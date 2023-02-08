The CWAC’s most competitive matchup during the regular season wasn’t quite as close in district play Tuesday night.
No. 4 seed East Valley pulled away in the first half to top No. 5 seed Ellensburg 58-44, holding the Bulldogs (8-12) to just three points in the second quarter. That wasn’t even half of their total in a 90-88 triple overtime win over East Valley on Jan. 28, although the Red Devils won 44-43 three weeks earlier in an even lower-scoring game on their home court.
Eli Esquivel made 11-of-14 fourth-quarter free throws on his way to a game-high 18 points after Chase Staymates scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half. East Valley limited the CWAC’s leading scorer, Emmett Fenz, to just 10 points, well below his average of 22 per game.
The Red Devils (9-12) advanced to play at No. 1 Prosser (16-4) Friday at 7 p.m. and Ellensburg’s set to play a loser-out game next Tuesday at either Selah or Grandview.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 0, G. Fenz 5, Loen 3, Schmidt 2, Andaya 7, Boast 6, Gar. Marrs 2, Emmett Fenz 10, Lewis 9.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 7, Eli Esquivel 18, Field 0, Sluder 4, Kinlow 6, Tasker 9, Chase Staymates 14.
Ellensburg 13 3 15 13 — 44
East Valley 17 14 8 19 — 58
Ellensburg highlights: Josh Boast 3 stls.
SELAH 67, OTHELLO 55: At Selah, Jackson Pepper scored 18 points and Beau Benjamin poured in 16, helping the No. 3 seed Vikings (12-9) roll despite a second-quarter injury to leading scorer Levi Pepper. Coach Tim Garza said the 6-foot-6 senior didn’t play the rest of the game due to “safety precautions” so he should be ready for Friday’s trip to No. 2 Grandview (16-5) for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
OTHELLO — Simmons 0, Josh Tovar 14, Segura 2, Asu 0, Deleon 1, Ashton Pruneda 17, Martinez 2, Murdock 2, Julian Alegria 17.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 18, Giles 2, McNett 2, Tilley 6, Jones 0, Beau Benjamin 16, Rowdy Mullins 11, L. Pepper 4, Wright 8.
Othello 13 19 14 9 — 55
Selah 18 12 19 18 — 67
Selah highlights: Eli Wright 10 rebs, 5 assts; J. Pepper 9 assts.
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 86, KIONA-BENTON 51: At Zillah, freshman Dekker Van De Graff led the way with 24 points and Nic Navarre contributed 20 for the Leopards. The West’s No. 1 seed will host West No. 3 La Salle Friday.
KIONA-BENTON — Madragon 2, Kintner 7, Ramirez 1, Villarreal 0, Knisher 5, Franco 0, Horntvedt 4, Ty Craven 13, Gage Mercado 11, Weiss 0, Messner 2, Houk 6.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 7, Sandoval 3, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 2, Dekker Van De Graaf 24, B. Favilla 7, Nic Navarre 20, Moore 9, John 2, Juarez 2, Luke Navarre 10.
Kiona-Benton 13 13 6 19 — 51
Zillah 18 25 21 22 — 86
LA SALLE 59, ROYAL 33: At Royal, Jaxton Caffrey netted 18 points, Moses O’Connor added 14 and Aden Gonzalez went for all 10 of his points after halftime for the West No. 3 seed Lightning. It will travel to West No. 1 Zillah for Friday’s semifinals.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Aden Gonzalez 10, Moses O’Connor 14, Luca Faletto 4, Valladares 4, Jaxton Caffrey 18, Stevens 0, Judd 2, Elliot 0, Sanchez 3.
ROYAL — L. Allred 3, Christensen 0, D. Allred 0, Ezra Jenks 15, Jensen 0, Jenks 0, Brown 3, Larsen 2, Ellis 0, C. Allred 6, Noftle 0, Dorsing 4.
La Salle 14 16 13 16 — 59
Royal 7 8 14 4 — 33
TOPPENISH 61, CONNELL 45: At Toppenish, Josh Perez finished with 29 points and fellow senior Shane Rivera added 11 for the Wildcats, the West’s no. 2 seed. They’ll host West No. 4 seed Naches Valley on Friday after the Rangers went to East No. 1 Wahluke and won 61-39.
CONNELL — Reikin Turner 15, Keskitalo 3, Davis 0, Choi 2, Price 0, Riner 1, Lloyd 2, Vanhollebeke, Cade Clyde 22.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Perez 2, Josh Perez 29, Shane Rivera 11, Cisneros 2, Luna 0, Maldonado 4, Cortes 0, Sanchez 0, Jayden Hanson 10, Torres 0, Williams 0.
Connell 10 8 9 18 — 45
Toppenish 7 16 14 24 — 65
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 85, WARDEN 36: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin put up 24 points to lead the Warriors and his teammate, Joel Kelly, recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. The West No. 1 seed Warriors (19-2) advances to host East No. 2 seed Tri-Cities Prep (15-6) in Friday’s semifinals after the Jaguars topped Mabton 61-37.
Mabton (9-13) will host Warden in a loser-out game on Friday.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 24, Joel Kelly 17, Johnson 9, Jett Favero 17, Ellis 0, T. Bogart 0, Williams 8, Quattlebaum 0.
Warden 8 5 10 13 — 36
Cle Elum 8 5 10 13 — 85
Cle Elum highlights: C. Bogart 6 stls; Chafin 3 stls; Kelly 14 rebs; Favero 4 stls; Kaiden-James Ellis 4 stls.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 65, WHITE SWAN 47: At White Swan, Roger Valdez’s 15 points led the Cougars (10-11), who will host Goldendale in a loser-out game on Friday at 6 p.m. Goldendale fell at top-ranked Burbank 71-30.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG — Spencer Hansen 14, Gage Holm 17, Bryan 6, Monte Pettichord 11, French 0, Booth 0.
WHITE SWAN — Lee 7, Haggerty 2, Roger Valdez 15, Hamilton 7, Johnson 7, Bill 2, Dittentholer 5, Hull 0.
Dayton-Waits. 8 20 23 16 — 65
White Swan 9 6 16 15 — 47
NC 1B DISTRICT
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 61, WILSON CREEK 20: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards’ 16 points led the Crusaders in their quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday.
Second-seeded Riverside Christian (13-3) advances to the semifinals and will host No. 3 Entiat on Friday at 6 p.m. The two teams split during league play. Moses Lake Christian will host Soap Lake in the other semifinal.
WILSON CREEK — Galindo 6, Z. McMillan 12, L. McMillan 2, Sutton 0, Grajeda 0, Kane 0, Valline 0, Reitz 0, Robles 0.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 3, Palma 4, Lee 5, Bowden 0, Bethel 0, Bazaldua 6, Haydn Edwards 16, Joel Belaire 13, Morgan 7, Rivera 5, Johnston 2, Nolan 0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trevino reaches 1,000 in district winGRANDVIEW — Avenging two league losses and with a senior leader reaching a milestone, Grandview’s girls turned back East Valley 52-46 in the first round of the CWAC district tournament Wednesday night.
Natalee Trevino hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, scored 19 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career for the Greyhounds, who made seven triples. She also hauled down nine rebounds.
Fourth-seeded Grandview (11-10) advances to the semifinals and will play at league champion Ellensburg (19-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Jazmine Richey netted 14 points for Grandview and also hit a big 3-pointer in the final period to help hold off East Valley, which beat the Greyhounds 59-51 and 57-55 in league play.
East Valley’s Mya Alvarado scored 10 of her 17 points in the second half. The Red Devils (7-14) will play a loser-out contest on Tuesday.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 17, J. Mendoza 7, Trujillo 4, Goodell 6, Taylor 4, C. Mendoza 0, Kalkowski 0, Sylve 8.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 4, Armendariz 3, Natalee Trevino 19, Jazmine Richey 14, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 6, Hamm 3, Benitez 0, A. Medina 0.
East Valley 12 7 12 15 — 46
Grandview 14 10 11 17 — 52
Highlights: Trevino (G) 3 3p, 9 rebs; Richey (G) 5 assts, 5 rebs, 3 stls; Baylee Hamm (G) 5 stls; Cat Castro (G) 4 assts; Alvarado (EV) 5-6 FT, 2 3p.
PROSSER 66, SELAH 28: At Prosser, Adriana Milanez hit three of her five 3-pointers during the Mustangs’ 27-point breakaway second quarter.
Milanez finished with 19 points and Lay’lee Dixon pitched in 12 of her 16 points in the first half for third-seeded Prosser (15-6), which moves on to the semifinals and will play at No. 2 Othello (13-8) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Selah will play a loser-out game on Tuesday.
SELAH — Ruark 8, Keller 0, Hall 0, Pendleton 8, Franklin 6, Mattson 0, Wilkey 2, Sarett 0, Garza 0, Coons 4.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 8, Adriana Milanez 19, Cox 0, Ibarra 2, Lay’lee Dixon 16, Blair 6, Gomez 5, Phillips 8, Chavez 2, Saldana 0, Martinez 0.
Selah 8 6 12 2 — 28
Prosser 16 27 6 17 — 66
Prosser highlights: Milanez 5 3p, 4 assts, 3 stls; Dixon 7 rebs, 4 stls, 3 assts; Deidra Phillips 7 rebs, 3 stls; Naomi Chavez 7 stls.
SOUTHEAST 1B DISTRICT
YT, SC ON TO SEMIFINALS: In the first round of postseason play on Wednesday, Yakama Tribal defeated Pomeroy 49-38 and Sunnyside Christian beat Garfield-Palouse 35-20.
Yakama Tribal (18-3), the Grape Division’s top seed, will host Oakesdale (18-2) on Friday for a 6 p.m. semifinal.
Sunnyside Christian (17-4), the Grape’s No. 2 seed, will travel to Colton (19-1) on Friday for the other semifinal.
