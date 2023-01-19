PROSSER — Struggling to a 25-25 tie with Ephrata at halftime, Prosser’s fourth-ranked girls needed a spark Tuesday night.
Adriana Milanez delivered.
The sophomore guard hit five of her seven 3-pointers after the break as the Mustangs put up 48 points in the second half and rolled to 73-46 victory in CWAC play.
Milanez finished with 21 points and was one triple from tying Amy Sonnichsen’s 1999 school record of eight. Prosser (5-1, 11-3) will play at East Valley on Friday.
EPHRATA — Hector 4, Falconer 2, Hagy 6, Alessa Soto 10, Addison Mills 24, Evenson 0, Zelinski 0, Vargas 0.
PROSSER — Kendra Groeneveld 14, Adriana Milanez 21, Cox 3, Ibarra 0, Lay’lee Dixon 11, Blair 7, Gomez 3, Phillips 9, Chavez 5,
Ephrata 18 7 12 9 — 46
Prosser 13 12 25 23 — 73
EAST VALLEY 57, SELAH 39: At Selah, junior Mya Alvarado was also sharp from long distance, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring 11 of her 22 points in the second quarter to lead the Red Devils (4-2, 6-8). East Valley will host Prosser on Friday while Selah plays at Ellensburg.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 22, J. Mendoza 6, Madelyn Trujillo 10, Goodell 9, Taylor 3, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 1, Kalkowski 0, Morrison 0, Malmberg 0, Lopez 0, Sylve 6.
SELAH — Ruark 5, Keller 6, Hall 0, Pendleton 5, Franklin 8, Mattson 5, Wilkey 2, Coons 8.
East Valley 20 11 16 10 — 57
Selah 8 9 13 9 — 39
ELLENSBURG 70, GRANDVIEW 46: At Grandview, sophomore Layne Rogel scored nine of her season-high 18 points in the second quarter and the top-ranked Bulldogs pushed their records to 7-0 in league and 14-0 overall. Ellensburg will host Selah on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 1, Moffat 3, Leishman 3, Jamison Philip 15, Layne Rogel 18, Q. Rogel 7, Olivia Anderson 13, Ravet 8, Markus 0, Armstrong 0, Marrs 2.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 6, Armendariz 2, Natalee Trevino 17, Freeman 2, Richey 8, Castilleja 1, D. Medina 4, Hamm 3, Benitez 3, A. Medina 0.
Ellensburg 18 24 14 14 — 70
Grandview 10 14 12 10 — 46
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 85, TOPPENISH 42: At Wapato, the third-ranked Wolves started fast and never cooled off as KK Bass’ 19 points led five players in double figures.
Wapato (5-0, 13-1), which led 47-22 at halftime en route to its sixth straight win, will host Naches Valley on Friday. Toppenish (3-2, 11-3), which lost to Wapato 60-57 in the first meeting, will play at Wahluke on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 7, Cuevas 1, Camacho 9, Hill 6, Baker 0, Sanchez 4, Landa 9, Norman 2, Hurley 0, Ramirez 4, Kries-Huereca 0.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 16, Grunlose 4, Deets Parrish 12, Alvarado 2, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 15, KK Bass 19, Goudy 0, Jadyn Johnson 17, Gonzalez 0.
Toppenish 7 15 8 12 — 42
Wapato 26 21 21 17 — 85
ZILLAH 52, NACHES VALLEY 40: At Naches Valley, Mia Hicks went for 11 of her 22 points in the third quarter to lead the Leopards (3-2, 9-5), who host La Salle on Friday. Maddy Jewett’s 19 points paced the Rangers.
ZILLAH — Oliver 4, Mia Hicks 22, Johnston 1, D’Ana Esquivel 11, Garza 2, Gonzalez 7, Walle 3, Jack 0, Salme 2.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 0, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Rowe 4, VanAmburg 0, Hargroves 8, Maddy Jewett 19, Clements 9.
Zillah 14 13 13 12 — 52
Naches Valley 6 8 15 9 — 40
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 53, BEAR CREEK 23: At La Salle, Ellie Bost canned four 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for the Lightning (5-9) in Monday’s game. La Salle plays at Zillah on Friday.
BEAR CREEK — Hanna 5, Lucy 2, Hannah 6, Ainsley 6, Calyse 4.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 27, Shirazi 0, Tsubata 0, K. Trejo 0, Gaytan 0, Ella Craig 14, Lopez-Trujillo 2, Gasseling 4, H. Trejo 0, Brown 6.
Bear Creek 6 9 2 6 — 23
La Salle 11 11 19 12 — 53
CLE ELUM 43, YAKAMA TRIBAL 24: At Cle Elum, Gracie Glondo made 9 of 16 shots from 2-point range and tallied 21 points and Nellie Nicholls put together 10 points, eight rebounds for five steals for the Warriors (12-3), who play at Mabton on Friday. Gwen Dawes had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for Yakama Tribal (13-2), which visits Liberty Christian on Friday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Andy 2, Sampson 0, George 2, Stacona 0, Buck 3, Gwen Dawes 11, ScabbyRobe 6.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 1, Aper 2, Singer 1, Nellie Nicholls 10, Hurley 0, Gracie Glondo 21, Wallick 2, Ellison 2.
Yakama Tribal 10 3 4 7 — 24
Cle Elum 10 12 14 7 — 43
Highlights: Dawes (YT) 10 rebs; Nicholls (CE) 8 rebs, 5 stls; Kretschman (CE) 8 stls; Wallick (CE) 6 rebs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Top-Hi fends off WolvesWAPATO — A high-scoring fourth quarter saw Wapato give Toppenish a scare four days after the Wildcats’ eight-game winning streak ended at Zillah.
Once again, Toppenish’s two talented seniors stepped up to the challenge and carried their team to an 82-77 win and a season sweep over their Lower Valley rivals. Josh Perez made 6-of-6 free throws while scoring nine of his team-high 29 points in the final quarter and Shane Rivera added 25 to hold off the Wolves, who put up 32 points in the last eight minutes.
Hazen Jacob tallied 11 of those to cap off his 21-point performance while Tyrin Redner contributed 12 points for Wapato (0-5 SCAC West, 6-8 overall). The Wolves will play Friday at Naches Valley while the Wildcats (4-1, 11-3) play a nonleague game at Wahluke.
TOPPENISH — Myers 5, Mesplie 0, Josh Perez 29, Shane Rivera 25, Anthony Cisneros 12, Luna 0, Maldonado 0, Sanchez 4, Hauson 6, Torres 1.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 12, AJ Garza 11, Moore 3, Harrell 5, Hamilton 7, Eneas 5, Washines 2, Hazen Jacob 21, Mathew McConville 11.
Toppenish 20 16 19 27 — 82
Wapato 11 19 15 32 — 77
Wapato highlights: McConville 12 rebs; Garza 10 rebs, 4 assts; Jacob 7 rebs.
ZILLAH 75, NACHES VALLEY 60: At Naches Valley, Luke Navarre posted 27 points and the Leopards (5-0, 13-1) pulled away late to extend their winning streak to 12 games. They’ll host La Salle Friday while the Rangers (1-4, 9-6) play at Wapato.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 19, Mendoza 2, Vonder Hulls 0, Zimmerman 5, Stevenson 2, Porter Abrams 18, Rowe 2, Mueller 6, Jewett 2, Kohl 2, Coyle 2.
ZILLAH — Garza 2, Sandoval 7, Carson Favilla 11, Dekker Van De Graaf 12, B. Favilla 1, N. Navarre 6, John 9, Luke Navarre 27.
Naches Valley 12 16 15 17 — 60
Zillah 15 16 21 23 — 75
CWAC
PROSSER 79, EPHRATA 49: At Prosser, Kory McClure totaled 16 points to lead eight Mustangs with at least seven. Prosser (6-0, 11-3) will play at East Valley on Friday.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 0, Devine 3, Hans Roberts 13, Hendrick 0, Cameron Zabola 14, Cody Black 12, Cobb 0, Evenson 0, Hewitt 2, Malone 2, Elliot 0, Riggs 3.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 13, Kob. McClure 9, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 16, Peters 7, Russell 7, Issak Hultberg 12, Bailey 8, Flores 7.
Ephrata 13 9 11 16 — 49
Prosser 24 15 25 15 — 79
SELAH 64, EAST VALLEY 52: At Selah, Levi Pepper scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Vikings (6-1, 9-6) pulled away with a big third quarter. They’ll travel to Ellensburg while East Valley (3-3, 7-7) hosts first-place Prosser Friday night.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 15, Esquivel 2, Field 2, Preston Sluder 17, Tasker 0, Chase Staymates 14, Locke 2.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 14, Giles 0, McNett 0, Rilley 0, Jones 0, Benjamin 8, Mullins 9, Levi Pepper 22, Eli Wright 11.
East Valley 13 9 6 24 — 52
Selah 13 8 23 20 — 64
Selah highlights: L. Pepper 13 rebs; Beau Benjamin 5 stls.
GRANDVIEW 64, ELLENSBURG 38: At Grandview, Levi Dorsett finished with 12 points to help the Greyhounds avenge a loss at Ellensburg earlier this season.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 6, G. Fenz 9, Stueckle 0, Leon 0, Schmidt 3, Andaya 8, Boast 1, E. Fenz 7, Musser 0, Lewis 4, Bennett 0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 10, Cameron Draculan 10, E. Armendariz 4, Levi Dorsett 12, Medina 2, Montes De Oca 2, L. Armendariz 9, Jeffrey 2, Bentley 7, Magana 2, Cortez 4.
Ellensburg 7 12 5 12 — 38
Grandview 18 19 11 19 — 64
Grandview highlights: Dorsett 8 rebs, 7 assts, 4 stls; Eloy Armendariz 7 assts.
EWAC WEST
HIGHLAND 53, GRANGER 42: At Highland, the Scotties picked up their first win thanks in part to 15 points from Cayden Hakala. They’ll play at Kittitas Thursday and Granger will travel to Goldendale Friday.
GRANGER — Julian Castro 14, Davian Castro 12, Jozaiah Maldonado 10, Steewart 3, Heckerts 3.
HIGHLAND — Cayden Hakala 15, Jose Perez 12, Jayden Connolly 11, Castro 9, Ayala 6.
Granger 10 8 12 12 — 42
Highland 16 8 11 18 — 53
NORTH CENTRAL 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 75, PATEROS 38: At Pateros, Micah Morgan and Joel Belaire pitched in 25 points apiece and Belarie added eight rebounds for the Crusaders (7-1, 9-2).
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry, Palma 0, Lee 3, Bowden 3, Bethel 2, Joel Belaire 25, Micah Morgan 25, Micah Rivera 18, Johnston 0, Nolan 0.
Highlights: Jacob Fry 6 rebs; Jess Bowden 3 blks; Belaire 8 rebs; Morgan 4 assts; Rivera 6 rebs.
NONLEAGUE
CLE ELUM 73, YAKAMA TRIBAL 34: At Cle Elum, Jett Favero paced the Warriors (13-2) with 20 points and Joel Kelly added 19 for their sixth straight win. They’ll play at Mabton on Friday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Ja. ScabbyRobe 7, Lewis 8, Jo. ScabbyRobe 2, Onepennee 4, Wallulatum 3, Jabez Saluskin 10.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 9, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 10, Joel Kelly 19, Johnson 8, Jett Favero 20, Ellis 5, Williams 2.
Yakama Tribal 9 7 5 13 — 34
Cle Elum 21 20 9 23 — 73
GOLDENDALE 48, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 44: At Goldendale, Kade Bomberger tallied 23 points and four steals for the Timberwolves, who will host Granger on Friday.
WALLA WALLA VALEY — Christenson 6, Busby 5, Mason Kearbey 13, Simpson 2, Oetman 0, Castleman 4, Nickolas Wagner 11, Irving 3.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 2, O’Leary 0, Sherf 2, Bischoff 4, Golding 7, Gilk 0, Boe 2, Groves 2, Kade Bomberger 23, Sa. Wilder 6, Se. Wilder 0.
Walla Walla Valley 8 17 12 7 — 44
Goldendale 10 15 8 15 — 48
Goldendale highlights: Bomberger 4 stls.
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 4, SUNNYSIDE 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: WV 750-654, WV 803-610, WV 175-135, WV 138-115.
Highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 363 (157, 206), Evka Ball (WV) 362 (191, 171), Lili Munoz (S) 329 (157, 172).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.