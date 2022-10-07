With its third straight league win and fourth overall, Davis swept Sunnyside 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 in CBBN volleyball Thursday night.
Shaela Allen-Greggs turned in a triple-double with 12 kills, 10 perfect passes and 11 digs and Kailey Willsey added 14 kills for Davis, which moved to 4-3 in league with the start of the second half.
The Pirates will play at first-place West Valley on Tuesday while Sunnyside (2-5) hosts Wenatchee.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 6-7 serving, 12 kills, 10 pp, 11 digs, block; Kailey Willsey 14 kills, 4 pp, 3 digs, ace, block; Litzy Carrillo 14-17 serving, 3 pp, 6 digs, kill; Camryn Birch 13-15 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 pp, 6 digs, block; Kathleen Velasquez Ledesma 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, 30 assists; Sally Gargus 19 pp, 6 digs, kill; Rose Pineda Puente 2-3 serving, 3 pp, dig; Vennesy Martinez-Baldovinos 2 digs, block; Leslie Reza-Suarez 9-9 serving, 2 pp, 3 digs.
MOSES LAKE 3, EISENHOWER 1: At Moses Lake, Paris Powell collected 10 kills and 22 digs and Evelin Rodriguez had 33 assists for the Cadets against Moses Lake, which prevailed 25-14, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23. In other matches, Wenatchee swept Eastmont 3-0.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelin Rodriguez 33 assists, 2 kills, 8 aces, 19 digs; Paris Powell 10 kills, 2 aces, 22 digs, 2 blocks; Taylor Edwards 7 kills, 4 aces, 19 digs; Anna Hull 3 kills, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Alivia Colbert 9 kills, 5 aces, 2 digs, 1 block; Ashley Serna 5 kills, 4 digs; Braelen Skinner 3 assists, 2 aces, 22 digs; Alexia Lydin 2 digs; Andrea Acevado 2 aces, 14 digs.
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, EPHRATA 0: At Ephrata, after defeating rival Selah 3-1 on Tuesday the Bulldogs picked up another big road win, taking sole possession of the league lead with a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 sweep. Ellensburg moved to 5-0 while Ephrata slipped into a second-place tie with Selah at 4-1.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 17 kills, 15 digs, 5 perfect passes, 3 aces; Alana Marrs 15 kills, 1 block; Olivia Anderson 4 kills, 2 blocks; Hazel Murphy 3 kills; Parker Lyyski 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Leah Drexler 13 digs, 7 pp, 4 assists; Lilly Button 5 aces, 24 assists, 4 digs; Kacey Mayo 10 assists.
GRANDVIEW 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At Grandview, Sienna Black’s 12 kills and Mia Sanchez’s 38 assists paced the Greyhounds to a 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12 victory. In other action, Othello topped Prosser 3-0.
EV highlights: Alexi Ramirez 8 pp, 6 digs, 1 assist; Jalee Anderson 3 pp, 10 digs, 1 kill; Madelyn Trujillo 4 kills .5 block, 1 dig; Keegan Fernandez 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces, 2 digs; Ivana Zaldivar 7 kills, 2 assists, 13 pp, 4 aces, 7 digs, .5 block; Maycee Overacker 14 assists, 6 digs.
Grandview highlights: Sienna Black 12 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs, 2 aces; Natalie Copeland 9 kills, 5 aces; Baylee Hamm 8 kills; Natalee Trevino 7 kills, 3 digs; Jazmine Richey 7 kills, 7 digs; Mía Sanchez 38 assists, 8 digs; Amaya Benitez 10 digs, 3 aces.
OTHELLO 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, the Huskies pushed their league mark to 3-2 with the sweep.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 5 kills, 3 blocks; Kambree Blair 5 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Julianna Phillips 6 kills, 1 block; Kendra Groeneveld 16 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Adriana Milanez 9 digs, 2 aces; Gavyn Robillard 1 ace.
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Zillah, Kya Gonzales was 20-for-20 serving with nine kills and 18 digs as the Leopards moved to 3-1 with a 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14 win.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 1 kill, 1 block; Destyni Salme 17-19 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill, 20 digs; Emily Greene 16-16 serving, 18 digs; Emma Flood 15-19 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills, 53 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 8-10 serving, 6 kills, 31 assists, 12 digs; Kya Gonzales 20-20 serving, 1 ace, 9 kills, 18 digs; Liz Walle 12-13 serving, 7 kills, 5 digs; Marissa Magana 5 digs; Mia Hicks 14 kills, 9 digs.
TOPPENISH 3, WAPATO 0: At Toppenish, the Wildcats leveled their West mark at 2-2 with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 win as Reese Meninick contributed 12 digs and five kills.
Toppenish highlights: Reese Meninick 2 aces, 12 digs, 5 kills; Anika Ramos 1 ace, 8 digs, 3 kills; Tejawny Kreis-Huereca 4 kills, 3 blocks; Kyra Hurley 2 aces, 3 kills; Alyssa Cuevas 1 ace, 9 digs.
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Goldendale, Lexi Molnar had six aces on 17-for-18 serving as the Timberwolves improved to 7-0 with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-18 win.
Goldendale highlights: Lexi Molnar 17-18 serving, 6 aces, 8 digs, 5 assists, 2 kills; Brook Blain 8 kills, 5 blocks; Emily Tindall 9 assists, 2 aces, 1 kill; Brylee Mulrony 14-16 serving, 2 aces, 2 digs; Taryn Rising 5 kills, 4 digs, 10 pp; Gwen Gilliam 12 pp, 9 digs; Lydia Hanning 19-20 serving, 6 aces, 1 kill, 1 block; Ada Garner 3 kills, 2 digs.
MABTON 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At Mabton, Joana Mata’s 26 assists and Clarisa Rojas’ 10 aces led the Vikings to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 sweep.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 14-16 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 8 digs, 3 pp; Keirrah Roettger 6-6 serving, 1 ace, 12 kills, 2 digs; Joana Mata 17-20 serving, 3 aces, 3 kills, 26 assists; Jentry Simpson 8-8 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig; Clarisa Rojas 17-18 serving, 10 aces, 4 digs; Maritza Galarza 4-5 serving, 3 kills; Ashley Macedo 1 assist, 2 digs; Sheyla Ramos 1 dig; Aracely Reyna 1 dig; Kimberly Quesada 3 digs, 22 pp.
KITTITAS 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Kittitas, the Coyotes prevailed at home 25-18, 25-23, 26-28, 26-24.
Highland highlights: Diana Avelar 9 serves, 2 aces; Lanessa Jones 9 serves, 3 aces, 6 hits; Autumn Hamett 8 serves, 1 ace, 4 hits, 4 tips; Vanessa Mujica 8 serves, 2 aces, 5 hits; Emma Lister 5 hits.
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 3, ROYAL 0: At La Salle, the Lightning earned their 10th straight win with a 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 triumph. La Salle will host Eisenhower on Saturday at noon.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 11 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 1 ace; Kaylee Wheeler 12 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 2 ace; Anelisa Ramirez 7 kills; Malia Wheeler 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, 33 assists; Natalie Overby 2 kills, 2 blocks; Genevieve McCoy 1 kill; Citlali Flores 1 ace; Angeles Torres 1 ace, 3 digs; Natalia Valladares 1 ace, 2 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 7, GRANDVIEW 0: At East Valley, Ariana Lopez recorded a hat trick and Jada Mendoza scored twice for the unbeaten Red Devils’ ninth straight win. They’ll host Othello next Tuesday and Grandview will host Prosser on Saturday.
First half: 1, EV, Shannah Mellick, 4:00; 2, EV, Jada Mendoza, 16:00; 3, EV, Mendoza (Mackenzie Isaak), 25:00; 4, EV, Ariana Lopez (Mellick), 31:00.
Second half: 5, EV, Eveyanna Townsend (Mellick), 45:00; 6, EV, Lopez (Maci Denton), 69:00; 7, EV, Lopez (Jarisley Sanchez), 74:00.
Saves: Anessa Olivarez (G) 12; Kate Ketcham (EV) 3.
SELAH 1, EPHRATA 0 (4-2 SO): At Ephrata, Kennedy Cobb scored the game-winning penalty kick for the Vikings in a shootout. They improved to 5-4 in league play and will play again next Tuesday at Prosser, which lost to Ellensburg 4-3 Thursday night.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Shootout: Selah 4 (Kara Bakker, Brooke Reiber, Allison Moultray, Kennedy Cobb), Ephrata 2.
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 4, WAPATO 1: At Toppenish, Mia Anaya scored twice and the Wildcats broke a halftime tie to move to a perfect 4-0 in SCAC West play. They’ll host La Salle next Tuesday and Wapato’s set to travel to Wahluke for a nonleague match Saturday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez, 15:00; 2, Wapato, 34:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Mia Anaya, 45:00; 4, Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos, 50:00; 5, Toppenish, Anaya, 60:00.
NACHES VALLEY 4, ZILLAH 2: At Zillah, Jayda Gooler and Jorja Barbee both scored twice for the Rangers. They’ll play at College Place while Zillah hosts Wapato next Tuesday.
Goals: 1, NV, Jayda Gooler (PK); 2, NV, Gooler; 3, NV, Jorja Barbee; 4, NV, Barbee.
Saves: Abi Longbottom (NV0 6.
EWAC
HIGHLAND 10, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, Rachael Keller and Melany Meza scored three goals each to help the Scotties improve to 7-1 in league play. They’ll host Burbank next Tuesday.
In Thursday’s other EWAC matches, Goldendale beat Granger 5-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Aylin Aguilera, 5:00; 2, Highland, Melany Meza (Rachael Keller), 9:00; 3, Highland, Frida Paniagua (Anahi Garcia), 10:00; 4, Highland, Rachael Keller, 14:00; 5, Highland, Meza (Aguilera), 16:00; 6, Highland, Meza (Julissa Gonzalez), 18:00; 7, Highland, Keller (Gonzalez), 25:00; 8, Highland, Garcia (Keller), 39:00.
Second half: 9, Highland, Valeria Machorro (Gonzalez), 43:00; 10, Highland, Keller (Paniagua), 48:00.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 0; Melanie Bass (WS) 13.
MABTON 1, WARDEN 0 (SO): At Warden, goalkeeper Kenia Morales stopped three penalty kicks in regulation and the shootout as the Vikings pushed their record to 4-3.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Shootout: Mabton 3 (Leslie Aviles, Azulemi Olivares, Maria Trujillo), Warden 2.
Saves: Kenia Morales 3.
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 4, ROYAL 1: At La Salle, Livy Alegria scored twice in the first half to lead the Lightning to its fifth straight win. La Salle will look to avenge its only league loss next Tuesday at Toppenish.
First half: 1, La Salle, Livy Alegria, 20:00; 2, La Salle, Alegria (Marisa Badillo), 28:00.
Second half: 3, Royal, 49:00; 4, La Salle, Ruby O’Connor, 52:00; 5, La Salle, Marisa Badillo (Hailey Price), 66:00.
Saves: Royal 7; Talina White (LS) 3.
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 7-11, EISENHOWER 0-1: At West Valley, Ryder Prather was 5-for-6 for the day with four runs scored and Linnea Butler pitched a shutout in the opener and drove in two runs as the Rams moved to 6-0 in league. West Valley will close out its league season at Moses Lake on Tuesday.
In other games, Pasco defeated Grandview 8-7 and 6-2.
WV highlights — Game 1: Linnea Butler 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI, CG, 7 IP, 2 K; Danika Gaethle 1-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Ryder Prather 3-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Hannah Betterton 2-2, RBI, CG, 5 IP; Alexys Soptich 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Sam Ostriem 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Maris Barbee 2-2, RBI; Kenidee Holden 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather 2-3, 2 runs.
CROSS COUNTRY
SCAC
At Naches Valley
BOYS
Team scores: Wahluke 44, Wapato 57, Toppenish 66, Naches Valley 70, La Salle 104.
Top 5: Quinn Jones (NV) 17:14, Angel Vazquez (Wah) 17:26, Hazen Jacob (Wap) 18:21, Cristopher Galvan (Wah) 18:29, Armando John (T) 18:47.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 21, Wapato 63, Wahluke 65, Toppenish 79, La Salle inc.
Top 5: Diana Camargo (Wap) 18:45, Brooke Miles (NV) 19:41, Taryn Huck (NV) 21:00, Katrina Feriante (NV) 21:04, Allison Smith (NV) 21:21.
At Zillah
BOYS
Team scores: Royal 4-0, College Place 3-1, Connell 2-2, Zillah 1-3, Kiona-Benton 0-4.
Top 5: Jio Herrera (CP) 18:13, Spencer Harris (Co) 18:37, Vicente Medelez (Z) 19:04, Tysen Reed (Z) 19:18, Carlos Barajas (R) 19:18.
GIRLS
Team scores: Royal 3-0, College Place 2-1, Zillah 1-2, Kiona-Benton 0-3.
Top 5: Kenia Orth (R) 23:01, Briana Cedillo (R) 23:49, Cindy Rincon (R) 24:24, Vanessa Carriedo (Z) 24:29, Lily Simmons (Z) 24:58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.