Yakima Valley took full advantage of its limited offensive opportunities Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
That efficient approach carried the Pippins to a 7-3 win over Kamloops and their first series sweep of the season. Yakima Valley needed just four hits to extend its winning streak to five games, improving to 6-3 in the second half of its West Coast League schedule.
Connor Coballes contributed a one-out single in the first that turned out to be the Pippins’ last hit until the fifth. But they still managed to score the game’s first three runs in the second, thanks to two walks, a hit-by-pitch, an error and a double steal attempt that allowed Hank Dunn to score.
The speedy lead-off man walked and scored on Jaxon Sorenson’s single in the fifth, then added an RBI single of his own in the eighth. Spencer Shipman’s RBI double represented Yakima Valley’s only extra-base hit of the game.
University of the Pacific righthander Caden Duke threw five shutout innings and University of Washington signee Isaac Yeager added three more out of the bullpen. Michael Rice came on in the ninth for the third straight game.
After an off day Thursday, the Pippins returned to Canada on Friday for three games at Victoria to start a stretch of nine straight road games in WCL play.
SENIOR LEGION
Gorge tops Beetles 8-4
Kobe Taylor and Caleb Coscarart drove in two runs apiece but Columbia Gorge used one big inning to beat the Yakima Pepsi Beetles 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night at Parker Faller Field.
Taylor hit a two-run single in the second inning, but the Hustlers had already jumped out to a 6-0 lead with five runs in the top of the second.
The nightcap was called after one inning due to lightning in the area.
The Beetles (14-22) were scheduled to host the Walla Walla Bears on Thursday. The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak had games canceled on Wednesday and Thursday.
Yakima highlights: Kobe Taylor 2-3, 2 RBI; Calen Coscarart 1-4, 2 RBI; Kaden Taylor 1-2, run; Daniel Gomez 1-2, run; Jacob Rettig 1-3, run, sb; Kaden Haffner and Nick Field combined 8 K.
JUNIOR LEGION
Tuesday’s gamesPasco 6-4, Yakima Valley Peppers 4-11. YV highlights — Game 1: Jonathan Rominger 2-4, RBI. Game 2: James Hull 3-4, RBI; 2 runs; Beau Benjamin 2-5, 2b, 4 RBI; Mason Bailey 2-5, 2b, 3b, 2 RBI.
MEETINGS
Thompson at QBs
Yakima Herald-Republic sportswriter Luke Thompson will be the Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s featured guest at its weekly luncheon Monday.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
