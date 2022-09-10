PASCO — Sophomore Kailey Willsey put away 10 kills and seniors Litzy Carillo and Shaela Allen-Greggs combined for nine aces to lead Davis to a four-set victory over Pasco in nonleague volleyball Thursday.
Willsey and Kathleen Velasquez combined for 20 assists as the Pirates prevailed 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 to run their record to 2-0.
On Saturday, Davis travels to Prosser, which fell at Moses Lake 3-0.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 10-12 serving, 1 ace, 10 kills, 4 pp, 8 assists, 1 block; Shaela Allen-Greggs 11-13 serving, 4 aces, 8 kills, 7 pp, 1 block; Litzy Carillo 11-14 serving, 5 aces, 2 kills, 4 pp; Camryn Birch 12-14 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 pp, 1 block; Kathleen Velazquez 9-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 12 assists; Nathaly Hernandez 3 assists; Sally Gargus 8-10 serving, 3 aces, 14 pp, 8 digs; Rose Pineda 3 pp, 1 dig; Leslie Suarez 3 pp, 2 digs; Vennesy Martinez 3 digs, 1 block.
SELAH 3, EASTMONT 1: At Eastmont, Emily Hutchinson and Taylor Kiezer combined for 20 kills and 25 digs as the Vikings opened with a 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-15 victory. Selah will host West Valley on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 11 pp, 12 digs; Madilynn McNett 4 kills, 2 digs; Emily Hutchinson 7 pp, 8 kills, 10 digs; Taylor Kiezer 12 kills, 15 digs, 17 assists; Maddie Miller 22 assists, 9 digs; Ana Hurle 1 ace, 4 blocks, 6 kills; Madilynn Shurtleff 4 pp, 9 kills, 13 digs.
SUNNYSIDE 3, GRANDVIEW 2: At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies outlasted Grandview 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11 to improve to 2-0 and will host Davis to open CBBN play on Tuesday.
Grandview highlights: Natalie Copeland 11 kills; Mía Sanchez 31 assists; Annabelle Alvarez 23 digs; Sienna Black 8 kills, 2 blocks.
GRANDVIEW 3, TOPPENISH 2: At Grandview, Natalee Trevino, Sienna Black and Natalie Copeland all recorded double-digit kills as the Greyhounds rallied for a 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-13. Toppenish went five sets at Davis on Tuesday.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 13 kills, 26 digs; Sienna Black 12 kills, 5 blocks; Natalie Copeland 11 kills, 4 aces; Mía Sanchez 38 assists, 12 digs; Annabelle Alvarez 18 digs; Jazmine Richey 7 kills, 16 digs.
Toppenish highlights: Anahi Santacruz 7 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Anika Ramos 6 kills, 10 digs; Naylanee Strom 23 assists, 15 digs, 7 kills; Tatiana Camacho 9 kills, 4 blocks; Alyssa Cuevas 18 digs, 3 assists.
GRANGER 3, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 0: At Granger, Amy Torres served five aces on 14-for-15 serving and added 12 kills, 11 digs and 12 perfect passes to lead the Spartans to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 sweep.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 4 aces, 23 assists, 7 digs; Eliana Rios 13-14 serving, 4 kills, 18 digs, 27 perfect passes; Alyssa Roma 11-11 serving, 3 kills; Jasmin Vasquez 7-8 serving, 5 kills, 5 digs; Marian Alaniz 3 kills, 5 digs; Amy Torres 14-15 serving, 5 aces, 12 kills, 11 digs, 12 pp; Stacey Cruz 11 digs, 14 pp.
GOLDENDALE 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 1: At Tri-Cities Prep, Taryn Rising walloped 19 kills and Brook Blain had 12 as the Timberwolves (2-0) earned a 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19 victory.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 3 aces, 13 digs, 9 kills; Taryn Rising 4 aces, 10 digs, 19 kills, 3 blocks; Emily Tindall 11 aces, 9 digs, 34 assists; Brook Blain 12 kills, 3 blocks; Brylee Mulrony 12 digs.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 3, KITTITAS 0: At Kittitas, the visitors from Richland won 25-21, 25-12, 25-15 with Mira Presnell collecting 11 digs for Kittitas.
On Wednesday, Courtney Patteson and Dixie Best had seven kills apiece in Kittitas’ 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 loss to Dayton-Waitsburg.
Other scores: College Place 3, Wapato; Royal 3, Naches Valley 0; Connell 3, Toppenish 1; Cle Elum 3, Burbank 1.
Kittitas highlights vs. LC: Courtney Patteson 2 kills, 5 digs; Paige Danielle 4 aces, 5 digs; Dakota Rivera 3 kills, 7 digs; Dixie Best 2 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs; Gilena Provaznik 3 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Mira Presnell 2 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs; Gabby Santos 2 kills, 5 assists. vs. Dayton: Patteson 7 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 10 digs; Danielle 5 aces, 16 digs; Rivera 3 kills, 1 block, 12 digs; Best 7 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Carly Schaenherr 5 digs; Provaznik 6 kills, 4 digs; Presnell 3 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs, 2 assists; Taylor Roberts 4 assists; Gabby Santos 16 assists.
WARDEN 3, MABTON 0: At Mabton, Keirrah Roettger put away six kills for the Vikings against Warden, which prevailed 25-22, 25-12, 25-23.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 3 kills, 1 ace; Keirrah Roettger 6 kills; Sheyla Ramos 1 ace; Joana Mata 11 assists, 2 kills; Jentry Simpson 2 kills; Aracely Reyna 3 aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 7, DAVIS 0: At Davis, after a scoreless first half, Shannah Mellick fired in EV’s first three goals and then assisted on the next two for the Red Devils (2-0), who play at West Valley on Tuesday.
In other matches, Grandview improved to 2-0-1 with a 7-1 victory at home over Sunnyside.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, EV, Shannah Mellick (Lilliana Byers) 45:00; 2, EV, Mellick (Mackenzie Isaak) 49:00; 3, EV, Mellick (Eveyanna Townsend) 54:00; 4, EV, Ariana Lopez (Mellick) 58:00; 5, EV, Ava Williams (Mellick), 73:00; 6, EV, Townsend (Isaak) 76:00; 7, EV, Williams (Byers) 78:00.
Saves: Alexis Torres (Davis) 13, Giselle Uriostegui (EV) 0, Kate Ketcham (EV) 2, Madison Morrison (EV) 1.
UNIVERSITY 3, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, Alexia Lee’s goal gave the Cadets a 1-0 lead at the break before the visitors from Spokane rallied in the second half.
Isabella Diehm assisted on Lee’s goal and Vanessa Tellez made five saves for Eisenhower, which hosts Lake Stevens on Saturday.
In other matches Wednesday, Grandview beat Toppenish 6-0.
HIGHLAND 3, OCOSTA 2: At Ocosta, Rachael Keller scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Scotties opened their season on Friday.
Keller assisted eighth-grader Julissa Gonzalez for Highland’s third tally in the 60th minute.
First half: 1, Highland, Aylin Aguilera (Rachael Keller), 22:00; 2, Highland, Keller (Anahi Lamas), 39:00.
Second half: 3, Ocosta, Natalie Carloza, 42:00; 4, Highland, Julissa Gonzalez (Keller), 60:00; 5, Ocosta, 80:00.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 2, Stephanie Yanez (H) 3.
COLLEGE PLACE 5, WAPATO 1: At College Place, Ruah Havens recorded a hat trick for the Hawks, who led 3-0 at the break.
In other matches involving SCAC and EWAC teams, Royal beat Naches Valley 2-0, Toppenish and Connell tied 1-1, Cascade defeated Cle Elum 6-2, and White Salmon topped Goldendale 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.