TOPPENISH — La Salle's girls soccer team gained some revenge Tuesday night against the team that became the first league opponent to beat the Lightning since 2014 earlier this season.
A 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Toppenish also put La Salle into a tie for first place in the SCAC West with three league matches remaining for both teams. Livy Alegria scored twice in the first half and then Marisa Badillo added a game-winner late following goals for the Wildcats by Miranda Maravilla and Jasmine Gonzalez.
In Tuesday's other SCAC West matchup, Wapato and Zillah played to a 3-3 draw. Naches Valley lost to College Place 3-1 in a nonleague match.
First half: 1, La Salle, Livy Alegria (PK), 5:00; 2, La Salle, Alegria, 20:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Miranda Maravilla, 47:00; 4, Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez, 60:00; 5, La Salle, Marisa Badillo, 77:00.
-
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 7, DAVIS 0: At Davis, Eastern Washington commit Kendall Moore scored three goals and assisted two others as the Rams stayed unbeaten heading into Thursday night's key home match against second-place Wenatchee.
In other league play, Eastmont bested Moses Lake 3-1 and Wenatchee shut out Sunnyside 7-0.
First half: 1, WV, Kendall Moore (Jes Lizotte), 10:00; 2, WV, Bailey Steiner (Moore), 20:00; 3, WV, Moore, (Gigi Doucette), 27:00.
Second half: 4, WV, Jes Lizotte (Kaitlyn Rudick), 45:00; 5, WV, Gigi Doucette (Moore), 53:00; 6, WV, Ashlyn Valdovinos (Gigi Doucette), 57:00; 7, WV, Kendall Moore (Valdovinos), 65:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 3; Davis 10.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 4, OTHELLO 0: At East Valley, Delaney Gibbons scored twice and East Valley improved to 9-0 in league play, clinching the CWAC regular-season title with three matches left in the regular season.
First half: 1, EV, Lilliana Byers (Shannah Mellick), 4:00; 2, EV, Delaney Gibbons, 19:00.
Second half: 3, EV, Ariana Lopez (Mellick), 64:00; 4, EV, Gibbons, 70:00.
Saves: Emi Pruneda (O), Bree Campos (O); Kate Ketcham (EV) 1.
-
ELLENSBURG 4, GRANDVIEW 1: At Ellensburg, Jamison Philip scored a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs to their third win in their last four matches and level their league mark at 4-4.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Jamison Philip, 14:00.
Second half: 2, Ellensburg, Philip, 44:00; 3, Grandview, 50:00; 4, Ellensburg, Quinn Rogel, 58:00; 5, Ellensburg, Philip, 69:00.
-
SELAH 4, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Brooke Reiber scored a minute into the match and Allison Moultray scored twice in the second half to help the Vikings move within one win of clinching second place.
First half: 1, Selah, Elayna Blodgett (Brooke Reiber), 1:00; 2, Selah, Adley Franklin (Kennedy Cobb), 22:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, Allison Moultray (Adley Franklin), 49:00; 4, Selah, Moultray (Janea Hall), 66:00.
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 2.
-
EWAC
CLE ELUM 5, GRANGER 0: At Granger, the Warriors stayed unbeaten in league play with their eighth straight win. Cle Elum is set to host Mabton on Saturday.
Elsewhere in the EWAC, Highland beat Burbank by forfeit, Goldendale topped Mabton 2-1, and Warden defeated White Swan 10-0.
First half: 1, Cle Elum, 12:00; 2, Cle Elum, 23:00.
Second half: 3, Cle Elum, 44:00; 4, Cle Elum, 53:00; 5, Cle Elum, 65:00.
-
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 0: At West Valley, Lily Kinloch's 14 kills helped the Rams lift their league mark to 7-0 with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 win. In other league play, Moses Lake defeated Eastmont 3-1.
WV highlights: Lily Kinloch 14 kills, 5 aces, 9 digs; Kennedy Webb 12 kills, 12 digs; Mia Gonzalez 4 kills, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Leaverton 2 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs; Lexi Barbee 27 assists, 8 digs.
-
WENATCHEE 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, the Panthers moved to 7-1 in league with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 win.
Sunnyside highlights: Mya Morales 7 digs; Jansyn Carrizales 1 ace, 5 digs, 12 assists; Emily Anderson 1 ace, 3 digs, 6 kills.
-
CWAC
SELAH 3, EPHRATA 2: At Ephrata, Taylor Kieser's triple-double of 20 kills, 14 digs and 28 assists powered the Vikings to a 24-26, 26-24, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8 win. Selah moved to 5-1 in league.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 16-16 serving, 1 ace, 6 pp, 1 kill, 25 digs; Madi McNett 1 kill, 1 dig; Emily Hutchinson 18-19 serving, 1 ace, 11 pp, 12 kills, 19 digs; Taylor Kieser 19-21 serving, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 6 pp, 20 kills, 14 digs, 28 assists; Maddy Miller 1 ace, 3 pp, 7 digs, 8 assists; Ana Hrle 1 ace, 1 block, 3 kills, 3 digs; Kylee Huntley 6 kills, 6 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 23-26 serving, 1 ace, 1 block, 7 pp, 11 kills, 13 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 8 digs, 15 assists.
-
ELLENSBURG 3, OTHELLO 0: At Othello, the Bulldogs prevailed 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 to lift their league mark to 6-0.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 12 kills, 8 digs; Alana Marrs 7 kills, 1 block; Olivia Anderson 5 kills, 2 blocks; Hazel Murphy 4 kills; Parker Lyyski 3 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Drexler 15 digs; Lilly Button 14 assists; Kacey Mayo 12 assists.
-
PROSSER 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At Prosser, Lay'lee Dixon and Kambree Blair combined for 20 kills and 21 digs to lead the Mustangs to a 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22 win.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 12 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Kambree Blair 8 kills, 13 digs; Julianna Phillips 5 kills, 3 blocks; Kendra Groeneveld 26 assists, 3 aces; Adriana Milanez 22 digs; Auslyn Schab 5 aces.
EV highlights: Maycee Overacker 14 assists, 3 digs; Jalee Anderson 11 pp, 6 digs, 1 ace; Mackenzie Hambly 6 kills, 1.5 blocks; Madelyn Trujillo 3 kills, .5 blocks; Keegan Fernandez 6 kills, 1 dig; Ivana Zaldivar 6 kills, .5 blocks, 4 pp, 7 aces, 10 digs.
-
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 3, TOPPENISH 1: At Toppenish, Malia Wheeler's 44 assists directed the Lightning to a 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 25-12 win that pushed their league record to 5-0.
La Salle highlights: Malia Wheeler 4 aces, 44 assists, 7 digs; Kaylee Wheeler 25 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs; Tatum Marang 14 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Anelisa Ramirez 2 kills, 3 digs; Natalie Overby 3 kills, 1 block; Natalia Valladares 15-15 serving, 1 ace, 6 digs; Angeles Torres 6 digs, 2 aces.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 20 digs, 1 ace; Anahi Santacruz 2 aces, 11 digs, 9 kills; Karen Tenorio 2 aces, 6 digs; Naylanee Strom 1 ace, 9 digs, 20 assists; Reese Meninick 6 digs, 2 kills; Tatiana Camacho 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 block.
-
ZILLAH 3, WAPATO 0: At Zillah, the Leopards improved to 4-1 with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 sweep.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 1 kill, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Destyni Salme 4-4 serving, 1 dig, 1 kill; Emily Greene 7-7 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 7 digs; Emma Flood 18-19 serving, 3 aces, 20 digs, 3 kills; Indica 5 digs, 1 kill; Jacelyn Yearout 10-11 serving, 1 ace, 15 digs, 22 assists; Kya Gonzales 14-15 serving, 21 digs, 5 kills; Mia Hicks 7-8 serving, 1 ace, 16 digs, 11 kills, 1 block; Liz Walle 9-10 serving, 2 kills, 1 block; Marissa Magana 1 block, 1 kill, 3 assists.
-
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, Lydia Hanning was 11-for-11 serving with five aces to help the Timberwolves move to 8-0 in league with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 sweep.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 7 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Taryn Rising 10 kills, 4 digs, 7 pp, 1 ace; Brook Blain 6 kills; Lexi Molnar 7 assists, 2 kills; Brylee Mulrony 4 aces, 11 assists; Lydia Hanning 11-11 serving, 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 5 aces; Greta Gilliam 13-13 serving, 6 assists; Ada Garner 10-10 serving.
White Swan highlights: McKayla Broncheau 12 serves; Keegan Wolfsberger 5 kills, 1 block.
-
GRANGER 3, MABTON 1: At Granger, Amy Torres and Estrella Valencia combined for 24 kills as the Spartans lifted their West record to 6-1 with a 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 victory.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 14-18 serving, 3 aces, 3 kills, 37 assists, 6 digs, 7 pp; Eliana Rios 12-12 serving, 3 aces, 19 digs, 21 pp; Alyssa Roman 17-19 serving, 3 aces, 7 kills, 9 digs, 14 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 15-16 serving, 3 kills, 10 digs, 12 pp; Marian Alaniz 13-15 serving, 6 kills, 2 digs, 3 pp; Amy Torres 11-15 serving, 3 aces, 15 kills, 8 digs, 10 pp; Stacey Cruz 4 digs, 8 pp; Estrella Valencia 9 kills, 1 dig, 1 pp; Kiara Torres 6 digs, 5 pp.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 16 digs; Keirrah Roettger 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs; Joana Mata 11-14 serving, 3 aces, 13 assists, 8 digs; Jentry Simpson 19-20 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs; Clarisa Rojas 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 8 digs; Maritza Galarza 6-7 serving; Kimberly Quesada 8 digs; Sheyla Ramos 1 dig; Aracely Reyna 1 dig.
-
CLE ELUM 3, KITTITAS 0: At Cle Elum, the Warriors improved to 5-3 in the West with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 sweep.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 2 kills, 7 digs, 2 assists; Paige Danielle 4 aces, 13 digs; Dakota Rivera 1 kill; Carly Schaenherr 3 kills, 6 digs; Taylor Roberts .5 blocks; Gabby Santos 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace, 4 assists; Mira Presnell 12 digs, 1 assist; Kayliana Blackmore 1.5 blocks, 3 digs; Gilena Provaznik 4 kills, 4 digs.
-
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 15-15, WEST VALLEY 5-14: At Moses Lake, Linnea Butler hit three home runs and had eight RBI but the Rams dropped their first games of the season. West Valley finished league play at 6-2.
WV highlights — Game 1: Linnea Butler 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Bella Lindstrom 2-2, run; Kenidee Holden 1-3, RBI. Game 2: Linnea Butler 3-4, 2 HR, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Kenidee Holten 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Haley Betterton 2-4, 2 runs; Ryder Prather 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Alexys Soptich 3-4, 2 runs; Evka Ball 2-4, 2 RBI; Sam Ostriem 2-4, 2 RBI; Maris Barbee 2-4, RBI; Bella Lindstrom 2-4, 2 runs.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Wenatchee 117, Eisenhower 58; Wenatchee 122, Davis 37.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Eisenhower 2:20.77. 200 free: Adelaide Loeser (E) 2:12.55. 200 IM: Kellynn Scott (D) 2:54.39. 50 free: Sofia Castillo (E) 31.73. Diving: Tessa DeLozier (E) 156.95. 100 fly: Eva Knerr (E) 1:24.41. 100 free: Amalia Pham (D) 1:02.95. 500 free: Katie Fure (E) 8:38.80. 200 free relay: Eisenhower 2:25.63. 100 back: Adelaide Loeser (E) 1:09.90. 100 breast: Amalia Pham (D) 1:20.24. 400 free relay: Eisenhower 4:48.24.
-
MEETINGS
Davis group at QBs
Davis football coach Jay Dumas, volleyball coach Steve Standley, slowpitch coach Brian Richardson and athletic director Bob Stanley will be guests of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
