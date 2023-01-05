Having not played since Dec. 20, Davis’ boys showed no signs of rust with five players scoring in double figures in a 79-35 victory over Moses Lake in CBBN basketball Tuesday night.
Cesar Hernandez and Brandon Lee Jr. hit a pair of 3-pointers apiece and Blake Garza led the way with 16 points in the weather makeup from last month.
Davis improved to 2-0 in league and 6-4 for the season and will host Wenatchee on Friday.
MOSES LAKE — Jay 2, Thomas 2, Walker 6, Macdonald 6, Throneberry 2, Jayson Byers 17, Jansen 0, Middleton 0.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 10, Blake Garza 16, T. Lee 5, Tweedy 4, Murphy 2, Sanchez 4, Cheek 0, Nathan Stephenson 10, Cesar Hernandez 14, Allen-Greggs 3, Finnegan Anderson 11.
Moses Lake 11 11 7 6 — 35
Davis 25 30 14 10 — 79
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 66, EPHRATA 52: At East Valley, sophomore Eli Esquivel fired in four 3-pointers and scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to seal the deal for the Red Devils (1-1, 4-5), who host Hanford on Friday.
EPHRATA — Roberts 5, Devine 2, Roberts 15, Hendricks 0, Zabala 7, Black 16, Evenson 3, Hewitt 2, Malone 2.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 17, Eli Esquivel 19, Field 5, Sluder 8, Tasker 6, Chase Staymates 11, Locke 0.
Ephrata 14 7 18 13 — 52
East Valley 13 15 14 24 — 66
PROSSER 62, ELLENSBURG 57: At Prosser, Koby McClure scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half as the Mustangs, who surged ahead with a 24-13 second quarter, held off a late rally. Prosser (2-0, 6-2) will host Othello on Friday while Ellensburg (1-2, 5-5) travels to Ephrata.
ELLENSBURG — Cy Clark 13, G. Fenz 8, Schmidt 5, Darius Andaya 10, Boast 3, Emmett Fenz 13, Lewis 5.
PROSSER — Reyes 0, Koby McClure 21, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 16, Peters 4, Russel 2, Hultberg 7, Bailey 0, Kevin Flores 10.
Ellensburg 14 13 14 16 — 57
Prosser 18 24 13 7 — 62
SELAH 63, OTHELLO 54: At Othello, Jackson Pepper scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and Levi Pepper had 10 points and 12 rebounds to help the Vikings push their league record to 3-0. Selah (6-5) will host Grandview on Friday.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 14, Giles 5, McNett 2, Tilley 8, Jones 4, Benjamin 9, Mullins 5, Levi Pepper 10, Wright 6.
OTHELLO — Simmons 5, Josh Tovar 15, Asu 8, Deleon 2, Pruneda 4, Martinez 3, Faix 7, Julian Alegria 10.
Selah 19 17 13 14 — 63
Othello 14 11 13 16 — 54
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 63, LA SALLE 53: At La Salle, Luke Navarre netted 15 of his 21 points in the second half as the third-ranked Leopards improved to 2-0 in league and 7-1 overall with a home game against Royal on Friday. La Salle (0-1, 6-3) plays at Wapato on Friday.
ZILLAH — Garcia 4, Izzy Sandoval 12, Favilla 2, Dekker VanDeGraaf 10, N. Navarre 2, Nekea John 12, Luke Navarre 21.
LA SALLE — Craig 5, O’Connor 8, Faletto 9, Jaxton Caffrey 12, Sanchez 8, Aden Gonzalez 11.
Zillah 15 13 22 13 — 63
La Salle 10 7 22 14 — 53
NACHES VALLEY 67, WAPATO 56: At Naches Valley, Porter Abrams put together 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, five steals and five blocks and Charlie Jewett knocked in 15 points off the bench for the Rangers (1-1, 7-3).
WAPATO — Redner 2, AJ Garza 16, Arizpe 2, Malachi Harrell 12, Hamilton 8, Eneas 0, Washines 2, Hazen Jacob 10, McConville 4.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 18, Mendoza 0, Zimmerman 2, Stevenson 0, Porter Abrams 20, Rowe 0, Charlie Jewett 15, Kohl 5, Cuyle 7.
Wapato 13 12 16 15 — 56
Naches Valley 11 22 13 23 — 67
Highlights: Abrams 11 rebs, 6 asst, 5 stls, 5 blks; Benge 10 rebs.
SOUTHEAST 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 65, WILSON CREEK 20: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards netted 21 points to pace the Crusaders.
WILSON CREEK — Davey McMillan 15, Galindo 0, Sutton 0, Valline 2, Reitz 0, Grajeda 0, Kane 0, L. McMillan 3.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 3, Palma 8, Lee 2, Bowden 3, Bethel 2, Haydn Edwards 21, Belaire 9, Morgan 5, Rivera 5, Johnston 4, Nolan 4.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 67, WAHLUKE 58: At Toppenish, Josh Perez and Shane Rivera combined for 39 points with 18 coming in the second quarter for the Wildcats (7-2), who host Naches Valley on Friday.
WAHLUKE — Hirai 5, Perez 3, Madrigal 6, River Buck 15, Orlando Nunez 13, Yorgeson 9, J. Buck 7.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 7, Josh Perez 20, Shane Rivera 19, Cisneros 4, Luna 2, Cortes 0, Sanchez 4, Hanson 6, Torres 0, Williams 5.
Wahluke 10 12 20 16 — 58
Toppenish 11 22 19 15 — 67
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 62, HIGHLAND 32: At Highland, Joel Belaire’s 24 points helped the Crusaders move to 4-1 with a home game against Wilson Creek on Wednesday. Sergio Ayala paced Highland with 10 points.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Joel Belaire 24, Haydn Edwards 13, Micah Morgan 13, Rivera 9, Keaton 1.
HIGHLAND — Sergio Ayala 10, Hakala 6, Perez 6, Connolly 4, Castro 2, Clements 2, Ceja 2.
Riverside Chr. 15 12 20 15 — 62
Highland 10 0 12 10 — 32
Highlights: Edwards 8 rebs; Micah Rivera 7 rebs; Jess Bowden 7 rebs; Caleb Palma 5 assts.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 70, MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 39: At Sunnyside Christian, Buddy Smeenk and Cole Wagenaar scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, as the third-ranked Knights easily took down No. 9 MLC. Smeenk hit three 3-pointers.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — Jeff B 8, James R 4, Dennis G 7, Johna R 7, Michael P 10, Caleb J 3.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 2, Isaac De Boer 12, Dash Bosma 11, Buddy Smeenk 23, C. Smeenk 0, Andringa 0, Candanoza 0, Cole Wagenaar 22.
Moses Lake Chr. 16 7 8 8 — 39
Sunnyside Chr. 18 14 23 15 — 70
BURBANK 112, KITTITAS 54: At Kittitas, third-ranked Burbank let loose with a barrage of 17 3-pointers with four players over 20 points apiece.
BURBANK — Tristan Frimodt 21, Caden Ross 24, Crew Panera 21, Quincy Scott 25, Beck 5, Elijah Klarey 16.
KITTITAS — Tyce Bare 10, Rosbach 5, Connor Coles 12, D. Varnum 5, Huber 4, Nathan Varnum 18, Tamez 0, Villa 0.
Burbank 49 21 30 12 — 112
Kittitas 10 19 13 12 — 54
KING’S 67, CLE ELUM 50: At Seattle, Joel Kelly recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors against the defending 1A runners-up.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 10, Joel Kelly 20, Johnson 3, Jett Favero 15, Williams 0.
Cle Elum 6 12 14 18 — 50
King’s 11 21 14 21 — 67
Cle Elum highlights: Kelly 14 rebs, 4 stls; Favero 5 stls.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 76, EPHRATA 48: At East Valley, the Red Devils pitched in 12 3-pointers with senior Tori Goodell leading the way with four. Mya Alvarado and Jada Mendoza both hit three from beyond the arc for East Valley (2-0, 4-5), which hosts Hanford on Friday.
EPHRATA — Hector 5, Hagy 8, Zielenski 3, Alessa Soto 15, Jenn 1, Mills 8, Everson 5, Bicondova 2, Durfee 1.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 18, Jada Mendoza 11, Trujillo 6, Tori Goodell 16, Tinley Taylor 10, Garcia 2, Morrison 0, Hambly 2, Sylve 8.
Ephrata 18 5 10 15 — 48
East Valley 25 19 18 14 — 76
ELLENSBURG 55, PROSSER 30: At Prosser, leading by six at the break, the top-ranked Bulldogs took control behind Olivia Anderson’s 28 points and defeated fourth-ranked Prosser on Tuesday.
Anderson made 13 of 17 field goals as Ellensburg lifted its records to 3-0 in league and 10-0 for the season heading into Friday’s trip to Ephrata.
Prosser (1-1, 6-3) will host Othello on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 0, Leishman 5, Philip 5, L. Rogel 6, Q. Rogel 4, Olivia Anderson 28, Ravet 0, Markus 0, Armstrong 0, Marrs 7.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 0, Milanez 5, Cox 0, Ibarra 5, Dixon 8, Blair 0, Gomez 0, Phillips 9, Chavez 3.
Ellensburg 11 9 17 18 — 55
Prosser 10 4 7 9 — 30
OTHELLO 61, SELAH 25: At Othello, the Huskies got the upper hand quickly and leveled their season record at 5-5. Selah hosts Grandview on Friday.
SELAH — Ruark 3, Keller 3, Hall 0, Pendleton 5, Franklin 4, Andrews 2, Mattson 3, Wilkey 0, Garza 0, Coons 5.
OTHELLO — Briana Andrade 10, Coronado 8, Trinidad 4, Gonzalez 2, Mondragon 8, Riley Farman 14, Emi Pruneda 13, Cantu 3.
Selah 2 5 9 9 — 25
Othello 21 21 14 5 — 61
CBBN
DAVIS 67, MOSES LAKE 38: At Davis, Esmeralda Galindo and Nevaeh Patterson combined for 42 points with five 3-pointers and 7-for-8 shooting at the foul line for the Pirates, who led 23-17 at halftime but surged away with a 25-8 third quarter. Davis (2-0, 9-1) hosts Wenatchee on Friday.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney Macdonald 11, Voss 6, Reffett 3, Bischoff 3, Cox 5, Madison Bond 10, Nighswonger 0, DeLaRosa 0, Nollette 0.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 13, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 24, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 6, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 18, Allen-Greggs 6.
Moses Lake 6 11 8 13 — 38
Davis 17 6 25 19 — 67
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 82, LA SALLE 35: At La Salle, junior D’Ana Esquivel made three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points with 10 coming in the opening period for the Leopards (2-0, 6-2), who host Royal on Friday. Ellie Bost led La Salle (0-1, 4-5) with 19 points and four 3-pointers.
ZILLAH — Talani Oliver 10, Mia Hicks 13, Johnston 2, D’Ana Esquivel 30, Garza 7, Gonzales 9, Walle 6, Jack 2, Salme 3.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 19, Tsubata 0, Trejo 0, Gaytan 2, Craig 6, Lopez-Trujillo 2, Gasseling 4.
Zillah 23 16 20 23 — 82
La Salle 10 12 9 4 — 35
WAPATO 68, NACHES VALLEY 44: At Naches Valley, KK Bass and Jordan Espinoza combined for 40 points to help the fourth-ranked Wolves move to 2-0 in league and 8-1 for the season. Wapato will host La Salle on Friday.
Maddy Jewett’s 21 points paced the Rangers (0-2, 4-6).
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 15, Grunlose 2, Deets Parrish 11, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 16, KK Bass 24, Goudy 0, Gonzalez 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Maddy Jewett 21, VanWagoner 0, Gooler 8, St. Martin 0, Rowe 4, VanAmburg 5, Hargroves 4, Clements 2.
Wapato 14 18 18 18 — 68
Naches Valley 12 8 12 11 — 44
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 41, DESALES 22: At DeSales, Julia George scored 12 points to lead the Eagles and they gave up only five points in the first half and won their sixth straight. Yakama Tribal (8-1) plays at Prescott on Friday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 0, Andy 2, Sampson 7, Julia George 12, Stacona 0, Buck 2, Gwen Dawes 13, Solimon 0, ScabbyRobe 5.
DESALES — Nelson 6, Kimble 0, Scott 6, E. Jimenez 0, Li Skarrup 0, Lin Skarrup, A. Jimenez 3, Thomas 3, Guest 7.
Yakama Tribal 14 4 9 14 — 41
DeSales 3 2 12 4 — 22
Yakama Tribal highlights: George 11 rebs.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 81, WAHLUKE 19: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick broke out with 19 of her 29 points in the first half and added nine steals and Natalia Sanchez netted 21 as the Wildcats (7-2) won their fourth straight while scoring 74 or more points. Toppenish hosts Naches Valley on Friday.
WAHLUKE — Corrales 4, Prieto 4, Barjas 2, Gallaga 5, Bravo 4.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 29, Cuevas 6, McCord 2, Camacho 5, Hill 0, Baker 7, Natalia Sanchez 21, Landa 3, Norman 4, Hurley 4.
Wahluke 6 4 2 7 — 19
Toppenish 23 26 19 13 — 81
Highlights: Meninick 9 stls; Adelaide Norman 5 assts.
HIGHLAND 49, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 12: At Highland, Maricza Mendoza put together 17 points, six steals and five rebounds and Gaby Paniagua collected 11 steals for the Scotties (2-7), who host Granger on Friday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Phillips 5, Belaire 4, Dowd 0, Lommers 0, Dominguez 3, Mitchell 0.
HIGHLAND — Maricza Mendoza 17, Paniagua 3, Garcia 6, Keller 6, Silva 0, Mcllrath 4, Rydberg 4, Avalos 3, Estrada 4, Howell 2, Lamas 0.
Riverside Chr. 0 2 7 3 — 12
Highland 19 14 14 2 — 49
Highlights: Mendoza 5 rebs, 6 stls; Gaby Paniagua 3 rebs, 3 assts, 11 stls; Anahi Garcia 5 rebs, 8 stls; Rachael Keller 4 stls; Ashley Mcllrath 6 rebs; Alicia Estrada 6 rebs, 7 stls.
KITTITAS 35, BURBANK 33: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips’ 12 points led the Coyotes to a quick start and narrow win. Kittitas (5-3) will visit White Swan on Friday.
BURBANK — Lopez 0, Josie Lee 12, O. Lee 2, Hailey Jamison 10, Dougan 0, Paget 0, Pariera 9, McClary 0.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Harris 3, Faubion 0, Bare 0, Nash 7, Huber 9, Wilson 2, Brown 3, Reyse Phillips 12.
Burbank 6 3 10 14 — 33
Kittitas 15 6 1 13 — 35
WRESTLING
Selah tops East Valley 48-24Pins by Sammie Gonzalez at 145 pounds, Alonzo Lopez at 160 pounds and Erik Martin at 285 pounds helped Selah wrestling earn a 48-24 CWAC win at East Valley Wednesday night.
Colin Attaway at 152 pounds, Peyton Miller at 113 pounds and Lenin Leon at 132 pounds all recorded pins for the Red Devils, who will travel to Othello next Thursday. Selah’s set to host Prosser next Tuesday.
145: Sammie Gonzalez (S) p. JJ Dobie, 4:11. 152: Colin Attaway (EV) p. Jakob Green, 2:39. 160: Alonzo Lopez (S) p. Alex Cruz, 2:20. 170: Mario Lamas (S) f. 182: Beckham Sears (S) f. 195: Jose Vasquez (S) f. 220: Chase Bugni (S) f. 285: Erik Martin (S) p. Fernando Cardenas, 2:24. 113: Peyton Miller (EV) p. Diego Cervantes, 1:19. 120: Wesley Ely (S) d. Miguel Rojas (EV), 5-4. 126: Derek Waterbury (Ev) f. 132: Lenin Leon (EV) p. Jose Alvarez, 1:11. 138: Hector Campos (EV) vs. Memo Abundez.
OTHELLO 47, ELLENSBURG 37
At Ellensburg
126: Anthony Abundiz (O) p. Leif Holmgren, 1:09. 132: Jack Eylar (E) md. Adriel Flores, 19-7. 138: Alex Mendez (O) md. Teegan Stolen, 9-1. 145: Forrest Roylance (O) md. Konner Carlson, 12-0. 152: Luke Bayne (E) tf. Parker Freeman, 16-0. 160: Francisco Ayala (E) p. Jesus Gonzalez, 2:53. 170: Jaden Perez (O) d. Breck Hammond, 13-7. 182: Logan Stolen (E) p. Brandon Garza. 195: Sean Davis (E) p. Terrill Freeman, 1:29. 220: Josue Solorio (O) p. Wyatt Boyer, 2;40. 285: Anthony Solorio (O) p. Deklin Graham, 4:28. 106: Christopher Garcia (O) f. 113: Isaac Campos (O) f. 120: Mason Russell (O) p. Tyler Bacon, 2:58.
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 70, EASTMONT 3
At Sunnyside
106: Dezmon Martinez (S) p. Jake Shrader, 2:51. 113: Samuel Valencia (S) f. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) tf. Rudy Vivanco, 16-1. 126: Jesse Denson (S) p. Alexander Robles, 1:33. 132: Rykker Schilperoort p. Adan Luna-Gomez, 3:25. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) p. Keyston Hughes, 3:39. 145: Samuel Gonzalez (S) tf. Kaden Vreeman, 17-1. 152: Emilio Castro (S) p. Nelson Nygard, 2:53. 160: John Rendon (S) tf. Daxton Dickson, 20-3. 170: Kael Campos (S) f. 182: David Gutierrez (S) f. 195: Ricardo Jr. Colunga (E) d. Inacio Valencia, 12-5. 220: Andrews Graciano-Pulido (S) md. Abraham Garcia-Vasquez, 11-3. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) d. Luke Kiedrowski, 11-6.
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 45, GRANDVIEW 36
At Wapato
152: Delarosa (G) p. Alvarado, 1:15. 160: Lujan (G) inj. d. Gomez. 170: Begay (W) p. Elias Mendoza, 0:44. 182: Rodriguez (G) p. Paredes, 0:51. 195: Mendoza (W) f. 220: Ramos (G) d. Vasquez, 1:35. 285: Daniel Custudio (W) p. Valle, 6:58 OT. 106: Vasquez (W) p. Trevino (G), 1:06. 113: Fonseca (W) p. Benitez, 1:10. 120: Luis Vaquera (G) f. 126: Badonie (W) p. Noel, 4:46. 132: Garza Jr. (W) p. Nickolas Gonzalez (G), 0:51. 138: Evan Benitez (G) p. Sanchez III, 3:17. 145: Macias (W) d. Mendoza, 8-6.
WAPATO 50, CASHMERE 30
At Wapato
145: Mason (C) p. Christian Macias, 3:22. 152: Wheeler (C) p. Ivan Alvarado, 3:49. 160: Hunter Gomez (W) d. Jayden Myers, 10-3. 170: Genaro Reyna (C) p. Titus Begay, 3:03. 182: Spies (C) p. Alexis Paredes, 5:52. 195: Jorge Mendoza (W) p. Jacobson, 3:22. 220: Julian Vasquez (W) p. Lanuza, 5:52. 285: Angel Leyva (W0 p. Lopez, 5:52. 106: Jayden Vasquez (W) f. 120: Cameron Fonseca (W) p. Sage O’Keefe, 0:22. 126: Aiden Badonie p. Ty Cockrum, 1:06. 132: Christopher Garza Jr. (W) p. Edwards, 1:16. 138: Raul Sanchez III md. Townsden, 19-5.
GRANDVIEW 37, ZILLAH 30
At Wapato
106: Lustre (Z) p. Laz Trevino, 1:29. 113: Jacob Benitez (G) d. Kaydn Cuevas, 8-3. 120: Acevedo (Z) d. Michal Flores, 4-1. 126: Vader (Z) d. Ryan Noel, 8-5. 132: Evan (G) md. Trenton Richie, 11-2. 138: Wade Tynan p. Azel Gonzales, 5:23. 145: Jaden Wesselius (Z) p. Sebastian Mendoza, 4:29. 152: Chase Delarosa (G) p. Hinojosa, 2:42. 160: Nathan Lujan (G) p. Gabriel Roberts (Z), 1:25. 182: Juan Rodriguez (G) p. Rojas, 3:59. 195: Ford (Z) f. 220: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Takes Enemy, 0:59. 285: Enrique Valle (G) p. Everardo Lopez, 0:35.
ZILLAH 42, CASHMERE 28
At Wapato
106: Leonel Lustre (Z) f. 113: Amir Acevedo (Z) f. 126: Ryan Vader (Z) f. 132: Trenton Richie (Z) p. Garrett Edwards, 4:10. 138: Max Townsden (C) f. 145: Trenton Mason (C) md. Jaden Wesselius, 13-0. 152: Hugh Wheeler (C) p. Noe Hinojosa, 1:45. 182: Dawson Spies (C) p. Martin Rojas, 1:48. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Luke Jacobson, 2:36. 220: Jayden Takes Enemy (Z) p. Emmanuel Lanuza, 3:18. 285: Everado Loopez (C) p. Ceaser Lopez (Z), 0:10.
NACHES VALLEY 60, KIONA-BENTON 6
At Toppenish
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) for. 113: Hunter Blanchard (NV) for. 132: Gavin George (NV) for. 138: Henry Huff (NV) for. 145: Ty Moore (NV) for. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Laithe Al-Jibory, 0:34. 160: Bodie Stonecipher (NV) for. 170: Caige Coleman (NV) for. 195: Theodore Richards (KB) for. 220: Hunter Turley (NV) for. 285: William Price (NV) for.
NACHES VALLEY 56, COLLEGE PLACE 18
At Toppenish
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) p. Kasen Armes, 0:46. 113: Hunter Blanchard (NV) for. 132: Henry Huff (NV) for. 138: Gavin George (NV) p. Taegan Casey, 3:21. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Miguel Preciado, 1:50. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) for. 160: Eathan Parker (CP) p. Bodie Stonecipher, 5:30. 170: Caige Coleman (NV) p. Jonathan Palmer, 1:40. 182: Parker Holdgen (CP) for. 195: Andre Smith (CP) for. 220: Hunter Turley (NV) p. Israel Preciado, 0:55. 285: William Price (NV) for.
CONNELL 48, NACHES VALLEY 34
At Toppenish
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) p. Liam Mulcahey, 0:12. 113: Hunter Blanchard (NV) for. 120: Eliuth Serra (C) for. 126: Jordan Mendez (C) for. 132: Gavin George (NV) md. Rafael Vasquez, 9-1. 138: Colton Vincent (C) p. Henry Huff, 1:15. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Christian Larios, 3:12. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Daniel Ramos. 160: Bodie Stonecipher (NV) p. Issiaa Lombera, 3:20. 170: Isayas Keskitalo (C) p. Caige Coleman, 3:00. 182: Cornello Alvarez (C) for. 195: Nathan Chavez (C) for. 220: Jackson Forsyth (C) p. Hunter Turley, 3:30. 285: Mark Andrewieski (C) p. William Price, 1:10
BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 1
At Nob Hills Lanes
Team scores: WV 771-763, WV 853-815, Ike 132-126, WV 140-134.
Highlights: Makenzie Clemmons (E) 352 (194, 158), Naikeely Tabaoyan (E) 349 (191, 158), Sydney Miles (WV) 373 (175, 198), Evka Ball (WV) 360 (179, 190).
