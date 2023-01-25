PROSSER — It’s becoming more obvious with every game Prosser is the class of the CWAC in boys basketball this season.
The Mustangs dominated the first quarter then cruised to top East Valley 64-49 on Tuesday, staying unbeaten in league play and running their streak of double-digit conference wins to four. Only Selah and Ellensburg have gotten within 10 of Prosser, which needs just two more wins to clinch a regular season league title.
Leading scorer Koby McClure didn’t play due to illness but his older brother, Kory, stepped up to knock down seven 3-pointers and finished with 32 points. Kevin Flores added 16 and JJ Reyes tallied 14 for the Mustangs (9-0 CWAC, 14-3 overall), who led 16-4 after the first quarter.
They’ll travel to Othello Friday for a rematch of a game they won by 34 at home. East Valley (4-5, 8-9), which got 24 points from Eli Esquivel, will host Ellensburg Saturday.
EAST VALLEY — Eli Esquivel 24, Field 0, Sluder 3, Kinlow 1, Tasker 6, Staymates 8, Locke 7.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 14, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 32, Peters 0, Russell 0, Hultberg 2, Bailey 0, Kevin Flores 16.
East Valley 4 16 14 15 — 49
Prosser 16 22 12 14 — 64
Prosser highlights: McClure 7 3p.
NONLEAGUE
WAHLUKE 65, WAPATO 64: At Wapato, Wahluke erased the Wolves’ 12-point halftime lead despite 22 points from Wapato’s Hazen Jacob. The Wolves (7-9) will travel to La Salle Friday.
WAHLUKE — Hiorcai 2, Perez 2, Madrigal 2, Penny N. 4, River Buck 18, Orlando Nunez 12, Cavarillo 7, Andrew Yorgeson 16, J. Buck 2.
WAPATO — Redner 2, AJ Garza 22, Harrell 0, Hamilton 0, Eneas 2, Washines 8, Hazen Jacob 22, McConville 8.
Wahluke 17 12 16 20 —65
Wapato 19 22 8 15 — 64
Wapato highlights: Jacob 7 rebs; Garza 7 rebs; McConville 10 rebs.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 60, TRI-CITIES PREP 37: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar and Dash Bosma combined for 47 points with 17 coming during SC’s 24-4 breakaway third quarter. The Knights (12-3) host Yakama Tribal on Friday.
TRI-CITIES PREP — McClure 4, Wilde 3, Mercado 1, K. Jordan 3, C. Jordan 4, Torres 4, Clayton Calderon 10, Shumway 4, Wilde 2, Sweesy 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 0, Jansen 2, De Boer 2, Dash Bosma 20, B. Smeenk 9, Cole Wagenaar 27.
Tri-Cities Prep 13 7 4 13 — 37
Sunnyside Chr. 12 12 24 12 — 60
CONNELL 64, KITTITAS 51: At Kittitas, Josh Rosbach netted 22 points for the Coyotes (5-10). They’ll host White Swan in a league game Friday.
CONNELL — Turner 9, Keskitalo 6, Davis 3, Landon Choi 10, Riner 8, Chase 2, Lopez 0, Lloyd 2, Li 6, Cade Clyde 18.
KITTITAS — Bare 0, Josh Rosbach 22, Connor Coles 14, D. Varnum 7, Huber 3, N. Varnum 4, Tamez 0, Villa 1.
Connell 13 16 14 21 — 64
Kittitas 10 15 18 8 — 51
Kittitas highlights: Coles 5 rebs, 2 stls; Doug Varnum 7 rebs, 2 stls; Terry Huber 8 rebs; Nathan Varnum 5 rebs.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 79, WILSON CREEK 47: At Wilson Creek, Haydn Edwards put up a team-high 27 points for the Crusaders (11-2), closely followed by Joel Belaire’s 25.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 3, Palma 2, Lee 6, Bowden 6, Bethel 0, Haydn Edwards 27, Joel Belaire 25, Rivera 6, Johnston 4, Nolan 0.
WILSON CREEK — Galinds 0, Z. McMillan 19, Valline 4, Reitz 4, Sutton 3, Grajeda 0, L. McMillan 15, Kane 2, Bubles 0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 69, WAHLUKE 13: At Wapato, KK Bass scored 16 points and the Wolves (15-1) led 47-11 at halftime in their eighth straight win. They’ll return to league play at La Salle Friday.
WAHLUKE — Buck 0, Chiprez 4, Corrales 4, Ruiz 0, Caro 2, Miranda 0, Harlow 0, Tirado 1, Manzo 0, Gallaga 0, Bravo 2.
WAPATO — Wheeler 9, Kenoras 7, Parrish 8, Avarado 2, Garza 6, KK Bass 16, Goudy 2, Jadyn Johnson 12, Gonzalez 3.
Wahluke 7 4 2 0 — 13
Wapato 24 23 13 9 — 69
CWAC
PROSSER 63, EAST VALLEY 47: At Prosser, Adriana Milanez paced the Mustangs (14-4, 7-2) with 22 points and six steals. They’ll play at Othello Friday. East Valley (4-5, 6-11) will host unbeaten Ellensburg Saturday.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 15, Jada Mendoza 10, Trujillo 6, Goodell 4, Taylor 2, Mendoza 2, Hambly 0, Sylve 8.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 4, Adriana Milanez 22, Cox 3, Ibarra 9, Dixon 8, Blair 7, Gomez 0, Phillips 9, Chavez 7.
East Valley 13 8 10 16 — 47
Prosser 13 16 16 18 — 63
Prosser highlights: Kambree Blair 8 rebs; Deidra Phillips 7 rebs; Kendra Groeneveld 5 assts; Milanez 6 stls.
KITTITAS 34, CONNELL 30: At Kittitas, Elysa Nash scored 11 points and the Coyotes did enough to pull away in the fourth quarter. They’ll host White Swan Friday night.
CONNELL — Hales 0, Fergeson 8, Clyde 4, McGary 2, Zimmer, Jenks 4, Goodwin 4, Poulson 8, Townsend 0.
KITTITAS — Both 2, Harris 2, Faubion, Bare 2, Elysa Nash 11, Huber 6, Weekes 1, WIlson 2, Knudson-Brown 8.
WRESTLING
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 63, PROSSER 3
At Ellensburg
132: Teegan Stolen (E) p. Omar Olivera, 2:22. 138: Ryder Suermori (E) p. Isaac Montejano, 1:45. 145: Konner Carlson (E) p. Kaden Wyatt, 4:51. 152: Luke Bayne (E) p. Alexis Fuentes, 1:01. 160: Francisco Ayala (E) p. Tyler Case, 1:49. 170: Breck Hammond (E) p. Bryce Baggerly, 0:36. 182: Neo Medrano (P) d. Logan Stolen 4-2. 195: Sean Davis (E) p. Emanuel Lopez, 5:59. 220: Jaxon Utter (E) f. 285: Wyatt Boyer (E) d. Jacob Marks 9-4. 106: No match. 113: No match. 120: Tyler Bacon (E) p. Benjamin Maldonado, 1:34. 126: Jack Eylar (E) f.
OTHELLO 50, GRANDVIEW 18
At Othello
160: Jesus Gonzalez (O) tf. Nathan Lujan, 16-0. 170: Jaden Perez (O) d. Juan Rodriguez, 12-9. 182: Brandon Garza (O) p. Daniel Estrada, 0:54. 195: Terrill Freeman (O) p. Antonio Ramos, 0:37. 220: Josue Solorio (O) d. Anthony Ramos, 6-5. 285: Giovanni Love (O) p. Enrique Valle, 2:28. 106: Christopher Garcia (O) p. Lazarus Trevino, 2:56. 113: Isaac Campos (O) p. Jeshua Rodriguez, 0:49. 120: Mason Russell (O) p. Michael Flores, 1:33. 126: Anthony Abundiz d. Ryan Noel, 9-2. 132: Evan Benitez (G) p. Adriel Flores, 5:23. 138: Azel Gonzalez (G) d. Andy Deleon, 7-4. 145: Julian Sanchez (G) d. Camilo Mendez III, 4-2. 152: Jace Delarosa (G) p. Parker Freeman, 0:51.
EPHRATA 39, SELAH 33
At Selah
160: Mario Lamas (S) p. Andy Addink, 1:09. 170: Hunter Keen (E) f. 182: Becham Sears (S) p. Dillon Raine, 0:30. 195: Antonny Quintero Arroyo (E) f. 220: Chase Bugni (S) d. Micah Sandberg, 7-4. 285: Erik Martin (S) d. Jose Pelayo, 3-1. 106: Braiden Stump (E) f. 113: Zander Boyd (E) d. Diego Cervantes. 120: Alex Gutierrez (E) d. Wesley Ely. 126: Moon Thompson (S) d. Jorge Rodriguez, 6-4. 132: Walker Fulk (E) p. Memo Abundez, 5:26. 138: Samuel Gonzales (S) p. Carter Schultz, 3:06. 145: Nelson Barragan (E) p. Shaun Lay, 5:17. 152: Jakob Green (S) p. Daniel Villa, 2:56.
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 47, EAST VALLEY 24
At Naches Valley
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) f. 113: Peyton Miller (EV) p. Hunter Blanchard, 3:25. 120: Alejandro Rios (EV) f. 126: Edwin Villanueva (EV) f. 132: Gavin George (NV) p. Brian McCraken, 0:59. 138: Uriel Warr (EV) f. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Justin Cruz, 1:11. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Josue Garcia, 2:45. 160: Bodie Stonecipher (NV) f. 170: No match. 182: Caige Coleman (NV) p. Jonathan McPherson Rubio, 0:45. 220: Hunter Turley (NV) p. Fernando Corona, 1:13. 285: William Price (NV) p. Kasy Withrow, 1:51. 105: Alexis Huff (NV) p. Mireya Bautista.
BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, EASTMONT 2
At Eastmont Lanes
Games scores: Eastmont 742, WV 711; WV 743, Eastmont 594; Eastmont 142, WV 135; WV 174, Eastmont 132.
WV highlights: Hannah Betterton 380 (221); Evka Ball (189); Irelynd Basso 280 (145).
Note: CBBN district at Eastmont Lanes on Friday.
