After dominating the first half of a Class 2A state first-round soccer game against No. 14 seed Fort Vancouver, No. 3 seed East Valley showed little interest in bunkering down defensively to protect its lead.
The Red Devils kept creating chances and finished one more before wrapping up a 3-0 win to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. A satisfying result, to be sure, but sophomore Manny Brambila said East Valley’s attack could have been better.
“Everyone’s trying to get some goals,” Brambila said. “There was a bit of frustration since we had a few 1-on-1s, couldn’t score them.”
He didn’t bother trying to get behind the defense in the 64th minute, when he collected a pass from Jacob Russell and blasted a shot into the top corner from around 30 yards out. The sophomore called his fifth goal of the season the best one, and Russell referred to it as “a banger.”
East Valley’s other two goals came from much closer, starting with Gavin Gordon’s shot off a long free kick from Diego Lopez. Another Lopez assist right before halftime set up Nicolas Spencer at the top of the six-yard box for his second goal of the season.
Coach Todd Morrow knows his team may need to score more efficiently as quality opportunities diminish against tougher opponents moving forward. He said that’s been something of a weakness all season, even though the Red Devils still managed to score at least three goals in each of their last six games.
He came away more impressed by East Valley’s ninth shutout, including four during its ongoing six-match win streak. Russell, a sophomore, anchored a backline that Morrow said responded well to some big forwards who weren’t afraid of contact.
“They wanted to play physical so we just played physical and we covered each other,” Russell said.
East Valley (17-2) will host No. 6 Squalicum on Saturday for a shot at next week’s final four in Tumwater.
First half: 1, East Valley, Gavin Gordon (Diego Lopez), 9:00; 2, East Valley, Nicolas Spencer (Lopez), 40:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Manny Brambila (Jacob Russell), 64:00.
Saves: Parker Rodriguez Schafer (FV) 8; Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 1.
GOLF
West Valley dominates districtTrey LeCheminant’s six-stroke victory powered West Valley to the team title and a state berth at Wednesday’s final round of the CBBN boys district golf tournament at Apple Tree Golf Course.
LeCheminant, a junior, charged out to a four-stroke lead after a round of 73 on Tuesday at Yakima Elks. He followed up with a round of 74 at Apple Tree on Wednesday for a 36-hole total of 147.
Davis senior John Kim, the 2019 district champion as a freshman, was second at 153, rallying from fourth after the first day by matching LeCheminant’s 74 at Apple Tree.
West Valley and Wenatchee qualified for the Class 4A state tournament next week at Indian Summer Golf Course in Olympia. The top four individuals not playing for West Valley and Wenatchee, including Kim, also qualified for state.
Brady Komstadius placed fourth for the Rams with a two-day total of 158 and teammate Bradley Hammermeister charged up the standings on Tuesday with a round of 76 to tie for fifth.
Team scores: West Valley 638, Wenatchee 662, Eastmont 688, Moses Lake 724.
Winner: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 73-74-147.
Local highlights: 2, John Kim (Davis) 79-74-153; 4, Brady Komstadius (WV) 77-81-158; 5, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 85-76-161; 14, Maverick Pastor (Ike) 89-88-177; 16, Kaden Friesz (WV) 81-99-180; 21, Ethan Froula (WV) 97-91-188; 23, Kyle Polage (Davis) 99-98-197; 27, Ryker Wilburn (WV) 113-91-204; 28, Jayden Chambers (Su) 111-97-208.
SCAC DISTRICT
Kibbe, Abrams win titlesSUNNYSIDE — Zillah’s Dallin Kibbe won on a tiebreaker and La Salle’s Quincey Abrams prevailed by one stroke in a pair of tense individual duels at Tuesday’s SCAC district tournaments at Black Rock Creek Golf Course.
Kibbe and Naches Valley’s Garric Shirrod tied with rounds of 78 and Kibbe won on the first tiebreaker hole. Abrams edged Megan Foertsch of College Place by a stroke for the girls title. The top eight finishers qualified for the 1A state tournament at Spokane’s Indian Canyon Golf Course next week.
BOYS
State qualifiers: 1, Dallin Kibbe (Zillah) 78 (won tiebreaker hole); 2, Garric Shirrod (Naches Valley) 78; 6, Lane Sealock (Zillah) 91; 7, Luke Moore (Zillah) 92; 8, Riley LaBarr (Naches Valley) 95.
GIRLS
State qualifiers: 1, Quincey Abrams (La Salle) 107; 3, Emma Stubner (Naches Valley) 112; 4, Madelynn Kime (NV) 113; 5, Maci Christopherson (NV) 113; 8, Gerra Shock (Zillah) 118.
CWAC
BOYS DISTRICT
Team scores: Ephrata 336, Othello 366, East Valley 385, Selah 401, Ellensburg 403, Grandview and Prosser inc.
Winner: Max Hewitt (Eph) 79, at Black Rock Creek.
Local state qualifiers in top 10: 2, Khale Calhoun (EV) 80; 6, Travis Hoffard (G) 85.
Other local highlights: Daniel Yangas (Ell) 92 (state alternate), Bristen Brown (S) 94 (state alternate), Mitchell Newquist (S) 96, Beaudry Benedetti (EV) 98, Camden Powell (EV) 100.
TENNIS
Rams sweep district titlesLed by the 1-2 finish of Henry Preacher and Alexander Garcia-Widmer in boys singles, West Valley’s boys and girls swept the team titles at the CBBN district tournament on Saturday and Monday at West Valley and the Yakima Tennis Club.
Ellie Tweedy and Maddie Pickett placed second in girls doubles and will join Preacher and Garcia-Widmer at the Class 4A state tournament in Kennewick next week.
WV’s boys were even more dominant in singles with Axel Fulton placing third.
The Rams had third-place finishes in all the brackets with Ivy Tweedy in girls singles, Kel Griffiths and Dhruv Kumar in boys doubles and Ahlyah Basmeh and Zanna Orvald in girls doubles.
BOYS
Singles — Championship: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) 6-2, 6-2. Second place: Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Axel Fulton (WV) 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Championship: Ben Borden-Evan Mueller (Wen) d. Kai Bromiley-Andrew Van Liew (Wen) 6-2, 6-4. Second place: Bromiley-Van Liew (Wen) d. Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar (WV) 6-4, 6-4.
SINGLES
Singles — Championship: Chloe Andrewjeski (Wen) d. Heather Hayes (Wen) 6-2, 6-2. Second place: Hayes (Wen) d. Ivy Tweedy (WV) 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Championship: Malika Warnick-Amelie Gregoire (ML) d. Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV). Second place: Tweedy-Pickett (WV) d. Ahlyah Basmeh-Zanna Orvald (WV) 6-2, 6-0.
SOFTBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
WEST VALLEY 11, SUNNYSIDE 1: At West Valley, the Rams broke out for eight runs in the first inning and rode Alexys Soptich’s three-hitter to Tuesday’s play-in victory.
Third-seeded West Valley improved to 14-7 and will take an eight-game win streak into Friday’s loser-out game at home against Wenatchee at 5 p.m. The fourth-seeded Panthers (10-11), who have a seven-game win streak, won their play-in game Tuesday 11-5 over Eisenhower.
Soptich, a junior left-hander, walked only one during the five-inning game and she got plenty of run support with West Valley’s quick start and 15-hit offense.
Junior leadoff hitter Kenidee Holden was 3-for-3 and sophomore third baseman Ryder Prather hit two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Rams. Senior Anna Grange and sophomore Kaitlyn Leaverton had two RBI each, and senior Katie Arnold was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Moses Lake and Eastmont, which tied for the league title, will play for the district title on Friday. The loser will then host the West Valley-Wenatchee survivor on Saturday for the CBBN’s second state berth.
WENATCHEE 11, EISENHOWER 5: At Wenatchee, the fourth-seeded Panthers survived the play-in game and will play another loser-out contest on Friday at West Valley.
Olivia Rankin was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the season finale for the Cadets.
Ike highlights: Paige Falk 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Olivia Rankin 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Zoe Niblett 2-4, run; Alexia Lydin 2-4.
CWAC DISTRICT
OTHELLO 4, SELAH 1: At Carlon Park, Ellie Urlacher went 2-for-3 with a double and Sydnee Coons hit an RBI single for the Vikings in Tuesday’s district championship.
Othello (21-1) advances to the Class 2A state tournament on the same fields next week, and Selah (13-8) will play Ellensburg in a winner-to-state, loser-out game scheduled for noon Saturday at Carlon Park.
Highlights: Ellie Urlacher (S) 2-3, 2b; Sydnee Coons (S) 1-3, RBI; Aerin Lee (S) CG, 6 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Lovie Franco (O) CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Amarie Guzman (O) 1-2, solo HR, 2 runs.
ELLENSBURG 14, EPHRATA 9: At Carlon Park, Alexis Gillespie and Maddie Kennedy clubbed two home runs each as the Bulldogs avenged a first-round loss and eliminated Ephrata to go 2-0 on Tuesday.
Gillespie finished with seven RBI and Jami Nelson and Kass Winter also homered for Ellensburg (12-11), which will play Selah in a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Saturday.
Ellensburg highlights: Maddie Kennedy 2-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI; Jami Nelson 2-4, 2b, HR, RBI; Kass Winter 2-4, HR, RBI; Chante Leadercharge 2-2, 2b; Reagan Messner 2-3, 2b, RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-4, 2 HR, 7 RBI.
ELLENSBURG 10, EAST VALLEY 4: At Carlon Park, Maddie Kennedy homered and threw a complete game with eight strikeouts for Ellensburg in Tuesday’s first elimination game.
Highlights: Lily Case (Ell) 2-4; Maddie Kennedy (Ell) 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, CG, 8 K; Kassidy Winter (Ell) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Chante Leadercharge (Ell) 2-2, 2 runs; Alexis Gillespie (Ell) 2-4, HR, 4 RBI; Kayle Jones (EV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Madison Morrison (EV), 2b, run.
EWAC DISTRICT
KITTITAS 19, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 2: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips pitched a one-hitter and was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI and Shakina Miller was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBI for the Coyotes in their first-round game.
The tournament moves to Kiwanis Park on Friday and Kittitas (18-3) will meet Goldendale in a semifinal at 4 p.m. River View and Warden will meet in the other semifinal at the same time.
Kittitas highlights: Reyse Phillips 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 1 hit; Rillee Huber 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 2 BB; Carli Gay 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Shakina Miller 4-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI.
GOLDENDALE 11, MABTON 9: At Mabton, the Timberwolves held off the Vikings in a first-round game to advance to Friday’s semifinals. In Tuesday’s other first-round games, River View topped Cle Elum 10-7 and Warden defeated Granger 17-0.
Mabton highlights: Malloree Simpson 4-4, HR, 4 RBI, CG, 10 K; Amy Moreno 2-4; Karen Espinoza-Mendez 2-3, 2 RBI.
TRACK
EWAC DISTRICT
At Cle Elum
BOYS
Team scores: Kittitas 185, River View 124, Goldendale 80.5, Granger 62, Mabton 55, Walla Walla Valley 46.5, Cle Elum 36, Burbank 33, Highland 23, White Swan 11.
100: Chris Villa (Gr) 12.08. 200: Villa (Gr) 24.70. 400: Brody Stewart (K) 55.61. 800: Alden Williams (Go) 2:09.97. 1600: Williams (Go) 4:45.30. 3200: Isaac Call (Go) 10:56.40. 110H: Cody Brown (RV) 17.15. 300H: Austin Eckhart (RV) 43.84. 4x100: Kittitas 45.75. 4x400: Kittitas 3:46.08.
Shot: Samuel Vazquez (Mab) 42-10. Disc: Brown (RV) 137-8. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 151-8. HJ: Josh Rosbach (K) 5-8. PV: Josiah Contreras-Skindzier (K) 11-6. LJ: Cody Bush (RV) 19-8.5. TJ: Bush (RV) 38-8.
GIRLS
Team scores: River View 128, Walla Walla Valley 81, Cle Elum 79, Kittitas 68.5, Burbank 67.5, Highland 55, White Swan 48, Goldendale 46, Granger 44, Mabton 19.
100: Gabby Santos (K) 13.68. 200: Marina Jimenez (RV) 28.16. 400: Mireya Carrasco (Gr) 1:07.08. 800: Skylin Munson (RV) 2:36.36. 1600: Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 6:28.35. 3200: Yelechchin (WS) 14:09.35. 100H: Makiah Stepper (WWV) 17.75. 300H: Alisha McIrvin (K) 52.18. 4x100: River View 52.23. 4x200: Goldendale 2:04.68. 4x400: Burbank 4:54.24.
Shot: Faith Wersland (CE) 31-1. Disc: Nevaeh Roman (H) 104-4. Jav: Munson (RV) 133-3. HJ: Aliyah Malone (RV) 5-1. PV: Stepper (WWV) 7-6. LJ: Stepper (WWV) 14-9. TJ: Stepper (WWV) 32-7.
DISTRICT 6 1B
BOYS
Top teams: Entiat 155, Waterville 125, Riverside Christian 88. Note: Girls meet for District 6-7-9 on Saturday in Spokane.
RC winners — 800: Isaac Immel 2:10.80. 1600: Immel 5:09.29. 3200: Immel 12:09.42. 300H: Blake Bazaldua 45.50.
MEETINGS
Archer at QBsSelah and Yakima Valley Pepsi Paks baseball coach Mike Archer will be the featured speaker at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
