Kailey Willsey’s 10 aces and Kathleen Velasquez’s 40 assists helped Davis open its postseason with a 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN district volleyball Tuesday night.
The third-seeded Pirates move on to the district finals at West Valley on Saturday. Davis will face No. 5 Eastmont, which eliminated Moses Lake 3-0 on Tuesday, in a loser-out match at 2 p.m.
Wenatchee and West Valley will meet in the championship match at noon with the loser coming back to play the Eastmont-Davis winner for the CBBN’s second state berth at 4 p.m.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 13-13, 2 aces, 19 kills, 12 perfect passes, 8 digs, 1 block; Kailey Willsey 22-27 serving, 10 aces, 12 kills, 2 pp, 3 blocks, 1 assist; Litzy Carrillo 18-19 serving, 6 kills, 15 pp, 15 digs; Camryn Birch 8-9 serving, 6 kills, 1 pp, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Kathleen Velasquez 19-19 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 12 digs, 1 block, 40 assists; Sally Gargus 1 kill, 29 pp, 12 digs; Rose Pineda 8-9 serving, 1 ace, 13 pp, 7 digs, 1 assist; Sienna Kerrigan 3 digs; Leslie Suarez 2 pp.
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, EPHRATA 2: At Ephrata, the fifth-ranked Bulldogs had to dig deep for this one on Tuesday, rallying for a 23-25, 25-19. 23-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory push their league mark to 11-0. Ellensburg wraped up league play on Thursday hosting Othello.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 25 kills, 20 digs, 7 perfect passes, 31 digs, 5 blocks; Alana Marrs 9 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Sailor Walker 2 blocks; Hazel Murphy 9 kills, 5 digs; Parker Lyyski 7 kills, 4 blocks; Leah Drexler 6 aces, 7 pp, 32 digs, 6 assists; Lilly Button 24 assists, 23 digs; Kacey Mayo 14 assists, 10 digs; Taylor Alder 10 pp, 17 digs; Leah Lewis 5 aces, 8 digs.
GRANDVIEW 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At East Valley, Sienna Black and Natalie Copeland combined for 24 kills to spark the Greyhounds to a 25-17 28-26 20-25 25-20 win. Grandview clinched fifth place.
Grandview highlights: Sienna Black 13 kills, 5 blocks; Natalie Copeland 11 kills, 2 aces; Natalee Trevino 6 kills, 5 aces, 7 digs; Jazmine Richey 8 kills, 9 digs; Mía Sanchez 37 assists, 8 digs; Annabelle Alvarez 8 digs; Amaya Benitez 6 digs, 2 kills; Baylee Hamm 7 digs; Chantel Rosales 6 digs.
EV highlights: Mackenzie Hambly 5 kills, 2 digs; Jacqueline Ramirez 4 pp, 4 digs; Allyson Bender 14 assists; Mya Alvarado 9 assists, 1 ace, 6 digs; Tori Goodell 5 kills, 3 pp, 1 ace, 3 digs; Madelyn Trujillo 4 kills, 1 block; Alexi Ramirez 1 assist, 5 pp, 4 digs; Jalee Anderson 6 pp, 4 digs; Hailey Randolph 4 kills; Keegan Fernandez 7 kills, 2 digs; Ivana Zaldivar 3 kills, 7 pp, 3 aces, 10 digs; Maycee Overacker 6 assists, 6 digs.
OTHELLO 3, PROSSER 1: At Othello, the Huskies won at home 17-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 to push their league mark to 5-6.
Prosser highlights: Julianna Phillips 5 kills, 3 blocks; Lay’lee Dixon 5 kills, 1 block; Kendra Groeneveld 12 assists, 10 digs, 3 aces; Adriana Milanez 26 digs; Ally Denny 10 digs, 2 aces; Bella Peal 2 aces.
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At La Salle, the West champion Lightning swept 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 for its 17th straight win on Tuesday and advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against Connell.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 1 ace, 15 kills, 6 digs; Tatum Marang 2 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 2 assists; Anelisa Ramirez 3 kills, 2 digs; Malia Wheeler 4 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs, 27 assists; Natalia Ramirez 3 digs; Angeles Flores 7 digs; Genevieve McCoy 1 kills; Natalie Overby 2 kills.
TOPPENISH 3, ROYAL 1: At Toppenish, the West runner-up Wildcats prevailed 25-8, 21-25, 25-20, 25-7 in the first round and played East champion College Place in Thursday’s semifinals. College Place defeated Wapato 3-0 in the first round.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 1 ace, 14 digs; Anahi Santacruz 5 aces, 12 digs, 7 kills; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 7 digs, 24 assists; Reese Meninick 2 aces, 15 digs, 3 kills; Tatiana Camacho 2 aces, 3 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks.
CONNELL 3, ZILLAH 0: At Connell, the East runner-up Eagles prevailed 25-12, 25-23, 25-21 and advanced to the semifinals to take on La Salle.
Zillah highlights: Jacelyn Yearout 25 assists; Emma Flood 6 digs; Kya Gonzales 6 kills, 4 digs; Liz Walle 4 kills, 3 blocks; Marissa Magana 3 kills; Mia Hicks 12 kills.
EWAC DISTRICT
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, GRANGER 2: At Burbank, Amy Torres had a triple-double of 19 kills, 18 digs and 11 perfect passes for the Spartans, who fell in Wednesday’s semifinals to TCP 25-21, 18-25, 29-27, 22-25, 15-9.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 21-23 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills, 33 assists, 17 digs, 10 perfect passes; Eliana Rios 13-15 serving, 2 kills, 6 assists, 37 digs, 48 pp; Alyssa Roman 18-19 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs, 4 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 15-15 serving, 5 kills, 19 digs, 16 pp; Marian Alaniz 18-19 serving, 4 aces, 9 kills, 5 digs, 2 pp; Amy Torres 16-17 serving, 2 aces, 19 kills, 18 digs, 11 pp; Stacey Cruz 17 digs, 11 pp; Estrella Valencia 4 kills, 1 block.
GOLDENDALE 3, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 0: At Burbank, the sixth-ranked Timberwolves clinched a state berth and swept their way into Thursday’s championship match. In loser-out matches Wednesday, River View defeated Mabton 3-0 and Warden beat Cle Elum 3-1.
GOLDENDALE 3, WARDEN 0: At Goldendale, Taryn Rising and Brook Blain combined for 23 kills as the West champion Timberwolves swept their postseason opener 25-14, 25-18, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Goldendale highlights: Taryn Rising 12 kills, 8 digs, 10 perfect passes; Brook Blain 11 kills, 3 blocks; Brylee Mulrony 13 pp, 10 digs; Gwen Gilliam 16-17 serving, 9 pp, 10 digs, 3 kills; Lydia Hanning 13-13 serving, 2 kills, 1 block; Lexi Molnar 7 digs; Emily Tindall 18-19 serving, 13 digs, 22 assists, 1 kill; Ada Garner 5 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace.
GRANGER 3, RIVER VIEW 0: At Granger, Marian Alaniz’s 25-for-28 serving with six aces helped the Spartans win the first-round match 29-27, 27-25, 25-13.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 13-14 serving, 4 aces, 1 kill, 22 assists, 6 digs, 5 pp; Eliana Rios 3-5 serving, 6 digs, 16 pp; Alyssa Roman 15-17 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills; 8 digs, 8 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 5-7 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs, 6 pp; Marian Alaniz 25-28 serving, 6 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs, 3 pp; Amy Torres 6-7 serving, 11 kills, 4 digs, 6 pp; Stacey Cruz 6 digs, 4 pp; Estrella Valencia 3 kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ike ousts Moses Lake 3-1With Esperanza Haro leading a late charge, Eisenhower’s girls soccer team advanced to the final four of the CBBN district tournament with a 3-1 victory over Moses Lake on Tuesday at Zaepfel Stadium.
Down 1-0 at halftime, junior Sierra Downes pulled the Cadets even with a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and then Haro, also a junior, fired in two goals in the 75th and 79th minutes as Eisenhower pulled away.
Sophomore Vanessa Tellez made three saves for the fourth-seeded Cadets, who played at No. 3 Eastmont in a loser-out match on Thursday.
First half: 1, ML, Anna Ribellia, 33:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Sierra Downes (PK), 63:00; 3, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Vanessa Tellez), 75:00; 4, Ike, Haro (Isabella Diehm), 79:00.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (E) 3, Gabriela Vela (ML) 7.
EASTMONT 6, DAVIS 0: At Eastmont, Mac Ferguson scored a goal in each half and added an assist early in the second to spark the third-seeded Wildcats in the play-in game.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Jessie Martinez (Paige Fischer), 2, Eastmont, Mac Ferguson (Lilliana Johnson).
Second half: 3, Eastmont, Fischer, 4, Eastmont, Ferguson (Amelia Stufflebeam). 5, Eastmont, Stufflebeam (Ferguson). 6, Eastmont, Juliah Martinez.
CWAC DISTRICT
PROSSER 2, GRANDVIEW 1 (SO): At Grandview, Karen Villegas scored the equalizer and made the first kick to help the Mustangs win the shootout 4-3 in the loser-out match.
Goalkeeper Abigail Jensen made 11 saves for Prosser (8-10), which advances to a winner-to-state crossover at West Valley-Spokane on Saturday at 1 p.m.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Grandview, Amalia Carranza (Selene Marquez), 53:00. 2, Prosser, Karen Villegas, 63:00.
Shootout: Prosser 4 (Villegas, Malli Rude, Tessa Halfmoon, Karen Delgado), Grandview 3 (Brandi Martinez, Natalia Yanetsko, Amy Morales).
Saves: Anessa Olivarez (G) 16; Abigail Jensen (P) 11.
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 3, WAHLUKE 2 (SO): At La Salle, Marisa Badillo assisted on both of Livy Alegria’s goals and knocked in a PK in the shootout for the Lightning, which clinches a state berth with the semifinal victory on Tuesday.
La Salle (12-6) faces Kiona-Benton (16-1), a 1-0 winner over Toppenish, in Saturday’s championship match at Toppenish at 3 p.m.
First half: 1, La Salle, Livy Alegria (Marisa Badillo), 14:30; 2, Wahluke, Hiselle Bernal, 18:20.
Second half: 3, Wahluke, Bernal, 44:00; 4, La Salle, Alegria (Badillo), 63:00.
Shootout — La Salle 3 (Hailey Price, Badillo, Brooke Gaytan), Wahluke 1 (Bernal).
ROYAL 1, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Royal, sophomore goalkeeper Maddy Jewett made 18 saves to keep the Rangers in it but Royal survived the loser-out match at home on Tuesday.
EWAC DISTRICT
HIGHLAND 5, WARDEN 0: At Highland, junior Rachael Keller tallied two goals and Anahi Garcia and Melany Meza had a goal and assist in the first half as the top-seeded Scotties clinched a state berth with the semifinal win on Tuesday.
Highland (15-3) hosted second-seeded Cle Elum in Thursday’s championship match.
First half: 1, Highland, Melany Meza, 3:00; 2, Highland, Rachael Keller (Anahi Garcia), 6:00; 3, Highland, Keller (Meza), 18:00; 4, Highland, Garcia (Aylin Aguilera), 20:00; 5, Highland, Maricza Mendoza (Leslie Lopez), 37:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 0, Valerie Rodriguez (W) 10.
CLE ELUM 6, GOLDENDALE 0: At Cle Elum, Olivia Coder and Nellie Nicholls knocked in two goals apiece for the Warriors, who led 1-0 at the break.
First half: 1, CE, Olivia Coder, 28:00.
Second half: 2, CE, Monica Leers, 41:00; 3, CE, Eliana Coder, 49:00; 4, CE, Nellie Nicholls, 65:00; 5, CE, Nicholls, 71:00; 6, CE, O. Coder, 75:00.
