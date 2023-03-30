East Valley freshman Tia Ramynke took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out eight to end West Valley’s four-game winning streak Tuesday night.
Tinley Taylor’s two solo home runs led the offense in a 7-0 win, and Emma Valenzuela Cardenas added a two-run homer. The Red Devils (2-3) also took advantage of four errors by the Rams (4-2) to pick up a nonleague road win.
Catcher Linnea Butler singled and stole a base to break up the no-hitter with one out in the final inning. West Valley’s scheduled to host Wenatchee for a doubleheader Friday and East Valley’s set to open CWAC play with a doubleheader against visiting Ephrata Saturday.
Highlights: Tia Ramynke (EV) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K, BB; Tinley Taylor (EV) 2-4, 2 HR; Emma Valenzuela Cardenas (EV) 1-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Alexa Clark 2-2, run, RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 1-2, sb.
WEST VALLEY 21-21, ELLENSBURG 7-1: At Ellensburg, Kenidee Holden hit three doubles and a triple, and Linnea Butler homered before contributing three doubles for a combined seven RBI in a pair of five-inning Rams wins Monday. They also got nine strikeouts from Kaitlyn Leaverton in the second game.
Highlights — Game 1: Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-5, 2b, run; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 2 sb; Jordyn Jamieson (WV) 2-4, 2b, run, 5 RBI; Reagan Messner (E) 2-3, run; Sammi Johnston 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; EJ McIntosh 2-2, 2 3b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K, BB, 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Holden 4-5, 2 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Butler 4-5, 3 2b, 5 RBI; Haley Betterton 3-5, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Madisen Statler 3-5, 2 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 1-1, 2b.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 17-23, GRANDVIEW 3-2: At Grandview, Taylor Andringa struck out 16 over two games and Sadie Alseth was 3-for-5 in the second game with a grand slam for the Knights (5-1).
SC highlights — Game 1: Breya Faber 3-4; Sadie Alseth 3b; Maddie Fultz 3b; Taylor Andringa 2b. Game 2: Devan Harrington 3-3, 2b; Sadie Alseth 3-5, 2b, GS; Maddie Fultz 2b; Addie Smeenk 2b.
CWAC
OTHELLO 4-8, SELAH 1-7: At Othello, Avery Brewer homered for the Vikings in the first game and hit a two-run double to give them a 7-6 lead in the sixth of the second game before Othello hit a walk-off home run. Dilynn Hite also homered for Selah, which will host Ellensburg Saturday.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Avery Brewer 1-3, HR; Laci Ross 1-3, RBI. Game 2: Brewer 2-4, 2b, 4 RBI; Brynn Pendleton 2-4, 2 runs; Dilynn Hite, 1-3, HR; Ross 2-4, RBI.
Other scores: Davis 10, Sunnyside 8; Sunnyside Christian 23-17, Grandview 2-3; Wapato 5-17, Wahluke 19-0; Zillah 18-12, Granger 2-0; Tri-Cities Prep 19, White Swan 5.
BASEBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, WENATCHEE 0: At West Valley, Brody Mills threw a complete game one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI at the plate to lead the Rams (3-1, 4-2). They’ll travel to Wenatchee for a doubleheader on Friday.
WV highlights: Brody Mills 7 IP, 1 H, 15 K, 0 BB, 2-2, RBI.
DAVIS 3, SUNNYSIDE 1: At Sunnyside, the Pirates scored twice in the seventh and Chase Hansen went 3-for-3 with an RBI to complement his nine strikeouts in six innings on the mound. Davis (2-2, 3-2) will host the Grizzlies for a doubleheader on Friday.
Davis highlights: Chase Hansen 6 IP, 9 K, 3-3, run, RBI.
MOSES LAKE 10, EISENHOWER 7: At Eisenhower, Branson Rozier totaled four hits and knocked in two runs for the Cadets, whose seventh-inning rally fell short. They’ll travel to Moses Lake for a doubleheader Friday.
Ike highlights: Branson Rozier 4 hits, 2 RBI; Logan Sanislo 2 hits.
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 4, TRI-CITIES PREP 3: At East Valley, the Red Devils hung on after Grady Edler’s early three-run homer for their fourth straight win. Sophomore Logan Kruger shut down a Tri-Cities Prep rally and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to preserve the lead for East Valley, which will travel to Prosser for a doubleheader Saturday.
EV highlights: Grady Edler 2-2, 3-run HR, 2 runs; Brody Taylor 2-2.
KITTITAS 7, ZILLAH 4: At Zillah, the Coyotes broke a seventh inning tie and Conner Coles went 3-for-4 with a triple, 3 runs and 2 RBI for Kittitas. Both teams return to league play later this week when the Leopards play a doubleheader at La Salle Friday and the Coyotes travel to Warden for two games.
Highlights: Conner Coles (K) 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2 sb; Terrance Huber (K) 3-5, 2 sb; J.T. Boitano (K) 2-5, 2b, RBI, 2 sb; Trenton Ritchie (Z) 1-4, 2b; Rowen 1-4, 2b.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
WENATCHEE 6, WEST VALLEY 1: At West Valley, Aaron Villa tallied a late goal for the Rams. They’ll travel to Moses Lake Friday.
First half: 1, Wenatchee, Gabriel Mata, 5:00; 2, Wenatchee, Anthony Garcia, 20:00; 3, Wenatchee, Emanuel Ocanza, 21:00; 4, Wenatchee, Julian Reyes, 30:00.
Second half: 5, Wenatchee, Reyes, 42:00; 6, Wenatchee, Joandy Landeros, 48:00; 7, West Valley, Aaron Villa (Jonathan Wright), 69:00.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 7.
EISENHOWER 1, EASTMONT 0: At Eastmont, Corbin Herrera scored on a header off a cross by Sergio Mora in the 63rd minute for the Cadets. They’ll host Sunnyside Friday night.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Eisenhower, Corbin Herrera (Sergio Mora), 63:00.
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 3, SELAH 0: At Grandview, Jorge Perez, Eric Martinez and Xavier Hernandez all contributed goals for the Greyhounds in their third straight win. They’ll play at Ephrata Friday before Selah hosts Othello Saturday.
First half: 1, Grandview, Jorge Perez (Emmanuel Sandoval), 3:00; 2, Grandview, Eric Martinez, 35:00.
Second half: 3, Grandview, Xavier Hernandez, 42:00.
Saves: Clayton Westfall (S) 11; Nico Valenzuela (G) 7.
EAST VALLEY 1, EPHRATA 0 (1ET): At East Valley, Brandon Garcia finished a Josh Vega cross in the second minute of extra time to keep the Red Devils unbeaten. Sammy Gonzalez made one save in EV’s fifth shutout of the season. The Red Devils will travel to Toppenish Thursday.
In Tuesday’s other CWAC match, Ellensburg topped Prosser 5-1 to stay unbeaten in league play.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Extra time: 1, East Valley, Brandon Garcia (Josh Vega), 82:00.
Saves: Kolby Carvo (Eph) 5; Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 1.
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 9, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches, Jesus Esquivel notched two goals for the Scotties, who led 8-0 at halftime. They’ll host Granger while Naches Valley travels to La Salle Thursday.
First half: 1, Highland, Jesus Esquivel; 2, Highland, Jose Perez (Jorge Lopez); 3, Highland, Rudy Silva; 4, Highland, Miguel Romero (F. Silva); 5, Highland, F. Silva (Romero); 6, Highland, Jose Anguiano (Chase Connolly); 7, Highland, Esquivel; 8, Highland, Leonel Garcia.
Second half: 9, Highland, Connolly.
Saves: Highland 0; Kayven Cooper (NV) 24.
TOPPENISH 10, WHITE SWAN 0: At Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez needed only 17 minutes to record four goals and the Wildcats did all their scoring in the first half. They’ll host East Valley while White Swan hosts Zillah Thursday night.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 2:00; 2, Toppenish, Gutierrez (Axel Castillo), 4:00; 3, Toppenish, Trino Hernandez, 7:00; 4, Toppenish, Gutierrez, 12:00; 5, Toppenish, Gutierrez (Anthony Dominguez), 17:00; 6, Toppenish, Jermiah Zuniga (Jorge Lomeli), 18:00; 7, Toppenish, Jose Chavez, 22:00; 8, Toppenish, Kiyanno Zuniga (Ulices Delgado), 32:00; 9, Toppenish, Lomeli (Isaac Mendoza), 33:00; 10, Toppenish, Romero, 37:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Fabian Garduno (WS) 10; Luis Prieto (T) 0.
WAPATO 3, GRANGER 1: At Granger, Jesus Marin’s two goals in the second half made the difference for the Wolves. Kevin Reyes netted an equalizer for the Spartans, who will play at Highland Thursday. In Tuesday’s other SCAC West match, La Salle went to Zillah and won 2-1.
First half: 1, Wapato, Oscar Vargas (Rodrigo Fuentes), 22:00.
Second half: 2, Kevin Reyes (Anthony Mendoza), 46:00; 3, Wapato, Jesus Marin, 60:00; 4, Wapato, Marin, 72:00.
Saves: Alejandro Marin (W) 7; Jose Bustamante (G) 5.
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 5, OTHELLO 1: At Othello, Ezrah Ochoa’s hat trick carried the unbeaten Pirates to their fifth straight win. Cipriano Acosta and Juan Diaz added goals for Davis, which will travel to Wenatchee on Friday.
First half: 1, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (Ethan Rojas), 8:00; 2, Davis, Ochoa (Rojas), 20:00; 3, Davis, Cipriano Acosta (Edwin Diaz), 30:00; 4, Othello, Christian Torres, 33:00.
Second half: 4, Davis, Ochoa (Jose Navarrete), 48:00; 5, Davis, Diaz (Jose Perez), 57:00.
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Davis 0
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Angel Sanchez 6-1, 6-3; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Matthew Bethel 6-0, 6-0; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Brigdon Fenn 6-0, 6-2; Pete Kegley (WV) d. Raul Meza 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Lucas Tweedy-Alex Lascar 6-4, 6-0; Josh Raj-Will Rojan (WV) d. Liam Hill-Coleman Russel 6-0, 6-1; Max Fleming-Luke Kwon (WV) d. Oliver Temple-Alex Vargas 6-0, 6-2.
West Valley girls 7, Davis 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Anya Boughton 6-2, 6-1; Maddie Maison (WV) f.; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Jhanet Pascual 6-0, 6-2; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Anabeth Montemaor 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Zanna Orvald-Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Alondra Valladares 6-0, 6-0; June Jacky-Gracyn Cantrell (WV) d. Catarina Copeland-Jasmin Silva 6-0, 6-1; Piper Tweedy-Taylor Rivers (WV) d. Yahaira Cortez-Alcantara-Emily Morales 6-1, 6-0.
Wenatchee boys 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Kai Mueller (W) d. Henry Hodge 6-0, 6-1; Aiden Shathuck (W) d. Angel Jimenez 6-0, 6-0; Christian Salas (E) d. Patrick 7-6, 6-0; Noah Payer (W) d. William Oldenkamp 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Ben Lewis-Austin Bromiley (W) d. Ernie Hernandez-Alexis Parrales 6-1, 2-6, 6-1; Everett White-Nathan Burns (W) d. Orlan Delgado-Brian Priego 6-2, 6-0; Owen Tveten-Ben Bordon (W) d. Nico Rodriquez-Josiah Garcia 6-0, 6-2.
Wenatchee girls 5, Eisenhower 2
Singles: Avery Thomas (W) d. Emma Stephens 1-6, 6-1, 7-5; Katelyn Murphy (W) d. Tsukiko Kiyomi 6-2, 6-1; Sienna Kautman (W) d. Ashley Lombness 6-2, 6-0; Kenzie Murphy (W) d. Kayla King 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Jenna Thrapp-Ava Kent (W) d. Sara Alcala Nemecio-Cinthya Cabanillas 6-1, 6-2; Anicca Martinez-Alexandra Tovar (E) d. Lauren Bixby-Taylor Finley (W) 6-2, 6-4; Laila Garzia-Tiara Vasquez (E) d. Beth Morgan-Carissa Lundberg 6-1, 6-2.
CWAC
East Valley boys 4, Selah 1
Singles: Kaden Giles (S) d. Cameron Erb 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Branden Moss 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz 6-2, 6-2; Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. Matthew Merrell-Will Moultray 6-3, 6-2; Logan Basford-Anthony Spencer (EV) d. Ethan Sausen-Logan McCalla 6-1, 6-1.
East Valley girls 3, Selah 2
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Macie Ladd 7-5, 6-2; Janea Hall (S) d. Emily Knautz 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Kendra Adams (S) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler 7-5, 7-5; Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson d. Sarah Tamblyn-Jenna Bond 5-7, 7-5, 6-4; Caitlin Stand-Gabi Young (S) d. Hailey Bombard-Alyx Dudenhoeffer 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
Othello boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Ashton Pruneda (O) d. Joel Alvarez 6-1, 6-1; Forest Roylance (O) d. Jordan Hernandez 5-7, 6-3, 10-2.
Doubles: Riley Rodriguez-Christopher Lopez (O) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-1, 6-2; Ernesto Duran-Benjamin Schenk (O) d. Christian Downs-Axael Olguin 6-2, 6-4; Josh Gilbert-James Risenmay (O) d. Victor Mendoza-Junior Ortiz 6-0, 6-2.
Othello girls 3, Grandview 2
Singles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Naylene Garza 6-0, 6-2; Gesselle Razo (G) d. Olivia Gonzalez 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Maleyna Alvarez-Mia Carlson (O) d. Jenasis Prieto-Laysha Ariaza 6-2, 6-2; Riley Farman-Madison Fultz (O) d. Natasha Ochoa-Allysa Van Tress 6-0, 6-3; Launa Mallott-Rylinn Jones (O) d. Haylin Contreras-Kimberly Palacios 6-0, 6-1.
SCAC-EWAC
La Salle boys 2, Highland 0
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Isaac Jensen 6-1, 6-2; Markus Berger (LS) d. Brayan Taereza 6-1, 6-0.
La Salle girls 3, Highland 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Caitlyn Myers 6-0, 6-0; Justyna Pasiewicz (H) d. Mikayla Mendoza 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea (H) d. Alaina heneghen-Genevieve McCoy 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Abigail Brown-Lourdes Diefenbach (LS) d. Judith Silva-Athziri Silva 3-6, 6-4, 7-6; Rosemarie Dooley-Hushnuda Elolova (LS) d. Adrianna howell-Vanessa Mujica 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.
Wapato boys 3, Naches Valley 2
Singles: Jacob Anderson (NV) d. Kazmin Clark 6-7. 6-4, 12-10; Wapato f.
Doubles: Luke Stevens-Nathan Beauchene (NV) Hassen Benedicto-Maceo Washines (W) 6-2, 6-4; Venice Taiza-Valentin Rojas (W) d. Enrique Sanchez-John Curtis 6-2, 6-4; Wapato f.
Naches Valley girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Sarah Busey (NV) d. Ashley Quijencio 6-3, 6-2; Gavyn Osborn (NV) d. Heather Rapanut 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Kellie Martin-Angelina Canales 6-4, 6-1; Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Tonia Soto-Lupe Duarte 6-1, 6-2; Natalie Jacobs-Abby Sanchez (NV) d. Shantae Celestine-Hayley Murphy 6-1, 6-0.
Toppenish girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Carmen Buck 6-0, 6-0; Magali Mendoza (T) d. Angela Chavarin 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Andrea Anguiano-Ana Quinones 6-0, 6-1; Jeanette Torrez-Joana Jimenez (T) d. Taylee Hull-Cassandra Contreras 6-1, 6-0; Sophia Jimenez-Yomari Hurtado (T) d. Tiana Orum-Venessa Miller 6-0, 6-0.
College Place boys 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Mason Willward 6-0, 6-3; Gabe Fazarri (CP) d. Talmage Coplin 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Vasty Lara-Sam Anguiano (CP) d. Liam Krause-Jason Marin 6-0, 6-3; Isaac Miller-Armando Avila (CP) d. Fernando Ramos-Gilberto Arredondo 6-3, 6-1; College Place f.
College Place girls 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Olivia Sijka (Z) d. Tiana Tran 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Kat Avila (CP) d. Daisy Jack 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Mia Ferraro-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. D’Ana Esquivel-Lydia Crowther 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Hayden-Mimi Morrell (CP) d. Jena Trueman-Allie Ross 6-2, 6-1; Arialee Amsing-Jessie Sharp (CP) d. Saray Rangel-Andrea Licea 6-1, 6-2.
Granger boys 3, Kiona-Benton 2
Singles: Ezra Beaus (KB) d. Fernando Romero 8-1; Cooper Covington (KB) d. Kenyon Slade 8-4.
Doubles: Eden Asher-Enrique Aldaco (G) d. Johnny Lua-Maximoz Chavez 6-0, 6-0; Carlos Deleon-Paul Stewart (G) f.; Arthur Heckert-John Heckert (G) f.
Kiona-Benton girls 3, Granger 2
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Elena Rodriguez 8-2; Estrella Ramirez (KB) f.
Doubles: Bailey Strege-Hailey Covington (KB) d. Brissa Solis-Jessika Arceo 6-1, 7-5; Laice Mork-Kourtlyn Merideth (KB) d. Jaqueline Benitez-Araceli Cardoza 8-3; Sarai Romero-Natalie Brito (G) d. Palak Panday-Siara Fonseca 8-2.
GOLF
CBBN
AT BLACK ROCK CREEK
Girls POD No. 2
Team scores: Eastmont 403, Moses Lake 451, Wenatchee 470, West Valley 476, Eisenhower 585.
Local highlights: 7, Emmi Morgan (Su) 111; 10, Ruby Hoeger (WV) 115; 12, Aimee Penazola (WV) 116; 14, Morgan Garcia (WV) 122.
SCAC
AT SUNTIDES
Boys
Team scores: Zillah 349, Royal 349, Naches Valley 402, La Salle 436.
Local highlights: 1, Garric Shirrod (NV) 78; 2, Dallin Kibbe (Z) 81; 3, Lane Sealock (Z) 84; 7, Mason Muffett (Z) 86; 8, Luke Moore (Z) 88.
Girls
Local highlights: 1. Quincy Abram (LS) 98; 2, Lonna Jones (Z) 107.
MEETINGS
QBs to receive Parker awardNancy Leahy, vice president of the Parker Youth and Sports Foundation, will be the featured guest and will present a $2,000 “Parker Award” to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its luncheon next week.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.