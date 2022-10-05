SELAH — Getting out quick and establishing a lead and tempo hasn’t been a problem for Ellensburg’s volleyball team. Closing out the tough ones, well, that’s been another matter.
Until Tuesday night.
With decisive runs in the second half of each of their set wins, the eighth-ranked Bulldogs secured an impressive 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18 victory over No. 3 Selah in their first CWAC showdown of the season at Carl Kellman Gym.
Except for the third-set hiccup when Ellensburg coach Jesse Stuecke and his crew were reminded of that pressing issue, the trend and timing remained true throughout the evening.
Tied 13-13 in the first set — then a 7-1 run.
Down 16-14 in the second set — then a 7-0 run.
Down 15-11 in the fourth set — then an 8-1 run for the match.
“We’ve had trouble closing out sets in tough matches and we’ve been working hard at that, emphasizing each point and staying in the moment,” Stuecke said. “We’ve had matches against West Valley and Chelan and Burlington where we lost leads. Tonight there were times when it wasn’t pretty, but we played the point out and kept playing hard. That’s what we’ve been talking about and the girls responded tonight.”
With the imposing height of its formidable block and the often-thunderous arm of two-time CWAC player of the year Abby Harrell, Ellensburg can certainly look the part of a state-trophy contender. But it’s the grinding that needs work and focus.
“We start games strong and get leads, but sometimes we kind of fall apart and can’t get it back together,” noted senior Parker Lyyski, one of Ellensburg’s skyscrapers at 6-foot-1 who had six blocks. “We’ve been talking about that and working on that and it was great the way we played tonight. Selah’s really strong and we got a little nervous about that third game, but we got our focus back.”
Harrell, naturally, triggered the crucial run in the opening set, rotating to the front and delivering three of her 19 kills. In the second set it was 6-4 sophomore Alana Marrs who contributed two kills and a block that helped turn the 16-14 deficit into a 21-17 lead.
In the fourth set, with Selah still rolling from its momentum-swinging third and holding a 15-11 lead, Ellensburg got back to work and called on its depth. After a right-side putaway by Marrs, Kacey Mayo served an ace, Hazel Murphy and Lyyski combined on a block and Murphy followed with a kill. Suddenly the four-point lead was gone and the Bulldogs had their confidence back.
And then, of course, there was Harrell. The Villanova commit put away two backrow kills to keep the run fueled and the 8-1 run turned into a 13-3 closing rush.
“There were ebbs and flows like there always are, but credit to the girls for responding the way they did,” Stueckle said. “This team is learning it’s the small things, sometimes the ugly things, that turned a match around or help you close one out.”
Selah’s strong serving kept Ellensburg on its heels in the third set, and four-year force Taylor Kieser not only kept the heat on with her lefty swings and spot-on setting but also served two aces for the 20th and 23rd points. Freshman outside Madilynn Shurtleff showed off her young but considerable skills, finishing with seven kills and 21 digs, and senior Emily Hutchinson had a double-double of 14 kills and 10 digs.
“We were too inconsistent in the first two sets, but we got dialed in on that in the third,” said Selah coach Becky Gause. “We showed how important that is for us, then got away from it. Ellensburg has such a big block and they take up a lot of net space, making it harder for some of our shorter hitters. We’ve got things to work on for sure.”
Ellensburg will host the rematch with Selah on Oct. 27.
— Scott Spruill
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 19 kills, 18 digs, 9 perfect passes; Olivia Anderson 3 kills, 2 blocks; Hazel Murphy 6 kills, 1 block; Parker Lyyski 2 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces; Leah Drexler 2 aces, 27 digs, 11 pp; Lilly Button 23 assists, 4 digs; Kacey Mayo 16 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Leah Lewis 3 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs; Taylor Alder 9 digs, 6 pp.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 12-12 serving, 11 pp, 3 kills, 20 digs; Madi McNett 1 kill, 1 dig; Emily Hutchinson 14 kills, 10 digs; Taylor Kieser 16-17 serving, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 5 kills, 14 digs, 20 assists; Ana Hrle 1 ace, 1 block, 3 kills, 2 digs; Kylee Huntley 5 kills, 4 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 16-16 serving, 2 aces, 7 pp, 7 kills, 21 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 4 aces, 2 digs, 18 assists.
EPHRATA 3, PROSSER 0: At Ephrata, the Tigers remained unbeaten in league and kept pace with Ellensburg at 4-0. Also on Tuesday, Othello beat Grandview 3-0.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kambree Blair 3 kills, 11 digs; Julianna Phillips 1 kill; Adriana Milanez 1 kill, 9 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 6 assists, 6 digs.
CBBN
DAVIS 3, EASTMONT 0: At Davis, Kailey Willsey totaled nine kills with two blocks for the Pirates in a 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 sweep that leveled their league mark at 3-3.
Elsewhere in the league, Wenatchee topped Eisenhower 25-13, 25-17, 25-12.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 10-10 serving, 5 kills, 6 pp, 2 blocks, dig; Kailey Willsey 17-18 serving, 2 aces, 9 kills, pp, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Litzy Carrillo 22-23 serving, 4 aces, 5 pp, kill, dig; Camryn Birch 7-8 serving, ace, kill, pp; Kathleen Velazquez Ledezma 5-7 serving, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 17 assists; Nathaly Hernandez kill; Sally Gargus 13 pp, 7 digs; Rose Pineda Puente 14-14 serving, ace, 2 pp, 4 digs; Sienna Kerrigan kill, block.
WEST VALLEY 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At West Valley, the Rams pushed their league record to 6-0 with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 sweep and will host Davis next Tuesday.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 11 kills, 15 digs; Lily Kinloch 9 kills, 9 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 8 kills, 3 blocks, 7 aces; Mia Gonzalez 5 kills, 1 block; Emily Strong 12 digs; Lexi Barbee 28 assists, 2 aces.
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, TOPPENISH 2: At Zillah, junior libero Emma Flood piled up 55 digs to help the Leopards outlast Toppenish 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Zillah highlights: Emma Flood 19-19 serving, 55 digs, 4 kills; Mia Hicks 23-24 serving, 18 kills, 26 digs, 1 ace; Kya Gonzales 16-17 serving, 34 digs, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Jacelyn Yearout 24-24 serving, 22 digs, 3 kills, 43 assists, 2 aces; Emily Greene 19-20 serving, 10 digs; Alaina Garza 2 kills, 3 blocks; Liz Walle 9-9 serving, 9 kills.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 21 digs; Anahi Santacruz 1 ace, 19 digs, 5 kills; Anika Ramos 4 aces, 9 digs, 5 kills; Kyra Hurley 2 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 22 assists, 8 digs; Reese Meninick 24 digs, 5 kills, 1 block.
LA SALLE 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches, Kaylee Wheeler led the attack with 15 kills and Malia Wheeler contributed 25 assists in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 sweep for the Lightning’s ninth straight win.
LS highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 15 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, block; Anelisa Ramirez 4 kills, 3 digs, 9-9 serving; Natalia Valladares 2 digs, kill; Malia Wheeler 25 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs, ace; Natalia Overby 2 kills, block; Cece Flores 4 digs, ace; Bianca Aguilera 2 digs, ace, kill; Angeles Torres 2 digs.
NV highlights: Jayden Gunter 20 digs; Hannah Clements 6 kills; Kaylie Rink 6 kills.
EWAC
GOLDENDALE 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Goldendale, Brook Blain had 12 kills and Emily Tindall delivered 23 assists and six aces for the Timberwolves in a 25-9, 25-12, 25-8 sweep.
Goldendale highlights: Brook Blain 12 kills, 2 stuff blocks; Lexi Molnar 12-12 serving, 2 aces, kill; Emily Tindall 6 aces, 23 assists; Gwen Gilliam 6 aces, 4 pp, 2 digs; Taryn Rising 4-4 serving, 11 kills; Brylee Mulrony 11-11 serving, 3 aces, 6 digs, 4 kills; Ella Riley 6-6 serving, 3 aces; Lydia Hanning 7-7 serving.
Highland highlights: Diana Avelar 5 serves; Vanessa Mujica 5 hits; Emma Lister 5 blocks.
GRANGER 3, WHITE SWAN 1: At Granger, Marian Alaniz racked up 11 kills and Jaylin Golob added six kills with 34 assists to help the Spartans knock off the Cougars 25-8, 22-25, 25-10, 25-17. Granger will take a week off before hosting Mabton next Tuesday.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 4 aces, 6 kills, 34 assists, 3 digs; Eliana Rios 4 aces, 2 assists, 9 digs, 30 pp; Alyssa Roman 19-20 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, 10 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 23-23 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills, 7 digs, 20 pp; Marian Alaniz 11 kills, 2 digs; Amy Torres 15 kills, 11 digs; Stacey Cruz 3 digs; Estrella Valencia 5 kills.
WS highlights: Mckayla Broncheau 7 service points; Emily Haggerty 3 blocks; Keegan Wolfsberger 11 service points.
CLE ELUM 3, MABTON 1: At Mabton, the Warriors rallied to top the Vikings 21-15, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20.
Mabton highlights: Keirrah Roettger 14-15 serving, 3 aces, 13 kills, 3 digs; Aracely Reyna 13-14 serving, 3 aces, 3 digs; Joana Mata: 10-13 serving, ace, kill, 3 digs, 20 assists; Clarisa Rojas: 4-6 serving, ace, 11 digs; Maritza Galarza 13-16 serving, 3 aces, 4 kills, dig, block; Alana Zavala 4-6 serving, 2 kills, 3 digs; Kimberly Quesada dig; Shelya Ramos dig; Ashley Macedo dig.
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 3, WAPATO 1: At Wapato, Ivana Zaldivar led the Red Devils with 14 kills and 15 digs in a 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 win. In other nonleague action, Kittitas fell 3-0 at Lind-Ritzville.
EV highlights: Mackenzie Hambly 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 3 digs; Allyson Bender 10 assists, 5 aces, 5 digs; Mya Alvarado 7 assists, 2 aces, 6 digs; Rainey Arnold 5 kills, 3.5 blocks; Alexi Ramirez 6 pp, 6 digs, ace; Jalee Anderson 13 pp, 3 aces, 7 digs, kill; Keegan Fernandez 9 kills, 1.5 blocks, dig; Ivana Zaldivar 14 kills, 2 assists, 5 pp, 2 aces, 15 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 9, SUNNYSIDE 0: At West Valley, Ashlyn Valdovinos scored twice and spent some time in goalkeeper to help the Rams preserve a shutout for their sixth straight win to improve to 6-0 in league. They’ll play next Tuesday at Davis.
First half: 1, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick (Gigi Doucette), 2:00; 2, WV, Ashlyn Valdovinos, Kaitlyn Rudick), 23:00. 3; WV, Kendall Moore, 34:00; 4. WV, Aubrey Lizotte (Laiken Hill), 38:00; 5, WV, Ashlyn Valdovinos, 39:00.
Second Half: 6, WV, Moore (Valdovinos, 54:00; 7, WV, Jes Lizotte (Avah Farias), 62:00; 8, WV, Ava Emelko, 71:00; 9, WV, Lexi Jaramillo (Madi Strother), 74:00.
Saves: Ashlyn Valdovinos (WV) 1, Taylor Poor (WV) 0; Sunnyside 10.
EASTMONT 3, DAVIS 0: At Quincy, the Pirates slipped to 1-5 in league and 2-6-1 overall and will visit Sunnyside on Saturday. In other league play, Wenatchee topped Eisenhower 2-0.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Liliana Johnson.
Second half: 2, Eastmont, Paige Fischer; 3, Eastmont, Kylee Maytrychit.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 1, SELAH 0: At Selah, Eveyanna Townsend scored off a cross from Delaney Gibbons midway through the second half for the unbeaten Red Devils, who lifted their records to 7-0 in league and 10-0-1 overall.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, East Valley, Eveyanna Townsend (Delaney Gibbons), 57:00.
Saves: Kate Ketcham (EV); Sarah Russell (S) 1, Lexi Grenz (S) 2.
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 6, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, Livy Alegria scored three goals in less than ten minutes for the Lightning.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marisa Badillo (Livy Alegria), 5:00; 2, Alegria (Badillo), 32:00; 3, La Salle, Alegria, 36:00; 4, La Salle, Alegria (Badillo), 39:00.
Second half: 5, La Salle, Lily Monza, 48:00; 6, La Salle, Badillo (Avlis Silva), 62:00.
Saves: Naches Valley 9.
TOPPENISH 3, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, the Wildcats took a 2-0 lead at the break and remained unbeaten in league at 3-0.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Jada Ramirez, 20:00; 2, Toppenish, Natalia Verduzco, 25:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Mia Anaya, 57:00.
EWAC
CLE ELUM 2, HIGHLAND 0: At Cle Elum, in a showdown of league unbeatens it was the Warriors who found the first breakthrough in the 60th minute and Nellie Nichols added a second tally to seal the win.
At 7-0 in league and 7-3 overall, the Warriors extended their winning streak to five matches by knocking off a Highland team that won two of three meetings last season, including the district final.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Cle Elum, 60:00; 2, Cle Elum, Nellie Nichols, 74:00.
MABTON 9, WHITE SWAN 0: At Mabton, Jezebel Ramirez scored twice and seven other players collected goals for the Vikings.
Goals: 1, Mabton, Kiaraliz Esquivel; 2, Mabton, Jezebel Ramirez; 3, Mabton, Ramirez; 4, Mabton, Brenda Medina; 5, Mabton, Aylin Galarza; 6, Mabton, Maria Trujillo; 7, Mabton, Azulemi Olivarez; 8, Mabton Maribel Macias; 9, Mabton, Leslie Aviles.
WARDEN 6, GRANGER 0: At Warden, the Spartans gave up three goals in five minutes on two different occasions and got 15 saves from three goalkeepers. Elsewhere in the EWAC, Goldendale topped Burbank 8-0.
First half: 1, Warden, 8:00. 2, Warden, 10:00; 3, Warden, 13:00.
Second half: 4, Warden, 72:00; 5, Warden, 73:00; 6, Warden, 75:00.
Saves: Kamila Herrera/Paoky Sandoval/Maria Bravo (G) 15; Warden 2.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Davis 83, Sunnyside 41; West Valley 95, Davis 58; Eisenhower 118, Sunnyside 34; West Valley 93, Eisenhower 85.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: West Valley (Tren, Stapleton, Sorenson, Stephens) 2:15.45. 200 free: Eva Knorr (E) 2:34.43; 200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (E) 2:29.71; 50 free: Isabelle Stephens (WV) 30.53; Diving: Tessa DeLozier (E) 145.1; 100 fly: Loeser (E) 1:06.72; 100 free: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:02.96; 500 free: Isabella Carvajal (WV) 7:25.98; 200 free relay: Eisenhower (Knorr, Castillo, Loweser, Martin) 2:04.49; 100 back: Amalia Pham (D) 1:10.94; 100 breast: Emma Stephens (E) 1:23.88; West Valley (Stephens, Rivera, Carvajal, Swenson) 4:58.47.
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
CHIAWANA 9-15, WEST VALLEY 5-5: At Pasco, Linnea Butler homered and scored five times and Kenidee Holden doubled in both of West Valley’s first two losses this season.
WV highlights — Game 1: Linnea Butler 2-3, 2 runs; Kenidee Holden 2-3, 2 runs; Haley Betterton 2-3, run, RBI. Game 2: Butler 1-3, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Holden 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Leah Statler 2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.