EAST WENATCHEE — Junior Finnegan Anderson scored 12 of his career-high 28 points in the third quarter to spark Davis’ boys to a 79-65 win at Eastmont in CBBN basketball Tuesday night.
The Pirates led 32-31 at the break before surging away with a 30-point third period in their league opener. Brandon Lee Jr. helped close the deal with three 3-pointers and 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Davis (1-0, 3-2) will head to Seattle this weekend to open play in the Hardwood Classic on Saturday.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 20, Garza 6, T. Lee 5, Sanchez 2, Stephenson 6, Cesar Hernandez 12, Finnegan Anderson 28.
EASTMONT — Stone 2, Reece Gallagher 19, Eamon Monahan 25, Schindele 3, Hobson 2, Kellen Leonard 10, Ruffins 2.
Davis 13 19 30 17 — 79
Eastmont 19 12 17 17 — 65
WEST VALLEY 75, EISENHOWER 30: At Eisenhower, Landen Birley netted 24 points to pace the Rams and Tommy Meluskey added 20. They improved to 4-1 (2-0 CBBN) and will host Sunnyside on Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 8, Tommy Meluskey 20, Wright 2, Komstadius 8, Landen Birley 24, Kneisler 3, Johnson 3, Mills 7
EISENHOWER — Berumen 0, Garcia 0, Mitchell 9, Davis 2, Mendoza 0, Rosales 2, Stevens 3, Pimenta 8, Garza 4, Thomas-Serina 0, Simmons 2, Padilla 2.
West Valley 16 24 20 15 — 75
Eisenhower 5 8 2 15 — 30
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 68, ZILLAH 62: At Grandview, Lino Armendariz scored 15 points to lead the unbeaten Greyhounds to their seventh straight win. Both teams will open league play on Friday, when Grandview travels to Ellensburg and Zillah hosts Naches Valley.
ZILLAH — A. Garza 7, Sandoval 6, C. Favilla 6, Van de Graaf 8, B. Favilla 2, N. Navarre 7, John 6, Luke Navarre 20.
GRANDVIEW — Garza 7, Cameron Draculan 11, Eloy Armendariz 9, Levi Dorsett 10, Fajardo 2, Lino Armendariz 15, Bentley 4, Luke Cortez 10, Medina 0.
Grandview 15 21 12 20 — 68
Zillah 15 15 14 18 — 62
Grandview highlights: Julian Garza 6 rebs; Dorsett 7 rebs; Frankie Medina 6 assts.
PROSSER 76, HERMISTON 60: At Hermiston, Koby McClure netted 19 points and Kevin Flores contributed 17 for the Mustangs. They’ll open CWAC play at Ephrata Friday.
HERMISTON — Corey 9, Austin Bledsoe 13, Hottman 2, Grant Olsen 21, Blake Davis 11, Peterson 2.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 12, Koby McClure 19, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 16, Peters 0, Russell 5, Hultberg 4, Bailey 3, Kevin Flores 17.
Prosser 19 23 20 14 — 76
Hermiston 17 13 13 17 — 60
EAST VALLEY 48, SUNNYSIDE 43: At Sunnyside, Eli Esquivel notched 12 points for the Red Devils. They’ll open CWAC play at home against Selah while the Grizzlies travel to West Valley on Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Gronillo 0, Hooper 8, Eli Esquivel 12, Field 8, Preston Sluder 10, Kinlow 1, Staymates 9.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 11, Briones 6, Ochoa 0, Garcia 5, Brent Maldonado 17, Saenz 5, D. Salinas 0, Cazares 0, R. Salinas 0.
East Valley 11 10 14 13 — 48
Sunnyside 7 12 15 8 — 42
WAPATO 73, KIONA-BENTON 52: At Wapato, AJ Garza scored 13 of his 24 points in the second quarter to help the Wolves pull away. They’ll play at Toppenish Friday.
KIONA-BENTON — Ramirez 0, Krisner 0, Franco 0, Villerael 0, Covington 2, Ty Craven 29, Gabe Mercado 15, Hornduolt 0, Messner 7, Mandragon 0, Holt 2, Wilson 2.
WAPATO — Redner 7, AJ Garza 24, Arizpe 4, Moore 0, Morales 2, Julian Hamilton 16, Bobb 3, Washines 6, Hazen Jacob 11.
Kiona-Benton 10 17 11 14 — 52
Wapato 17 21 17 18 — 73
Wapato highlights: Garza 5 rebs; Julian Hamilton 8 rebs; Tyrin Redner 6 assts; Jacob 6 assts; Maceo Washines 10 rebs.
NACHES VALLEY 59, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 55: At Sunnyside Christian, Jesse Benge scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and J.J. Mendoza hit two 3-pointers and made a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter for the Rangers (3-1), who play at Zillah on Friday.
Isaac De Boer scored 15 points with five 3-pointers to pace Sunnyside Christian (2-1).
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 16, J.J. Mendoza 13, Jayden Zimmerman 10, Porter Abrams 15, Rowe 0, Jewett 3, Kohl 0, Cuyle 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 6, Jansen 2, Isaac De Boer 15, Dash Bosma 12, Buddy Smeenk 10, Cole Wagenaar 10.
Naches Valley 14 11 17 17 — 59
Sunnyside Chr. 7 16 16 16 — 55
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 92, WHITE SWAN 49: At Cle Elum, Jett Favero finished with 27 points, Luke Chafin totaled 26, and Joel Kelly contributed 24 plus 20 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks for the Warriors.
WHITE SWAN — Van Pelt 4, Valdez 5, Hamilton 7, Johnson 3, Ryan 2, Hull 6, Bill 4, Willie Dittentholer 17.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 7, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 26, Joel Kelly 24, Johnson, Jett Favero 27, Graff 0, Ellis 3, Spear 0, Williams.
White Swan 19 7 14 9 — 49
Cle Elum 33 24 12 23 — 92
Cle Elum highlights: Kelly 20 rebs, 8 assists, 4 blks; Johnson 12 rebs, 4 blks.
KITTITAS 71, GRANGER 59: At Kittitas, Connor Coles posted a game-high 28 points for the Coyotes in the league opener for both teams.
GRANGER — Julian Castro 26, Aldaco 5, Davian Castro 11, Heckert 2, Maldonado 3, Mendez 0, Stewart 7, Asher 3, Fisk 2, De Leon 0.
KITTITAS — Bare 7, Josh Rosbach 14, Connor Coles 28, D. Varnum 0, Huber 4, Nathan Varnum 12, Serrano Sanchez 2, Tamez 4.
Granger 18 10 12 19 — 59
Kittitas 14 21 15 21 — 71
Kittitas highlights: Tyce Bare 5 rebs; Coles 6 rebs, 2 blks; Terry Huber 8 rebs; N. Varnum 7 rebs; Jet Tamez 11 rebs.
MABTON 73 , HIGHLAND 29: At Mabton, Sam Vasquez scored 33 points to lead the Vikings (2-4).
HIGHLAND — Castro 5, Connolly 9, McCart 2, Perez 2, Gutierrez 0, Aloundiz 1, Ayala 7, Ceja 3.
MABTON — Zuniga 1, Moreno 6, Sam Vasquez 33, Zavala 8, Chavez 7, Birueta 2, Espinoza 8, Chavez 2, Cisneros 6, Calixto 0.
Highland 7 6 10 6 — 29
Mabton 29 21 13 10 — 73
STEVENSON 71, GOLDENDALE 51: At Goldendale, Josh Boe posted 19 points and Eli Golding added 17 for the Timberwolves.
STEVENSON — Chris Blackledge 10, Tucker Wyninger 10, Kacen Bach 23, Jordan Waymire 17, Funk 1, Shirk 0.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 3, O’Leary 0, Sherf 0, Bischoff 2, Wilder 5, Eli Golding 17, Gilk 2, Josh Boe 19, Groves 3.
Stevenson 16 17 13 15 — 61
Goldendale 11 14 13 13 — 51
Goldendale highlights: Golding 9 rebs; Boe 9 rebs.
GIRLS
Jones hits 30 in Ike victorySenior center Mary Jones scored a season-high 30 points to power Eisenhower to a 68-45 win over West Valley in CBBN girls basketball Tuesday night at Ike Gym.
Junior Ayana Gallegos netted her fourth double-digit game of the season with 13 points for the Cadets (1-1, 2-3), who play at Issaquah on Monday.
West Valley (1-1, 2-3) hosts Sunnyside on Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Julianna Bell 10, Laiken Hill 10, Bremerman 7, McMurry 6, Strother 5, Hatfield 4, Winslow 2, Fries 1, Morford 0, Jamieson 0, White 0.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 30, Ayana Gallegos 13, Maggie Davis 12, Serna 7, Lopez 6, Contreras 0, Frederick 0, Ramirez 0, Ceballos 0, Espinoza 0.
West Valley 16 7 11 11 — 45
Eisenhower 17 16 18 17 — 68
Highlights: Nevaeh Lopez (E) 5 rebs, 5 assts, 2 stls; Ashley Serna (E) 7 rebs, 2 blks.
DAVIS 84, EASTMONT 46: At Eastmont, Esmeralda Galindo and Nevaeh Patterson netted 26 and 22 points, respectively, and they combined for 24 points in the first half to spark the Pirates to a 41-16 lead at the break.
Davis (1-0, 5-0), which made seven 3-pointers, will host Kamiakin (3-0) on Saturday.
DAVIS — Johnson 9, Esmeralda Galindo 26, Carillo 5, Nugent 0, Campbell 4, Rodriguez 1, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 22, Shaela Allen-Greggs 17.
EASTMONT — Klinkenberg 9, Emma Bergan 10, Johnson 2, Heinz 5, Bella Otterstelter 15, Phythian 5.
Davis 23 18 20 23 — 84
Eastmont 9 7 14 16 — 46
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE 60, EAST VALLEY 54: At Sunnyside, Baylee Maldonado made two 3-pointers, 8 of 10 free throws and scored 24 points for the Grizzlies, who rallied with a 20-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. Sunnyside (4-2) resumes CBBN play on Friday at West Valley.
Jada Mendoza and Mya Alvarado combined for 30 points for East Valley (2-4), which hosts Selah on Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 14, Jada Mendoza 16, Trujillo 9, Goodell 5, Taylor 3, Garcia 0, Kalkowski 1, Sylve 8.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 8, Gonzalez 3, J. Lopez 0, Carrizales 3, Amaro 3, Lili Briones 11, Baylee Maldonado 24, R. Lopez 4, Butler 0, Garza 5.
East Valley 14 15 19 6 — 54
Sunnyside 11 20 9 20 — 60
Highlights: Kassidy Kalkowski (EV) 9 rebs; Karizma Fuentes (S) 8 rebs.
ZILLAH 58, GRANDVIEW 50: At Grandview, Mia Hicks scored 18 of her career-high 31 points in the first half and made 7 of 11 free throws and two 3-pointers in the game for the Leopards (3-0), who host Naches Valley to start SCAC West play on Friday.
Natalee Trevino made 8 of 11 foul shots and netted 26 points for Grandview (3-4), which starts CWAC play with a trip to Ellensburg on Friday.
ZILLAH — Oliver 9, Mia Hicks 31, Johnson 2, D’Ana Esquivel 12, Garza 2, Gonzales 0, Walle 2, Jack 0, Salme 0.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 7, Armendariz 0, Natalee Trevino 26, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 11, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 3, Hamm 0, Benitez 0, A. Medina 0.
Zillah 18 11 13 16 — 58
Grandview 10 15 11 14 — 50
Highlights: Destinee Medina (G) 11 rebs.
PROSSER 69, HERMISTON 63: At Hermiston, sophomore Lay’lee Dixon pitched in four 3-pointers in the first half en route to a career-high 28 points for the Mustangs. Prosser (3-0) will begin CWAC play on Friday with a big game at Ephrata (3-1).
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Adriana Milanez 12, Roehl 2, Ibarra 4, Lay’lee Dixon 28, Kambree Blair 12, Gomez 0, Phillips 5.
HERMISTON — Ackerman 3, Alexah Moreno 11, Merar 2, Heideman 9, Izzy Simmons 16, Parker 3, Edwards 5, Teegarden 7, Hagel 7.
Prosser 12 20 18 19 — 69
Hermiston 10 18 16 19 — 63
Highlights: Blair 9 rebs; Malinez 8 rebs; Kendra Groeneveld 4 stls.
WAPATO 77, KIONA-BENTON 16: At Wapato, KK Bass fired in six 3-pointers, starting with four in the opening period, and finished with 30 points to push Wapato’s unbeaten record to 5-0. Wapato will open SCAC West play on Friday at Toppenish.
KIONA-BENTON — Franco 0, J. Gomez 5, Guevara 0, Andrade 2, Berry 0, Aguilar Gomez 8, Messner 1.
WAPATO — Wheeler 4, Grunlose 2, Deets Parrish 14, Alvarado 4, Garza 6, Jordan Espinoza 13, KK Bass 30, Goudy 4.
Kiona-Benton 2 4 8 2 — 16
Wapato 29 22 13 13 — 77
NACHES VALLEY 43, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 39 (OT): At Sunnyside Christian, Maddy Jewett netted 19 points, including four in overtime, to lead the Rangers (2-2), who play at Zillah on Friday.
NACHES VALLEY — Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Cooper 0, Rowe 9, VanAmburg 5, Hargroves 9, Maddy Jewett 19, Clements 3.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 2, De Boer 0, Harrington 9, Alseth 0, Faber 9, Taylor Andringa 15, Velasquez 0, Van Wieringen 4.
Naches Valley 6 12 6 11 8 — 43
Sunnyside Chr. 10 6 9 10 4 — 39
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 64, GRANGER 55: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips led three players in double figures with 18 points for the Coyotes (1-0, 2-0), who play at Highland on Friday. Jasmin Vasquez led Granger with 21 points.
GRANGER — Renfro 2, M. Almaguer, Ochoa, L Almaguer, Garcia, Guajardo 2, Ali Chavez 16, Kamila Herrera 14, Jasmin Vasquez 21.
KITTITAS — Harris 3, Faubion 0, Bare 0, Nash 9, Rillee Huber 15, Brenna Wilson 11, Knudson-Brown 8, Reyse Phillips 18
Granger 7 17 11 20 — 55
Kittitas 11 18 18 17 — 64
MABTON 54, HIGHLAND 13: At Mabton, Alana Zavala made three 3-pointers in the first half and Esmeralda Sanchez tallied all 11 of her points before the break for the Vikings (1-0, 4-2), who play at Cle Elum on Friday.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 2, Garcia 1, Estrada 2, Keller 0, Lamas 0, Avalos 0, Howell 0, Mendoza 8.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 11, Chavez 2, Bonewell 6, Roettger 6, Ramirez 8, Moreno 3, Macedo 3, Cortes 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 15.
Highland 4 4 2 3 — 13
Mabton 24 21 9 0 — 54
CLE ELUM 62, WHITE SWAN 38: At White Swan, eighth-grader Nellie Nichols put together 13 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and three assists as the Warriors (4-1) won their fourth straight. Cle Elum will host Mabton on Friday.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 6, Singer 2, Nellie Nichols 13, Anderson 2, Hurley 4, Coleman 9, Gracie Glondo 10, Gwen Ellison 16.
WHITE SWAN — Unavailable.
Cle Elum 18 18 10 16 — 62
White Swan 12 6 8 12 — 38
Highlights: Nichols (CE) 11 rebs; 6 stls, 3 assts; Maddy Kretschman (CE) 5 rebs, 4 stls.
MEETINGS
QBs honor Jim KempLongtime Monday Morning Quarterback Club member Jim Kemp, who was well known for the array of Christmas treats he brought to the club’s last meeting before Christmas, will be honored in absentia at next week’s luncheon. After Kemp passed away earlier this week, members of his family told the QB’s they will deliver his usual offering.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
