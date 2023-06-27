MISSOULA, Mont. — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak cruised to a title with a pair of wins Sunday at the Mavericks Memorial Tournament.
After knocking off Spokane 10-2 to wrap up group play, the Pak avenged its only loss by beating Missoula 11-2 in the championship game. Eian Peralta threw a complete game without giving up an earned run and recorded three hits for Yakima Valley to wrap up the weekend.
Johnny Rominger added three hits and Ty Moore went 2-for-4 with a double for the Pak, which put up five runs in the seventh inning to take an 11-0 lead. Yakima Valley (18-3) lost to Missoula 6-5 Friday after the Mavericks rallied to score three runs in their last at-bat.
James Hull and John Sullivan both tripled and contributed two hits each to spark an early offensive outburst against Spokane. Steven Johnson struck out eight in six innings of work in the run-rule victory.
The Pak beat Great Falls 12-11 Saturday afternoon behind Ty Moore’s two doubles and three RBI.
His second double to bring home Joe Bugni proved critical after Great Falls scored in the seventh and ended the game with runners on second and third.
Eian Peralta and Ryan Bair also recorded doubles as part of their two-hit days, and John Sullivan went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. Ty Estey recorded two hits as well to help Yakima Valley.
Pak highlights — vs. Great Falls: Eian Peralta 2-3, 2b, run; Ryan Bair 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; John Sullivan 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Ty Estey 2-4, run, RBI; Ty Moore 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI. vs. Spokane: Steven Johnson 6 IP, 0 ER, 2 R, 5 H, 8 K; James Hull 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Ryan Bair 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; John Sullivan 2-2, 3b, run, RBI. vs. Missoula — Peralta 7 IP, 0 ER, 2 R, 7 H, 4 K, 0 BB, 3-4, 2 runs; Ty Moore 2-4, 2b, run; Johnny Rominger 3-4, 2 runs, RBI.
Beetles end tourney with winMOUNT VERNON — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Beetles took advantage of 11 walks and four errors to top CBC Orange in its final game at the Skagit Valley Tournament Sunday afternoon.
Xander Smith hit a double and Kaden Taylor didn’t allow an earned run while striking out eight batters in six innings for the Beetles (12-14). They also beat Diamond Sports 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Teeghan Moser’s RBI single.
Three Yakima pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout, highlighted by Smith’s four innings to earn the win. Later in the day, Yakima lost 7-4 to Wilder Baseball Club in a quarterfinal.
Beetles highlights — vs. CBC Orange: Kaden Taylor 6 IP, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 H, 8 K; Xander Smith 1-4, run, 2 RBI. vs. Diamond Sports: Xander Smith 4 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, K; Teeghan Moser 1-2, RBI; vs. Wilder: J’Den Briones 3-3, 2 runs; Branson Rozier 2-3.
SOCCER
United suffer first lossSPOKANE — Yakima United’s unbeaten streak to start the season ended with a 3-1 loss to Spokane Sunday afternoon.
Three weeks after beating the Shadow 4-0 at home, the Hoppers got an early goal from Michael Raya and were tied 1-1 at half. Yakima United remains atop the Evergreen Premier League’s I-90 Conference with a 5-0-1 record heading into its regular season home finale Saturday against Leones de Seattle.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins drop series finaleWALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley dropped its sixth straight series thanks to a 10-3 loss at Walla Walla Saturday night.
The last-place Pippins fell behind early and gave up 17 hits to the Sweets. Blake Balsz went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored while Jace Phelan singled to extend his on-base streak to 17 games for Yakima Valley.
The Pippins fell to 7-14 and will conclude their first-half schedule this week with a six-game homestand against Nanaimo and Portland.
Pippins highlights: Blake Balsz 2-4, 2b, run, RBI.
Pippins fall short at Walla WallaWALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley’s bats went silent late in a 7-2 loss at Walla Walla Saturday night.
The Pippins recorded hits in each of the first four innings and even tied the game in the fourth on Gabe Villaflor’s RBI single. But Walla Walla quickly took back its lead and another RBI single by Josh Hankins in the seventh gave Yakima Valley its only hit the rest of the way.
Villaflor went 2-for-4 and Jace Phelan walked to extend his on-base streak to 15 starts. Pippins highlights: Gabe Villaflor 2-4, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.