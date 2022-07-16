VICTORIA, B.C. — Three home runs powered Yakima Valley’s offense and the Pippins held off a late rally to extend their winning streak to six games Friday night.
Spencer Marenco’s two-run blast started the scoring and erased an early deficit to help the Pippins knock off Victoria 13-7 at Wilson’s Group Stadium. Jackson Reed’s blast cleared the wall three batters later and catcher Josh Davis hit a home run in his first game back from a suspension for his role in last Friday’s brawl.
Yakima Valley hasn’t lost since that night, winning all but one of those games by at least three runs. As a result, the Pippins sit in second place in the West Coast League second half standings.
Gonzaga shortstop and former Yakima Valley College standout Connor Coballes continued to play a key role, going 2-for-6 with 2 runs and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. His former YVC teammate and future Zag Hank Dunn also added two hits and two runs.
Reed went 4-for-5 with two RBI and Spencer Shipman went 3-for-6 with what turned out to be the game-winning single in the sixth. That started a five-run rally capped off by Spencer Marenco’s two-run double to put Yakima Valley ahead 13-3.
West Valley graduate Blake Leaverton gave up two earned runs in six innings and Davis graduate Henry Gargus finished off the game in his third relief appearance. The Stanford infielder induced a flyout from the first batter he faced to leave the bases loaded after Victoria put up four runs on three hits in the eighth.
The Pippins conclude the Victoria series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. and then move on to Nanaimo for three games.
SENIOR LEGION
Beetles split with Walla WallaAnother late-inning rally lifted the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to a 5-3 win over the Walla Walla Bears in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday night at Parker Faller Field.
Down 3-1, the Beetles produced three of their six hits in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored four runs to surge ahead. The Bears won the opener 4-2.
Caleb Coscarart finished his summer by pitching a complete game with one earned run, three walks and eight strikeouts.
Brodi Phillips, who doubled in the fourth, drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to pull Yakima even at 3-3. Eddie Messer was then hit by a pitch to plate the go-ahead run, and Brayden Palmateer added a sacrifice fly for the final margin.
Daniel Gomez, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, started the comeback with a run-scoring single.
Yakima (15-23) is playing a four-game series with the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak this weekend. Sunday’s doubleheader at Parker Faller Field starts at 6 p.m. For details of Saturday’s games, visit yakimaherald.com/sports and also view the daily eEdition.
Yakima highlights — Game 1: Kaden Taylor 2-3, run, 4 IP, 3 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Teghan Moser 1-3, run. Game 2: Daniel Gomez 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Brodi Phillips 1-2, 2b, RBI; Kobe Taylor 1-2, run; Caleb Coscarart CG, 7 IP, 5 hits, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K.
