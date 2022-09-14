Plenty of dynamic offensive talent tested defenders on both sides when East Valley traveled across town to face West Valley on Tuesday night.
Junior Shannah Mellick scored a hat trick for the Red Devils and Kendall Moore’s return from injury energized a Rams attack off to something of a slow start this season with first-team all-CBBN forward Jes Lizotte still sidelined by a broken collarbone. Coaches agreed to let the match end in a 3-3 draw, but both teams nearly scored several more times.
West Valley especially missed some great chances, mostly in the second half when they kept the ball on East Valley’s side of midfield for large periods of time. Moore scored the game’s final goal in the 48th minute and several of her teammates found open shots inside the penalty box.
“We’re creating the opportunities, which is good, but you need to finish,” WV coach Jason Timm said. “We’re getting better every game and that’s what we’re looking to do.”
The Rams beat Selah 2-1 last Saturday, four days after a season-opening 3-1 loss at Ellensburg. On Tuesday, like in their loss to the Bulldogs, the Rams jumped ahead early when Kaitlyn Rudick scored a third-minute goal against unbeaten East Valley.
Ariana Lopez hit the crossbar on a long shot a minute later, then Mellick’s equalizer started a flurry of four goals in six minutes midway through the first half. The talented midfielder put away a rebound off another hard shot from Lopez and then converted a penalty kick to give East Valley a 3-2 lead.
Mellick expects Tuesday’s draw to boost the Red Devils’ confidence heading into their CWAC opener Saturday at Grandview.
Timm said his team’s three CWAC opponents gave them good tests against three different styles heading into Saturday’s first league match against Davis.
— Luke Thompson
First half: 1, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick (Tiffany Stratton), 3:00; 2, EV, Shannah Mellick (Eveyanna Townsend), 17:00; 3, WV, Gigi Doucette (Laiken Hill); 4, EV, Mellick, 18:00; 5, EV, Mellick (PK), 23:00.
Second half: 6, WV, Kendall Moore, 48:00.
Saves: Giselle Uristegui (EV) 4, Kate Ketcham (EV) 3; Taylor Poor (WV) 6.
CBBN
DAVIS 6, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Davis, junior Nataly Pacheco scored two goals and senior goalkeeper Alexis Torres made two saves in the shutout for the Pirates, who are 1-1-1 overall.
First half: 1, Davis, Nataly Pacheco (Vanessa Lugo), 8:00; 2, Davis, Arlene Mendez, 10:00; 3, America Zavala (Seri Nugent), 38:00.
Second half: 4, Pacheco, 71:00; 5, Davis, Ilse Velasquez, 79:00; 6, Davis, Emily Garcia, 80:00.
Saves: Sunnyside 10, Alexis Torres (D) 2.
MOSES LAKE 2, EISENHOWER 1: At Moses Lake, Esperanza Haro delivered the equalizer for the Cadets in the 20th minute and it held up until seven minutes left in the regulation. Eisenhower travels to Eastmont next Tuesday.
First half: 1, ML, Anna Ribellia, 12:00; 2, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Alexia Lee), 20:00.
Second half: 3, ML, Bella Huberdeau, 73:00.
EWAC
HIGHLAND 10, WHITE SWAN 0: At Highland, Rachael Keller produced two goals and three assists and Aylin Aguilera had four assists for the Scotties (1-0, 2-1), who picked up a league forfeit win over Burbank on Thursday and will play at Granger on Sept. 20.
First half: 1, Highland, Aylin Aguilera (Rachael Keller), 3:00; 2, Highland, Keller (Gaby Paniagua), 5:00; 3, Highland, Melany Meza (Anahi Lamas), 10:00; 4, Highland, Frida Paniagua (Keller), 15:00; 5, Highland, G. Paniagua (Keller), 18:00; 6, Highland, Maricza Mendoza (Anahi Garcia), 28:00; 7, Highland, Meza (Aguilera), 34:00.
Second half: 8, Highland, Keller (Aguilera), 41:00; 9, Highland, Maddie Ceja (Aguilera), 47:00; 10, Highland, Garcia (Aguilera), 56:00.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 0, Rachael Keller (H) 0, Estrella Valencia (WS) 20.
GOLDENDALE 1, GRANGER 0 (SO): At Granger, the Timberwolves hit their first three PKs in the shootout. Goalkeeper Erikah Cuevas made six saves for Granger, which travels to Cle Elum on Thursday. Cle Elum was a forfeit winner over Burbank on Tuesday.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 3, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez’s tally in the 30th minute broke a 1-1 tie for the Wildcats (1-1-1).
First half: 1, Miranda Maravilla, 15:00; 2, College Place, 20:00; 3, Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez, 30:00.
Second half: 4, Toppenish, Jewels Landa, 70:00.
TUESDAY POSTPONEMENTS: Due to poor air quality, the following matches were postponed: Selah at Othello (to Friday); Grandview at Ephrata; Warden at Mabton; Naches Valley at Kiona-Benton; La Salle at Connell.
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 3, ELLENSBURG 1: At West Valley, after outlasting Selah in five last week, the Rams beat the Bulldogs 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 on Tuesday. WV got 22 kills and 24 digs combined from Lily Kinloch and Kennedy Webb.
Abby Harrell put away 20 kills and added 13 digs and 11 perfect passes for Ellensburg.
West Valley, Ellensburg and Selah will play in the SunDome Volleyball Festival on Saturday.
WV highlights: Lily Kinloch 12 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace; Kennedy Webb 10 kills, 10 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 9 kills, 2 aces; Ella Ferguson 4 kills, 2 aces; Lexi Barbee 30 assists, 2 kills, 8 digs; Emily Strong 18 digs.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 20 kills, 13 digs, 11 perfect passes; Leah Drexler 18 digs, 2 aces; Parker Lyyski 5 kills, 4 blocks; Hazel Murphy 4 kills, 3 blocks; Lilly Button 17 assists, 8 digs’ Kacey Mayo 10 assists, 3 aces, 9 digs.
LA SALLE 3, CONNELL 1: At Connell, Kaylee Wheeler and Tatum Marang had 22 and 20 kills, respectively, to help the Lightning prevail 25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 25-17.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 20 kills, 5 blocks, 10 digs, 2 aces; Kaylee Wheeler 22 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 13 digs; Malia Wheeler 46 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace; Anelisa Ramirez 3 kills, 6 digs; Natalia Valladares 1 ace, 1 kill; Angeles Torres 8 digs, 2 aces; Jocelyn McCoy 2 blocks, 1 kill.
COLLEGE PLACE 3, TOPPENISH 2: At Toppenish, Anika Ramos put up a double-double of 13 kills and 11 digs for the Wildcats against College Place, which prevailed 18-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-10, 15-6.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 26 digs, 1 ace; Anika Ramos 13 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Naylanee Strom 29 assists, 17 digs; Reese Meninick 8 kills, 9 digs, 5 aces; Tatiana Camacho 10 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces.
CASHMERE 3, ZILLAH 1: At Cashmere, the Bulldogs won 25-20, 14-25, 25-23, 25-16. Both teams are entered in Friday’s SunDome Festival small-school tournament.
Zillah highlights: Emily Greene 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs; Emma Flood 18-19 serving, 16 digs, 9 perfect passes; Jacelyn Yearout 10-10 serving, 5 digs, 13 assists; Kya Gonzales 18-18 serving, 3 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs; Liz Walle 12-14 serving; Marissa Magana 5 digs; Mia Hicks 9-9 serving, 6 kills, 8 digs.
WHITE SWAN 3, MABTON 0: At White Swan, Elva Gomez served four aces to help the Cougars sweep 25-21, 25-13, 25-16.
WS highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger 12 service points, 4 kills; Elva Gomez 4 aces, 2 kills; Tyanna Ryan 10 service points.
GRANGER 3, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 0: At Granger, the Spartans improved to 4-0 with a 25-19, 25-8, 25-15 sweep.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 13-16 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 21 assists; Eliana Rios 12 digs, 16 perfect passes; Alyssa Roman 9-11 serving, 3 kills; Jasmin Vasquez 18-19 serving, 6 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, 9 pp; Marian Alaniz 9-12 serving, 3 aces, 6 kills, 3 digs, 3 pp; Amy Torres 10-11, 3 aces, 11 kills, 4 digs, 3 pp; Stacey Cruz 2 pp.
CBBN
DAVIS 3, SUNNYSIDE 2: At Sunnyside, Kailey Willsey’s 13 kills and Sally Gargus’ 24 perfect passes lifted the Pirates to a 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 15-8 victory and pushed their record to 4-0.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 23-24 serving, 3 aces, 10 kills, 3 pp, 4 digs; Kailey Willsey 9-12 serving, 1 ace, 13 kills, 3 blocks; Litzy Carillo 12-16 serving, 3 aces, 4 kills, 3 pp, 2 digs; Camryn Birch 12-13 serving, 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Kathleen Velasquez 10-12 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills, 20 assists; Nathaly Hernandez 1 kill, 6 assists; Sally Gargus 9-13 serving, 1 kill, 24 pp, 7 digs; Vennesy Martinez 1 dig; Leslie Suarez 2 digs.
Sunnyside highlights: Jansyn Carrizales 22 assists, 12 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace; Emily Anderson 21 digs, 5 kills; Mya Morales 12 digs; Emma Heeringa 4 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces; Rilee Murray 4 kills, 2 aces; Ellie Palomares 6 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill.
MOSES LAKE 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, Alivia Colbert put together nine kills and 21 digs for the Cadets in the league opener against Moses Lake, which won 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
Eisenhower highlights: Alivia Colbert 9 kills, 21 digs; Evelin Rodriguez 19 assists.
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Highland, Courtney Patteson put away 13 kills to spark the Coyotes to a 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 win.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 13 kills, .5 blocks, 1 ace, 15 digs; Paige Danielle 1 kill, 6 aces, 12 digs; Dakota Rivera 3 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Dixie Best 3 kills, .5 blocks, 1 ace, 14 digs; Carly Schaenherr 8 digs; Gilena Provaznik 5 kills, 1 block, 5 aces, 9 digs; Taylor Roberts 1 kill, 1 ace, 12 digs, 5 aces; Gabby Santos 5 kills, 4 digs, 13 assists.
Highland highlights: Lanessa Jones 11 kills; Autumn Hamett 19 hits; Diana Avelar 15 serves.
GOLDENDALE 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Cle Elum, sophomore Brylee Mulrony was 17-for-17 serving with thee aces and added 10 perfect passes, five digs and three kills for the Timberwolves, who won 25-12, 25-11, 25-10.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 7 digs, 3 kills; Taryn Rising 3 aces, 6 perfect passes, 9 digs, 11 kills; Emily Tindall 5 aces, 6 digs, 25 assists; Brook Blain 9 kills, 3 blocks; Lexi Molnar 2 aces, 3 digs; Ada 2 aces, 3 kills; Brylee Mulrony 17-17 serving, 3 aces, 3 kills, 10 pp, 5 digs;
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Wenatchee
Team scores: Wenatchee 123, West Valley 44; West Valley 90, Sunnyside 42; Wenatchee 127, Sunnyside 29.
Local highlights — 200 medley relay: West Valley 2:17.84. 200 free: Sarah French (WV) 2:57.61. 200 IM: Leah Stapleton (WV) 2:50.65. 50 free: Isabelle Stephens (WV) 31.66. 100 fly: Hannah Tran (WV) 1:19.83. 100 free: Piper Tweedy (WV) 1:07.67. 500 free: Ashlynn Mendez (WV) 8:05.45. 200 free relay: West Valley 2:06.54. 100 back: Piper Tweedy (WV) 1:18.64. 100 breast: Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:27.00. 400 free relay: West Valley 5:21.01.
