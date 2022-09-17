SELAH — Junior Kennedy Cobb punched in two goals and assisted on another as Selah opened its CWAC girls soccer season with a 5-1 victory over Ephrata on Thursday at Karl Graf Stadium.
With the match tied at 1-1, Cobb sparked a four-goal breakaway in the second half. Brooke Reiber assisted on the first two of those goals.
The Vikings (1-1, 2-3) traveled to Othello on Friday for a rescheduled match from Tuesday’s air-quality postponements and fell 2-1. Selah plays at East Valley on Tuesday.
In other CWAC action Thursday, Ellensburg beat Prosser 2-0.
First half: 1, Selah, Allison Moultray (Madi Huri), 14:00; 2, Ephrata, 37:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, Kennedy Cobb (Brooke Reiber), 44:00; 4, Selah, Elayna Blodgett (Reiber), 54:00; 5, Selah, Cobb (Moultray), 59:00; 6, Selah, Yobi Ruark (Cobb), 69:00.
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 2, Sarah Russell (S) 0.
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 6, CASCADE 2: At East Valley, Ariana Lopez had two goals and two assists and the Red Devils moved to 3-0-1 heading into Saturday’s CWAC opener at Grandview.
First half: 1, EV, Lilliana Byers (Ariana Lopez) 2:00; 2, EV, Shannah Mellick 3:00; 3, EV, Mellick (Lopez) 4:00; 4, EV, own goal 14:00; 5, Cascade, Mya Herrera (Savanna Rowles) 33:00.
Second half: 6, EV, Lopez 43:00; 7, EV, Lopez (Jada Mendoza) 51:00; 8, Cascade, Adi Castaneda 65:00.
Saves: Madison Morrison (EV) 1, Giselle Uriostegui (EV) 3, Rayen Blue (Cascade) 15.
DAVIS 13, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, Yahritza Martinez recorded a hat trick and Gigi Gutierrez had a goal and three assists for the Pirates, who moved to 2-1-1.
First half: 1, Davis, Vanessa Lugo (Gigi Gutierrez), 1:00; 2, Davis, Arlene Mendez (Lia Lamas), 5:00; 3, Davis, Nataly Pacheco (Gutierrez), 6:00; 4, Davis, Lia Lamas (Pacheco), 7:00; 5, Davis, Julissa Alvarez, 24:00; 6, Davis, Yahritza Martinez (America Zavala), 26:00; 7, Davis, Martinez (Janell Flores), 36:00.
Second half: 8, Davis, Pacheco (Gutierrez), 42:00; 9, Davis, Lamas (Alexis Torres), 43:00; 10, Davis, Martinez (Emily Garcia), 64:00; 11, Davis, Emily Garcia (Alexis Maciel), 67:00; 12, Davis, Gutierrez, 75:00; 13, Davis, Julianna Covarrubias, 80:00.
Saves: Alexis Torres and Vanessa Lugo combined for the shutout.
TOPPENISH 2, ROYAL 1: At Royal, Esmeralda Ramos knocked in both of the Wildcats’ goals after a scoreless first half.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos, 50:00; 2, Toppenish, Ramos, 65:00; 3, Royal, 72:00.
Saves: Jeanette Torres (T) 3, Royal 5.
EWAC SCORES: Cle Elum 11, Granger 0; Highland d. Burbank, forfeit; Goldendale 2, Mabton 1; Warden 19, White Swan 0.
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 0: At Davis, the Rams prevailed 25-10, 25-18, 25-15 in their conference opener and moved to 3-0 overall. In other league play, Wenatchee beat Sunnyside 3-0 at home and Moses Lake topped Eastmont 3-1.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 12 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs; Lily Kinloch 11 kills, 13 digs; Mia Gonzalez 9 kills; Kaitlyn Leaverton 6 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; Ella Ferguson 7 kills; Emily Strong 13 digs; Lexi Barbee 33 assists.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 8-8 serving, 5 kills, 8 pp, 9 digs; Kailey Willsey 7-7 serving, 7 kills, 4 digs, 5 blocks, 1 assist; Litzy Carillo 4-5 serving, 1 kill, 5 pp. 5 digs, 2 blocks; Camryn Birch 8-8 serving, 1 kill, 2 pp, 1 dig, 3 blocks; Kathlene Velazquez 8-8 serving. 1 kill. 1 pp, 4 digs, 1 block, 12 assists; Nathaly Hernandez 2 digs, 3 assists; Sally Gargus 9-9 serving, 15 pp, 12 digs, 1 assist; Vennesy Martinez 1 block; Leslie Suarez 2 digs.
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At Goldendale, sophomore setter Emily Tindall collected 27 assists and Brylee Mulrony served seven aces as the Timberwolves swept 25-13, 25-12, 25-21 and moved to 2-0 in league.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 17-17 serving, 5 aces, 12 digs, 8 kills; Taryn Rising 11 kills; Brook Blain 10 kills; Emily Tindall 27 assists, 2 aces; Ada Garner 15-15 serving, 4 aces, 5 kills; Brylee Mulrony 7 aces, 14 perfect passes; Lydia Hanning 2 kills; Lexi Molnar 8-9 serving, 3 aces.
WS highlights: McKayla Broncheau 12 service points; Keegan Wolfsberger 6 kills; Kamyia Jackson 12 digs.
GRANGER 3, MABTON 0: At Mabton, Marian Alaniz and Amy Torres were a combined 31-for-31 on serving and Torres had six aces as the Spartans won 25-7, 25-11, 25-14.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 9-12 serving, 2 aces, 26 assists, 2 digs; Eliana Rios 7-8 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 11 digs, 18 pp; Alyssa Roman 10-11 serving, 4 kills, 7 digs, 5 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 8-8 serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 8 digs, 6 pp; Marian Alaniz 16-16 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills; Amy Torres 15-15 serving, 6 aces, 11 kills, 7 digs, 10 pp; Stacey Cruz 2 digs, 5 pp; Estrella Valencia 3 kills.
CLE ELUM 3, KITTITAS 0: At Kittitas, the Warriors prevailed 25-9, 26-24, 25-15 and will host Highland on Tuesday.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 1 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs; Paige Danielle 6 digs; Dakota Rivera 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist; Dixie Best 3 kills, 8 digs; Carly Schaenherr 2 digs; Gilena Provaznik 5 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs, 1 assist; Gabby Santos 2 kills, 3 digs, 6 assists; Mira Presnell 1 kill, 2 aces, 18 digs.
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 3, HANFORD 1: At Hanford, Madilynn Shurtleff was 11-for-11 serving with 11 kills and 15 digs to help the Vikings win on the road 13-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 11-11 serving, 1 ace, 8 pp, 18 digs, 1 kill; Madi McNett 1 block, 5 kills; Emily Hutchinson 5 kills, 7 digs; Taylor Kieser 3 aces, 7 kills, 4 digs, 23 assists; Maddy Miller 19-20 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs, 4 assists; Ana Hrle 1 ace, 1 block, 5 kills; Kylee Huntley 3 kills, 1 dig; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 12-13 serving, 3 aces, 5 digs, 10 assists; Madilynn Shurtleff 11-11 serving, 4 pp, 11 kills, 15 digs.
CHELAN 3, ELLENSBURG 0: At Chelan, the reigning 1A state champions won at home 27-25, 25-12, 25-12.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 10 kills; Olivia Anderson 3 blocks, 2 kills; Leah Drexler 9 perfect passes, 17 digs; Taylor Alder 9 digs; Lilly Button 9 assists.
LA SALLE 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At La Salle, Malia Wheeler was 17-for-17 serving with 24 assists to lead the Lightning to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-17 sweep.
La Salle highlights: Malia Wheeler 24 assists, 2 aces, 17-17 for serving, 4 digs, 1 kill; Jocelyn McCoy 1 block, 2 kills; Angeles Torres 7 digs, 2 aces; Kaylee Wheeler 15 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs; Tatum Marang 7 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Violet Tunstall 5 digs, 3 aces; Natalia Valladares 2 aces, 3 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 1 kills, 3 digs.
HIGHLAND 3, YAKAMA TRIBAL 0: At Highland, Diana Avelar’s 15 serves paced the Scotties to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 sweep.
Highland highlights: Lanessa Jones 5 kills; Autumn Hamett 12 serves; Diana Avelar 15 serves.
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 17-18, HERMISTON 5-3: At Hermiston, Samantha Ostriem was 5-for-6 for the day with a home run, five runs scored and eight RBI for the Rams in their season openers.
WV highlights — Game 1: Samantha Ostriem 4-4, HR, 3 runs, 6 RBI; Linnea Butler 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Hannah Betterton 1-3, run, 2 RBI, CG. Game 2: Kenidee Holden 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs; Linnea Butler 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Maris Barbee 3-3, 2 RBI; Leah Statler 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Samantha Ostriem 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Evka Ball 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
WALLA WALLA 9-6, EISENHOWER 2-2: At Walla Walla, Ellie Suhm was 3-for-3 with a run and RBI in the second game for the Cadets.
In other games, Davis split with Pasco and won the opener 10-3 and Grandview split at Sunnyside.
Eisenhower highlights — Game 1: Danielle Niblett 2-2; Zabella Hickenbottom 2-2, run; Emma Dohrman 2-2, RBI. Game 2: Ellie Suhm 3-3, run, RBI; Zabella Hickenbottom 1-3, RBI.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
Eisenhower 115, Davis 56
200 medley relay: Eisenhower (Loeser, Mickelson, Stephens, Martin) 2:17.72. 200 free: Mary Mickelson (E) 2:31.96. 200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (E) 2:32.71. 50 free: Lindsay Martin (E) 31.83. Diving: Tessa DeLozier (E) 125.95. 100 fly: Adelaide Loeser (E) 1:08.67. 100 free: Sofia Castillo (E) 1:14.39. 500 free: Evangeline Knerr (E) 6:43.24. 200 free relay: Davis (Scott, Marquez, Martinez, Pham) 2:28.04. 100 back: Kellynn Scott (D) 1:20.92. 100 breast: Amalia Pham (D) 1:21.26. 400 free relay: Eisenhower (Loeser, Mickelson, Knerr, Martin) 4:43.27.
