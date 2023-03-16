TOPPENISH — With a flurry of scoring in the final 10 minutes, Highland rallied to edge rival Toppenish 4-3 to open the SCAC-EWAC boys soccer season Tuesday night.
The Wildcats, who were 12-0 in league last year and 3-1 against Highland, opened a 3-1 lead on Axel Castillo’s tally in the 58th minute.
But the Scotties (1-0, 2-1) responded late with goals by Rudy Silva, Francisco Silva and Jorge Lopez to complete the comeback.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 17:00; 2, Highland, Rudy Silva, 29:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Anthony Dominguez, 46:00; 4, Toppenish, Axel Castillo, 58:00; 5, Highland, Rudy Silva, 72:00; 6, Highland, Francisco Silva, 77:00; 7, Highland, Jorge Lopez, 79:00.
Saves: Luis Prieto (T) 4, Bryan Soto (H) 5.
WAPATO 5, ZILLAH 3: At Zillah, Angel Serrato scored two goals in the first half for the Wolves and teammate Eric Romero netted two in the second half. Erick Macias scored twice for Zillah.
First half: 1, Zillah, Jon Vancleave, 2:00; 2, Wapato, Angel Serrato, 22:00; 3, Wapato, Alex Barrera, 29:00; 4, Wapato, Angel Serrato, 31:00; 5, Zillah, Erick Macias (PK), 38:00.
Second half: 6, Wapato, Eric Romero, 70:00; 7, Zillah, Erick Macias, 76:00; 8, Wapato, Eric Romero, 77:00.
Saves: Alejandro Marin (W) 6, Francisco Hernandez (W) 2, Adan Alejandre (Z) 19.
LA SALLE 9, WHITE SWAN 1: At La Salle, Marco Impicciatore knocked in five goals for the Lightning in its season opener.
First half: 1, LS, Marcos Ramírez, 2:00; 2, LS, Elias Castillo (PK), 16:00; 3, LS, Marco Impicciatore (David Garcia), 21:00; 4, LS, Impicciatore (Castillo), 37:00; 5, LS, Impicciatore (Marcos Ramírez), 38:00.
Second half: 6, LS, Impicciatore, 43:00; 7, WS, Rony Alvarado, 51:00; 8, LS, Victor Gallardo (Marco Ramírez), 59:00; 9, LS, Impicciatore, 65:00; 10, LS, Alex Sanchez, 78:00.
Saves: Daniel Mendoza (LS) 2, Fabian Garduño (WS) 13.
GRANGER 13, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Granger, Miguel Ocampo’s hat trick led the Spartans to open league play on Tuesday.
Granger goals: Miguel Ocampo 3, Abraham Rojas 2, Bryan Chapeton 2, Juan Ventura 2, Anthony Mendoza 1, Isaac Ochoa 1, Christian Equihua 1, Rigo Osorio 1.
Saves: Jose Bustamante (G) 0, Kayven Cooper (NV) 17.
HIGHLAND 3, ZILLAH 1: At Zillah, Miguel Romero rallied the Scotties on Wednesday with back-to-back goals in the second half and Albert Magallon had two assists for Highland (2-0, 3-1), which after two league games in two days is off until playing La Salle next Tuesday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Zillah; 2, Highland, Miguel Romero; 3, Highland, Romero (Albert Magallon); 4, Highland, Yahir Castro (Magallon).
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 6, PROSSER 0: At East Valley, Brandon Garcia scored the first goal and assisted on two others and Soren Hanson had a pair of goals in the Red Devils’ conference opener.
First half: 1, EV, Brandon Garcia, 5:00; 2, EV, Soren Hanson, 9:00; 3, EV, Josh Vega (Garcia), 10:00; 4, EV, Eli Juarez (Jace Cuevas), 38:00.
Second half: 5, EV, Tanner Dahl (Garcia), 44:00; 6, EV, Hanson, 77:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 1, Prosser 8.
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 1, SELAH 0 (SO): At Selah, goalkeeper Andres Campos made four saves in regulation and one in the shootout for the Rams, who prevailed in the shootout 5-3.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: No scoring.
Shootout: West Valley (5): Jonathan Wright, Michael Hyde, Jayden Sandino, Connor Slaven, Aaron Villa. Selah (3): Obed Montes, Colton Shea, Clayton Westfall.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 5, Jack Neumeyer (S) 1, Clayton Westfall (S) 1.
DAVIS 8, ELLENSBURG 0: At Davis, Jose Navarrette scored back-to-back goals in the first half and Cipriano Acosta assisted on the first two tallies as the Pirates moved to 2-0 with their second shutout. Davis opens the CBBN season at Sunnyside next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (Cipriano Acosta), 17:00; 2, Davis, Jorge Ibarra (Acosta), 20:00; 3, Davis, Edwin Díaz, 21:00; 4, Davis, José Navarrete, 31:00; 5, Davis, José Navarrete, 35:00; 6, Davis, Juan Díaz (José Pérez), 40:00.
Second half: 7, Davis Acosta (Jorge Ibarra), 50:00; 8, Davis, Joel Rogers, 75:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 2, Jonathan Vega (D) 0.
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE EAST VALLEY 13, EISENHOWER 5: At Eisenhower, the Red Devils broke a 5-5 tie with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning as Brayden Palmateer and Braden Albrecht both finished with three RBI on Tuesday. EV opens CWAC play on Saturday at Ellensburg.
Highlights: Brayden Palmateer (EV) 2 hits, 3 RBI; Braden Albrecht (EV) 2 hits, 3 RBI; Garin Gutler (EV) 2 hit, 2 RBI; Xander Smith (EV) 4 BB.
GRANDVIEW 11, SUNNYSIDE 3: At Grandview, Cooper Kleinow pitched three innings with one hit and four strikeouts and was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for the Greyhounds.
Highlights: Cooper Kleinow (G) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 1 hit, 2 BB, 4 K; Cole Judkins (G) 2-4, 3b, 2 RBI; H Varela (G) 1-4, 2b, run; D Paeschke (G) run, 2 RBI; Gelo Cardenas (G) 2-3, run, RBI; CJ Acosta (S) 2-3, run; D Jasso (S) 1-3, 2 RBI.
KIITITAS 11, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 5: At Sunnyside Christian, Gabe Carlson had three hits, three runs scored and three RBI and, continuing the trend, he pitched three innings with three strikeouts for the Coyotes, who have a rematch with Sunnyside Christian at Yakima County Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.
Highlights: Gabe Carlson (K) 3-6, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 2 hits, 3 K; Terry Huber (K) 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Eli Nash (K) 2-5, 2 runs.
HAZEN 8, EISENHOWER 1: At Hazen, Logan Sanislo had two of the Cadets’ four hits and drove in the run in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game. Eisenhower opens CBBN play at Eastmont on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
KITTITAS 12, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 2: At Sunnyside Christian, Elysa Nash homered and struck out 10 in the six-inning game for the Coyotes.
Highlights: Elysa Nash (K) 2-4, 2 runs, HR, CG, 10 K; Rillee Huber (K) 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Shakina Miller (K) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Reyse Phillips (K) 3 runs.
KAMIAKIN 15, EAST VALLEY 5: At East Valley, Emma Valenzuela Cardenas had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs for the Red Devils, who play at Pendleton on Saturday.
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Henry Hodge 6-0, 6-0; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Christian Salas 6-0, 6-1; Pete Kegley (WV) d. Angel Jimenez 6-0, 6-0; Max Fleming (WV) d. William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) d. Ernie Hernandez-Alexis Parrales 6-0, 6-0; Josh Raj-Luke Kwon (WV) d. Orlan Delgado-Josiah Garcia 6-1, 6-0; Jaden Holt-Mikah Gilroy (WV) d. Brian Priego-Nico Rodriguez 6-0, 6-2.
West Valley girls 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Emma Stephens 6-1, 6-1; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Kayla King 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Ashley Lombness 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Sara Alcala Nemecio 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Hollis Bendall-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Alexandra Tovar-Laila Garzia 6-2, 6-1; Ahlyah Basmeh-June Jacky (WV) d. Cinthya Cabanillas-Tsukiko Kiyomo 6-0, 6-0; Gracyn Cantrell-Abby Warren (WV) d. Anicca Martinez/Tiara Vasquez 6-0, 6-0.
Davis boys 6, Eastmont 1
Singles: Angel Sanchez (D) d. Kyle Pearson 6-0, 6-2; Brit Dickey (E) d. Brigdon Feen 6-1, 6-3; Matthew Bethel (D) d. Caleb Himple 6-0, 6-0; Alex Lascar (D) for.
Doubles: Liam Hill-Raul Meza (D) d. Gabriel Torres-Ernesto Arregon-Mendoza 6-1, 6-1; Oliver Temple-Alex Vargas (D) for; Dominic Newstead-Coleman Russel (D) for.
Eastmont girls 6, Davis 1
Singles: Elise Bickford (E) d. Anya Boughton 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Biggs (E) d. Karen Madrigal 6-2, 6-1; Annie Kunze (E) d. Anabeth Montemaor 6-3, 6-3; Jhanet Pascual (D) d. Valerie McCray 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Sarah Morrelos-Savannah Nuxoll (E) d. Alondra Valladares-Jaquelin Cordero 6-0, 6-1; Kelly Tucker-Gisselle Delgado (E) d. Catarina Copeland-Jasmin Silva 6-3, 6-3; Daniela Martinez-Agata-Evelyn Lopez (E) d. Yahaira Cortez-Alcantara-Emily Morales 6-3, 6-0.
CWAC
East Valley boys 4, Ellensburg 1
Singles: Carson Knautz (EV) d. Eli Lewis 6-2, 6-1; Konner Carlson (Ell) d. Logan Basford 6-2, 7-6.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio—Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Luke Bayne—Sam Altman-Coe 7-5, 6-3; Brady Locke—Teegan Hooper (EV) d. David Vicente—Boston Hegge 6-0, 6-0; Ian Larkin—Rylan Kosma (EV) d. Kyle Frick—Keaton Willard 6-1, 6-0.
East Valley girls 4, Ellensburg 1
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Leah Lewis 6-2, 6-1; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Lauren Worley 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun—Mai Mesler (EV) d. Maren Burnham—Kacey Mayo 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Ceci Mendoza—Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Ashley Callan—Haley Wallace 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Kelsey Franklin—Payton Snyder (Ell) d. Jaelynn Garcia—Arella Mendoza 6-1, 6-1.
SCAC-EWAC
Granger boys 4, Goldendale 1
Singles: Max Christensen (Go) d. Kenyon Slade 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; A.J. Heckert (Gr) d. Logan Speer 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Enrique Aldaco-Eden Asher (Gr) d. Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt 3-6, 7-5, 6-2; Paul Stewart-Carlos DeLeon (Gr) d. for; John Heckert-Manson Brien (Gr) for.
Goldendale girls 5, Granger 0
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (Go) d. Marian Alaniz 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Jeslyn Berry (Go) for.
Doubles: Taryn Rising-Logan Armstrong (Go) d. Jessika Arceo-Brissa Solis 7-6, 6-2; Modi Groves-Kelly Smith (Go) d. Araceli Cardoza-Jacquelina Benitez 8-5, for.; Ella Riley-Linzy Hanna (Go) for.
NONLEAGUE
Grandview boys 4, Wahluke 0
Singles: Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Luis Vidranos 6-3, 6-2; Christian Sanchez (G) d. Victor Perez 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Joseph Alaniz-Christian Downs (G) d. Juan Herrera-Erick Garduno 6-4, 7-5; Junior Ortiz-Victor Mendoza (G) for.
Wahluke girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Jenesis Prieto (G) d. Natalie Baragan 6-3, 6-3; Patty Guerrero (W) d. Haylin Contreras 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Janae Bravo-Jazmin Licano (W) d. Jennifer Vasquez-Kimberly Palacios 6-2, 7-5; Jahaza Perez-Elisa Urias (W) d. Natasha Ochoa-Alyssa Van Tress 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Vanessa Tellez-Yaretsi Mungia (W) d. Cynthia Sotelo-Caitlyn Aguilar 6-3, 4-6, 7-4.
