West Valley’s Trey LeCheminant closed with a 36-hole total of 153 and finished tied for 13th and the Rams placed eighth after the final round of the Class 4A state golf championships on Wednesday at Indian Summer Country Club in Olympia.
LeCheminant, a junior, followed Tuesday’s 73 with an 80 while Brady Komstadius turned in the team’s best final round with Wednesday’s 79 to finish 26th.
The Rams finished with a 650 team total, shooting 330 on Wednesday after an opening-round effort of 320. Bellarmine Prep won the team title, and Redmond’s Akshay Anand was the individual winner with a one-stroke victory over Bellarmine’s JJ Bordeaux and Gonzaga Prep’s Alex Cooke.
Cle Elum earned a share of the 2B boys title with Upper Columbia Academy as sophomore Sergio Sanchez placed fourth and classmate Dillon Pratt was seventh. Sanchez followed Tuesday’s 78 at Deer Park Golf Club with a closing 71 for a 149 total. It was Wednesday’s second-best round with champion Dan Harrington of Chesterton Academy carding 74-70 for a three-stroke victory.
With two-player teams, Cle Elum and Upper Columbia tied with 72 points and Goldendale was sixth.
In 1A boys at Indian Canyon in Spokane, Naches Valley’s Garric Shirrod shot a second straight 83 for 23rd place.
Selah’s Lexi Becker was 15 strokes better than Tuesday, closing with an 81 to finish 21st in the 2A girls tournament at Tumwater Valley Golf Club.
La Salle’s Quincey Abrams and NV’s Maddie Kime were 20th and 21st in 1A girls at Indian Canyon, and White Swan’s Jovena Scabbyrobe was 19th in 2B girls at Deer Park.
LOCAL RESULTS
BOYS
Class 4A: 13, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 73-80-153; 26, Brady Komstadius (WV) 80-79-159; 55, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 83-85-168; 67, Ethan Froula (WV) 84-94-178; 70, Kaden Freisz (WV) 96-86-182.
Class 2A: 44, Khale Calhoun (EV) 82-88-170.
Class 1A: 23, Garric Shirrod (NV) 83-83-166.
Class 2B: 4, Sergio Sanchez (CE) 78-71-149; 7, Dillon Pratt (CE) 77-83-160; 23, Ike O’Leary (Go) 88-88-176; 26, Myles Lee (Go) 87-94-181.
GIRLS
Class 2A: 21, Lexi Becker (Selah) 96-81-177.
Class 1A: 20, Quincey Abrams (La Salle) 103-101-204; 21, Maddie Kime (NV) 100-106-206; 26, Emma Stubner (NV) 106-105-211.
Class 2B: 19, Jovena Scabbyrobe (WS) 106-112-218.
McCallum takes Sunnyside jobAfter 13 seasons at Mabton, Chris McCallum has been hired as Sunnyside’s new head girls basketball coach.
McCallum’s most recent Vikings’ team was the youngest he ever had but still posted a 17-9 record with a trip to the Class 2B state tournament.
Rick Puente stepped down after 12 seasons as Sunnyside’s coach. He had a 173-93 record during that time with four league titles and two state trophies, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in 2014.
Athletic director David Martinez has been busy filling positions as Camille Tree was recently named the new volleyball coach and Marshall Lobbestael was tabbed to replace his brother, John, as football coach.
NEW DAVIS COACH: Davis athletic director Bob Stanley announced this week that Steve Standley has been hired as the Pirates’ head volleyball coach, replacing Amanda Gall. Standley has coached in Team Yakima’s youth program and been a high school, college and USA Volleyball official for the past 13 years.
COLLEGES
Van De Brake commits to NCWest Valley graduate Jackson Van De Brake, a sophomore shortstop at Tacoma Community College, has committed to North Carolina.
Van De Brake earned NWAC West first-team honors this week as the Titans prepare to open play in the NWAC Championships. Tacoma won the West Division and is 35-10.
Van De Brake has a .289 batting average this season with 43 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
Three Yaks on all-WestPitcher Coby Richards, infielder Ryne Hays and outfielder Hank Dunn received first-team honors on the NWAC West all-region baseball team released on Wednesday. Dunn, a sophomore headed to Gonzaga, also received a gold glove award.
YVC had five second-team picks with pitcher Jace Hansen, relief pitcher Jagger Harris, outfielder Corey Jarrell and infielders Dane Fraser and Spencer Marenco.
