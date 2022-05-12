GRANDVIEW — Even after Othello’s late equalizer in a half it mostly controlled, East Valley coach Todd Morrow remained confident in his team Tuesday night at Grandview’s Rich Leenhouts Stadium.
After all, the Red Devils excelled when pushed to extra time during the regular season, including a 2-1 win over Othello that would later be nullified by an East Valley forfeit. This time, though, the Red Devils found the goal they needed to win the CWAC district title 3-2 seconds before the second half ended thanks to a penalty kick by senior captain Diego Lopez.
“It’s a young team, so I knew as a senior I’ve got to step up,” Lopez said. “Obviously there would be a loser-out (game) on Saturday but I knew that we wanted to end it right here. Get our week off and rest and play our first state game.”
Speedy Huskies freshman Jose Cabrera scored the first of his two goals to put East Valley behind 1-0 and motivate a tactical change. Morrow moved Lopez up from his central midfield spot to a holding forward role and it paid off just before halftime, when he completed a great combination play by heading in a perfect one-touch cross from freshman Carson Knautz.
Lopez frequently faced two or more defenders in the second half but still managed to cause problems, highlighted by a long free kick from near midfield where he wanted to just put it near the goal and create an opportunity. A deflection off a mistake from Othello’s goalkeeper fell to freshman Brandon Garcia, and he placed the bouncing rebound into the net.
An ankle injury to junior Soren Hanson left East Valley with even less depth than usual, and Lopez acknowledged fatigue played a factor in the Red Devils’ inability to keep possession. He visibly struggled through a groin injury for parts of the second half, but Morrow knew he couldn’t afford to take his leading scorer off the field.
“He puts it all out there on the field,” Morrow said. “By the time that game’s over, he’s completely spent. His heart is just incredible.”
It’s reflected throughout a team that Morrow said always refuses to give up, even when Grandview scored two late goals to take a 2-1 lead on East Valley’s senior night. Lopez found an equalizer and then assisted Gavin Gordon’s game-winner to keep the Red Devils in position to share a league title with Othello.
As the No. 4 team in the latest 2A RPI rankings, they’ll likely host a match next week in their first state appearance since a runner-up finish in 2018. Othello will face Grandview in a winner-to-state, loser-out match Saturday at noon.
“I’ve always dreamed of this moment,” Lopez said. “Now it’s just go as far as we can and win it.”
First half: 1, Othello, Jose Cabrera (Cristian Torres), 27:00; 2, East Valley, Diego Lopez (Carson Knautz), 37:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Brandon Garcia, 71:00; 4, Othello, Cabrera, 75:00; 5, East Valley, Diego Lopez (PK), 84:00.
Saves: Erick Sandoval (O) 5; Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4.
— Luke Thompson
GRANDVIEW 4, SELAH 0: At Grandview, Jorge Perez recorded a hat trick and goalkeeper Nico Valenzuela made three stops for the third-seeded Greyhounds.
Grandview (10-7-1) advances to a winner-to-state, loser-out match at Othello on Saturday.
First half: 1, Grandview, Jorge Perez (Eric Martinez), 21:00; 2, Grandview, Fernando Barron (Diamond Carrasco), 35:00.
Second half: 3, Grandview, Perez (Miguel Hernandez), 46:00; 4, Grandview, Perez (Juan Marquez), 63:00.
Saves: Clayton Westfall-Zahler (S) 7, Nico Valenzuela (G) 3.
CBBN DISTRICT
EISENHOWER 3, DAVIS 1: At Eisenhower, Edwin Guillen scored two goals and goalkeeper Caleb Coronel made five saves as the Cadets won their fifth straight match to advance out of the play-in round on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, Corbin Herrera punched in Ike’s first goal and then assisted Guillen on the next tally for a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute.
Davis quickly cut the deficit in half on Jorge Ibarra’s goal, but Guillen got it back with a second goal in the 66th minute.
Sunnyside blanked Moses Lake 4-0 in Tuesday’s other play-in game.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Josue Lopez), 44:00; 2, Ike, Edwin Guillen (Herrera), 56:00; 3, Davis, Jorge Ibarra, 58:00; 4, Ike, Guillen (Carlos Martinez), 66:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (E) 5, Alexander Capi (D) 4, Jamasen Carter (D) 3.
SCAC DISTRICT
TOPPENISH 2, WAHLUKE 0: At Toppenish, the second-ranked Wildcats extended their win streak to 12 matches with their third straight shutout in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Toppenish (16-1-2) struck quick as Christopher Gutierrez’s shot found the net in the fifth minute, and Alexander Magana added a goal in the second half.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 5:00.
Second half: 2, Toppenish. Alexander Magana, 69:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 2, Wahluke 6.
HIGHLAND 1, CONNELL 0: At Connell, the Scotties got a goal from Marco Ramirez just five minutes into the match and leaned on their defense to earn the semifinal win and hand Connell its first loss of the season.
Goalkeeper Jesus Gonzalez made six saves for Highland (16-2).
First half: 1, Highland, Marco Ramirez (Rudy Silva), 5:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Jesus Gonzales (H) 6, Connell 5.
BASEBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
WENATCHEE 22, EISENHOWER 7: At Wenatchee, the third-seeded Panthers jumped out with a big first inning and won the play-in game in five innings. Wenatchee will host Eastmont in another loser-out game on Friday.
Eastmont defeated Davis 4-0 in Tuesday’s other play-in game.
Jacob Manley was 2-for-3 in Ike’s season finale with a triple and two runs scored.
Ike highlights: Jacob Manley 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Brodi Phillips 2 runs; Anson Schumacher 1-2, 2 RBI; Branson Rozier 2 RBI.
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 17, CONNELL 1: At Naches Valley, sophomore Luke Jenkins struck out seven over four innings and five batters had at least two RBI in the first-round game for the Rangers.
Naches Valley (16-5) will host a 4 p.m. semifinal on Friday against College Place, which defeated Zillah 10-0 on Tuesday. Royal will play at Kiona-Benton in Friday’s other semifinal.
NV highlights: Luke Jenkins 4 IP, 2 hits, 3 BB, 7 K, 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Garren Gooler 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Colton Rowe 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Logan Stevenson 3-3, 3 runs, RBI; Porter Abrams 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ty Moore 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Andrew Boyer 1-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
ROYAL 7, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, Derek Bergeson pitched a complete game and homered for the Knights, who advance to Friday’s semifinals.
Toppenish (12-9) will host La Salle on Friday in a 4 p.m. loser-out game. La Salle lost to Kiona-Benton 11-1 on Tuesday.
Highlights: Gage Jenks (R) 2-4, 2 runs; Derek Bergeson (R) CG, 2-3, 2b, HR, RBI, run; Joel Godina (T): 6.0 IP, 6 hits, 5 ER, 4 K.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
WENATCHEE 12, EISENHOWER 8: At Eisenhower, Zoe Niblett was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for the Cadets, who travel to Wenatchee for a CBBN doubleheader on Friday.
In other nonleague play Tuesday, Eastmont topped Davis 16-3.
Ike highlights: Katie Suhm 1-4, 3b, run, RBI; Zoe Niblett 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Emma Quesnell 1-3, 2 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 4 K; Paige Falk 2-4, 2 runs; Felicity Hanson 2 runs.
EWAC EAST
MABTON 19-15, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 9-0: At Mabton, Giselle Garzon and Malloree Simpson had three RBI in each game as the Vikings moved to 4-2 in the East with a doubleheader at River View on Friday.
Highlights — Game 1: Trinity Barajas 1-2, 2 RBI; Jentry Simpson 1-4, RBI; Malloree Simpson 1-2, 3 RBI; Giselle Garzon 3-4, 3 RBI; Amy Moreno 1-2, 2 RBI; Aracely Reyna 2 RBI. Game 2: Keirrah Fletcher 1-2, RBI; Barajas 1-1, RBI; M. Simpson 3-4, 3b, 3 RBI; Garzon 1-2, 3b, 3 RBI; Moreno 2-2, 2 RBI; Reyna 3-3, RBI; Amy Cortez 2-3.
GOLF
CBBN
BOYS POD No. 6
Team scores: West Valley 315, wrapped up league title at Apple Tree, district next week at Yakima Elks and Apple Tree.
Reported highlights: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 74, Brady Komstadius (WV) 74, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 77, Kaden Friesz (WV) 90, Ryker Wilburn (WV) 95, Ryan Hall (WV) 95, Brody Weets (Su) 98.
CWAC
BOYS POD No. 6
Team scores: Ephrata 319, Othello 341, East Valley 362, Selah 367, Ellensburg 374, Grandview 676, Prosser inc.
Winner: TJ Murdock (O) 73, at Black Rock Creek. Local highlights: Khale Calhoun (EV) 78, Travis Hoffard (G) 79, Bristen Brown (S) 85, Daniel Yangas (Ell) 87, Alex Gout (EV) 90, Nick Palo (Ell) 91, Mitchell Newquist (S) 93, Jack Champoux (S) 94.
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish girls 4, La Salle 1
Singles: Annika Richardson (L) d. Maria Cervantes 6-2, 6-1; Viviane Ochoa (T) for.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Norma Gomez (T) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-1, 6-1; Paola Parbol-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Alaina Heneghen-Rosa Alcala 6-0, def.; Alyssa Gonzalez-Alexa Alvarado (T) d. Abby Brown-Mya Ball 6-0, 6-0.
La Salle boys 4, Toppenish 1
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Robert Bjur 6-4, 6-4; Noah Sauer (LS) d. Isaiah Pacheco 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Aiden Bliesner-Nathan Do (LS) d. Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez 6-2, 6-4; Johan Ojeda-Kyu Hurley (T) d. Dominik Tamez-Gregorio Manrique 3-6, 1-5 (inj forfeit); Ethan Britt-Garrett Judd (LS) d. Jonathan Lustre-Samuel Reyes 6-0, 6-0.
Cle Elum boys 3, Highland 0
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Isaac Jensen 6-2, 6-2; Ezra Peterson (CE) for.
Doubles: Colin O’Cain-Jett Favero (CE) for.
Highland girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Amanda Board 6-0, 6-4; Maddy Casto (CE) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz (H) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 6-0, 6-2; Avalon Dewitt-Naroa Mendibil Batiz (CE) d. Yazmin Flores-Jackie Ceja Flores 6-1, 6-3; Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea Jimenez (H) for.
Granger boys 4, Royal 1
Singles: Dayne Ziegler (R) d. Arthur Heckert 6-3, 6-0; Fernando Romero (G) d. Jason Burns 8-5.
Doubles: A.J. Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) d. Josh Gonzalez-Cesar Laqunes 6-2, 6-2; Kenyon Slate-Enrique Aldaco (G) d. Brian Hernandez-Vidal Abundiz 6-3, 6-4; Paul Stewart-Eden Asher (G) d. Jack Mejia-Alam Estrada 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
Granger girls 3, Royal 2
Singles: Idaly Cardoza (G) d. Maria Zapata 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Haley Acencio (R) for.
Doubles: Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios (G) d. Madi Christensen-Cambelle Anderson 6-2, 6-3; Hannah Valenzuela-Marian Alaniz (G) d. Jacky Mejia-Michelle Martinez 6-4, 6-1; Naomi Abundiz-Kimberly Pineda (R) d. Jessika Arceo-Brissa Solis 8-3.
Naches Valley girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Cassie Barragan 8-3, 8-4; Ellen Shinn (NV) d. Nadya Espindola 8-0, 8-1.
Doubles: Lexi Harris-Cambria Wright (NV) d. Angela Chavarin-Elva Gomez 8-1, 8-0; Maddy Jewett-Bella Rowe (NV) d. Alejandra Villanueva-Ana Quinones 8-0, 8-0; Natalie Jacobs-Kendra Sanchez (NV) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 8-0, 8-0.
Naches Valley boys 2.5, White Swan 1.5
Singles: Isaac Sauer (WS) tied with Nathan Beauchene 8-6, 8-7; Devin Roberts (NV) d. James Gibson 8-3, 8-0.
Doubles: Jacob Anderson-Luke Stevens (NV) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 8-6, 8-4.
Cle Elum boys 3, Highland 0
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Isaac Jensen 8-1; Ezra Peterson (CE) for.
Doubles: Colin O’Cain-Jett Favero (CE) for.
Highland girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Maddy Casto 8-3; Jackie Ceja Flores (H) for.
Doubles: Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero (CE) d. Ashley Gonzalez-Yazmin Flores 8-1; Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz (H) d. Amanda Board-Jessica Korich 8-5; Avalon Dewitt-Naroa Mendibil Batiz (CE) d. Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea Jimenez 8-0.
Zillah boys 5, Burbank 0
Singles: Dominick Perez (Z) for; Samuel Santos (Z) d. Lucas Santos 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Coy Crowther-Trevor Crowther (Z) for; Ricardo Sanchez-Xavier Smith (Z) for; Gerardo Lopez-Talmage Coplin (Z) for.
Zillah girls 3, Burbank 1
Singles: Kendall Armstrong (B) d. Daisy Jack 6-0, 6-1; Zitralidt Rangel (Z) d. Bri Contreras 8-6.
Doubles: Karen Martinez-Mikayela Fernandez (Z) d. Soraya Lopez-Esther Garcia 6-3, 6-0; Zitralidt Rangel-Saray Rangel (Z) for.
Goldendale boys 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Jhace Delacruz 6-1, 6-1; Rogen Bothamley (G) d. Alex Ibarra 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Juan Hernandez-Eduardo Ramirez (W) d. Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless 6-3, 6-4; Eli Golding-Tristen Toledo (G) d. Kazmir Clark-Hazen Jacob 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Hassen-Valentin Rojas (W) d. Logan Speer-Jacob Harris 6-2, 6-0.
Wapato girls 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Mya Morales (W) d. Jeslyn Berry 7-6, 6-1; Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Kellie Martin 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Crystal Colin-Logan Howell 6-1, 6-0; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Jewlia Siglin-Ruby Russell 6-2, 6-2; Jennifer Marcial-Tionnie Polk (W) d. Frankie Shawtraw-Hailey Byers 6-0, 6-1.
TRACK
EWAC WEST
Sub-district at Highland
BOYS
Team scores: Kittitas 252, Goldendale 111, Granger 87, Cle Elum 72, Highland 62, White Swan 27.
100: Cayden Hakala (H) 11.90. 200: Chris Villa (Gr) 24.83. 400: Brody Stewart (K) 56.38. 800: Alden Williams (Go) 2:09.34. 1600: Williams (Go) 4:45.47. 3200: Isaac Call (Go) 11:19.36. 110H: Josiah Contreras-Skindzier (K) 18.54. 300H: Contreras-Skindzier (K) 45.11. 4x100: Kittitas 45.79. 4x400: Kittitas 3:52.99.
Shot: Sergio Ayala (H) 34-11. Disc: Ethan Mell (Go) 96-4. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 141-2. HJ: Josh Rosbach (K) 5-8. PV: Contreras-Skindzier (K) 11-6. LJ: Anthony Wilson (K) 19-4.5. TJ: Owen Stickney (K) 38-3.
GIRLS
Team scores: Kittitas 129, Cle Elum 121, Granger 87, Highland 78, Goldendale 63, White Swan 60.
100: Gabby Santos (K) 13.98. 200: Mireya Carrasco (G) 30.96. 400: Carrasco (G) 1:08.46. 800: Sydney Bare (K) 2:57.75. 1600: Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 6:33.37. 3200: Yelechchin (WS) 14:12.42. 100H: Alisha McIrvin (K) 18.13. 300H: McIrvin (K) 52.02. 4x100: Kittitas 54.03. 4x200: Goldendale 2:06.58. 4x400: Cle Elum 5:15.17.
Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 33-0. Disc: Nevaeh Roman (H) 93-1. Jav: Wolfsberger (WS) 95-8. HJ: Kayliana Blackmore (K) 4-8. PV: Bare (K) 7-0. LJ: Nessa Jones (H) 14-6. TJ: Emma Olson (Go) 31-10.
MEETINGS
Krustangel at QBsYakima Valley College baseball coach Kyle Krustangel will be the featured guest at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.