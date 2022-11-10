COWICHE — Constant pressure and a barrage of shots put Highland in great position to find the goal it needed in a first-round Class 2B-1B state tournament game Tuesday night at Highland.
Perhaps the biggest surprise when it finally happened was the source of the Scotties’ extra time game-winner. Eighth grader Anahi Lamas put a long-range shot just over the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper into the net for a 1-0 win over Onalaska and her third goal of the season.
“She’s been playing wing most of the season,” coach Nikki Keller said. “She did a great job.”
Lamas took advantage of a deflection after Highland’s leading scorer, Rachael Keller, drilled a hard shot off the head of an Onalaska defender. It bounced to Lamas and on a night when several Highland shots went just over the crossbar, this one dropped down at the right moment.
The Scotties also put plenty of shots on goal, forcing 10 saves from Onalaska goalkeeper Hailee Brown. Highland goalkeeper Ashlee McIlrath needed to make just two saves, including one near the end of the second half on a free kick by the Loggers’ top scorer, Brooklyn Sandridge.
She stood up top without much support from teammates for most of the night, hoping to use her speed and skills to get on the end of a long pass and create enough space to shoot. But other than one clear strike inside the box that rolled just wide, Scotties sweeper Gaby Paniagua and her fellow defenders consistently beat Sandridge to long passes forward and kept her from dribbling into scoring chances.
“We knew they had a threat up top and we knew we needed to shut her down,” Nikki Keller said. “Gaby really provided the speed, the smarts, the ability to step forward when she needed to and the other (defenders) just provided that extra layer of protection.”
Despite a growing number of missed opportunities, Rachael Keller said she remained confident the Scotties would find a breakthrough. They dominated possession nearly the entire match, largely thanks to junior central midfielder Anahi Garcia, co-MVP in the EWAC West.
Garcia and Keller spearheaded Highland’s attack all season, serving as the leaders of a young team with no seniors and two eighth grade starters. Both captains played key roles during Highland’s run to a third-place finish in 2B-1B a year ago and Keller gave a simple message to her teammates as they entered the state tournament, many of them for the first time.
“Worse comes to worse, win or lose, as long as you feel like you did well, put everything out on the field, you’re good,” Keller said. “That’s all that matters.”
The No. 7 Scotties (16-4) will try to take that mentality into their next match when they travel north and across the Cascades to face No. 2 Mount Vernon Christian. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon High School.
“We know they’re going to be tough,” Nikki Keller said. “We know they’re going to bring it but we’re really excited for the challenge.”
— Luke Thompson
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Extra time: 1, Highland, Anahi Lamas, 85:00.
Saves: Hailee Brown (O) 10; Ashlee McIlrath (H) 2.
CLE ELUM 1, DAVENPORT 0: At Cle Elum, Monica Leers’ tally in the 54th minute was enough to send the Warriors to the 2B-1B first-round state victory on Wednesday.
Leers, a junior, sparked Cle Elum to its third straight win and 14th over their last 15.
Sixth-seeded Cle Elum (16-4) earned a rematch with No. 3 Okanogan (17-1) in a Saturday quarterfinal at Wenatchee’s Apple Bowl, where Okanogan edged the Warriors 1-0 on Sept. 17. Saturday’s match starts at noon.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, CE, Monica Leers, 54:00.
2A STATE
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE 3, SELAH 1: At University, Jenna Howe scored two goals and Lauren Matthews had a goal and two assists to lead the third-seeded and unbeaten Eagles in the first-round match.
Brooke Reiber knocked in a goal in the 52nd minute to pull Selah within 2-1. The CWAC district champion Vikings finished 10-8.
West Valley (18-0-1) advances to the quarterfinals to face Columbia River, a 1-0 winner over Bellingham.
First half: 1, WV, Lauren Matthew (Thompson), 17:00.
Second half: 2, WV, Jenna Howe (Matthew), 45:00; 3, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Allison Moultray), 52:00; 4, WV, Howe (Matthew), 69:00.
Saves: Lex Grenz (S) 8, Lobdell (WV) 5.
RIDGEFIELD 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At East Valley, the Red Devils were even at the half 1-1 before the 12th-seeded Spudders knocked in two second-half goals to pull away for the first-round victory.
Junior Eveyanna Townsend scored for fifth-seeded East Valley, which finished 17-2-1.
Ridgefield (14-5-1) moves on to Saturday’s quarterfinals and will play No. 4 Sehome, a 5-0 winner over North Kitsap.
First half: 1, Ridgefield, Ellie Petersen, 23:00; 2, EV, Eveyanna Townsend, 27:00.
Second half: 3, Ridgefield, Marlee Buffham, 53:00; 4, Ridgefield, Tori Lasch, 65:00.
1A STATE
MONTESANO 3, LA SALLE 1: At Montesano, the fourth-seeded Bulldogs prevailed on their home field and earned a trip to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
La Salle, which started 0-5 and won 13 of 14 heading into state, finished 13-7. It was a tough day for the SCAC as all three teams were eliminated in the first round with Seattle Academy beating Kiona-Benton 2-0 and Klahowya blanking Connell 8-0.
Montesano, the Evergreen League champion, improved to 17-2 and will play Lakeside on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
CWAC DISTRICT
SELAH 3, OTHELLO 0: At Selah, after last Saturday’s five-set semifinal setback to Ephrata, the Vikings entered this week needing to win three straight elimination matches to qualify for next week’s Class 2A state tournament.
The Vikings took the first step Tuesday night.
Powered by 29 combined kills from senior Taylor Kieser and freshman Madilynn Shurtleff, Selah swept Othello 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 in the loser-out round.
Another ninth-grader, Emilee Nelson-Hawkins, was 19-for-20 serving with 16 assists. Kieser and Maddy Miller triggered the offense as well with 13 and 11 assists, respectively.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 7 perfect passes, 13 digs; Madi McNett 1 block, 3 kills, 2 digs; Emily Hutchinson 9-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 block, 7 kills, 4 digs; Taylor Kieser 8-8 serving, 3 blocks, 19 kills, 8 digs, 13 assists; Citlali Bautista 3-3 serving; Maddy Miller 1 ace, 3 pp, 6 digs, 11 assists; Ana Hrle 1 block, 1 kill, 1 dig; Kylee Huntley 1 kill, 2 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 18-18 serving, 10 kills, 3 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 19-20 serving, 1 ace, 6 digs, 16 assists.
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Lay’lee Dixon and Kambree Blair combined for 21 kills, four blocks and eight aces as the sixth-seeded Mustangs eliminated the Greyhounds 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
Blair also had 13 digs while Kendra Groeneveld contributed 30 assists and 15 digs for Prosser.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces; Kambree Blair 10 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces, 13 digs; Julianna Phillips 8 kills, 5 blocks; Kendra Groeneveld 30 assists, 15 digs; 1 block, 1 ace; Adriana Milanez 16 digs, 1 ace, 8 perfect passes; Autumn Burns 9 digs, 4 pp; Auslyn Schab 7 digs; Bella Peal 3 aces.
MEETINGS
YVC group at QBsYakima Valley College men’s basketball coach London Wilson, women’s basketball coach Robin Andrea and athletic director Ray Funk will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
