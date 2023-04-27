Freshman Avery Brewer struck out 11 over five scoreless innings and homered to lead Selah to a 9-1 victory over West Valley in nonleague softball on Tuesday at West Valley.
Brewer was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI and Dilynn Hite also clubbed a home run for the Vikings.
Selah (6-4, 7-8) plays its final five regular-season games at home, including a CWAC doubleheader against East Valley on Saturday.
West Valley (8-0, 10-4) has a CBBN doubleheader at Eastmont on Friday. The Rams and Selah will meet again on May 3.
Highlights: Avery Brewer (S) 5 IP, 2 hits, 11 K, 3-4, HR, 2 runs 3 RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) HR; Paige Scoggin (S) 2-4, 2 RBI; Ellie Urlacher (S) 2-4; Laci Ross (S) 2-4, 2 runs; Lauren Thomas (S) 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Jordyn Jamieson (WV) 1-2, 2b.
-
SUNNYSIDE 15, EISENHOWER 8: At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies trailed 7-5 before erupting for nine runs in the fifth inning. Junior Brianna Dalrymple drove in five runs and Jansyn Carrizales threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Katie Suhm and Londyn Leadon both had three RBI for Eisenhower, which will host the league doubleheader against Sunnyside on Friday.
Highlights: Katie Suhm (E) 2 hits, 3 RBI; Londyn Leadon (E) 3 RBI; Zabella Hickenbottom (E) 2 hits; Brianna Dalrymple (S) 5 RBI; Lili Briones (S) 5 hits; Jansyn Carrizales (S) CG, 7 IP, 7 K.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 5, EISENHOWER 3: At Eisenhower, the Grizzlies scored all five of their runs in the second inning and finished with 10 hits, including three by Diego Arteaga and J'Den Briones. Sunnyside will host the Cadets for two games on Friday.
Highlights: Diego Arteaga (S) 3 hits; J'Den Briones (S) 3 hits, 2 RBI; CJ Acosta (S) 2 hits; Simon Johnston (S) 3 RBI; Luis Solomon (S) 5 IP; Branson Rozier (E) 2 RBI, 4 IP, 7 K; Cash Haughton (E) 3 IP, 4 K.
-
WEST VALLEY 9, EASTMONT 5: At Eastmont, the Rams spotted Eastmont five runs in the first inning but immediately answered with five in the second before pulling away for their eighth straight win. West Valley (11-2, 12-3) hosts Eastmont on Friday.
In other league play, Moses Lake defeated Wenatchee 8-1.
WV highlights: Steven Johnson 2-3, 2 runs; Landen Birley 2 RBI; Hudson Fries 1-1, 2b, run, sb, RBI; John Sullivan 2 runs; Brody Mills 5 IP, 5 hits, 2 ER, 4 BB, 9 K; Brandt Kneisler 2 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 1 K.
-
NONLEAGUE
ELLENSBURG 2, LIBERTY 1: At Liberty, Ty Estey struck out 11 in a complete-game effort as the Bulldogs pushed their record to 13-5.
Ean Bedsaul's RBI double in the fifth inning made it 2-0 for Ellensburg, which plays at Grandview on Saturday.
Highlights: Ty Estey CG, 7 IP, 5 hits, 0 BB, 11 K; Garrett Loen 1b, RBI; Ean Bedsaul 2b, RBI.
-
NACHES VALLEY 12, KIONA-BENTON 5: At Kiona-Benton, the Rangers broke out for seven runs in the fifth inning and leadoff hitter Ty Moore finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Naches Valley (4-0, 14-2) hosts La Salle on Saturday to resume SCAC West play.
NV highlights: Luke Jenkins 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Ty Moore 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Porter Abrams 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Thane Denny 1-5, 2b, run, RBI; Colton Rowe 1-2, 3 runs.
-
GOLDENDALE 12, LA SALLE 3: At Goldendale, the Timberwolves struck for eight runs in the first inning and improved to 10-6. La Salle resumes SCAC West play at Naches Valley on Saturday.
Highlights: Andrew Mauch (LS) 5.2 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K; Z Silva (LS) 2 RBI; David Rios (LS) 2-4, RBI; C Grover (G) 3 runs; Elliott Grindling (G) 4 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 1-2, 2 runs.
-
TOPPENISH 8, QUINCY 7: At Quincy, Adam Luth Garcia went 3 for 3 and Julian Godina went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBI for the Wildcats. They'll play a doubleheader at Connell Saturday.
Highlights: Julian Godina (T) 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Adam Luth Garcia (T) 3-3, RBI.
-
KITTITAS 21, SELAH JV 11: At Kittitas, Gabe Carlson and Terry Huber drove in three runs apiece for the Coyotes, who host Goldendale in EWAC West play on Saturday.
Highlights: Gabe Carlson (K) 3 RBI; Terry Huber (K) 3 RBI; Brock Hutchinson (K) 3 hits.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
WENATCHEE 3, DAVIS 1: At Davis, Cipriano Acosta notched a late goal for the Pirates (6-3, 9-3). They'll play at Moses Lake Friday night.
First half: 1, Wenatchee, Anthony Garcia (PK), 26:00; 2, Wenatchee, Garcia, 37:00.
Second half: 3, Wenatchee, Garcia, 64:00; 4, Davis, Cipriano Acosta, 81:00.
-
SUNNYSIDE 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Sunnyside, David Ochoa scored a goal and assisted another to help the Grizzlies (4-6, 5-7-1) win their second straight match. They'll play at first-place Eastmont Friday while Eisenhower hosts West Valley Friday night.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, David Ochoa (Daniel Farias), 16:00.
Second half: 2, Sunnyside, Kevin Hernandez (Ochoa), 56:00; 3, Sunnyside, own goal, 59:00.
-
MOSES LAKE 3, WEST VALLEY 2 (SO): At West Valley, Jonathan Wright found a late equalizer for the Rams before they fell just short of their first league win. They'll play at Eisenhower Friday night.
First half: 1, Moses Lake, 15:00; 2, West Valley, Emmanuel Gavris, 20:00.
Second half: 3, Moses Lake (PK), 52:00; 4, West Valley, Jonathan Wright (Jackson Rotondo), 78:00.
Overtime: No goals.
Shootout: Moses Lake 4, West Valley 3.
Saves: Grady Pagliarolo (ML) 2, Saphol Komrong (ML) 2; Andres Campos (WV) 7.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 4, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Soren Hanson notched the first of four goals by four different Red Devils in their season finale. East Valley (10-2, 11-2-2) gave up only two goals in 12 CWAC games on its way to a league title and will host a district semifinal on May 4.
In Tuesday's other CWAC match, Grandview (6-5, 7-7) won 2-1 at Ellensburg (6-5, 8-5-1).
First half: 1, East Valley, Soren Hanson (PK), 12:00; 2, East Valley, Brandon Garcia, 18:00; 3, East Valley, Gavin Gordon, 30:00.
Second half: 4, East Valley, Sonny Garcia (Manny Brambila), 70:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 2; Elijah Carter (P) 5.
-
SCAC-EWAC
WAPATO 3, GRANGER 2: At Wapato, Jesus Marin added two more goals to make his Valley-leading total 27 and the Wolves (11-1, 11-3-1) held off a second-half Spartans rally.
First half: 1, Wapato, Jesus Marin (PK); 2, Wapato, Marin (Angel Serrato), 34:00; 3, Wapato, Julio Brizuela (Marin), 38:00.
Second half: 4, Granger, James Torres, 44:00; 5, Granger, Abraham Rojas, 77:00.
Saves: Jose Morales (G) 5; Francisco Hernandez (W) 3.
-
HIGHLAND 12, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Highland, Miguel Romero contributed the first two goals as the Scotties (13-0, 14-2) sealed their outright SCAC-EWAC title on Senior Night.
Also in the SCAC-EWAC, Toppenish knocked off White Swan, 10-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Miguel Romero; 2, Highland, M. Romero; 3, Highland, Bryan Barragan (Jesus Esquivel); 4, Highland, Ernesto Parra (Hebrr Zarinana); 5, Highland, Alexis Perez (Gabriel Garcia); 6, Highland, Esquivel (Brian Romero); 7, Highland, Garcia (A. Perez).
Second half: 8, Highland, Christian Albarran (M. Romero); 9, Highland, Zarinana (A. Perez); 10, Highland, B. Romero; 11, Highland, David Vazquez; 12, Highland, Alex Silva (B. Romero).
-
LA SALLE 2, ZILLAH 1: At La Salle, Marco Impicciatore assisted the Lightning's first goal and scored the second-half game-winner for La Salle (7-6, 7-7).
First half: 1, La Salle, Jerad Castro (Marco Impicciatore), 19:00; 2, Zillah, José Torres, 23:00.
Second half: 3, La Salle, Impicciatore (Elias Castillo), 56:00.
Saves: Adan Alejandre (Z) 16; Ciro Ramírez (LS) 10.
-
GOLF
LeCheminant, Rams win again
With four golfers in the top six, West Valley's boys won the CBBN's fifth all-league POD of the season on Tuesday at Apple Tree Golf Course.
Trey LeCheminant shot a 5-under 66 to win by seven strokes and the Rams topped runner-up Eastmont by 16 strokes for the team win.
Team scores: West Valley 290, Eastmont 306, Moses Lake 335, Wenatchee 363, Sunnyside 365, Eisenhower 366, Davis 374.
Winner: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 66, at Apple Tree.
Local highlights: Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 73, Colton Owen (WV) 75, Brady Komstadius (WV) 76, Maverick Pastor (Ike) 82, Jayden Chambers (Su) 82, Pierson Kloster (WV) 82, Kaden Freisz (WV) 83, Brandon Lee (D) 89, Alexis Arguello (Ike) 90, Brody Weets (Su) 91, Mark Stephens (Ike) 92, Dakota Garcia (Su) 93, Tyson Lee (D) 95, Finnegan Anderson (D) 95, Mateo Monahan (D) 95.
-
Girls POD No. 5
Team scores: Eastmont 400, Moses Lake 431, West Valley 447, Wenatchee 464, Eisenhower 588, others inc.
Winner: Cloe Roberts (Ea) 89. At Moses Lake.
Local highlights: Belle Crnich (WV) 102, Aimee Penaloza (WV) 104, Emmi Morgan (Su) 110, Ruby Hoeger (WV) 118, Bella Dekker (Su) 121, Hannah Betterton (WV) 123.
-
CWAC
Boys POD No. 4
Team scores: Ephrata 327, Othello 359, East Valley 360, Selah 379, Ellensburg 381, Grandview 404, Prosser 460.
Girls POD No. 4
Team scores: Selah 402, East Valley 411, Othello 412, Ephrata 433, Grandview 489, Prosser 497, Ellensburg 663.
-
TENNIS
WV boys, girls move to 11-0
With a sweep over Davis on Wednesday at Kissel Park, West Valley's boys and girls tennis teams are one win away from perfect runs through CBBN matches.
A day after sweeping Wenatchee on their home courts, the boys prevailed 6-1 while the girls won 7-0 to lift their league records to 11-0. The Rams will close out the regular season on Tuesday hosting Moses Lake.
West Valley will host the CBBN district tournament on May 13-15.
West Valley boys 6, Davis 1
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Angel Sanchez 7-5, 6-1; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Matthew Bethel 6-1, 6-4; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Max Fleming 6-3, 6-0; Luke Kwon (WV) d. Brigdon Feen 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Raul Meza-Liam Hill 6-2, 6-3; d. Pete Kegley-Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Oliver Temple-Alex Lascar 6-0, 6-1; Josh Raj-Will Rojan (WV) d. Alex Vargas-Coleman Russel 6-0, 6-1.
West Valley girls 7, Davis 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Anya Boughton 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Karen Madrigal 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Alondra Valladares 6-0, 6-0; Gracyn Cantrell (WV) d. Jaquelin Cordero 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Zanna Orvald-Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Jhanet Pascual-Anabeth Montemaor 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Maison-Hollis Bendall (WV) d. Sienna Kerrigan-Catarina Copeland 6-0, 6-1; Piper Tweedy-Taylor Rivera (WV) d. Chloe Paulson-Yahaira Cortez 6-1, 6-2.
-
West Valley boys 4, Wenatchee 3
Singles: Kai Mueller (Wen) d. Axel Fulton 6-2, 6-3; Aidan Shattuck (Wen) d. Dhruv Kumar 6-1, 6-1; Pete Kegley (WV) d. Jacob McAllister 6-1, 6-0; Max Fleming (WV) d. Noah Payen 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Nathan Burns-Ben Bordon 6-0, 6-0; Josh Raj-Will Rojan (WV) d. Ben Lewis-Austin Bromiley 6-2, 7-6; Owen Treten-Everett White (Wen) d. Luke Kwon-Mikah Gilroy 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.
West Valley girls 7, Wenatchee 0
Singles: Maddie Maison (WV) d. Avery Thomas 6-1, 6-0; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Katelyn Murphy 6-0, 6-2; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Kenzie Murphy 6-3, 6-0; Gracyn Cantrell (WV) d. Lauren Bixby 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ivy Tweedy-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Sienna Kaufman-Clara Shattuck 6-1, 6-2; Hollis Bendall-Abby Warren (WV) d. Jenna Thrap-Ava Kerr 6-2, 6-2; Taylor Rivera-Piper Tweedy (WV) d. Taylor Finley-Lauren Black 6-1, 6-3.
-
Moses Lake boys 5, Davis 2
Singles: Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Angel Sanchez 6-3, 6-0; Matthew Bethel (D) d. Roman Jenks 6-2, 6-2; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Marshall DeGoyer 6-3, 7-5; Sammy Molitor (ML) d. Brigdon Feen 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: Caleb Dickinson-Adam Wiseman (ML) d. Raul Meza-Liam Hill 6-0, 6-2; Emit Madsen-Keston Roylance (ML) d. Alex Lascar-Oliver Temple 6-1, 6-2; Carsen Owens-Colin Stanberry (ML) d. Coleman Russel-Alex Vargas 6-0, 6-4.
Moses Lake girls 6, Davis 1
Singles: Cece Trinnaman (ML) d. Anya Boughton 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3; Claire Thomas (ML) d. Jhanet Pascual 6-2, 7-5; Belize Orton (ML) d. Anabeth Montemaor 6-3, 6-2; Alondra Valladares (D) d. Kay Trinnaman 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.
Doubles: Abbie O'Neal-Kiley Thomas (ML) d. Sienna Kerrigan-Catarina Copeland 6-3, 6-2; Kalei Bruce-Jenna Greenburg (ML) d. Chloe Paulson-Jasmine Silva 6-1, 6-1; Maddie McDonald-Elise Miles (ML) d. Yahaira Cortez-Emily Morales 6-1, 6-3.
-
CWAC
East Valley boys 5, Ellensburg 0
Singles: Cameron Erb (EV) d. David Vicente-Arias 6-0, 6-0; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Grady Bayne 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. Eli Lewis-Konner Carlson 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Dallas DeBlasio-Anthony Spencer (EV) d. Sam Altman-Coe-Luke Bayne 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Rylan Kosma-Ian Larkin (EV) d. Kyle Frick-Ezekiel Wageneck 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
East Valley girls 4, Ellensburg 1
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Leah Lewis 6-1, 6-3; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Lauren Worley 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: East Valley No. 1 d. Kacey Mayo-Maren Burnham 6-2, 2-6, injury forfeit; Haley Wallace-Kelsey Franklin (Ell) d. Jalee Aderson-Ceci Mendoza 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Hailey Bombard-Alyx Dudenhoeffer (EV) d. Teresa Garcia-Green-Payton Snyder 4-6, 7-6 (12-10), 6-4.
-
Ellensburg boys 4, Othello 1
Singles: David Vicente-Arias (E) d. James Risenmay 6-3, 6-7, 6-3; Grady Bayne (E) d. Tucker Giles 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ashton Pruneda-Forest Roylance (O) d. Eli Lewis-Konner Carlson 6-2, 6-4; Luke Bayne-Sam Altman-Coe (E) d. Riley Rodriguez-Christopher Lopez 6-4, 6-1; Kyle Frick-Caden Jenkins (E) d. Josh Gilbert-Benjamin Schenk 6-3, 6-4.
Ellensburg girls 3, Othello 2
Singles: Leah Lewis (E) d. Naylene Garza 6-1, 6-0; Teresa Garcia-Green (E) d. Aubrey Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Maleyna Alvarez-Mia Carlson (O) d. Kacey Mayo-Kelsey Franklin 6-2, 6-1; Riley Farman-Madison Fultz (O) d. Lauren Worley-Haley Wallace 6-7, 7-6, 10-6; Ashley Callan-Payton Snyder (E) d. Laura Molotte-Rylinn Jones 6-4, 6-4.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Jaden Diaz (T) d. Jacob Anderson 7-6 (4) 6-1; Jaime Arcila (T) for.
Doubles: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Luke Stevens-Nathan Beauchene 6-3, 7-5; Jose Arcila-Kyu Hurley (T) d. Enrique Sanchez-John Curtis 6-0, 6-0; Isaiah Pacheco-Johan Ojeda (T) for.
Toppenish girls 3, Naches Valley 2
Singles: Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Sarah Busey 6-1, 6-1; Gavyn Osborn (N) d. Magali Mendoza 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (N) d. Karen Romero-Paola Parbol 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5); Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett 6-2, 5-4 (for); Jeanette Torres-Joanna Jimenez (T) d. Natalie Jacobs-Abby Sanchez 6-3, 6-0.
-
Toppenish boys 4, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Johan Ojeda 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Isaiah Pacheco (T) d. Brayan Tereza 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) for.; Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) for.; Jose Arcila-Kyu Hurley (T) for.
Toppenish girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Caitlyn Myers 6-3, 6-2; Justyne Pasiewicz (H) d. Magali Mendoza 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Athziri Silva-Judith Silva 6-1, 6-1; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Carol Govea-Maria Jacobson 6-1, 6-1; Jeanette Torres-Joanna Jimenez (T) d. Adrianna Howell-Vanessa Mujica 6-1, 6-0.
-
La Salle boys 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Jacob Anderson 6-4,6-4; Markus Berger d. John Curtis 6-1,6-0.
Doubles: Noah Sauer-Isaac Sauer (LS) d. Luke Stevens-Nathan Beauchene 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Elijah Sauer-Mason Herals (LS) f.; Jaxton Caffrey-David Romero (LS) f.
Naches Valley girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Sarah Busey 6-0, 6-0; Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Gavyn Osborn 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Lourdes Diefenbach-Genevieve McCoy 6-4, 4-6, 6-3); Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Abigail Brown-Natalie Richardson 3-6, 7-6, 7-5); Natalie Jacobs-Abby Sanchez (NV) d. Rosemarie Dooley-Hushnuda Elolova 6-7, 7-6, 10-8)
-
Granger boys 3, Zillah 2
Singles: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Fernando Romero 7-6, 6-2; Talmage Coplin (Z) d. Carlos Deleon 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Paul Stewart-Enrique Aldaco (G) d. Fernando Ramos-Gilberto Arrendondo 6-2, 6-3; Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (G) d. Liam Krause-Jason Marin 6-1, 6-0; John Heckert-Eden Asher (G) for.
Granger girls 3, Zillah 1
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Daisy Jack 6-0, 6-3; Brissa Solis (G) d. Annie Martinez 8-3.
Doubles: Jacqueline Benitez-Araceli Cardoza (G) d. Jena Trueman-Lydia Crowther 2-6, 6-1, 7-6; Saray Rangel-Andrea Licea (Z) d. Natalie Brito-Sarmi Romero 8-6.
-
Cle Elum boys 1, White Swan 0
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. James Gibson 6-0, 6-0.
Cle Elum girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Maddie Casto (CE) d. Jasmine Gibson 6-0, 6-0; Jadison Wallick (CE) d. Carmen Buck 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero (CE) d. Andrea Anguiano-Ana Quinones 6-2, 6-1; Kari Anderson-Riley Tax (CE) d. Venessa Miller-Tiana Orum 6-0, 6-1.
-
Toppenish boys 3, White Swan 0
Singles: Miguel Martinez (T) d. James Gibson 6-0, 6-2; Jossue Hernandez (T) for.
Doubles: Johan Ojeda-Isaiah Pacheco (T) for.
Toppenish girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Jasmine Gibson 6-0, 6-2; Magali Mendoza (T) d. Carmen Buck 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Andrea Anguiano-Ana Quinones 6-0, 6-1; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Taylee Hull-Cassandra Contreras 6-1, 6-0; Jeanette Torres-Joanna Jimenez (T) d. Venessa Miller-Tiana Orum 6-0, 6-0.
-
TRACK
CWAC
At Grandview
BOYS
100: Cole Bronkhorst (P) 11.61. 200: Dillon Lopes (S) 23.51. 400: Eric Swedin (S) 55.00. 800: Trevor Thomas (P) 2:11.60. 1600: Zeus Montano (G) 4:53.40. 3200: Montano (G) 10:45.44. 110H: Carson Bailey (P) 18.48. 300H: Caleb Williams (S) 46.93. 4x100: Prosser 44.36. 4x400: Selah 3:41.10.
Shot: Titus Jeffrey (G) 50-10.5. Disc: Easton Paeschke (P) 131-10. Jav: Brennen Carey (P) 145-1. HJ: Evan Kinley (S) 5-9. PV: Owen Moultray (S) 11-6. LJ: Neo Medrano (P) 19-1.5. TJ: Medrano (P) 42-3.
GIRLS
100: Naomi Chavez (P) 13.45. 200: Katharine Hudak (P) 28.07. 400: Madison Huri (S) 1:03.37. 800: Isabella Escamilla (S) 2:29.25. 1600: Elizabeth Norris (P) 5:43.83. 3200: Miriam Slonecker (P) 14:16.47. 100H: Isabella Martinez (P) 18.03. 300H: Chavez (P) 51.17. 4x100: Prosser 53.00. 4x200: Prosser 1:51.16. 4x400: Selah 4:18.90.
Shot: Allyson Garza (S) 32-11.5. Disc: Garza (S) 93-2. Jav: Avery Barnhart (P) 111-3. HJ: Payten Gill (S) 4-10. PV: Clara Holmes (S) 10-0. LJ: Kambree Blair (P) 16-4.5. TJ: Blair (P) 35-0.
-
SCAC
At Royal
BOYS
100: Jose Torres (T) 11.33. 200: Nicholas Soto (T) 23.09. 400: Joel Salas (C) 55.30. 800: Jason Blass (Wah) 2:14.57. 1600: Ulysses Pinon (T) 5:05.53. 3200: Cristopher Galvan (Wah) 11:22.80. 110H: Jackson Price (C) 17.64. 300H: Gavin George (NV) 44.98. 4x100: Toppenish 45.42. 4x400: Connell 3:48.40.
Shot: Edgar Delarosa (R) 43-4. Disc: Nathan Chavez (C) 121-0. Jav: Kellen Riner (C) 155-0. PV: Thomas Worby (NV) 10-0. LJ: Riner (C) 19-2. TJ: Peyton Pyeatt (C) 40-7.5.
GIRLS
100: Ivy Delay (R) 12.91. 200: Emilee Van Buren (C) 27.05. 400: Van Buren (C) 1:03.90. 800: Morgan Jenks (C) 2:34.51. 1600: Olive Clark (NV) 5:35.34. 3200: Clark (NV) 12:04.79. 100H: Brandy Ferguson (C) 18.09. 300H: Allison Smith (NV) 50.31. 4x100: Royal 53.90. 4x200: Connell 1:53.01. 4x400: Connell 4:29.16.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 35-4. Disc: Camacho (T) 109-9. Jav: Daisy Barajas (Wah) 110-0. HJ: Kayla Krueger (NV) 4-8. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 9-0. LJ: Aud. Smith (NV) 16-5. TJ: Allison Smith (NV) 29-7.
-
At College Place
BOYS
100: Gabe Craig (LS) 11.21. 200: Carson Favilla (Z) 23.29. 400: Johan Valladares (LS) 52.09. 800: Jio Herrera (CP) 2:17.40. 1600: Tysen Reed (Z) 5:07.08. 3200: Vicente Medelez (Z) 11:10.06. 110H: Joseph Zilla (CP) 17.03. 300H: Zilla (CP) 44.14. 4x100: La Salle 45.38. 4x400: Zillah 3:33.40.
Shot: Ian Judd (LS) 43-7.5. Disc: Andrei Smith (CP) 154-10. Jav: Dawson Catlett (CP) 124-8. HJ: Aiden Garza (Z) 5-8. PV: Leland Sander (Z) 9-0. LJ: Craig (LS) 21-10. TJ: Nic Navarre (Z) 38-4.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 12.89. 200: Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 27.96. 400: Briseida Cisneros (Z) 1:07.97. 800: Olivia Alegria (LS) 2:29.93. 1600: Diana Camargo (Wap) 5:45.56. 3200: Camargo (Wap) 12:13.67. 100H: Ella Craig (LS) 16.91. 300H: Craig (LS) 49.81. 4x100: College Place 53.64. 4x200: College Place 1:58.02. 4x400: Zillah 4:51.41.
Shot: Natalie Overby (LS) 35-7. Disc: Overby (LS) 93-0. Jav: Ava Mohney (CP) 73-4. HJ: Mya Adams (CP) 4-8. PV: Sofia Alvarado (Wap) 6-6. LJ: Adams (CP) 15-10. TJ: Hicks (Z) 34-6.5.
-
EWAC
At Burbank
BOYS
Local winners — 400: Jayden Connolly (H) 56.73. 800: Sean Henrikson (Go) 2:12.87. 1600: Henrikson (Go) 5:04.81. 3200: Orlando Isiordia (Gr) 11:26.56. 110H: Raymond Holycross (Go) 16.10. 300H: Holycross (Go) 41.80. 4x100: Cle Elum 46.62. 4x400: Granger 3:52.17. LJ: Holycross (Go) 19-1.5. TJ: Holycross (Go) 40-4.
GIRLS
Local winners — 400: Esmeralda Sanchez (M) 1:10.49. 800: Sanchez (M) 2:38.71. 1600: Trinity Barajas (M) 6:53.36. 4x200: Granger 1:58.38. 4x400: Granger 4:36.62. Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 34-6. Disc: Ashleyn Reyna (M) 87-7. LJ: Gracie Glondo (CE) 15-9.5. TJ: Glondo (CE) 32-10.
