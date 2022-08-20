A pair of Central Washington standouts signed contracts to play professionally in Europe, the university announced Thursday.
Ellensburg’s own Kassidy Malcolm, the 2022 GNAC player of the year, joined Kara Trutnov in the Czech Republic. She’s eager to experience a new culture and find out how her Division II success translates to the international game.
“I think it’ll definitely be a big adjustment just because I have grown up here and this is all I’ve really known is Ellensburg,” Malcolm said. “It’ll be a hard experience but it’ll definitely help me grow as a person.”
She first became interested in playing overseas after speaking with Alexis Pana, another CWU standout who signed to play with Romania’s CSM Alexandria in spring 2021. Malcolm and teammate Kizzah Maltezo both signed with Pana’s agent, who helped Maltezo find a spot with CSM Alexandria.
The season begins in early October and Malcolm said she’s planning to fly out on September 18 after signing a contract on July 5. She’s spent time in Italy, Germany and Ireland but said she knows very little about the Czech Republic or the makeup of the team.
“Really I was open to go anywhere,” Malcolm said. “I really don’t know anything about the language so I think it would be kind of cool to try to learn as much as I can while I’m over there.”
Malcolm, who started her collegiate career as a volleyball player and made the All-GNAC Honorable Mention list as a sophomore, finished sixth all-time in scoring and rebounding for CWU basketball. She averaged 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in her fifth and final season while shooting nearly 48% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.
Her versatility made her difficult to stop offensively, and she joined Zillah grad Samantha Bowman to form a dominant frontcourt for the GNAC tournament champions. They picked up the school’s first NCAA Division II West Region tournament win before falling to rival Western Washington.
“I feel like my experience has been a unique one,” Malcolm said of her career. “But I’m just beyond grateful and thankful for everything that has happened and the people who helped me get where I am today.”
Maltezo provided a key scoring threat on the perimeter during her lone full season at Central after spending her first three years at Concordia (Ore.). The 5-foot-5 guard scored at least 25 points eight different times and set the CWU season record with 602 points.
WRESTLING
Drury drops match at WorldsSOFIA, Bulgaria — The international jump up from Pan American to World competition proved to be a big one for Haiden Drury.
With limited opportunities.
The Toppenish graduate, who will start his sophomore year at Utah Valley University next month, fell in the single-elimination first round at the U-20 Greco-Roman World Championships on Friday.
Representing Team USA in the 63-kilo bracket, Drury lost 8-0 to Azerbaijan’s Ziya Babashov, who was a silver medalist three years ago at the U-17 World Championships.
Drury, the U-20 Pan American champion in Mexico this summer, was eliminated. Babashov later fell in the quarterfinals to Japan’s Chiezo Maruyama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.