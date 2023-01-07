TOPPENISH — Josh Perez scored 28 points to surpass 1,000 for his career and Shane Rivera netted 26 to lead eighth-ranked Toppenish to a 62-50 win over Naches Valley in SCAC West boys basketball Friday night.
Perez made two of his three 3-pointers in the third quarter and Rivera, who is 60 points away from reaching 1,000, scored 11 points in the opening period.
There were more milestones reached on the Wildcats’ home floor Friday as JoJo Mesplie became the program’s winningest head coach with 176 victories.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 12, Mendoza 0, Vonder Hulls 0, Zimmerman 5, Stevenson 4, Porter Abrams 21, Mueller 4, Jewett 2, Kohl 2.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 28, Shane Rivera 26, Cisneros 0, Luna 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 0, Hanson 4, Williams 0.
Naches Valley 15 4 12 19 — 50
Toppenish 20 13 18 11 — 62
LA SALLE 63, WAPATO 52: At Wapato, sophomore Aden Gonzalez scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Lightning (1-1, 7-3).
LA SALLE — Craig 2, Aden Gonzalez 15, Moses O’Connor 12, Faletto 4, Valladares 6, Jaxton Caffrey 10, Judd 4, Oscar Sanchez 10.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 22, Garza 4, Arizpe 2, Harrell 2, Hamilton 6, Washines 0, Eneas 0, Hazen Jacob 12, McConville 3.
La Salle 22 8 16 17 — 63
Wapato 11 17 9 15 — 52
CBBN
DAVIS 79, WENATCHEE 43: At Davis, sophomore Cesar Hernandez knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Blake Garza tallied half of his 16 points in the second quarter for the Pirates (3-0, 7-4).
WENATCHEE — Bishop 6, Torres 8, Veneros 4, Sarameh 3, Jelsing 0, Noyo 0, McCarthy 2, Rivers Cook 18, Sorum 2.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 8, Blake Garza 16, T. Lee 9, Tweedy 0, Murphy 2, Sanchez 5, Cheek 0, Stephenson 5, Cesar Hernandez 23, Allen-Greggs 0, Finnegan Anderson 11.
Wenatchee 11 16 10 6 — 43
Davis 19 24 23 13 — 79
SUNNYSIDE 60, EASTMONT 48: At Eastmont, the Grizzlies charged out to a 36-15 lead at the break with Brent Maldonado scoring 11 of his 21 points in the first half and then hitting five free throws in the fourth quarter.
SUNNYSIDE — Briones 7, Ochoa 0, Max Garcia 14, Brent Maldonado 21, Saenz 6, D. Salinas 0, Aiden Cazares 12.
EASTMONT — Stone 0, Reece Gallagher 15, Eamon Monahan 25, Rollins 0, Schindele 0, Hobson 0, Leonard 6, Rollins 2.
Sunnyside 20 16 13 11 — 60
Eastmont 9 6 11 22 — 48
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 58, EPHRATA 42: At Ephrata, Emmett Fenz made 7 of 8 free throws, a pair of 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (2-2, 6-5). Fenz also had seven rebounds and seven assists.
ELLENSBURG — G. Fenz 9, Loen 3, Stueckle 3, Rogers 2, Andaya 3, Boast 3, Schmidt 6, Emmett Fenz 25, Lewis 4.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 4, Devlin 4, Hans Roberts 9, Hendricks 8, Zabala 4, Cody Black 13, Cobb 2, Hewitt 7, Elliott 1.
Ellensburg 11 12 19 16 — 58
Ephrata 13 8 17 14 — 52
Highlights: E. Fenz 7 rebs, 7 assts, 3 stls; Eli Lewis 7 rebs; Josh Boast 5 rebs; Darius Andaya 5 rebs.
PROSSER 86, OTHELLO 52: At Prosser, Kory McClure led the Mustangs with 19 points, closely followed by 18 from JJ Reyes and 17 from Koby McClure.
OTHELLO — Simmons 0, Tovar 9, Segura 0, Asu 0, DeLeon 1, Martinez 0, Ashton Pruneda 15, M. Martinez 0, Murdox 5, Faix 3, Montemayer 3, Julian Alegria 16.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 18, Koby McClure 17, Veloz 3, Kory McClure 19, Peters 7, Phillips 3, Issak Hultberg 12, Bailey 0, Flores 7.
Othello 11 11 13 17 — 52
Prosser 21 24 16 25 — 86
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 77, GOLDENDALE 31: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin made 13 of 21 field goals with three 3-pointers for his season-high 29 points to lead the Warriors (4-0, 8-2).
GOLDENDALE — Smith 7, O’Leary 2, Doubravsky 2, Bischoff 6, Golding 3, Gilk 2, Boe 7, S. Wilder 2.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 29, Joel Kelly 13, Johnson 7, Jett Favero 10, Graff 3, Ellis 2, Williams 9.
Goldendale 9 11 0 11 — 31
Cle Elum 27 23 16 11 — 77
Highlights: Kelly 10 rebs, 5 stls.
WHITE SWAN 54, KITTITAS 51: At White Swan, Roger Valdez scored eight of his 23 points in the final period for the Cougars (1-2, 2-8).
KITTITAS — Josh Rosbach 13, Connor Coles 20, Huber 3, Nathan Varnum 11, Villa 4, Tamez 0, Carlson 0, Bare 0, D. Varnum 0.
WHITE SWAN — Andre Lee 11, Gleason 5, Van Pelt 2, Roger Valdez 23, Johnson 2, Hull 2, Lawrence 4, Bill 3, Dittentholer 2.
Kittitas 14 10 13 14 — 51
White Swan 8 15 14 17 — 54
Highlights: Nathan Varnum (K) 12 rebs; Terry Huber (K) 10 rebs; Coles (K) 6 rebs.
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 77, TOUCHET 42: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half and Buddy Smeenk netted 15 points as the fourth-ranked Knights improved to 7-2.
TOUCHET — Owen 9, Inri 3, Alexis 7, Jose 1, Preston 3, Grayson 9, Thad 4, Hayden 4.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 6, Jansen 6, Isaac De Boer 13, D. Bosma 6, Buddy Smeenk 15, Van Beek 2, Candanoza 1, Cole Wagenaar 28.
Touchet 12 11 13 6 — 42
Sunnyside Chr. 24 21 23 9 — 77
YAKAMA TRIBAL 72, PRESCOTT 25: At Prescott, Jonas ScabbyRobe netted 10 of his 16 points during the Eagles’ 26-point second quarter.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden ScabbyRobe 10, Lewis 9, Jim 2, Longee 3, Jonas ScabbyRobe 16, Jayden Visaya 14, Gunner Wallulatum 10, Saluskin 6, Cole 2.
PRESCOTT — Adrian 6, Brandon 11, Scott 2, Hector 4, Jose 2.
Yakama Tribal 12 26 18 16 — 72
Prescott 8 10 3 4 — 25
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 70, HANFORD 49: At East Valley, junior Anthony Tasker made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points and sophomore Chase Staymates sparked EV’s 29-point first quarter with nine of his 11 points.
HANFORD — Morales 2, Dearman 9, Fewel 2, Izquierdo 4, Jones 2, Reece Rheinschmidt 12, Trevor Kaiser 18.
EAST VALLEY — Gronillo 0, Hooper 9, Berg 0, Esquivel 7, Goodell 0, Field 3, Sluder 6, Kinlow 9, Anthony Tasker 21, Sanchez 0, Chase Staymates 11, Locke 4.
Hanford 7 19 12 11 — 49
East Valley 29 14 13 14 — 70
Highlights: Eli Esquivel 11 assts, 5 stls; Teegan Hooper 9 rebs; Staymates 8 rebs.
ZILLAH 69, ROYAL 38: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 14 points to lead the Leopards (8-1), who raced out to a 50-10 halftime lead. They’ll play another nonleague game at Connell on Saturday.
ROYAL — L. Allred 0, Christensen 6, D. Allred 3, E. Jenks 0, Jensen 8, B. Jenks 0, Brown 4, Larsen 6, Ellis 2, C. Allred 9, Noftle 0.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 4, Izzy Sandoval 11, Martinez 2, C. Favilla 7, Dekker Van De Graaf 11, B. Favilla 2, N. Navarre 8, Moore 0, John 3, Juarez 7, Luke Navarre 14.
Royal 4 6 12 16 — 38
Zillah 22 28 12 7 — 69
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 55, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 53: At Moses Lake Christian, Joel Belaire popped in 27 points for the Crusaders in the narrow loss to eighth-ranked MLC.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bowden 2, Lee 2, Palma 0, Fry 0, Bethel 0, Edwards 5, Joel Belaire 27, Micah Morgan 15, Rivera 4, Johnston 0, Nolan 0.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — Boorman 14, Robertson 6, Golenks 5, Robertson 8, Chavel 1, Podolyon 7, Jones 14.
Highlights: Jess Bowden 7 rebs; Haydn Edwards 6 rebs; Belaire 6 rebs; Morgan 7 rebs, 3 assts.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Johnson’s season-high leads DavisLeilani Johnson hit a season high with 25 points and Esmeralda Galindo scored 24 with 7-for-8 shooting at the foul line as Davis defeated Wenatchee 69-34 in CBBN basketball Friday night.
The fourth-ranked Pirates moved to 3-0 in league and 10-1 overall.
WENATCHEE — Zayli Stegeman 11, Cardona 2, Jones 1, Volyn 9, Miller 9, Stuber 2, Johnson 0, Mena 0.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 25, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 24, Carillo 2, Nugent 2, Campbell 3, Rodriguez 2, Hohner 0, Patterson 7, Allen-Greggs 4.
Wenatchee 7 7 11 9 — 34
Davis 17 14 23 15 — 69
EISENHOWER 46, MOSES LAKE 41: At Moses Lake, Nevaeh Lopez scored a season-high 22 points while Ayana Gallegos netted double figures for the ninth time in 10 games for the Cadets (2-1, 6-4).
EISENHOWER — Nevaeh Lopez 22, Ayana Gallegos 11, Ramos 5, Serna 4, Ceballos 2, Jones 2, Ramirez 0, Espinoza 0, Frederick 0, Littrell 0, Garza 0.
MOSES LAKE — Lexi Cox 15, Sydney MacDonald 11, Bischoff 10, Voss 3, De La Rosa 2, Reffett 0, Nighswonger 0, Char 0, Wiltbank 0, Bond 0.
Eisenhower 13 7 15 11 — 46
Moses Lake 13 4 11 13 — 41
Highlights: Mary Jones 5 stls.
SUNNYSIDE 64, EASTMONT 24: At Eastmont, Karizma Fuentes put together 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies (4-0, 8-4).
SUNNYSIDE — Karizma Fuentes 11, Gonzalez 4, Jenny Lopez 10, Carrizales 9, Moncivaiz 3, Briones 7, Garcia 0, Maldonado 7, Butler 2, Garza 4, Morgan 2, Humphries 5.
EASTMONT — Weems 8, Bergan 3, Johnson 5, Heimbigner 2, Heinz 5, Clinton 1.
Sunnyside 13 13 19 19 — 64
Eastmont 3 8 3 10 — 24
Highlights: Madelyn Humphries 7 rebs; Aubrey Garza 6 rebs; Fuentes 6 rebs, 3 stls.
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 74, SELAH 44: At Selah, Jazmine Richey tallied 11 of her 16 points in the third quarter and sophomore Myla Armendariz made three 3-pointers for the seventh-ranked Greyhounds (2-1, 6-5). Grandview made 11 triples.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 5, Myla Armendariz 11, Natalee Trevino 15, Freeman 4, Jazmine Richey 16, Castilleja 8, D. Medina 5, Hamm 2, Benitez 8, A. Medina 0, Torres 0.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 15, Mallory Keller 11, Hall 4, Pendleton 3, Franklin 6, Andrews 0, Mattson 0, Wilkey 2, Coons 3.
Grandview 18 17 22 17 — 74
Selah 6 13 9 16 — 44
Highlights: Trevino 11 rebs.
PROSSER 60, OTHELLO 43: At Prosser, sophomore Lay’lee Dixon scored 20 points, made 5 of 5 free throws and added five rebounds and four steals for the No. 4 Mustangs, who surged away with a 24-10 third period.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 6, Andrade 9, Annalee Coronado 10, Trinidad 0, Garza 4, Farman 9, Pruneda 5.
PROSSER — Kendra Groeneveld 14, Adrianna Milanez 11, Cox 0, Ibarra 6, Lay’lee Dixon 20, Blair 2, Gomez 0, Phillips 4, Chavez 3.
Othello 10 13 10 10 — 43
Prosser 12 10 24 14 — 60
Highlights: Dixon 5 rebs, 4 stls; Groeneveld 3 assts; Milanez 3 3p, 3 stls.
ELLENSBURG 80, EPHRATA 13: At Ephrata, Olivia Anderson connected on 12 of 19 shots en route to a 27-point night and Brooke Ravet hit four 3-pointers for the top-ranked Bulldogs (4-0, 11-0).
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 2, Leishman 7, Philip 5, L. Rogel 7, Q. Rogel 5, Olivia Anderson 27, Brooke Ravet 14, Armstrong 0, Alana Marrs 10, Jones 3.
EPHRATA — Hector 1, Falconer 5, Soto 2, Mills 3, Bicondova 2.
Ellensburg 16 27 22 15 — 80
Ephrata 3 8 0 2 — 13
Highlights: Anderson 6 rebs; Rylee Leishman 7 assts; Jamison Philip 5 assts.
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 66, LA SALLE 21: At Wapato, KK Bass knocked in 19 of her 23 points in the first half as the fifth-ranked Wolves (3-0, 9-1) charged out to a 51-11 lead at the break.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 15, Gaytan 0, Craig 0, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 4, Brown 2.
WAPATO — Wheeler 6, Grunlose 5, Deets Parrish 15, Alvarado 0, Garza 2, Jordan Espinoza 13, KK Bass 23, Goudy 2, Gonzalez 0.
La Salle 8 3 3 7 — 21
Wapato 27 24 9 6 — 66
Highlights: Bass 6 stls; Espinoza 6 rebs; Parrish 10 rebs.
TOPPENISH 60, NACHES VALLEY 42: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick sparked the seventh-ranked Wildcats (1-1, 8-2) with nine of her 15 points in the opening period.
NACHES VALLEY — Van Wagoner 0, Gooler 3, St. Martin 0, Rowe 2, VanAmburg 3, Hargroves 3, Maddy Jewett 25, Clements 6.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 15, McCord 5, Camacho 9, Hill 0, Baker 2, Natalia Sanchez 11, Landa 7, Norman 2, Hurley 4, Ramirez 1, Kries-Huereca 4.
Naches Valley 9 7 11 15 — 42
Toppenish 12 19 9 19 — 60
Highlights: Jewett 14 rebs, 8 stls; Tati Camacho 10 rebs; Meninick 6 stls; Nakeisha Hill 6 stls; Natalia Sanchez 5 assts.
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 72, KITTITAS 29: At White Swan, senior Melanie Bass scored a career-high 31 points with three 3-pointers and Keegan Wolfsberger also canned three long-distance shots and netted 27 points for the Cougars, who led 23-20 at halftime before erupting for 49 points in the second half.
KITTITAS — Harris 0, Faubion 0, Bare 0, Nash 8, Huber 5, Wilson 4, Knudson 7, Phillips 5, Both 0, Weekes 0.
WHITE SWAN — Adams 3, Melanie Bass 31, Yallup 2, Trujillo 4, Keegan Wolfsberger 27, Madi C 3, Dittentholer 2.
Kittitas 10 10 4 5 — 29
White Swan 13 10 20 29 — 72
CLE ELUM 45, GOLDENDALE 36: At Cle Elum, eighth-grader Nellie Nichols turned in a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (3-1, 8-2).
GOLDENDALE — Jorgia Bean 10, Gwen Gilliam 15, Casey 0, Berry 0, Bomberger 0, Blain 9, Dahl 2.
CLE ELUM — Singer 7, Nellie Nichols 19, Hurley 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 14, Wallick 2, Ellison 3.
Goldendale 10 6 6 14 — 36
Cle Elum 16 8 10 11 — 45
Highlights: Glondo 3 assts, 7 rebs, 5 stls; Nichols 11 rebs; Ellison 6 rebs.
NONLEAGUE
HANFORD 56, EAST VALLEY 52: At East Valley, Mya Alvarado dropped in four 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Red Devils (2-0, 4-6).
HANFORD — Peyton Kaiser 10, Thomas 4, Kendall Meyer 11, Francis 3, Payton Schmidt 10, Lynnea Moran 14, Plemons 2, Kaip 0, Manzo 0.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 25, Trujillo 2, Tori Goodell 11, Taylor 5, Garcia 0, Morrison 0, Hambly 0, Malmberg 0, Sylve 6.
Hanford 12 11 15 16 — 56
East Valley 16 7 11 15 — 49
ZILLAH 83, ROYAL 49: At Zillah, Mia Hicks struck for 29 points, sinking 12 free throws, and D’Ana Esquivel netted 17 of her 23 points in the first half for the 10th-ranked Leopards (7-2). Hicks also grabbed 13 rebounds and added eight assists and five steals.
ROYAL — Larson 8, Wilhelm 5, Piercy 0, Bergeson 9, Kenia Orth 10, Frank 9, Morgan 4, Christensen 4.
ZILLAH — Mia Hicks 29, Johnston 6, Garza 9, Gonzales 5, Jack 5, D’Ana Esquivel 23, Oliver 4, Salme 2.
Royal 13 13 7 16 — 49
Zillah 24 13 22 24 — 83
Highlights: Hicks 13 rebs, 8 assts, 5 stls; Kya Gonzales 6 rebs.
YAKAMA TRIBAL 70, PRESCOTT 7: At Prescott, Julie George canned four 3-pointers, netted 18 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the eighth-ranked Eagles, who improved to 9-1. In other 1B action, Sunnyside Christian defeated Touchet 54-12.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 4, Onepennee 2, Andy 0, Sampson 2, Julia George 18, Stacona 6, Frieda Buck 12, Gwen Dawes 14, Soliman 2, Beth ScabbyRobe 10.
PRESCOTT — Taylor 2, Maddie 3, Zitaly 2, Valarie 0, Ferendace 0.
Yakama Tribal 15 17 19 19 — 70
Prescott 0 5 2 0 — 7
Swimming
WV tops Ike, DavisWest Valley’s Gabe Cardenas, Eli Krueger and Wyatt Anderson won two individual events apiece and swam on two first-place relays in victories over Eisenhower and Davis in CBBN boys swimming Thursday at Lions Pool.
The Rams topped Eisenhower 104-50 and Davis 108-28.
Also competing, Zillah’s Ian Muffet clocked 1:01.48 in the 100 breast and 2:06.54 in the 200 IM.
At Lions Pool
Team scores: West Valley 104, Eisenhower 50; West Valley 108, Davis 28; Davis 50, Sunnyside 49; Eisenhower 80, Sunnyside 44.
200 medley relay: WV (Rosswessl, Cardenas, Anderson, Cardenas) 1:55.89, Eisenhower 2:24.88.
200 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 2:18.94, Alexis Parrales (E) 2:28.5.
200 IM: Blake McCabe (WV) 2:40.37, Samuel Roy (E) 2:49.55.
50 free: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.69, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 25.85.
100 fly: Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:03.66, Caleb Magalei (E) 1:14.91.
100 free: Luke Cardenas (WV) 1:02.15, Jacob Goin (WV) 1:07.94.
500 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 6:21.85, Roy (E) 6:33.17.
200 free relay: WV (G. Cardenas, L. Cardenas, B. McCabe, Krueger) 1:49.41, Eisenhower 2:13.2.
100 back: Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:08.50, Rossmeisl (WV) 1:09.83.
100 breast: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:07.88, L. Cardenas (WV) 1:16.02.
400 free relay: West Valley (Anderson, Rossweisl, Krueger, Goin) 4:04.54, Eisenhower 4:36.18.
BOWLING
CBBN
WENATCHEE 3.5, WEST VALLEY .5
At Nob Hill Bowl
Games scores: Wenatchee 822, West Valley 801; Wenatchee 764, West Valley 738; West Valley 157, Wenatchee 157; Wenatchee 156, West Valley 135.
WV highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 350 (182); Evka Ball (WV) 162.
