Jada Mendoza led East Valley (1-3) with 16 points.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 16, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 4, Deets Parrish 11, Alvarado 2, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 13, KK Bass 28, Goudy 2, Gonzalez 3.
EAST VALLEY — Alvarado 7, Jada Mendoza 16, Trujillo 9, Goodell 2, Taylor 4, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 2, Kalkowski 6, Morrison 2, Sylve 3.
Wapato 17 21 19 22 — 79
East Valley 8 14 12 17 — 51
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 62, WENATCHEE 23: At West Valley, junior Julianna Bell scored 11 of her 15 points in the second quarter and Laiken Hill put together 13 points, six steals and four assists for the Rams (1-0, 2-1).
WENATCHEE — Cardona 4, Gabby Volyn 15, Hansen 4.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 13, Jamieson 2, Fries 8, Winslow 2, Julianna Bell 15, Bremerman 9, Strother 7, Hatfield 4, McMurry 2.
Wenatchee 0 7 8 8 — 23
West Valley 21 29 12 0 — 62
WV highlights: Millea McMurry 7 rebs, Laiken Hill 6 stls, 4 assts.
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 61, SELAH 42: At Selah, Mia Hicks netted 17 points and D’Ana Esquivel scored seven of her 16 points in the final period for the Leopards, who made their break with a 17-4 third quarter.
ZILLAH — Oliver 4, Mia Hicks 17, Johnston 2, D’Ana Esquivel 16, Garza 9, Gonzales 3, Walle 8, Jack 2, Salme 0.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 11, Keller 3, Hall 0, Pendleton 7, Franklin 8, Andrews 0, Mattson 6, Wilkey 3, Sarett 0, Garza 2, Coons 2.
Zillah 18 9 17 17 — 61
Selah 12 12 4 14 — 42
ELLENSBURG 71, MOSES LAKE 21: At Ellensburg, Olivia Anderson broke out for 36 points — the second-most in school history — and the Bulldogs flew out to a 39-14 halftime lead en route to improving to 4-0.
MOSES LAKE — Macdonald 9, Voss 0, Reffett 0, Bischoff 5, Cox 1, Nighswonger 4, Char 0, Wittbank 0, Nollette 0, Bond 2, De La Rosa 0.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 0, Rylee Leishman 11, Philip 2, L. Rogel 5, Q. Rogel 7, Olivia Anderson 36, Ravet 0, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 8.
Moses Lake 7 7 4 3 — 21
Ellensburg 17 22 15 17 — 71
GRANDVIEW 60, NACHES VALLEY 40: At Naches Valley, Natalee Trevino pitched in 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting as the Greyhounds moved to 2-3. Maddy Jewett paced the Rangers (1-2) with 17 points.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 1, Armendariz 5, Natalee Trevino 26, Freeman 2, Jazmine Richey 6, Castilleja 2, D. Medina 6, Hamm 2, Benitez 7, A. Medina 3, Torres 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Vanwagoner 2, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Cooper 0, Rowe 8, VanAmberg 1, Hargroves 8, Maddy Jewett 17, Clements 4.
Grandview 22 16 13 9 — 60
Naches Valley 14 11 7 8 — 40
Highlights: Richey (G) 5 rebs, 4 stls, 4 assts.
PROSSER 56, SUNNYSIDE 49: At Prosser, freshman Diedra Phillips made eight of the Mustangs’ 17 free throws and scored 14 points as Prosser improved to 2-0.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 2, Gonzalez 5, J. Lopez 2, Jansyn Carrizalas 11, Amaro 3, Briones 6, Baylee Maldanado 10, R. Lopez 3, Garza 7.
PROSSER — Diedra Phillips 14, Groeneveld 8, Milanez 7, Ibarra 7, Cox 6, Dixon 6, Blair 4, Gomez 4, Roehl 0, Chavez 0.
Sunnyside 9 13 11 16 — 49
Prosser 17 10 12 17 — 56
CASHMERE 54, LA SALLE 6: At La Salle, the Bulldogs moved to 4-1 and will return to Yakima to play in the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29-30.
CASHMERE — Talley 5, Piepel 2, Traynor 2, Bissonette 6, Hammond 8, Bjorklund 16, Kuna 14.
LA SALLE — Bost 6, O’Connor 0, Gaytan 0, Craig 0, Lopez-Trujillo 3, Gasseling 0, Brown 0.
Cashmere 18 17 16 3 — 54
La Salle 0 0 6 0 — 6
CLE ELUM 61, RIVER VIEW 13: At River View, Gracie Glondo’s 14 points helped the Warriors improve to 2-1.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 3, Aper 0, Singer 5, Nichols 8, Anderson 6, Hurley 4, Coleman 5, Gracie Glondo 14, Wallick 4, Ellison 12.
Cle Elum 23 8 20 10 — 63
River View 0 2 8 3 — 13
CE highlights: Kretschman 7 rebs; Singer 10 stls.
HIGHLAND 41, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 35 (OT): At Highland, Maricza Mendoza scored 17 points and Gaby Paniagua and Anahi Garcia combined for 15 steals for the Scotties (1-3).
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Smith 0, Larsen 0, Heredia 13, Stepper 0, Dodds 10, Taruminga 2, Castleman 10.
HIGHLAND — Maricza Mendoza 17, Paniagua 7, Garcia 8, Keller 5, Estrada 2, Howell 2, Lamas 0.
WW Valley 7 7 4 16 1 — 35
Highland 7 13 8 6 7 — 41
Highlights: Mendoza 7 rebs, 4 stls, 1 blk; Gaby Paniagua 3 rebs, 4 assts, 8 stls; Anahi Garcia 4 rebs, 7 stls, 3 assts; Alicia Estrada 6 rebs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rams win CBBN openerFreshman Parker Mills scored eight of his game-high 14 points in the third quarter as West Valley pulled away to beat Wenatchee 57-35 to open the CBBN boys basketball season Friday night at West Valley.
Brady Komstadius netted 11 of his 13 in the middle quarters for the Rams (2-1), who outscored Wenatchee 36-11 in the second and third periods.
WENATCHEE — Caleb Akpodiete 13, Bishop 3, Torres 5, Veneros 2, Noyd 3, Jelsing 2, Cook 7.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 3, Meluskey 9, Wright 0, Brady Komstadius 13, May 4, Birley 9, Kneisler 1, Johnson 0, Parker Mills 14, Sadeddin 4.
Wenatchee 10 4 7 14 — 35
West Valley 10 19 17 11 — 57
NONLEAGUE
RICHLAND 66, DAVIS 59: At Richland, trailing by 21 at the break, the Pirates stormed back as Blake Garza scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half.
Davis (2-2) outscored Richland 24-7 in the third quarter to make a game of it. Six-foot-10 Lucas Westerfield had 20 points for the Bombers.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 11, Blake Garza 20, T. Lee 8, Sanchez 2, Hernandez 6, Finnegan Anderson 12.
RICHLAND — Landen Northrop 10, Ja. Woodard 7, Forbes 4, Jo. Woodard 9, Vopalensky 5, Jordan Valencia 11, Lucas Westerfield 20.
Davis 5 11 24 19 — 59
Richland 16 21 7 22 — 66
EAST VALLEY 66, WAPATO 37: At East Valley, sophomore Eli Esquivel hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Red Devils (1-3), who jumped out to a 23-10 start through the opening period.
WAPATO — Redner 0, AJ Garza 12, Alvarado 0, Arizpe 0, Mare 3, Hamilton 5, Eneas 4, Bobb 0, Washines 2, Hazen Jacob 11.
EAST VALLEY — Gronillo 2, Hooper 9, Eli Esquivel 24, Herrmann 0, Field 4, Sluder 7, Kinlow 8, Anthony Tasker 10, Stamates 2.
Wapato 10 7 5 15 — 37
East Valley 23 8 18 17 — 66
PROSSER 76, SUNNYSIDE 56: At Prosser, Kolby McClure scored nine points to key the Mustangs’ 24-point second quarter and finished with a game-high 20 points for Prosser (1-1). Kory McClure netted 17 points for the Mustangs.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 8, Briones 3, Ochoa 5, Max Garcia 15, Brent Maldonado 14, Saenz 6, Gurrola 1, Salinas 4.
PROSSER — Reyes 6, Kolby McClure 20, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 17, Peters 5, Russell 6, Issak Hultberg 12, Bailey 0, Flores 8.
Sunnyside 12 10 10 24 — 56
Prosser 13 24 21 18 — 76
GRANDVIEW 76, NACHES VALLEY 58: At Naches Valley, the Greyhounds ran their record to 5-0 with four players in double figures led by Lino Armendariz’s 13 points. Jesse Benge had 14 points and eight rebounds for NV (2-1).
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 12, Draculan 9, E. Armendariz 7, Dorsett 5, Fajardo 5, Medina 3, Lino Armendariz 13, Mavryk Bentley 12, Luke Cortez 10.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 14, Mendoza 5, Zimmerman 2, Stevenson 2, Porter Abrams 15, Rowe 3, Jewett 2, Kohl 9, Cuyle 6.
Grandview 16 22 17 21 — 76
Naches Valley 11 13 21 13 — 58
Highlights: Draculan (G) 7 rebs; Medina (G) 6 asts; E. Armendariz (G) 4 asts; Fajardo (G) 4 stls; Garza (G) 3 stls; Dylan Kohl (NV) 10 rebs; Benge (NV) 8 rebs.
MOSES LAKE 58, ELLENSBURG 56: At Moses Lake, Emmett Fenz scored 22 points with three 3-pointers and nine rebounds and Gavin Marrs had a double-double with 18 points and 11 boards for the Bulldogs (3-2).
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 18, Clark 2, G. Fenz 3, Loen 0, Rogers 0, Andaya 8, Boast 0, Emmett Fenz 22, Lewis 3.
MOSES LAKE — Kyson Thomas 13, Middleton 3, Blaine McDonald 20, Roylance 4, Byers 9, Smith 9.
Ellensburg 9 18 13 16 — 56
Moses Lake 17 10 14 17 — 58
Highlights: Marrs 11 rebs, 3 blks, 3 assts; E. Fenz 3 3p, 9 rebs, 4 assts; Darius Andaya 4 rebs.
LA SALLE 66, CASHMERE 41: At La Salle, Oscar Sanchez tallied 11 of his 15 points in the second half as the Lightning (2-1) outscored Cashmere 34-14 after the break. Luca Faletto also contributed to the breakaway, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the second half.
CASHMERE — Vasquez 3, Landon Baker 18, Miller 6, Smith 8, Wilkinson 2, Smart 4.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Gonzalez 9, O’Connor 3, Luca Faletto 13, Valladares 8, Caffrey 9, Stevens 3, Judd 2, Oscar Sanchez 15.
Cashmere 14 13 11 3 — 41
La Salle 15 17 19 15 — 66
CLE ELUM 71, RIVER VIEW 24: At River View, Luke Chafin made 8 of 14 shots and scored 20 points to help push the Warriors to 3-1.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 20, Joel Kelly 13, Johnson 11, Jett Favero 11, Graff 6, Ellis 0, Williams 6.
Cle Elum 18 19 18 16 — 71
River View 2 12 5 5 — 24
Highlights: Kelly 10 rebs; Johnson 12 rebs; Williams 9 rebs.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY 67, HIGHLAND 46: At Highland, Jose Perez scored 17 points to lead the Scotties.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Travis Lyford 24, Conner Castleman 17, Simpson 6, Schimpf 5, Oetman 5, Irving 5, Busby 4, Wagner 1.
HIGHLAND — Jose Perez 17, Connolly 9, Ayala 8, Castro 5, Clements 2, Abundiz 2, Silva 2.
WW Valley 28 13 14 12 — 67
Highland 12 7 8 18 — 45
WRESTLING
Davis sweeps EastmontWith a run of three straight pins at 138, 145 and 152 pounds, Davis surged ahead to beat Eastmont 51-30 in CBBN wrestling Thursday night at Davis High School.
The Pirates recorded six falls overall to open their league season. Davis swept the night as the girls defeated the Wildcats 46-6.
West Valley’s match at Wenatchee was postponed due to weather conditions.
DAVIS BOYS 51, EASTMONT 30
At Davis
285: Miguel Galvez (D) p. Luke Kiedrowski, third period. 106: Carlos Riggs (E) for. 113: Jake Shrader (E) for. 120: Jose Sanchez (D) d. Jonathan Cervantes, first period. 126: Jesus Alcala (D) p. Alex Robles, first period. 132: Neiko Wellborn (E) p. Valenti Pradi, first period. 138: Isai Perez (D) p. Adan Luna, first period. 145: Jacob Alcala (D) p. Kaden Vreeman, second period. 152: Miguel Juarez (D) p. Nelson Nygard, 3:59. 160: Dan Dickson (E) p. Ben Badillo, third period. 170: Meriec Dameron (D) for. 182: Eliseo Lucatero (D) p. Randy Binner, 5:02. 195: Ricardo Colunga (E) p. Ariel Gonzalez, third period. 220: Kristian Badillo (D) d. Spencer Housden, 9-7.
DAVIS GIRLS 46, EASTMONT 6
At Davis
105: Cynthia Ramos (D) for. 115: Gracie Pham (D) for. 120: Eva Calixtro (D) for. 130: Haliyah Yanez (D) p. Estrilla Perez, 2:32. 140: Rihanna Chavez (D) p. Evelyn Santos, 1:45 (Chavez 6-1). 145: Abliene Torres (D) for. 155: Destiny Burnett (E) for. 170: Laila Garza (D) for.
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 39, EAST VALLEY 26
At East Valley
106: No match. 113: No match. 120: Peyton Miller (EV) p. Joshua Rodriguez. 126: Miguel Rojas (EV) d. Michael Flores, 8-4. 132: Evan Benitez (G) p. Derek Waterbury. 138: Lenin Leon (EV) p. Erik Martin. 145: Hector Campos (EV) p. Axel Gonzales. 152: Julian Sanchez (G) p. Justin Cruz. 160: John Dobie (EV) md. Freddy Osario, 9-1. 170: Jace Delarosa (G) d. Colin Attaway, 8-2. 182: Grandview for. 195: Grandview for. 220: Grandview for. 285: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Simone Pomana.
OTHELLO 48, SELAH 12
At Othello
152: Isaac Hurley (S) d. Camilo Mendez, 9-2. 160: Jeremiah Flores (O) p. Sean Lay. 170: Mario Lamas (S) d. Jesus Gonzalez, 23-20. 182: Jaden Perez (O) for. 195: No match. 220: Brandon Garza (O) p. Guy Johnson. 285: Terrill Freeman (O) p. Chase Bugni. 106: No match. 113: Isaac Campos (O) for. 120: Christopher Garcia (O) for. 126: Mason Russell (O) p. Ely Wesley. 132: Moon Thompson (S) p. Justin Martinez. 138: Anthony Abundiz (O) d. Memo Abundez, 7-2. 145: Forrest Roylance (O) d. Sammy Gonzalez, 9-3.
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
DAVIS 86, EISENHOWER 48
At Lions Pool
200 medley relay: Davis (Gamache, Norman, Strom, Meza) 2:18.40, Eisenhower 2:19.23. 200 free: Christopher Gutierrez (D) 2:48.00, Jhostin Cervantes (E) 2:52.90. 200 IM: Avery Strom (D) 2:49.67, Caleb Magalei (E) 3:06.22. 50 free: Jhostin Cervantes (E) 30.49, Raul Meza (D) 35.22. Diving: Brayden Platt (D) 94.9. 100 fly: Avery Strom (D) 1:20.81, Caleb Magalei (E) 1:30.01. 100 free: William Gamache (D) 1:09.99, Alexis Parrales (E) 1:10.94. 500 free: Sam Roy (E) 7:08.99, Christopher Gutierrez (D) 7:56.67. 200 free relay: Davis (Platt, Meza, Gutierrez, Russell) 2:22.09. 100 back: William Gamache (D) 1:28.06, Alexis Parrales (E) 1:36.66. 100 breast: Asa Norman (D) 1:23.14, Sam Roy (E) 1:35.98. 400 free relay: Eisenhower (Parrales, Roy, Magalei, Cervantes) 5:00.02, Davis 5:06.22.
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 4, DAVIS 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Ike 769-707, Ike 723-642, Ike 183-110, Ike 139-128.
Highlights: Makenzie Clemmons (E) 329 (170), Naikeeley Tabayoyon (E) 313 (183), Layla Hall (D) 308 (163), Makayla Mitchell (D) 306 (179).
Records: Eisenhower 4-2 league, 5-2 overall; Davis 2-4 league, 3-4 overall.
WEST VALLEY 3, EASTMONT 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: WV 764-647, Eastmont 792-775, WV 215-131, WV 143-136.
WV highlights: Alize Donaldson 352 (177, 175), Evka Ball 322 (164), Sydney Miles 302 (162), Haley Hammontree 296 (165).
