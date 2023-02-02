SELAH — Prosser found itself facing another deficit as it went into the locker room at halftime Tuesday night at Selah.
The Mustangs needed even less time than usual to jump in front and then later pull away for a 74-63 win in their CWAC regular-season finale. Coming back in the second half, or sometimes the second quarter, has become something of a habit for the Mustangs, who can score points in a hurry thanks to their outside shooting and aggressive defense capable of turning steals into fast break baskets.
“We talk in the locker room,” said sophomore guard Koby McClure, who scored 18 points for Prosser. “We’ve got to start working on picking it up in the first half but second half is when we start getting our flow, getting our shots right, getting up a little bit.”
A layup by Eli Wright just after halftime gave Selah a 38-29 lead before the Mustangs reeled off a 17-2 run in less than five minutes. They hit 3-of-4 3-point attempts during that stretch, including two by junior Kory McClure.
He finished with eight points and JJ Reyes put up 11, giving Prosser solid contributions from its explosive perimeter trio. But the Mustangs got a huge offensive boost from their other two starters, as 6-foot-4 seniors Max Flores and Issak Hultberg both posted career-highs.
Flores took advantage of openings inside set up by Prosser’s outside shooting on his way to 19 points, mostly inside the paint. Hultberg scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Toby Cox praised the versatile forward for stepping up to give the Mustangs five legitimate scoring options on the floor.
“He’s a great shooter,” Cox said. “It’s just getting him to let it fly and do it with confidence and not hesitate.”
The Mustangs (11-1, 16-4) still won the CWAC’s regular season title with just one loss — last Saturday to Grandview — and seven double-digit victories. After playing 13 games over the last 29 days, Cox said they’ll benefit from some rest before playing in a district semifinal as the No. 1 seed late next week.
Selah (7-4, 10-9) is locked into the No. 3 seed and will conclude its regular season Friday at Ephrata before hosting a first-round district game next week.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 11, Koby McClure 18, Kory McClure 8, Kevin Flores 19, Hultberg 18, Veloz 0, Russell 0, Bailey 0. 30-63 7-10 74.
SELAH — Levi Pepper 19, Eli Wright 2, Beau Bennjamin 16, Giles 3, McNett 4, Jackson Pepper 8, Tilley 0, Mullins 11. 26- 7-11 63.
Prosser 17 12 25 20 — 74
Selah 13 23 12 15 — 63
3-point goals: Prosser 7-24 (Hultberg 3-7, Kor. McClure 2-3, Reyes 1-5, Kob. McClure 1-7) Selah 4-15 (Benjamin 2-2, L. Pepper 1-3, Giles 1-2). Rebounds: Prosser 29 (Hultberg 6), Selah 26 (L. Pepper 14). Turnovers: Prosser 10, Selah 20. Steals: Prosser 12, Selah 4. Fouls: Prosser 13, Selah 10. Fouled out — None.
— Luke Thompson
GRANDVIEW 77, EPHRATA 53: At Grandview, sophomore guard Lino Armendariz scored 20 points and added six assists and senior Julian Garza netted 19 points as the Greyhounds stretched their win streak to eight games.
Grandview, which lost four in a row and five of six prior to the streak, has clinched the No. 2 seed for district and a spot in the semifinals on Feb. 10. The Greyhounds (8-3, 15-5) will finish league play on Friday at East Valley.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 4, A. Devine 3, Hans Roberts 4, Hendricks 1, O. Devine 2, Cameron Zabala 11, Cody Black 19, Cobb 4, Malone 3, Elliott 2.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 19, Cameron Draculan 13, E. Armendariz 8, F. Medina 3, Lino Armendariz 20, Luke Cortez 14.
Ephrata 13 17 14 9 — 53
Grandview 18 23 27 9 — 77
Highlights: Cortez 7 rebs; L. Armendariz 6 assts; Draculan 5 assts.
OTHELLO 57, EAST VALLEY 54: At Othello, the Red Devils couldn’t quite rally back from a 31-20 halftime deficit and slipped to 4-7 in league and 8-11 overall heading into Friday’s CWAC finale against Grandview.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 4, Esquivel 8, Field 3, Preston Sluder 15, Anthony Tasker 13, Chase Staymates 9, Locke 2.
OTHELLO — Simmons 4, Josh Tovar 11, Segura 3, Asu 2, Pruneda 9, Martinez 6, Murdock 2, Faix 2, Julian Alegria 17.
East Valley 10 10 17 17 — 54
Othello 11 20 11 15 — 57
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 76, LA SALLE 69: At Toppenish, after reaching 1,000 career points earlier in the month, Josh Perez went for a career night on Tuesday, hitting five 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws for a 33-point night.
La Salle, which got 20 points from freshman Luca Faletto, was within 49-47 heading into the final period. Perez netted 12 points in the fourth quarter.
In the final round of league play on Friday, sixth-ranked Toppenish (6-1, 16-3) will look to avenge its lone SCAC loss at Zillah.
LA SALLE — Cabe Craig 15, Gonzalez 6, Moses O’Connor 9, Luca Faletto 20, Valladares 7, Jaxon Caffrey 12, Stevens 0, Judd 0, Sanchez 0.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Mesplie 6, Josh Perez 33, Shane Rivera 16, Cisneros 0, Luna 1, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 0, Jayden Hanson 15, Williams 2.
La Salle 16 15 16 22 — 69
Toppenish 18 18 13 27 — 76
ZILLAH 89, WAPATO 71: At Wapato, freshman Dekker Van De Graaf went for a season-high 28 points and Luke Navarre scored 20 as the third-ranked Leopards moved to 7-0 in league and 18-1 overall. Zillah will finish the regular season on Friday hosting Toppenish in the state-ranked rematch.
ZILLAH — Reed 4, Garza 9, Sandoval 9, Martinez 2, C. Favilla 2, Dekker Van De Graaf 28, B. Favilla 7, N. Navarre 1, John 7, Juarez 0, Luke Navarre 20.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 12, AJ Garza 14, Omar Arizpe 10, Harrell 2, Hamilton 7, Eneas 7, Bobb 8, Washines 0, Jacob 6, McConville 5.
Zillah 19 23 28 19 — 89
Wapato 9 18 13 31 — 71
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 81, HIGHLAND 26: At Highland, Jett Favero pitched in three 3-pointers and scored 23 points while Joel Kelly turned in another big double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Ninth-ranked Cle Elum (11-0, 17-2) finishes up league play on Friday hosting Kittitas.
CLE ELUM — C. Bogart 6, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 20, Joel Kelly 16, Johnson 6, Jett Favero 23, Ellis 0, T. Bogart 0, Williams 7.
HIGHLAND — Hakala 7, Ayala 7, Ceja 4, Perez 3, Clements 3, Connolly 2.
Cle Elum 28 28 10 15 — 81
Highland 11 2 7 6 — 26
Highlights: Kelly 14 rebs, 4 assts; Caleb Bogart 5 assts, 5 stls; Dominick Johnson 8 rebs, 3 assts.
MABTON 60, GOLDENDALE 52: At Goldendale, sophomore Marco Espinoza scored 19 points for the Vikings (7-4, 9-11), who led 31-21 at halftime.
MABTON — Moreno 2, Sam Vasquez 13, Zavala 5, Armando Chavez 13, Birueta 3, Marco Espinoza 19, Cisneros 2, Calixto 3.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 2, O’Leary 7, Bischoff 7, Golding 7, Boe 8, Kade Bomberger 14, Wilder 7.
Mabton 19 12 13 16 — 60
Goldendale 13 8 21 10 — 52
WHITE SWAN 84, GRANGER 45: At Granger, Roger Valdez broke out for 33 points, making three 3-pointers, as the Cougars improved to 8-3 in league and 9-10 overall.
WHITE SWAN — Andre L 11, Karder Gleason 12, Roger Valdez 33, Hamilton 2, Haggerty 4, Ryan 0, Hull 4, Bill 4, Willie Dittentholer 14.
GRANGER — Not available.
White Swan 24 24 27 9 — 84
Granger 15 15 3 12 — 45
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 53, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 45: At Liberty Christian, Cole Wagenaar fired in 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter for the Knights. Fourth-ranked Sunnyside Christian (8-1, 16-3) hosts No. 1 DeSales on Friday to finish the regular season.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 0, Jansen 3, De Boer 5, Dash Bosma 14, B. Smeenk 6, Cole Wagenaar 25.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Andrew Smith 15, Bishop 4, Ott 6, Magnus Hayden 12, Culver 8, Hogaboom 0, Dunham 0.
Sunnyside Chr. 10 17 8 18 — 53
Liberty Chr. 12 14 7 12 — 45
NORTH CENTRAL 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 56, MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 55: At Riverside Christian, the Crusaders avenged an earlier loss to seventh-ranked MLC as Haydn Edwards led the way with 20 points. Riverside Christian (9-2, 12-3) closes out league play on Friday hosting Soap Lake.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — Boorman 20, Gulenko 13, Robertson 14, Podolyan 2, Jones 6.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Lee 0, Bowden 0, Haydn Edwards 20, Joel Belaire 11, Morgan 9, Micah Rivera 14, Bazaldua 2.
NONLEAGUE
LIND-RITZVILLE 72, KITTITAS 40: At Ritzville, Josh Rosbach scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half for the Coyotes (5-13).
KITTITAS — Bare 0, Coles 3, Josh Rosbach 19, D. Varnum 4, Huber 7, N. Varnum 7, Carlson 0, Peterson 0, Villa 0.
LIND-RITZVILLE — Melcher 8, Klein 3, L. Kelly 3, Jayce Kelly 16, Dickins 3, Labes 9, Chase Gilbreath 17, Boress 2, Kinch 5, Williamson 4, McAnally 2.
Kittitas 12 8 8 12 — 40
Lind-Ritzville 17 27 15 11 — 72
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wolves race to 91-71 victoryWAPATO — Picking up the pace with the postseason a week away, Wapato’s girls raced to a 91-71 victory over rival Zillah in SCAC West play Tuesday night.
KK Bass scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half and Jadyn Johnson put together 17 points and 12 rebounds for the third-ranked Wolves, who finished with a season high.
Mia Hicks made 12 of 13 free throws and led Zillah with 27 points and 13 rebounds.
With its 11th straight win, Wapato (8-0, 18-1) will close out its regular season hosting a nonleague crossover with Connell on Friday. The Wolves will have the West’s No. 1 seed when the district tournament opens on Feb. 9.
Zillah (4-3, 13-6) hosts Toppenish on Friday on the final night of league play.
ZILLAH — Oliver 7, Mia Hicks 27, Johnston 4, D’Ana Esquivel 24, Gonzalez 5, Walle 2, Jack 2.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 14, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 2, Deets Parrish 14, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 12, KK Bass 28, Goudy 4, Jadyn Johnson 17, Gonzalez 0.
Zillah 15 18 11 27 — 71
Wapato 23 22 29 17 — 91
Highlights: Hicks (Z) 13 rebs; Esquivel (Z) 3 3p, 6 rebs; Parrish (W) 9 rebs, 5 assts, 5 stls; Espinoza (W) 6 stls, 5 assts; Bass (W) 4 3p, 8 rebs; Johnson (W) 12 rebs.
TOPPENISH 70, LA SALLE 21: At Toppenish, Tati Camacho’s 14 points led three players in double figures as the Wildcats bounced back from Saturday’s 50-40 loss at College Place. Toppenish (5-2, 15-4) finishes league play on Friday at Zillah while La Salle hosts Naches Valley.
LA SALLE — Bost 7, Trejo 0, Gaytan 0, Craig 4, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 2, Brown 8.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 12, Cuevas 8, Tati Camacho 14, Hill 4, Baker 4, Natalia Sanchez 11, Landa 3, Norman 4, Hurley 7, Ramirez 0, Kries-Huereca 3.
La Salle 3 7 6 4 — 21
Toppenish 23 18 15 14 — 70
Highlights: Sanchez 3 3p.
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 72, EPHRATA 34: At Grandview, the Greyhounds hit 11 3-pointers and Natalee Trevino made three on her way to a 21-point night. She also grabbed 10 rebounds while Cat Castro nearly had a double-double with 10 points, nine assists and six steals.
Grandview (6-5, 10-9) has locked up the No. 4 district berth and will finish league play on Friday at East Valley.
EPHRATA — Hector 3, Falconer 2, Hagy 3, Soto 14, Lutz 2, Mills 10, Evenson 0.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 10, Armendariz 7, Natalee Trevino 21, Freeman 3, Jazmine Richey 14, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 2, Hamm 4, Benitez 3, A. Medina 5.
Ephrata 11 10 4 9 — 34
Grandview 20 14 21 17 — 72
Highlights: Trevino 10 rebs, 3 stls; Castro 9 assts, 6 stls; Richey 6 rebs, 3 stls, 5 assts.
OTHELLO 47, EAST VALLEY 44: At Othello, Mya Alvarado canned three 3-pointers in the second quarter and the Red Devils had a lead heading into the final period, but Annalee Coronado and Briana Andrade hit their free throws down the stretch for Othello, which wrapped up the No. 2 seed for next week’s district tournament.
Alvarado finished with 13 points for East Valley (4-7, 6-13), which hosts Grandview on Friday to finish league and will then travel to Grandview for the first round of district play on Feb. 8.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 13, J. Mendoza 7, Trujillo 2, Goodell 8, Taylor 2, C. Mendoza 0, Kalkowski 0, Lopez 2, Brooklynne Sylve 10.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 4, Briana Andrade 15, Annalee Coronado 20, Trinidad 2, Pruneda 6, Farman 0, Garza 0, Gonzalez 0.
East Valley 7 19 6 12 — 44
Othello 8 18 5 16 — 47
PROSSER 69, SELAH 26: At Selah, Adriana Milanez hit four of the Mustangs’ 11 3-pointers and Lay’lee Dixon and Kambree Blair combined for 22 points and eight steals. With a bye in the final round of league play on Friday, Prosser finished its regular season at 8-4 in league and 14-6 overall and will have the No. 3 seed for the district tournament.
Selah (1-10, 3-16) plays at Ephrata on Friday with the winner getting the sixth and final district berth.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 8, Adriana Milanez 12, Cox 3, Bailey 0, Ibarra 8, Lay’lee Dixon 11, Kambree Blair 11, Gomez 0, Phillips 6, Chavez 8, Saldana 0, Martinez 2.
SELAH — Ruark 0, Keller 3, Hall 2, Pendleton 0, Franklin 4, Mattson 9, Wilkey 0, Sarett 2, Garza 6, Coons 0.
Prosser 28 22 14 5 — 69
Selah 3 8 4 11 — 26
Highlights: Milanez 5 rebs, 4-7 3p; Naomi Chavez 4 assts; Dixon 4 rebs, 4 stls; Blair 4 stls.
EWAC WEST
MABTON 47, GOLDENDALE 33: At Goldendale, Jezebel Ramirez and Esme Sanchez combined for 21 points and 10 steals as the 10th-ranked Vikings moved to 10-1 in the West and 15-5 overall with one league game left.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 10, Chavez 7, Bonewell 3, Roettger 9, Jezebel Ramirez 11, Moreno 0, Macedo 3, Galarza 2, Zavala 2.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 0, Bean 0, Gwen Gilliam 15, Casey 3, Berry 0, Bomberger 2, Blain 2, Mackenzie Dahl 11.
Mabton 15 6 12 14 — 47
Goldendale 4 4 8 15 — 33
Highlights: Sanchez 6 stls, 4 rebs; Alana Zavala 4 rebs, 4 stls; Ramirez 4 rebs, 4 stls.
CLE ELUM 63, HIGHLAND 33: At Highland, freshman Gracie Glondo went for a season-high 27 points, hitting 11 of 15 shots with two 3-pointers and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (9-2, 15-4), who close out the regular season on Friday hosting Kittitas.
CLE ELUM — Singer 0, Nellie Nicholls 14, Anderson 4, Hurley 4, Gracie Glondo 27, Gwen Ellison 14.
HIGHLAND — Unavailable.
Cle Elum 23 17 9 14 — 63
Highland 2 14 17 0 — 33
Highlights: Nicholls 11 rebs; Glondo 11 rebs, 3 stls; Ellison 10 rebs.
WHITE SWAN 47, GRANGER 29: At Granger, Melanie Bass put together 20 points and five rebounds and Keegan Wolfsberger had 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars (7-4, 13-6).
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 0, Watlamet 0, Adams 4, Melanie Bass 20, Dittentholer 7, Yallup 5, Wolfsberger 9, Hawk 0, Trujillo 0, Craig 2.
GRANGER — Ochoa 8, Magana 3, Herrera 3, Jasmin Vasquez 15, Garcia 0, Renfro 0.
White Swan 13 8 18 8 — 47
Granger 2 5 9 13 — 29
Highlights: Bass 5 rebs; Wolfsberger 14 rebs, 7 assts; Saige Watlamet 6 rebs, 3 blks.; Summer Dittentholer 5 rebs; Tayah Adams 6 rebs; Madi Craig 6 rebs, 5 stls.
NONLEAGUE
LIND-RITZVILLE 53, KITTITAS 27: At Ritzville, the Coyotes (5-5, 8-9) faced a stout nonleague foe heading into their final two EWAC West games, hosting Goldendale on Thursday and visiting Cle Elum on Friday.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Blackmore 1, Harris 3, Faubion 0, Bare 2, Nash 5, Huber 4, Weekes 0, Cox 0, Wilson 4, Knudson-Brown 4, Gay 4.
LIND-RITZVILLE — Zoe Galbreath 16, Colbert 2, Harlee Hennings 11, Snider 4, S. Galbreath 3, Hernandez 2, Ewing 7, Cameron 2, Mendez 3, Crawford 3.
Kittitas 4 4 10 9 — 27
Lind-Ritzvile 7 22 9 15 — 53
