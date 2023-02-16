PROSSER — All season long, Prosser's made a habit of falling behind early before an explosive offense rallies to put opponents away.
The No. 1 seed Mustangs made their move earlier than usual in Wednesday's CWAC district championship and rolled to a 77-62 win, snapping No. 2 Grandview's eight-game winning streak that included a 56-53 win at Prosser Jan. 28.
An early five-point deficit for the Mustangs disappeared quickly after they ended the first quarter on a 15-2 run. Kory McClure scored all 15 of his points before halftime and Prosser took a 38-26 lead into the locker room.
His older brother, Koby, finished with 17 points and the Mustangs hit eight 3-pointers. All five starters reached at least 14 points for a balanced offense that led the CWAC in scoring and sent Prosser to its third straight 2A state tournament.
"That just shows how we're willing to share the ball," coach Toby Cox said. "Everyone stepped up and everyone played well."
The Mustangs (18-4) won their first 10 league games and held Grandview to 11 points in the first half of a 67-40 road victory on Jan. 7. A year ago, Prosser toppled No. 1 seed Grandview 68-59 for its first district title since 1993.
Lino Armendariz led Grandview with 21 points and Cameron Draculan added 17. Point guard Frankie Medina left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and and the Greyhounds (17-6) also didn't have starter Levi Dorsett, who sat out due to injury.
They'll host the loser of Thursday's district championship game between Pullman and West Valley (Spokane) on Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out matchup set to tip off at 6 p.m.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 12, Cameron Draculan 17, E. Armendariz 0, Medina 0, Montes De Oca 0, L. Armendariz 21, Jeffrey 2, Bentley 7, Magana 0, Cortez 3.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 14, Koby McClure 17, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 15, Peters 0, Phillips 0, Isaak Hultberg 14, Bailey 0, Max Flores 17, Bailey 0.
Grandview=13=13=15=21=—=62
Prosser=21=17=21=18=—=77
-
EAST VALLEY 52, ELLENSBURG 47: At East Valley, junior Preston Sluder scored five of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and teammates Chase Staymates and Nick Field netted 11 apiece to keep their season alive in Wednesday's loser-out game.
The fourth-seeded Red Devils, who beat Ellensburg 58-44 on the same court a week ago, held league MVP Emmett Fenz to two points in the second half and nine for the game.
East Valley (11-13) will travel on Saturday for the winner-to-state crossover round and face the winner of Thursday’s GSL district title game between Pullman and West Valley.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 2, G. Fenz 2, Loen 0, Schmidt 0, Darius Andaya 13, Josh Boast 11, Marrs 10, E. Fenz 9, Lewis 0.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 4, Esquivel 9, Nick Field 11, Preston Sluder 13, Tasker 0, Chase Staymates 11, Locke 4.
Ellensburg 5 17 12 13 — 47
East Valley 9 12 15 16 — 52
Highlights: Sluder (EV) 3 3p; Emmett Fenz (Ell) 9 rebs; Gunner Fenz (Ell) 7 assts.
-
CBBN DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE 72, MOSES LAKE 52: At Sunnyside, junior Noah McNair pitched in 12 of his season-high 22 points in the first quarter as the Grizzlies stormed out to a 44-19 lead at halftime on Tuesday.
Max Garcia then scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half of the play-in game.
Fourth-seeded Sunnyside (10-11) advances to another loser-out game at No. 3 Eastmont (14-7) on Friday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will have a shot at a state berth on Saturday. Sunnyside and Eastmont split in league play.
Eastmont eliminated Wenatchee 70-57 on Tuesday.
MOSES LAKE — Brady Jay 13, Thomas 5, Palmer 0, Blaine Macdonald 14, Roylance 0, Jayson Byers 11, Middleton 7, Kast 2, Smith 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 22, J'Den Briones 12, Max Garcia 17, Maldonado 8, Saenz 3, D. Salinas 5, Garcia 0, Aiden Cazares 11, R. Salinas 0.
Moses Lake=11=8=18=15=—=52
Sunnyside=23=21=14=16=—=72
-
SE 1B DISTRICT
OAKESDALE 55, YAKAMA TRIBAL 53 (OT): At Dayton, the Eagles’ season came to an end in a loser-out overtime heartbreaker.
Oakesdale advances to play Pomeroy on Friday for the third state berth.
Sunnyside Christian (18-4) plays top-ranked DeSales (21-1) on Friday at Dayton for the district championship at 7:45 p.m. Both teams advance to state.
-
GIRLS
CBBN DISTRICT
EISENHOWER 76, EASTMONT 47: At Eisenhower, Mary Jones and Nevaeh Lopez joined forces for 51 points in the Tuesday's play-in game.
Jones, who reached 30 points twice earlier this season, topped that with 31 against Eastmont and Lopez went for 20 to lead the Cadets (13-7), who won their fourth straight game.
Moses Lake eliminated West Valley 42-33 on Tuesday.
EASTMONT — Otterstetter 12, Heinz 6, Heimbigner 6, Bergan 6, Klinkenberg 5, Phythian 2, Clinton 2, Weens 2, Southerland 2, Johnson 1.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 31, Nevaeh Lopez 20, Gallegos 8, Ramos 7, Serna 6, Contreras 2, Frederick 2, Littrell 0, Espinoza 0, Garza 0, Davis 0, Ceballos 0.
Eastmont=7=14=12=15=—=47
Eisenhower=17=21=17=21=—=76
-
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 70, SELAH 37: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey finished with 21 points and Natalee Trevino added 15 for the Greyhounds in a loser-out matchup on Tuesday. Adley Franklin paced the Vikings with 11 points.
SELAH — Ruark 4, Keller 9, Hall 3, Pendleton 1, Adley Franklin 11, Mattson 4, Wilkey 0, Garza 5, Coons 0, Sarett 0.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 8, Armendariz 3, Natalee Trevino 15, Freeman 2, Jazmine Richey 21, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 2, Hamm 7, Benitez 5, A. Medina 3, Torres 4.
Selah=6=14=3=14=—=37
Grandview=23=17=19=11=—=70
Grandview highlights: Richey 5 rebs, 6 stls, 9 assts; Trevino 5 rebs;
-
OTHELLO 53, EAST VALLEY 35: At Othello, Jada Mendoza contributed eight points to lead the Red Devils (7-15) in a season-ending loss. Annalee Coronado put up 26 points for the second-seeded Huskies (14-9).
EAST VALLEY — Alvarado 7, J. Mendoza 8, Trujillo 3, Goodell 6, Tinley 3, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 6, Morrison 0, Ashby 0, Malmberg 0, Lopez 0, Sylve 2.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 6, Briana Andrade 12, Annalee Coronado 26, Trinidad 0, Valdez 2, Gonzalez 1, Freeman 0, Farmar 3, Pruneda 3, Cantu 0.
East Valley=6=4=5=20=—=35
Othello=11=15=16=11=—=53
-
SE 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 35, DESALES 21: At Dayton, the Knights survived and advanced to Friday’s third-place game.
Sunnyside Christian (18-5) will return to Dayton to face Oakesdale (19-3) at 2:30 p.m. in a winner-to-state, loser-out game. Colton and Yakama Tribal will meet in the championship game at 6 p.m.
Oakesdale, which beat SC 54-35 on Jan. 7, eliminated Garfield-Palouse 53-24 on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.