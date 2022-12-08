Diego Garza scored 13 of his 14 points during a breakaway second quarter as Eisenhower’s boys raced to a 64-24 victory over Pasco in nonleague basketball Tuesday night at Ike Gym.
Earning new head coach Nikhil Lizotte his first victory, Garza hit three 3-pointers to spark the 23-4 burst in the second period.
Amir Mitchell and Damian Pimental netted 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Cadets (1-2), who start CBBN play on Saturday at Sunnyside.
PASCO — Ortiz 0, Mercado 1, Sandoval 7, Raymond 1, Gion 3, Harwell 8, Sokolovich 4.
EISENHOWER — Berumen 2, Garcia 3, Amir Mitchell 12, Davis 2, Mendoza 6, Stevens 3, Damian Pimental 11, Terry 5, Diego Garza 14, Serna 4, Simmons 2.
Pasco 5 4 2 13 — 24
Eisenhower 8 23 20 13 — 64
CHIAWANA 54, DAVIS 53: At Chiawana, Michael Hanson’s free throw at the end of the game lifted the Riverhawks to the controversial victory.
Davis’ Cesar Hernandez scored 18 points, including two free throws with 1:09 left that pulled the Pirates even at 53-53. Davis was called for a shooting foul as time expired and Chiawana was awarded free throws with no time on the clock.
Davis (2-1) returns to the Tri-Cities on Friday to play at Richland.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 7, Garza 4, T. Lee 2, Murphy 0, Sanchez 0, Nathan Stephenson 11, Cesar Hernandez 18, Finnegan Anderson 11.
CHIAWANA — Smith 8, Donavin Young 18, Leavitt 4, Duran 0, Castillo 7, Landoni 7, Michael Hanson 10.
Davis 16 10 14 13 — 53
Chiawana 20 10 14 10 — 54
Highlights: Blake Garza 11 rebs; Hernandez 3 3p, 5-5 FT, 3 blks.
WEST VALLEY 55, SELAH 49: At West Valley, sophomore Landen Birley scored 21 points to pace the Rams (1-1), who host Wenatchee on Friday to open CBBN play. Levi Pepper had 17 points and 21 rebounds for Selah (1-1), which hosts Zillah on Friday.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 13, Giles 0, McNett 0, Tilley 0, Jones 2, Benjamin 9, Levi Pepper 17, Kinley 8.
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 2, Komstadus 7, May 2, Landen Birley 21, Knegler 3, Mills 12, Sadeddin 8.
Selah 13 12 10 14 — 49
West Valley 14 11 15 15 — 55
HERMISTON 61, SUNNYSIDE 52: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado tallied 17 points and Noah McNair added 15 for the Grizzlies. They’ll play at Prosser Friday.
HERMISTON — Isaac Corey 21, Glenn 0, Bledsoe 5, Hottman 4, Grant Olsen 20, Shilhanek 0, Devin 6, Peterson 5, Carrillo 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 15, Driones 4, Ochoa 3, Garcia 4, Brent Maldonado 17, Saenz 0, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 3, Cazares 2, R. Salinas 4, Hazzard 0.
Hermiston 15 15 10 21 — 61
Sunnyside 15 7 19 11 — 52
GRANDVIEW 96, WAPATO 51: At Grandview, Lino Armendariz led the Greyhouds with 30 points and Ethan Fajardo contributed seven assists, six steals and seven rebounds. They’ll play at Naches Valley Friday while Wapato travels to East Valley.
WAPATO — Redner 7, AJ Garza 13, Arizpe 4, Moore 0, Julian Hamilton 18, Rodriguez 0, Washines 3, Jacob 3, McConville 3.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 20, E. Armendariz 7, Cameron Draculan 10, Dorsett 3, Fajardo 6, Medina 4, Montes De Oca 0, Lino Armendariz 30, Jeffrey 0, Bentley 7, Magana 0, Cortez 9.
Wapato 17 12 22 0 — 51
Grandview 36 20 21 19 — 96
Grandview highlights: Ethan Fajardo 7 assts, 6 stls, 7 rebs; Levi Dorsett 6 assts, 6 rebs; Garza 4 assts; Frankie Medina 4 assts; Levi Dorsett 6 rebs.
ELLENSBURG 53, WENATCHEE 49: At Wenatchee, Emmett Fenz put up 20 of his 23 points in the second half and Gavin Marrs totaled 10 of his 15 in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs recover from a slow start. They’ll travel to Moses Lake for another nonleague road challenge on Saturday.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 15, G. Fenz 6, Stueckle 2, Rogers 3, Andaya 2, Boast 2, Emmett Fenz 23.
WENATCHEE — Bishop 9, Michael Torres 14, Veneros 7, Jelsing 5, T. Torres 0, Vargas 0, Clark 3, Cook 9, Sarom 2.
Ellensburg 6 16 17 14 — 53
Wenatchee 18 11 8 12 — 49
Highlights: Marrs 15 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls; Gunner Fenz 6 rebs; Darius Andaya 5 assts; Josh Boast 6 rebs; E. Fenz 7 rebs.
KENNEWICK 76, PROSSER 70: At Prosser, Koby McClure went for 23 points and JJ Reyes contributed 15 for the Mustangs. They’ll host Sunnyside on Friday.
KENNEWICK — A. Cervantes 1, Dane Chavez 14, S. Cervantes 0, Charlie Tipke-Henry 21, Trotenya 3, Jonah Gebers 19, Mosley 4, Nathan Knapik 14.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 15, Koby McClure 23, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 12, Peters 2, Russell 2, Hultberg 6, Bailey 0, Kevin Flores 10.
Kennewick 17 20 18 21 — 76
Prosser 21 13 12 24 — 70
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 60, LA SALLE 46: At La Salle, Buddy Smeenk scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter to carry the Knights and Cole Wagenaar recorded 15 points for the Knights.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 2, Jansen 2, Isaac De Boer 12, D. Bosma 9, Buddy Smeenk 20, Cole Wagenaar 15.
LA SALLE — Craig 3, Aden Gonzalez 12, O’Connor 6, Faletto 6, Valladares 2, Caffrey 8, Stevens 3, Sanchez 6.
Sunnyside Chr. 15 15 18 12 — 60
La Salle 15 11 11 9 — 46
CLE ELUM 83, CASCADE 43: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin poured in 25 points while Joel Kelly and Jett Favero scored 18 each for the Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 6, Najar 4, Luke Chafin 25, Joel Kelly 18, Johnson 2, Jett Favero 18, Graff 6, Ellis 4.
Cascade 10 10 17 6 — 43
Cle Elum 23 25 16 19 — 83
MABTON 49, RIVER VIEW 45: At Mabton, Sam Vazquez and Armando Chavez scored 14 points each to help the Vikings hold on for their first win of the season. They’ll play at Wapato on Saturday.
RIVER VIEW — Clark 1, Tyvtyunik 8, Diamon 0, Olivera 3, Fries 8, Turner 0, Fornos 0, F. Overa 8, Martinez 0, N. Clinton 17
MABTON — Zuniga 5, Moreno 1, Sam Vazquez 14, Zavala 5, Armando Chavez 14, Espinoza 8, Chavez 0, Calixto 2.
River View 12 10 9 14 — 45
Mabton 20 13 6 10 — 49
NACHES VALLEY 57, HIGHLAND 15: At Highand, Porter Abrams’ 15 points paced the Rangers (2-0), who host Grandview on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — Porter Abrams 15, Jayden Zimmerman 12, Jesse Benge 12.
HIGHLAND — Kevin McCart 4.
Naches Valley 20 29 6 2 — 57
Highland 8 5 0 2 — 15
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 78, GOLDENDALE 61: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards scored 32 and Joel Belaire netted 22 to lead the Crusaders to their first win of the season. They’ll host Wilson Creek while Goldendale travels to Dayton-Waitsburg Friday night.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 0, Doubravsky 0, Scherf 0, Bischoff 7, Sam Wilder 19, Eli Golding 12, Gilk 4, Boe 7, Groves 6, Se. Wilder 6.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 0, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bowden 0, Bethel 0, Joel Belaire 22, Morgan 9, Micah Rivera 15, Haydn Edwards 32, Johnston 0, Nolan 0.
Goldendale 19 13 17 12 — 61
Riverside Chr. 19 25 13 21 — 78
Goldendale highlights: Sam Wilder 10 rebs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Freshman leads Wapato to winGRANDVIEW — Wapato freshman Deets Parrish scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half to help offset Natalee Trevino school-record performance as the Wolves defeated Grandview 56-49 in nonleague girls basketball Tuesday night.
Trevino fired in 36 points for the Greyhounds with four 3-pointers and 10-for-15 shooting inside the arc. She also collected 11 rebounds.
KK Bass netted 16 points with three 3-pointers for Wapato (2-0), which plays at East Valley on Friday.
WAPATO — Wheeler 2, Grunlose 2, Kenoras 8, Deets Parrish 20, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Espinoza 8, KK Bass 16.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 1, Armendariz 6, Natalee Trevino 36, Freeman 0, Richey 4, Castilleja 2, Medina 0, Hamm 0, Benitez 0.
Wapato 8 16 14 18 — 56
Grandview 13 15 9 12 — 49
Highlights: Trevino (G) 11 rebs, 3 stls.
DAVIS 76, CHIAWANA 56: At Davis, the unbeaten Pirates continued their high-scoring rampage as Esmeralda Galindo canned six 3-pointers while scoring 24 of her 34 points in the first half. Galindo earned WIAA athlete of the week honors for averaging 32.3 points through the first four games.
Neveah Patterson pitched in three 3-pointers as part of her 17-point night for Davis (4-0), which opens CBBN play on Saturday at home against Moses Lake.
CHIAWANA — Marisela Contreras 10, Kaia Foster 10, Zaro 8, Woolf 4, Malia Ruud 13, Campos 9, Wert 2, Montez 0.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 13, Esmeralda Galindo 34, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 1, Hohner 1, Neveah Patterson 17, Shaela Allen-Greggs 11.
Chiawana 18 14 7 17 — 56
Davis 24 18 15 19 — 76
WEST VALLEY 49, SELAH 33: At West Valley, junior Laiken Hill netted eight of her 14 points during a 16-2 surge in the third quarter for the Rams (1-1), who begin CBBN play on Friday hosting Wenatchee.
SELAH — Ruark 6, Keller 1, Hall 0, Pendleton 2, Franklin 7, Andrews 2, Mattson 8, Wilkey 0, Garza 6, Coons 1.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 14, Jamieson 2, Morford 0, Fries 0, Winslow 2, Bell 9, Paige Bremerman 11, Strother 5, Hatfield 2, White 0, McMurry 4.
Selah 6 11 2 14 — 33
West Valley 9 15 16 9 — 49
Highlights: Hill (WV) 5 stls, 4 assts; Lauren Hatfield (WV) 5 rebs, 5 stls; Ally Garza (S) 7 rebs.
EISENHOWER 71, PASCO 39: At Eisenhower, the Cadets picked up their first win with a 47-point outburst in the first half. Ayana Gallegos led five players in double figures with 15 points for Eisenhower, which begins CBBN play on Saturday at Sunnyside.
PASCO — Moreyah Lopez 14, Journee Brooks 10, Young 9, Garcia 4, Castillo 2, Torres 0, Pimentel 0, Groce 0, Rublee 0.
EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 15, Nevaeh Lopez 13, Mary Jones 11, Ashley Serna 11, Melia Contreras 10, Ramos 6, Ramirez 3, Ceballos 2, Litrell 0, Davis 0, Espinoza 0, Frederick 0.
Pasco 10 8 7 14 — 39
Eisenhower 21 26 11 13 — 71
PROSSER 67, KENNEWICK 57: At Prosser, Lay’lee Dixon finished with 26 points as the Mustangs rallied from a six-point halftime deficit in their season opener. They’ll host Sunnyside Friday night.
KENNEWICK — H. Fiander 5, A. Fiander 1, Kaylor 4, Perry 4, Thornton 2, Tayler Adams 14, A. Dress 0, Ripplinger 2, Dylan Dress 12, Johnson 9.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Malinez 5, Cox 0, Roehl 2, Ibarra 7, Lay’lee Dixon 26, Blair 4, Gomez 0, Phillips 6, Naomi Chavez 11.
Kennewick 11 19 12 15 — 57
Prosser 13 12 18 24 — 67
HERMISTON 73, SUNNYSIDE 70: At Sunnyside, Baylee Maldonado had 19 points, five assists and five rebounds and Aubrey Garza hit four 3-pointers for the Grizzlies (2-1), who play at Prosser on Friday.
HERMISTON — Ackerman 8, Moreno 3, Ellie Heideman 21, Coleman 2, Izzy Simmons 22, Elliott 2, Edwards 9, Hagel 6.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 7, Gonzalez 2, Lopez 2, Carrizales 4, Amaro 6, Lili Briones 12, Baylee Maldonado 19, Lopez 4, Aubrey Garza 14.
Hermiston 16 20 25 12 — 73
Sunnyside 24 16 14 16 — 70
Highlights: Karizma Fuentes 11 rebs; Rosie Lopez 9 rebs; Jansyn Carrizales 8 rebs; Maldonado 5 rebs, 5 assts; Garza 4 3p.
NACHES VALLEY 55, HIGHLAND 41: At Highland, Maddy Jewett scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Rangers, who jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the opening period. Maricza Mendoza’s 24 points and six rebounds paced Highland.
NACHES VALLEY — Maddy Jewett 24, Rowe 8, VanAmburg 2, Gracie Hargroves 15, St. Martin 2.
HIGHLAND — Gaby Paniagua 10, Garcia 2, Keller 3, Silva 0, Estrada 2, Maricza Mendoza 24.
Naches Valley 21 8 14 12 — 55
Highland 8 9 10 14 — 41
Highlights: Jewett (NV) 12 rebs; Anahi Garcia (H) 3 rebs, 3 stls; Judith Silva (H) 5 rebs; Mendoza (H) 6 rebs.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 46, LA SALLE 40: At La Salle, Taylor Andringa scored eight of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Knights hold off La Salle.
Ellie Bost hit three 3-pointers in the second half for the Lightning and also finished with 23 points.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 9, Harrington 5, Alseth 2, Clapp 0, Jett 0, Faber 4, Taylor Andringa 23, Velasquez 2, Van Wieringen 1, Smeenk 0.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 23, O’Connor 2, Gaytan 0, Ella Craig 11, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 4, Brown 0.
Sunnyside Chr. 16 12 8 10 — 46
La Salle 4 14 13 9 — 40
Highlights: Mia Gasseling (LS) 5 rebs, 5 blks.
MABTON 61, RIVER VIEW 17: At Mabton, Esmeralda Sanchez scored all 22 of her points in the first half as the Vikings moved to 3-1 and will play at Wapato on Saturday.
RIVER VIEW — Lozier 5, Hallman 5, Landers 0, Rodgers 2, Mills 0, Castellanos 4, Renteria 1.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 22, Chavez 4, Aviles 6, Bonewell 7, Roettger 2, Ramirez 2, Macedo 2, Cortes 2, Galarza 5, Zavala 9.
River View 3 3 6 5 — 17
Mabton 31 20 6 4 — 61
GOLDENDALE 69, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 11: At Riverside Christian, Mackenzie Dahl and Jenna Casey tallied 11 points apiece for the Timberwolves (1-1), who play at Dayton-Waitsburg on Friday.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 8, Bean 0, Scarolov 6, Gilliam 7, Tuning 4, Jenna Casey 11, Berry 4, Bomberger 6, Vega 2, Greta Gilliam 10, Mackenzie Dahl 11.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Phillips 8, Dowd 0, A. Lommers 0, R. Lommers 0, Dominquez 0, Mitchell 0, Ettl 3.
Goldendale 25 17 12 15 — 69
Riverside Chr. 1 2 5 3 — 11
WRESTLING
Sunnyside whips Moses LakeMOSES LAKE — Winning the first six matches and with five pins overall, Sunnyside opened its CBBN wrestling season with a resounding 58-18 victory over Moses Lake on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies moved to No. 1 in the Class 4A state rankings this week after going 4-0 last weekend at Sumner’s Ed Arima Duals, where Sunnyside defeated No. 2 Tahoma 39-30.
Sunnyside will compete in Toppenish’s tournament on Saturday.
106: Dezmon Martinez (S) for. 113: Samuel Valencia (S) md. Ian Garza, 16-2. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) p. Cruz Hernandez, 0:13. 126: Bryan Madrigal (S) d. Drayden Gaither, 2-0. 132: Diego Ambriz (S) p. Weston Stowe, 0:53. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) p. Ian Anderson, 0:47. 145: Joshua Grubb (ML) p. Mesiah Valdez, 1:02. 152: Dayton Regan (ML) p. Mason Mendoza, 2:37. 160: Emilio Castro III (S) p. Cael Castro, 1:35. 170: John Rendon (S) d. Brock Clark, 8-4. 182: David Gutierrez (S) p. Cody Byers, 3:09. 195: Kael Campos (S) for. 220: Ashton Sanchez (ML) p. Angel Lugo, 1:46. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) for.
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 40, QUINCY 24
At Wapato
160: Hunter Gomez (W) d. Enrique Rebollo, 6-0. 170: Jonathan Rojas Aguilar (Q) p. Oscar Valdivia, 2:36. 182: Alexis Paredes (W) p. Anthony Garcia, 4:37. 195: Jorge Mendoza (W) p. Julian Silvas, 3:49. 220: Christian Avila (Q) p. Ismael Custudio, 1:35. 285: David Medina (Q) d. Angel Leyva, 8-1. 106: Anthony Perez (W) for. 113: Jayden Vazquez (W) d. Juan Ferrerya, 11-8. 120: Cameron Fonseca (W) p. Izyk Vasquez, 4:31. 126: Ayden Gomez (W) for. 132: Aiden Badonie (W) d. Jace Reyes, 6-2. 138: Christopher Garza Jr. (W) p. Alejandro Birrueta, 0:33. 145: Dylan Detro (Q) d. Christian Macias, 8-5. 152: Brody Wallace (Q) p. Ivan Alvarado, 1:00.
ELLENSBURG 50, WAPATO 29
At Wapato
170: Francisco Ayala (E) p. Oscar Valdivia, 0:49. 182: Logan Stolen (E) p. Alexis Paredes, 0:59. 195: Sean Davis (E) d. Jorge Mendoza, 10-3. 220: Jaxon Utter (E) p. Francisco Hernandez, 3:07. 285: Brian Strong (W) p. Deklin Graham, 0:59. 106: Anthony Perez (W) for. 113: Jayden Vazquez (W) for. 120: Tyler Bacon (E) p. Cameron Fonseca, 0:34. 126: Leif Holmgren (E) p. Aiden Gomez, 5:45. 132: Jack Eyler (E) tf. Aiden Badonie, 21-6. 138: Christopher Garza Jr. (W) p. Ryder Suemori, 5:31. 145: Konner Carlson (E) p. Christian Macias, 5:31. 152: Ivan Alvarado (W) md. Lucky Douvier, 12-1. 160: Luke Bayne (E) p. Hunter Gomez, 0:45.
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
WENATCHEE 3, DAVIS 1
At Eastmont Lanes
Game scores: Wenatchee 713-700, Wenatchee 717-633, Wenatchee 150-123, Davis 128-108.
Highlights: Ava Porter (W) 373 (181, 192), Makayla Mitchell (D) 320 (167), Kristal Mendoza (D) 165.
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 4, SELAH 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: WV 719-584, WV 744-516, WV 148-141, WV 156-120.
Highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 367 (180, 187), Sydney Miles (WV) 321 (164, 157).
MEETINGS
YH-R sports at QBsYakima Herald-Republic sports editor Scott Spruill, assistant sports editor Michael Ambrose and sportswriter Luke Thompson will be featured guests of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon Monday.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
