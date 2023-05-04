Brody Mills took the drama out of the beginning of this showdown in a hurry.
West Valley’s senior lefty threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine as the Rams pulled even with Moses Lake for the CBBN lead with an 8-0 victory on Tuesday at West Valley. Mills also went 2-for-3 with two doubles.
West Valley and Moses Lake are tied at 14-2 with a doubleheader on Friday at Moses Lake. They have both already clinched spots in the district championship game on May 12.
Brandt Kneisler and Steven Johnson had two RBI each for West Valley (15-3), which hit five doubles. Kneisler also pitched the seventh and struck out three.
WV highlights: Brody Mills 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 BB, 9 K, 2-3, 2 2b, run; Steven Johnson 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Brandt Kneisler 1-4, run, 2 RBI, 1 IP, 3 K; Tommy Meluskey 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; John Sullivan 1-4, 2b, 2 runs.
DAVIS 8, WENATCHEE 5: At Wenatchee, freshman Quinton Allen-Greggs pitched four innings and sparked a three-run rally in the seventh inning with an RBI single that broke a 5-5 tie.
Trent Williams, Josh Sosa and Trent Willsey all had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Pirates (9-7, 10-8), who host Wenatchee for a doubleheader on Friday.
Davis highlights: Trent Williams 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Chase Hansen 2 sb, 2 runs; Dominik Martinez 1-2, 2 runs; Quinton Allen-Greggs 1-4, 2 RBI, 4 IP, 1 ER; Trent Willsey 2-4, run, RBI; Josh Sosa 2-4, run, RBI; Brian Alcazar 3 IP, 2 ER.
EASTMONT 12, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, the Wildcats moved to 9-7, keeping pace with Davis, and will host the Grizzlies to wrap up the regular season on Friday.
Highlights: Luke Gale (E) 5 IP, 5 K; Michael Singleton (E) 3-5, 3 RBI, 1 IP; J’Den Briones (S) 1-3, 2b.
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 11-7, ZILLAH 0-0: At Zillah, Luke Jenkins and Landen Cuyle combined for a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in the opener and Andrew Boyer worked the full seven innings in the second shutout and struck out nine for the Rangers, who closed out an 8-0 campaign in the West.
Naches Valley (18-2) will host the East’s No. 4 team for a first-round district game next Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Luke Jenkins (NV) 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 4 K; Landen Cuyle (NV) 3 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 4 K; Landin Clements (NV) 4-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Ty Moore (NV) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Jaden Zimmerman (NV) 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Andrew Boyer (NV) 7 IP, 3 hits, 3 BB, 9 K; Thane Denny (NV) 2-3, run; Jaden Zimmerman (NV) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Parker Hettich (Z) 2-2, 6.1 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Kaden Haffner (Z) 2-3.
TOPPENISH 16-10, WAPATO 3-1: At Toppenish, Julian Godina went 3-for-4 and scored twice in the opener and then struck out 11 in a complete game to close out the sweep for the Wildcats in the regular season finale for both teams.
Toppenish (6-2, 15-4) will host a first-round district game on Tuesday. Wapato will join La Salle and Zillah for a playoff on Saturday at Toppenish to determine the West’s No. 3 and 4 district qualifiers.
Toppenish highlights — Game 1: Caden Garcia 4.2 IP, 8 K, 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Julian Godina 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Adam Luth Garcia 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Nico Ramos 1-2, 2b, 2 runs. Game 2: Godina 7 IP, R, 4 H, 11 K, 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; A.L. Garcia 1-3, 2b, run.
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 8-10, COLTON 4-0: At Sunnyside, Rykker Schilperoort struck out 10 over six innings in the opener and Isaac DeBoer threw a one-hitter in the second game and was 2-for-2 with an RBI double for the Knights.
Sunnyside Christian (12-6) finished third in league and will start the postseason on May 13.
SC highlights — Game 1: Rykker Schilperoort 6 IP, 10 K; Buddy Smeenk 1-2, RBI; Dash Bosma 1-2, 3 RBI; Cole Wagenaar 2-3. Game 2: Isaac DeBoer 5 IP, 1 hit, 5 K, 2-2, 2b, RBI; Buddy Smeenk 2-4, 2 RBI; Sawyer Jansen 2-3, 2 RBI; Jack Bosma 2-3, RBI.
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 11-21, WAHLUKE 0-4: At Wahluke, Jacob Rettig pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the opener with no walks and 11 strikeouts for La Salle (5-14). Andrew Mauch was 4-for-6 for the day with five RBI and pitched three innings while fanning six in the second game.
Highlights — Game 1: Jacob Rettig CG, 5 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 11 K, 1-4, 3b, 2 runs; Andrew Mauch 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cooper Arnold 3-3, 2 runs; Justus Barker 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Eddie Messer 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Andrew Mauch 1-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 6K; Billy Marquis 1-1, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Eddie Messer 2-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Justus Barker 2-3, 3 runs; Zach Silva 3 runs, RBI.
CLE ELUM 8-6, LIBERTY BELL 1-3: At Liberty Bell, Max Dearing had three extra-base hits and drove in four runs for the day and pitched six-plus innings in the second game for the Warriors.
Caleb Bogart went the distance in the opener with 10 strikeouts for Cle Elum (6-0, 17-1), which hosts Highland on Saturday to close out EWAC West play.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 3 BB, 10 K, 2-4, sb, 2 runs; Max Dearing 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Glen Franklin 2-3, 2 runs; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2 RBI; Clay Titus 2-4, 2 RBI. Game 2: Max Dearing 6.2 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 1-3, 3b, RBI; Joel Kelly 1-3, 2b, RBI; Glen Franklin 1-4, 2 runs.
TRI-CITIES PREP 11-11, KITTITAS 2-0: At Kittitas, Gabe Carlson tripled and threw three innings allowing just one hit in the second game for the Coyotes (10-9), who open play in the district tournament on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Conner Coles 2-3, sb, run; Hunter Smith 1-4, run, RBI. Game 2: Gabe Carlson 1-3, 3b, 3 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 1 K; Terry Huber 1-3, 3b.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 16, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, Madi Morrison and Tia Ramynke combined on a two-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Red Devils (11-6), who host Othello on Saturday to conclude CWAC play. Eisenhower plays Davis on May 12.
In other action Tuesday, Wenatchee topped Davis 14-3.
EV highlights: Madi Morrison 3 IP, 2 hits, 5 K, 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Tia Ramynke 2 IP, 1 hit, 2 K, 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Tori Goodell 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Tinley Taylor 3-4, 2 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Leira Freeburg-Perez 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Olivia Kruger 1-1, run, RBI; Alexa Clark 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
SELAH 9, WEST VALLEY 7: At Selah, the Vikings rallied from a 7-2 deficit and will take a 10-game win streak into the postseason.
Lauren Thomas had two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI and Avery Brewer pitched five-plus innings with seven strikeouts for Selah (8-4, 12-8), which will open play in the CWAC district tournament on May 11.
Linnea Butler hit a two-run homer for West Valley (8-2, 10-7), which hosts Moses Lake for a CBBN doubleheader on Friday.
Highlights: Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Linnea Butler (WV) 1-3, HR, run, 2 RBI; Danika Gaethle (WV) 4-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Avery Brewer (S) 5.2 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Laci Ross (S) 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 2-4, run, RBI; Kyra Ruddick (S) 1-3, 2 RBI; Brynn Pendleton (S) 1-3, run, RBI.
KITTITAS 16-12, TRI-CITIES PREP 1-6: At Kittitas, Ava Both was 3-for-4 in the second game with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBI for the Coyotes (10-7). In other games, Cle Elum swept Liberty Bell 17-5 and 17-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Rillee Huber 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Aubree Knudson-Brown 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Reyse Phillips 1-3, 3 runs; Shakina Miller 2-3, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Ava Both 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Lilly Faubion 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Aubree Knudson Brown 1-1, run.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
DAVIS 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Davis, Ezrah Ochoa helped create an own goal and scored his 18th goal of the season to lead the Pirates. Davis (8-3, 11-3) remained tied with Eastmont and Wenatchee atop the league as the three fight for district title berths heading into the Pirates’ season finale at Eastmont Friday night.
Eisenhower (5-6, 5-7-2) is locked into the fifth seed and will play its season finale against Wenatchee Friday before traveling to Sunnyside for a loser-out play-in match next Tuesday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Davis, own goal, 46:00; 2, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa, 50:00; 3, Davis, Santiago Gonzalez (Antonio Garcia), 64:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (E) 6; Alexander Capi (D) 4.
EASTMONT 4, WEST VALLEY 1: At West Valley, Emmanuel Garvis scored a late goal for the Rams, who will conclude their season at Sunnyside Friday. Elsewhere in the CBBN, Wenatchee beat Moses Lake 7-1 to keep pace with Davis and Eastmont for first place.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Aaron Leon; 2, Eastmont, A. Leon, 37:00.
Second half: 3, Eastmont, Benny Mejia, 44:00; 4, Eastmont, Edgar Leon, 49:00; 5, West Valley, Emmanuel Gavris (Cooper Plant), 63:00.
Saves: Fernando Garcia (E) 1; Andres Campos (WV) 11.
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 4, EPHRATA 0: At Grandview, Jorge Perez netted a pair of first-half goals and Isai Rojas made 13 saves to preserve the shutout for the No. 3 seed Greyhounds in Monday’s first round.
First half: 1, Grandview, Jorge Perez (PK), 20:00; 2, Grandview, Perez (Johnathan Valencia), 27:00.
Second half: 3, Grandview, Juan Marquez (Miguel Hernandez), 47:00; 4, Grandview, Eric Martinez (Vicente Carrasco).
Saves: Kolby Carvo (E) 8; Isai Rojas (G) 13.
SELAH 4, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, Caden McNett scored all four goals and Jack Neumeyer saved a second-half penalty kick with the score tied to help the No. 5 seed Vikings avenge two regular season losses.
First half: 1, Selah, Caden McNett (Clayton Westfall), 20:00; 2, Ellensburg, 32:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, McNett (Nico Rodriguez-Burdeaux), 62:00; 4, Selah, McNett (PK), 71:00; 5, Selah, McNett (Rylan Tilley), 78:00.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
TRACK
Naches Valley girls run 4:09CONNELL — Naches Valley’s girls 4x400 took over the Class 1A state lead at a five-team SCAC track and field meet on Wednesday.
The team of Audrey Smith, Katrina Feriante, Olive Clark and Allison Smith clocked 4:09.56, which is also a Valley best.
Clark also won the 800 and 1,600 in season-best times, and Audrey Smith reached 16-11.5 in the long jump.
Zillah’s Mia Hicks won the 100 in 12.56, anchored the Leopards to a season-best 51.67 in the 4x100 and upped her career best in the triple jump to 36-4.
In the boys meet, Zillah’s Carson Favilla swept the 100, 200 and 400 and ran on the first-place 4x400.
BOYS
100: Carson Favilla (Z) 11.32. 200: Favilla (Z) 23.20. 400: Favilla (Z) 51.45, Brayden Anderson (Z) 51.51. 800: Jason Blass (Wah) 2:07.77. 1600: Angel Jimenez (Wah) 4:54.99. 3200: Quinn Jones (NV) 10:21.11. 110H: Jackson Price (Co) 17.50. 300H: Gavin George (NV) 43.58. 4x100: Connell 44.73. 4x400: Zillah 3:36.34.
Shot: Cade Clyde (Co) 50-4.5. Disc: Nathan Chavez (Co) 121-10. Jav: Kellen Riner (Co) 159-9. HJ: Brayan Calvario (Wah) 6-0. PV: Tucker Stephens (NV) 11-0. LJ: Chase Nielson (Co) 20-6. TJ: Nielson (Co) 40-7.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 12.56. 200: Aysia Garcia (Z) 26.99. 400: Emilee Van Buren (Co) 1:01.87. 800: Olive Clark (NV) 2:22.25, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:27.69. 1600: Clark (NV) 5:15.02, Brooke Miles (NV) 5:29.40. 3200: Taryn Huck (NV) 12:56.60. 100H: Brandy Ferguson (Co) 17.77. 300H: Ferguson (Co) 53.89. 4x100: Zillah 51.67. 4x200: Connell 1:53.67. 4x400: Naches Valley 4:09.56.
Shot: Hannah Clements (NV) 29-6. Disc: Clements (NV) 113-0. Jav: Daisy Barajas (Wah) 92-10. HJ: Jenna Baugh (KB) 4-10. PV: Kayla Krueger (NV) 9-0. LJ: Audrey Smith (NV) 16-11.5, Hicks (Z) 16-7. TJ: Hicks (Z) 36-4.
At Wapato
BOYS
Duals: College Place 4-0, Toppenish 3-1, Royal 2-2, La Salle 1-3, Wapato 0-4.
100: Gabe Craig (LS) 11.07. 200: Aidan Wolpert (CP) 23.06. 400: Owen Salazar (CP) 56.89. 800: Armando John (T) 2:07.93. 1600: Jio Herrera (CP) 5:02.42. 3200: Daman Burgener (CP) 11:15.91. 110H: Joseph Zilla (CP) 16.00. 300H: Zilla (CP) 44.13. 4x100: Toppenish 44.39. 4x400: College Place 3:43.80.
Shot: Edgar Delarosa (R) 46-3. Disc: Andrei Smith (CP) 157-1. Jav: Dawson Catlett (CP) 129-4. HJ: Delarosa (R) 6-0. PV: Louden Smith (R) 10-6. LJ: Johan Valladares (LS) 21-4. TJ: Santana Luna (T) 40-4.5.
GIRLS
Duals: College Place 4-0, Toppenish 3-1, Royal 2-2, Wapato 1-3, La Salle 0-4.
100: Ivy Delay (R) 13.18. 200: Delay (R) 27.72. 400: Briana Guerrero (R) 1:06.97. 800: Briana Cedillo (R) 2:39.98. 1600: Diana Camargo (W) 5:52.87. 3200: Camargo (W) 12:01.25. 100H: Ella Craig (LS) 17.45. 300H: Craig (LS) 49.05. 4x100: College Place 53.66. 4x200: College Place 1:56.82. 4x400: College Place 4:40.98.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 37-9. Disc: Camacho (T) 109-11. Jav: Camacho (T) 103-3. HJ: Mya Adams (CP) 5-0. PV: Samantha Fitzhugh (R) 8-3. LJ: Adams (CP) 16-2. TJ: Lucinda Weaver (CP) 30-2.5.
EWAC
At Kittitas
BOYS
100: Josh Rosbach (K) 11.60. 200: Rosbach (K) 23.42. 400: Brody Stewart (K) 55.11. 800: Edgar Sanchez (K) 2:17.91. 1600: Jayden Connolly (H) 5:25.83. 3200: Jake Emmans (H) 12:29.17. 110H: Ronan Stewart (K) 18.89. 300H: Stewart (K) 47.64. 4x100: Kittitas 44.84. 4x400: Kittitas 3:50.21.
Shot: Travis Sloan (Bur) 37-11. Disc: Mac Williams (CE) 114-5. Jav: Doug Varnum (K) 152-0. LJ: Jonathan Marin (K) 17-8. TJ: Afton Thelander (Bur) 37-8.
GIRLS
100: Gracie Glondo (CE) 13.83. 200: Jazmine Sargent (H) 30.75. 400: Agathi Sugarman (H) 1:10.05. 800: Anna Ellis (WWV) 3:07.86. 1600: Ellis (WWV) 6:43.34. 3200: Danika Larson (WWV) 17:09.10. 100H: Grace Weeda (CE) 17.79. 300H: Marlee Paget (Bur) 50.17. 4x100: WWV 57.14. 4x200: WWV 2:00.67. 4x400: Highland 4:53.42.
Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 32-5. Disc: Maggie Wersland (CE) 77-6. Jav: Glondo (CE) 104-1. HJ: Glondo (CE) 4-10. LJ: Paget (Bur) 14-9. TJ: Kienna Stepper (WWV) 31-7.5.
TENNIS
Rams double up for 12-0West Valley’s boys and girls both closed out 12-0 seasons in CBBN play against Moses Lake on Tuesday.
The boys prevailed 5-2 while the girls won 7-0 on their home courts, where the district tournament will be held on May 13-15.
At Kissel Park, Davis’ boys edged Eisenhower 4-3 while the Ike’s girls won 6-1.
In the CWAC, East Valley’s boys beat Grandview 5-0 to push their league record to 10-0. The Red Devils finish with Prosser and Othello later this week.
West Valley boys 5, Moses Lake 2
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Marwan Warnick 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Adam Wiseman 7-5, 6-1; Will Rojan (WV) d. Caleb Dickinson 6-3, 6-4; Roman Jenks (ML) d. Josh Raj 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Emmitt Madsen-Keston Roylance 6-2, 6-1; Dhruv Kumar-Pete Kegley (WV) d. Colin Stanberry-Sammy Molitor 6-0, 6-0; Carson Owens-Marshall DeGooyer (ML) d. Max Fleming-Jaden Holt 1-6, 7-6, 6-4.
West Valley girls 7, Moses Lake 0
Singles: Maddie Maison (WV) d. CeCe Trinnaman 6-0, 6-1; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Claire Thompson 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Belize Orton 6-3, 6-0; Aylyah Basmeh (WV) d. Kay Trinnaman 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Ivy Tweedy-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Abbie O’Neal-Kiky Thomas 6-1, 6-1; Hollis Bendall-Abby Warren (WV) d. Elise Miles-Maddie McDonald 6-0, 6-0; Taylor Rivera-Emma Carlson (WV) d. Kalei Bruce-Amelia Bowen 6-2, 6-2.
Davis boys 4, Eisenhower 3
Singles: Angel Sanchez (D) d. Henry Hodge 6-0, 6-2; Mathew Bethel (D) d. Christian Salas 6-0, 6-1; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Brian Priego 6-1, 6-0; Raul Meza (D) d. Anthony Capistran 1-6 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Alexis Parrales-Angel Jimenez (Ike) d. Brigdon Feen-Alex Lascar 4-6, 6-4, 7-6; Ernie Hernandez-Orlan Delgado (Ike) d. Liam Hill-Oliver Temple 6-4, 7-5; Nico Rodriguez-Josiah Garcia (Ike) d. Coleman Russel-Alex Vargas 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.
Eisenhower girls 6, Davis 1
Singles: Emma Stephens (Ike) d. Karen Madrigal 6-0, 6-2; Tsukiko Kiyomi (Ike) d. Alondra Valladares 7-6, 6-4; Kayla King (Ike) d. Jaquelin Cordero 6-1, 6-2; Ashley Lombness (Ike) d. Chloe Paulson 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).
Doubles: Cinthya Cabanillas-Sara Alcala Nemecio (Ike) d. Jhanet Pascual-Anabeth Montemaor 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Sienna Kerrigan-Catrina Copeland (D) d. Anicca Martinez-Alexandra Tovar 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; Audrey Livingston-Taylor Jaramillo (Ike) d. Emily Morales-Yahaira Cortez 6-2, 6-2.
CWAC
East Valley boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Cameron Erb (EV) d. Jordan Hernandez 6-1, 6-3; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Joel Alvarez 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-0, 6-0; Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. Christian Downs-Axael Olguin 6-0, 6-0; Rylan Kozma-Ian Larkin (EV) d. Eduardo Cabrera-Victor Mendoza 6-0, 6-0.
East Valley girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Haylin Contreras 6-0, 6-0; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Marilena Montelongo-Solis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis-Giselle Razo (G) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler 6-3, 7-5; Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Jenasis Prieto-Kimberly Palacios 6-3, 6-1; Emily Jensen-Delaney Gibbons (EV) d. Cynthia Sotelo-Caitlin Aguilar 6-1, 6-1.
Ellensburg boys 3, Selah 2
Singles: Kaden Giles (S) d. Caden Jenkins 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Merrell (S) d. Ezekiel Wageneck 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Eli Lewis-Konner Carlson (E) d. Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Sam Altman-Coe-Luke Bayne (S) d. Braden Moss-Will Moultray 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; David Vicente-Arias-Grady Bayne (E) d. Ethan Sasen-Will Patching 6-1, 6-7, 6-1.
Selah girls 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Leah Lewis (E) d. Janae Hall 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; Jenna Bond (S) d. Teresa Garcia-Green 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Kacey Mayo-Kelsey Franklin 6-1, 6-3; Kendra Adams-Sarah Tamblyn (S) d. Maren Burnham-Payton Snyder 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Haley Wallace-Lauren Worley (E) d. Caitlin Strand-Mya Mugleston 6-1, 6-4.
SCAC-EWAC
La Salle boys 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. James Gibson 6-0, 6-0; Markus Berger (LS) for.
Doubles: Noah Sauer-Isaac Sauer (LS) for.; Elijah Sauer-Mason Herals (LS) for.; Jaxton Caffrey-David Romero (LS) for.
La Salle girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) for.; Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Carmen Buck 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Alaina Heneghen-Genevieve McCoy (LS) for.; Natalie Richardson-Courdes Diefienbach (LS) d. Taylee Hull-Andrea Anguiano 6-0, 6-0; Hushnuda Elolovz-Abigail Brown (LS) d. Venessa Miller-Tiana Orum 6-0, 6-0.
Granger boys 4, Royal 1
Singles: Fernando Romero (G) d. Jason Burns 6-2, 0-6, 6-2; Jeonaten Dircio (R) d. Eden Asher 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (G) d. Dennis Hernandez-Juan San German 6-1, 6-0; Carlos Deleon-Paul Stewart (G) d. KJ Greenfield-Richard Olmedo 6-1, 6-3; Manson Brien-John Heckert (G) d. Miguel Salas-Antonio Narcisco 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Royal girls 3, Granger 2
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Maria Zapeda 6-2, 6-4; Naomi Abundiz (R) d. Jessika Arceo 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Madi Christensen-Campbelle Anderson (R) d. Brissa Solis-Daisy Flores 6-0, 6-0; Haley Acencio-Michelle Martinez (R) d. Jacqueline Benitez-Araceli Cardoza 6-1, 6-1; Sarai Romero-Natalie Brito (G) d. Marisol Gonzalez-Kimberly Pineda 8-7.
Toppenish boys 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Isaiah Pacheco 6-1, 6-3; Marley Chino (T) for.
Doubles: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Colin O’Cain-Ezra Peterson 6-3, 6-1; Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) for.; Johan Ojeda-Kyu Hurley (T) for.
Toppenish girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Maddie Casto (CE) d. Alyssa Gonzalez 6-1, 0-6, 6-1; Jadison Wallick (CE) d. Magali Mendoza 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 6-3, 6-1; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Ruby Anderson-Ruby Deline 6-1, 6-1; Jeanette Torres-Joanna Jimenez (T) d. Kari Anderson-Riley Tax 6-1, 6-1.
Wapato boys 4, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Hazen Jacob 6-4, 6-7, 6-4; Hassen Benedicto (W) d. Brayan Tereza 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Valentin Rojas-Maceo Washines (W) for.; Marc Rapanut-Venice Taiza (W) for.; Carltino Contreras-Julian Regalado (W) for.
Highland girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Caitlyn Myers (H) d. Ashley Quijencio 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Justyna Paciewicz (H) d. Eliza Morfin 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Angelina Canales-Kellie Martin (W) d. Athziri Silva-Judith Silva 6-4, 6-0; Carol Govea-Maria Jacobson (H) d. Heather Rapanut-Tania Soto 3-6, 6-0, 6-0; Guadalupe Duarte-Klarissa Rios (W) d. Adrianna Howell-Maggie Gamez 6-1, 6-2.
GOLF
CBBN
Boys POD No. 6
Team scores: West Valley 289, Eastmont 299, Moses Lake 317, Wenatchee 322, Eisenhower 359, Davis 369, Sunnyside 400.
Winner: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 69, at Three Lakes, Wenatchee.
Local highlights: Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 72, Brady Komstadius (WV) 73, Pierson Kloster (WV) 75, Colton Owen (WV) 76, Kaiden Freisz (WV) 76, Maverick Pastor (Ike) 80, Tyson Lee (Dav) 86, Mark Stephens (Ike) 88, Mateo Monahan (Dav) 89, Andrew Stanton (Su) 90, Brandon Lee (Dav) 90.
Girls POD No. 6
Team scores: Eastmont 409, Moses Lake 415, Wenatchee 454, West Valley 482, others inc.
Winner: Lily Weigel (Ea) 91, at Apple Tree.
Local highlights: Emmi Morgan (Su) 110, Hannah Betterton (WV) 114, Aimee Penazola (WV) 120, Morgan Garcia (WV) 121, Amelie VanTassell (Ike) 124, Ruby Hoeger (WV) 127, Nathaly Hernandez (Dav) 128.
CWAC
Boys POD No. 5
Team scores: Ephrata 300, Othello 335, Grandview 352, Ellensburg 354, East Valley 360, Selah 372, Prosser 447.
Winner: Mason Moore (Eph) 73, at Yakima Elks.
Local highlights: Daniel Yangas (Ell) 77, Travis Hoffard (G) 78, Aiden Rodriguez (G) 79, Bristen Brown (Se) 85, Alex Gout (EV) 86, Ayden Kline (EV) 88, Drew Lukas (Se) 89, Henry Paul (EV) 90, Nick Palo (Ell) 92, Amare Thorn (Ell) 92.
Girls POD No. 5
Team scores: Ephrata 419, Selah 425, East Valley 431, Othello 442, Grandview 506, Prosser 513, Ellensburg 626.
Winner: Jayme Dwight (Eph) 78, at Black Rock Creek.
Local highlights: Kaitlyn Panarello (Se) 98, Jacey Scott (Se) 98, Caroline Johnson (EV) 106, Ivana Zaldivar (EV) 107, Laney Hutchinson (EV) 107, Anistyn Long (EV) 111, Kaylin Warner (Se) 114, Izmani Trevino (G) 115, Sianne Urlacher (Se) 115.
SCAC
BOYS
Team scores: Royal 351, La Salle 389, Wapato 463, Toppenish 490.
Winner: Nico Bertuletti (LS) 77, at Mount Adams. Local highlights: Vincente Santucci (LS) 95, Karsen Kidder (LS) 101, Diego Cuevas (T0 104, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 105, Jacob Boob (Wap) 107, Quintic Jacob (Wap) 108.
GIRLS
Team scores: Royal 454, others inc.
Winner: Molli Klefbeck (R) 99, at Mount Adams. Local highlights: Ava Lynn Jim (T) 117, Daniella Roman (T) 127.
MEETINGS
Krustangel, D-Bat at QBsKyle Krustangel, manager of the Yakima Valley Pippins and director of baseball operations for D-Bat Baseball Academy, along with D-Bat general manager Derek Garcia and owner Nick Udell, will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
