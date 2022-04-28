MOSES LAKE — Tommy Meluskey threw four innings of hitless relief and West Valley plated two runs in the 10th inning as the Rams defeated second-ranked Moses Lake 5-3 in CBBN baseball on Tuesday.
Handing ML its first league loss, West Valley moved into a tie for first with the Chiefs at 12-1 with the series shifting to West Valley for a doubleheader on Friday.
After Drew Johnson led off the 10th with a double, Brody Mills singled him in for the go-ahead run. Pablo Llamas added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
Meluskey walked three and struck out six while holding ML in check over the final four frames.
Johnson finished 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot and Jackson May followed with a 2-for-5 day that included a double and two RBI for the Rams (14-1), who extended their win streak to 12 games.
WV highlights: Drew Johnson 3-5, 2b; run; Jackson May 2-5, 2b, 2 RBI; Brody Mills 1-4, run, RBI, 3 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; John Sullivan 2-4, 2b, run, 3 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER; Pablo Llamas 2 RBI; Tommy Meluskey 4 IP, 0 hits, 3 BB, 6 K.
WENATCHEE 9, DAVIS 7: At Davis, the Pirates moved to 9-4 in league and 10-5 overall and will travel to Wenatchee for a twin bill on Friday.
In other games Tuesday, Eastmont defeated Sunnyside 5-2.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 13-19, HIGHLAND 1-0: At Highland, Max Dearing scored three runs and drove in three in the opener and Clay Titus had three RBI in the second game for the Warriors, who moved to 4-0 in the West and 12-2 overall.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart 2 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 4 K, 2-3, 2 runs; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Max Dearing 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Trey Tolen-Chave 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Clay Titus 1-2, run, 3 RBI; Sam Dearing 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Bogart 2-4, run; Cole Singer 2-3, 3 runs; Kelly 1-1, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
KITTITAS 21-15, WHITE SWAN 1-5: At Kittitas, Conner Coles was 3-for-3 in the opener with a double, home run and six RBI as the Coyotes (4-0, 9-4) tuned up for their trip to Cle Elum on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Blake Catlin (K) 3 IP, 1 hit, 3 BB, 8 K; Conner Coles (K) 3-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 6 RBI; Michael Towner (K) 4-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Jet Tamez (K) 1-2, run, 3 RBI; Colby Morris (K) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gabe Carlson (K) 1-2, 3b, 4 runs. Game 2: Tamez (K) 1-3, HR, run, RBI; Camden Eddings (K) 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Caleb Parker (K) 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Catlin (K) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Coles (K) 1-3, run, RBI; R Weddington (WS) 1-3, 2 RBI.
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 7, NACHES VALLEY 2: At Naches Valley, Kaden Taylor collected three hits and Teghan Moser homered for the Red Devils (9-8), who finish CWAC play on Saturday hosting Othello.
Highlights: Teghan Moser (EV) 1-2, HR, 2 RBI; Kaden Taylor (EV) 3-3, 2b, RBI; Garin Gurtler (EV) 2-5, 2b, run; Drew Lyons (EV) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Nick Field (EV) 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Garren Gooler (NV) 2-3, RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 2-3.
GRANDVIEW 14, WAHLUKE 3: At Grandview, Matthew Sauve continued his hot hitting, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and four runs scored for the Greyhounds (10-9), who play at Hermiston on Saturday.
Highlights: Matthew Sauve 3-3, 2 2b, 4 runs; Gelo Cardenas 1-2, 2b, run, 3 RBI; C Gomez 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; J Tovar 2 RBI; Kevin Baca 1-3, 2 RBI.
GOLDENDALE 7-4, LA SALLE 6-7: At Goldendale, David Rios drove in three runs and Jacob Rettig pitched four innings allowing just one hit for the Lightning in the second game.
Highlights — Game 1: Jacob Rettig (LS) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Justus Barker (LS) 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Cody Copeland (LS) 2-3, 2 RBI. Game 2: Rettig (LS) 4 IP, 1 hit, 4 BB, 4 K, 2-3, RBI; Eddie Messer (LS) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; David Rios (LS) 1-2, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
EISENHOWER 7, WEST VALLEY 0: At West Valley, Corbin Herrera scored four goals to lead the Cadets, who will host Eastmont on Friday. West Valley’s scheduled to travel to Eastmont next Tuesday.
In a duel for first place, Wenatchee blanked Eastmont 2-0.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera (David Aguilar), 2:00; 2, Ike, Herrera (Carlos Martinez), 13:00; 3, Ike, own goal, 17:00; 4, Ike, Misael Martinez (PK), 36:00.
Second half: 5, Ike, Josue Lopez, 41:00; 6, Ike, Herrera (Brayan Montes), 46:00; 7, Ike, Herrera (C. Martinez), 72:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (Ike) 1; Andres Campos (WV) 3.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, GRANDVIEW 2 (2OT): At East Valley, Diego Lopez scored twice, including an equalizer late in the second half, and then assisted the Gavin Gordon’s game-winner via a throw-in with less than a minute left in the second overtime to keep the Red Devils tied for first.
East Valley could earn the top seed in the district tournament by winning at Prosser on Friday.
In other CWAC games on Tuesday, Ellensburg beat Prosser 2-1 and Othello knocked off Ephrata 2-0.
First half: 1, East Valley, Diego Lopez (PK), 33:00.
Second half: 2, Grandview, Jorge Perez, 72:00; 3, Grandview, 75:00; 4, East Valley, Lopez, 78:00.
Overtime: 5, East Valle, Gavin Gordon (Lopez), 89:00.
Saves: Nico Valenzuela (G) 4; Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4.
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 3, WAPATO 2 (OT): At Wapato, Highland erased a two-goal deficit in the final 11 minutes of regulation and Miguel Romero scored the game-winner for the Scotties three minutes into overtime.
In other league action, La Salle shut out Zillah 2-0 and Naches Valley beat Granger 2-0.
First half: 1, Wapato, Hilberto Castillon (David Iturbide), 5:00; 2, Wapato, Kevin Sereno (Jesus Marin), 25:00.
Second half: 3, Highland, Salvador Ceja, 70:00; 4, Highland, Marco Ramirez (PK), 75:00.
Overtime: 5, Highland, Miguel Romero, 83:00.
Saves: Jesus Gonzalez (H) 3; Andi Aguilar (W) 10.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 13, EISENHOWER 3: At Kiwanis Park, sophomore Danica Southards was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI and pitched a complete game for the Pirates, who also got two doubles and three RBI from sophomore Mia Orozco. Davis will host Wenatchee on Friday.
Highlights: Danica Southards (D) 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI, CG, 5 IP, 1 ER; Mia Orozco (D) 2-3, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Layla Hall (D) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Allie Warford (D) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Chantel Torres-Farias (D) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Katie Suhm (E) 1-3, 3b, RBI.
SELAH 7, WEST VALLEY 0: At West Valley, Aerin Lee pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Vikings improved to 7-6. Selah resumes CWAC play on Saturday hosting Prosser. West Valley (6-5) plays at Moses Lake on Friday.
Highlights: Aerin Lee (S) CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 BB, 13 K; L Ross (S) 2-4, run; Lauren Thomas (S) 1-3, run, RBI; B Wangler (S) 1-3, 2b, RBI.
OTHELLO 16, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, Emma Quesnell had two hits with a double for the Cadets, who play Davis on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park starting at 4 p.m. In other nonleague games, Sunnyside beat Eastmont 19-3 and Wenatchee topped Davis 17-2.
Highlights: M Valdez (O) CG, 5 IP, 5 hits, 0 BB, 6 K; Emma Quesnell (E) 2-3, 2b.
Scores: Ellensburg 17-15, College Place 3-5; Wapato 22-15, Prosser 17-23; Zillah 19-13, Granger 2-0.
ELLENSBURG 17-15, COLLEGE PLACE 3-5: At College Place, Maddie Kennedy pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the opener and Jami Nelson had six hits and seven RBI for the day to lead the Bulldogs, who play at Ephrata on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Chante Leadercharge 3-3, 2 RBI; Jami Nelson 3-4, 2b, 4 RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-4, 2b, 3b, RBI; Maddie Kennedy 2-4, 2b, RBI, CG, 3 hits, 9 K. Game 2: Leadercharge 3-4, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Nelson 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Kass Winter 1-2, 2 RBI.
TENNIS
Rams teams improve to 10-0MOSES LAKE — West Valley’s boys and girls tennis teams remained unbeaten in CBBN play with a sweep at Moses Lake on Wednesday.
The boys used a sweep of the four singles matches to win 4-3 while the girls prevailed 6-1. Both teams are 10-0.
West Valley will play Davis in its final home league match on Tuesday and then finish CBBN play at Eastmont on Wednesday.
CBBN
West Valley boys 4, Moses Lake 3
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Emit Madsen 6-1, 6-1; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Daniel Bowen 6-0, 6-0; Yaani Shah (WV) d. Derek O’Brien 6-0, 6-0; Max Fleming (WV) d. Collin Lehman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Adam Wiseman-Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Josh Acevedo-Ian Wiseman (ML) d. Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Roman Jenks-Caleb Dickinson (ML) d. Joshua Raj-Kai Padilla 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.
West Valley girls 6, Moses Lake 1
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Cece Trinnamin 6-0, 6-1; Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Sara Carpenter 6-1, 6-0; Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Kalei Bruce 6-0, 6-1; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Abby O’Neil 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Amelie Gregoire-Malik’s Warnick (ML) d. Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Hollis BendallKayla Maison (WV) d. Sydney ThomasEden Figueroa 6-3, 6-2; Zanna Orvald-Bella Dela Combe (WV) d. Kylie Thomas-Amelia Bowen 6-2, 6-1.
West Valley boys 5, Wenatchee 2
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Ben Borden 6-2, 6-7, 6-3; Evan Mueller (Wen) d. Alexander Garcia-Widmer 4-6, 7-6, 6-2; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Martin Diaz 6-0, 6-1; Yaani Shah (WV) d. Kush Patel 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: Andrew Van Loew-Kai Bromiley (Wen) d. Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar 6-3, 7-6; Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) d. Ben Lewis-Austin Bromiley 6-1, 6-1; Joshua Raj-Kai Padilla (WV) d. Aiden Shattuck-Kirk Nelson 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.
West Valley girls 5, Wenatchee 2
Singles: Chloe Andrewjeski (Wen) d. Ellie Tweedy 6-2, 6-0; Heather Hayes (Wen) d. Maddie Pickett 6-4, 6-4; Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Jenna Thrapp 6-0, 6-1; Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Kara Norland 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Ivy Tweedy-Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Avery Thomas-Katelyn Murphy 6-0, 6-3; Kayla Maison-Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Abby Carlson-Madison Sterling 6-2, 6-2; Hollis Bendall-Makenzie Hebdon (WV) d. Santa Amezcua-Abby Wyatt 6-1, 6-0.
Davis boys 4, Moses Lake 3
Singles: Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Conor Lincoln 6-4, 6-0; Mathew Bethel (D) d. Aam Wiseman 6-7 (7-9), 6-3, 6-3; Aldo Valencia (D) d. Roman Jenks 6-2, 6-1; Caleb Dickenson (ML) d. Adam LaMarche 7-6 (9-7), 6-2.
Doubles: Josh Acevedo-Ian Wiseman (ML) d. Cesar Cervantes-Charlie Miranda 6-0, 6-2; Alexander Lascar-Lucas Tweedt (D) d. Daniel Bowen-Emmitt Madsen 6-2, 6-3; Brigdon Feen-Liam Hill (D) d. Colin Stanberry-Collin Lehman 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4.
Moses Lake girls 4, Davis 3
Singles: Malika Warnick (ML) d. Carly Mattson 6-1, 6-2; Yahayra Ruiz (D) d. Kalei Bruce 6-2, 6-2; Doreen Suarez (D) d. Alejah Patterson 6-2, 6-2; Moira Boughton (D) d. Abby O’Neil 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Amelie Gregoire-Sydney Thomas (ML) d. Anya Boughton-Cleo Kuk 6-0, 6-0; Eden Figueroa-Sara Carpenter (ML) d. Karen Madrigal-Jhanet Pascual 6-1, 6-2; Amelia Bowen-Kylie-Thomas (ML) d. Anabeth Montemayor-Maria Vargas 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.
CWAC
East Valley boys 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Jacob Walser (EV) d. Joel Alvarez 6-2, 6-3; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Logan Basford 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Ian Larkin—Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Christian Sanchez—Joseph Alaniz 6-0, 6-1; Dallas DeBlasio—Rylan Kozma (EV) for; Brady Locke—Teegan Hooper (EV) for.
East Valley girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Lilianna Espindola 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Jensen (EV) d. Alassa Vantress 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Lauralia Montelongo—Kiana Sanchez (G) d. Taylor Calhoun—Mai Mesler 6-2, 6-3; Emily Knautz—Maya Avena (EV) d. Geselle Razo—Jennifer Vasquez 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Ceci Mendoza—Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Mercedes Garcia—Cassandra Cyr 6-4, 6-2.
Prosser boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Ben Berg (P) d. Joel Alvarez 6-0, 6-1; Tom Gutmann (P) d. Jordan Hernandez 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles: Caiden Palomera-Angelo Mallari (P) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-4, 7-5; Prosser won No. 2-3 by forfeit.
Prosser girls 3, Grandview 2
Singles: Emma Merrick (P) d. Liliana Espindola 6-1, 7-5; Leilani Magana (P) d. Kimberly Palacios 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Grace Sonnichsen-Lily Haughee (P) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis-Kiana Sanchez 6-3, 6-2; Geselle Razo-Jennifer Vasquez (G) d. Eva Smasne-Aida Roy 6-0, 3-6, 6-2; Mercedes Garcia-Cassandra Cyr (G) d. Caitlyn Morrow-Jina Choi 6-0, 5-7, 6-4.
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Hazen Jacob (W) d. Isaac Sauer 6-1, 6-1; Alejandro Ibarra (W) for.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazty Taiza (W) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 6-1, 6-0; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) for; Kazmir Clark-Jhace DeLaCruz (W) for.
Wapato girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Jennifer Marcial 6-2, 6-0; Eva Quintero (W) d. Nadya Espindola 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Logan Howell (W) d. Michelle Gutierrez-Yadira Zuniga 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Mya Morales-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Angela Chavarin-Elva Gomez 6-0, 6-0; Kellie Martin-Tionnie Polk (W) d. Mackayla Bruncheau-Cassandra Contreras 6-0, 6-0.
Goldendale boys 5, Highland 0
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Isaac Jensen 6-2, 6-3; Aidan Barnett (G) for.
Doubles: Goldendale won all by forfeit.
Highland girls 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Lizzy Hedges 6-0, 6-1; Jeselyn Berry (G) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz 6-2, 6-1; Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores (H) d. Jewelia Siglin-Ruby Russell 6-0, 6-1; Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea Jimenez (H) d. Logan Armstrong-Frankie Shawtraw 6-3, 6-2.
La Salle boys 4, Wapato 1
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Hazen Jacob 6-1, 6-1; Noah Sauer (LS) d. Alejandro Ibarra 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Juan Hernandez-Eduardo Ramirez (W) d. Aiden Bliesner-Nathan Do 7-6, 6-2; Gregorio Manrique-Vivanco-Garrett Judd (LS) d. Jhace Dela Cruz-Maceo Washines 6-2, 6-4; Dominik Tamez-Mason Herald (LS) d. Hassen Benedicto-Cesar Romero 8-6.
Wapato girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Kellie Martin 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Jennifer Marcial 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Logan Howell (W) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-0, 6-0; Mya Morales-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Alaina Heneghen-Isa Wawrzyszuk 6-1, 6-2; Diana Nunez-Eva Quintero (W) d. Hailey Lopez-Nataly Clark 6-0, 6-0.
Granger boys 3, Kiona-Benton 2
Singles: Ezra Beus (KB) d. Arthur Heckert 2-6, 6-0, 6-1; Salvador Rubio (KB) d. Fernando Romero 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles: A.J. Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) d. Brandon Shafer-Channing McGowan 6-0, 6-0; Enrique Aldaco-Kenyan Slade (G) d. Caleb Campbell-Cooper Covington 7-5, 6-2; Eden Asher-Paul Stewart (G) d. Damian Boatright-Lizandro Cardenas 6-1, 6-2.
Granger girls 4, Kiona-Benton 1
Singles: Idaly Cardoza (G) d. Ayla Maurer 6-4, 6-0; Elena Rodriguez (KB) for.
Doubles: Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios (G) d. Bailey Stetge-Kailey Covington 6-1, 6-0; Hannah Valenzuela-Mariah Alaniz (G) d. Sarialy Garcia-Getsamani Gomez 6-1, 6-1; Jessika Arceo-Brissa Solis (G) d. Brenda Salinas-Kourtlyn Merideth 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
Toppenish boys 2, White Swan 0
Singles: Robert Bjur (T) d. Isaac Sauer 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Miguel Martinez-Johan Ojeda (T) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 6-1, 6-3.
Toppenish girls 4, White Swan
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Jimena Gutierrez 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Nadya Espindola 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Michelle Gutierrez-Nadia Zuniga (WS) d. Karen Romero-Paola Parbol 6-4, 6-2; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 6-1, 6-1; Alyssa Gonzales-Alexa Alvarado (T) d. Cassandra Contreras-Mckayla Broncheau 6-1, 6-0.
TRACK
SCAC
At College Place
Boys highlights — 100: Gabe Craig (LS) 11.72. 200: Emilio Vela (Wap) 23.47. 400: Johan Valladares (LS) 54.14. 4x100: Wapato 46.00. Jav: Luke Navarre (Z) 142-8. HJ: Fabian Alvarado (Wap) 5-10. LJ: Vela (Wap) 20-6. TJ: Vela (Wap) 44-1.25.
Girls highlights — 100: Alaina Garza (Z) 13.77. 200: Garza (Z) 28.92. 800: Kathryn Snyder (LS) 2:35.78. 1600: Diana Camargo (Wap) 5:31.59. 4x100: Zillah 54.28. 4x400: La Salle 4:46.08. Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 31-1. HJ: Kassy Garza (Z) 4-10. LJ: Mia Hicks (Z) 15-5. TJ: Hicks (Z) 34-8.
EWAC
At Highland
Boys highlights — 100: Cayden Hakala (H) 11.82. 3200: Alden Williams (Go) 10:17.21. 4x400: Highland 3:52.55. Shot: Samuel Vazquez (Mab) 41-1. PV: Stephen Pittman (Go) 10-6. LJ: Hakala (H) 19-7. Girls highlights — 3200: Niveah Martinez (H) 13:56.16. Shot: Gwen Rydberg (H) 31-2. Disc: Rydberg (H) 118-3. TJ: Emma Olson (Go) 31-3.
At River View
Boys highlights — 200: Chris Villa (Gr) 24.85. 4x100: Kittitas 45.82. 4x400: Kittitas 3:53.36. HJ: Owen Stickney (K) 5-8. Girls highlights — Shot: Emma Whitaker (K) 28-5. Disc: Whitaker (K) 76-5.
GOLF
CBBN
Boys POD No. 5
Team scores: West Valley 333, at Apple Tree. Reported local highlights: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 77, Brady Komstadius (WV) 79, Bradley Hammermiester (WV) 81, Ethan Froula (WV) 86, Kaden Freisz (WV) 89, Ryan Hall (WV) 96.
Girls POD No. 5
Team scores: Wenatchee 397, Sunnyside 458, Eastmont 474, Moses Lake 486, West Valley 493.
Winner: Campbell Thorner (WV) 90, at Yakima Elks. Local highlights: Jessa Hellner-Gomez (S) 113, Lily Potter (S) 113, Alyna Ramirez (S) 114, Mackenzie Chambers (S) 118, Hailey Schlosser (S) 120.
Meetings
YVC pair at Monday QBsYakima Valley College baseball coach Kyle Krustangel and athletic director Ray Funk, unable to attend last week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon, will be special guests at the club’s meeting Monday.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. in the Pro Players Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
