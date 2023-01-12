PROSSER — The McClure brothers stepped up when needed to keep Prosser atop the CWAC after a matchup of unbeatens Tuesday night.
Selah took an early lead before Prosser roared back in the second quarter and held on for a 63-56 home win. Kory and Koby McClure combined for 16 of the Mustangs’ 22 points in the final quarter of their fourth straight win.
Kory provided consistent contributions all night, totaling a game-high 25 points. Koby came alive late, putting up nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Prosser.
Levi Pepper tallied 17 points to lead the Vikings (3-1 CWAC, 7-6 overall), who will host Ephrata on Friday. Prosser (4-0, 8-2) will play at Zillah on Saturday in a clash of state-ranked teams.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 10, Giles 1, Tilley 3, Jones 2, Benjamin 5, Mullins 3, Levi Pepper 17, Eli Wright 15.
PROSSER — Reyes 3, Koby McClure 16, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 25, Peters 6, Hultberg 1, Bailey 3, Flores 9.
Selah 16 9 19 12 — 56
Prosser 9 20 12 22 — 63
GRANDVIEW 60, EPHRATA 50: At Ephrata, Julian Garza hit two of his three 3-pointers in the first quarter to spark the Greyhounds’ 21-point opening period. He finished with 16 points and Cameron Draculan netted 14. Grandview (2-3, 9-5), which made 8 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, hosts East Valley on Friday.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 16, Cameron Draculan 14, E. Armendariz 2, Dorsett 8, L. Armendariz 8, Jeffrey 4, Medina 5, Cortez 3.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 5, Aidan 9, Hans Roberts 10, Hendricks 4, Zabala 4, Cody Black 15, Evenson 3, Hewitt 0, Malone 0, Cobb 0.
Grandview 21 11 11 17 — 60
Ephrata 11 13 18 8 — 50
EAST VALLEY 63, OTHELLO 49: At East Valley, the Red Devils put up 24 points in the opening period and senior Teegan Hooper turned in a big double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. East Valley (3-1, 7-5) plays at Grandview on Friday.
OTHELLO — Simmons 7, Josh Tovar 10, Asu 0, Deleon 2, Ashton Pruneda 15, Martinez 5, Faix 0, Julian Alegria 10.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 16, Eli Esquivel 12, Field 5, Sluder 5, Kinlow 0, Tasker 8, Chase Staymates 17, Locke 0.
Othello 15 8 15 11 — 49
East Valley 24 18 7 14 — 63
Highlights: Hooper 13 rebs, 3 assts, 3 stls; Nick Field 9 rebs; Staymates 4 assts.
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 63, LA SALLE 50: At La Salle, the Wildcats trailed at the break but opened the second half with an 18-0 run as Josh Perez and Shane Rivera combined for 18 points during the 22-6 third quarter. Rivera finished with 22 points and Perez had 21 for Toppenish (2-1, 10-2), which hosts Zillah on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Meyers 0, Mesplie 3, Josh Perez 21, Shane Rivera 22, Cisneros 7, Luna 8, Sanchez 0, Hanson 2, Williams 0.
LA SALLE — Craig 3, Gonzalez 8, Moses O’Connor 19, Faletto 6, Valladares 9, Caffrey 3, Judd 2, Elliot 0, Sanchez 0.
Toppenish 16 8 22 17 — 63
La Salle 10 16 6 18 — 50
ZILLAH 81, WAPATO 49: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 17 points and his brother Nic added 16 as the Leopards raced out to a 20-4 first-quarter lead. Zillah (3-0, 10-1) will play at Toppenish on Friday and Wapato will head to Cashmere Saturday.
WAPATO — Redner 9, Garza 4, Arizpe 2, Moore 0, Hamilton 4, Eneas 6, Bobb 0, Washines 4, Jacob 9, Matthew McConville 11.
ZILLAH — Reed 1, Aiden Garza 12, Sandoval 6, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 9, Dekker Van De Graaf 11, B. Favilla 2, Nic Navarre 16, Moore 2, John 5, Juarez 0, Luke Navarre 17.
Wapato 4 17 15 13 — 49
Zillah 20 19 22 20 — 81
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 79, MABTON 61: At Mabton, Eli Golding netted 16 of his 26 points in the second half to help the Timberwolves pull away. Sam Vasquez led Mabton with 21 points.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 0, O’Leary 0, Doubraskey 1, Sherf 0, Sam Bischoff 20, Eli Golding 26, Gilk 0, Josh Boe 10, Groves 6, Bomberger 9, Wilde 4.
MABTON — Moreno 1, Sam Vasquez 21, Zavala 0, Armando Chavez 18, Burrieta 4, Marcos Espinoza 14, Chavez 0, Cisneros 3.
Goldendale 12 20 23 21 — 76
Mabton 11 24 10 16 — 61
CLE ELUM 93, HIGHLAND 19: At Cle Elum, Jett Favero hit four 3-pointers and netted 24 points as the Warriors remained unbeaten in the West at 6-0. Cle Elum (10-2) plays at Okanogan on Friday.
HIGHLAND — Sergio Ayala 10, Hakala 9.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 19, Joel Kelly 12, Dominick Johnson 12, Jett Favero 24, Ellis 2, Mac Williams 11.
Highland 5 2 6 6 — 19
Cle Elum 30 30 16 17 — 93
Highlights: Johnson 9 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls; Kelly 8 rebs, 5 assts, 5 stls; Bogart 7 stls, 3 assts.
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKIMA TRIBAL BOYS 53, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 47: At Yakama Tribal, Gunner Wallulatum hit two 3-pointers in the second half and led three players in double figures to help the Eagles move to 2-2 in league and 6-4 overall with their third straight win.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Andrew Smith 22, Bishop 6, Culver 7, Haak 3, Dunham 2, Cole 7, Ott 0, Gruver 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden ScabbyRobe 12, Lewis 3, Longee 8, Jonas ScabbyRobe 12, Visaya 5, Gunner Wallulatum 13, Saluskin 0.
Liberty Chr. 13 11 16 7 — 47
Yakama Tribal 8 19 13 13 — 53
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 89, COLLEGE PLACE 44: At Naches, Jesse Benge posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Porter Abrams scored 21 points to lead the Rangers (9-4), who will host La Salle on Friday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hank Thompson 18, Derek Jones 16, Christensen 6, Riley 0, Corbett 0, James 4.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 14, Mendoza 5, Yonderhulls 6, Zimmerman 7, Stevenson 6, Porter Abrams 21, Rowe 3, Dylan Mueller 11, Jewett 5, Kohl 9, Cuyle 2.
College Place 13 11 13 7 — 44
Naches Valley 25 20 23 21 — 89
NV highlights: Benge 10 rebs; JJ Mendoza 7 rebs; Abrams 5 assts; Dylan Kohl 5 assts.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 60, SOAP LAKE 55: At Soap Lake, Joel Belaire tallied a season-high 28 points and Micah Rivera had 20 points and seven rebounds as the Crusaders moved to 5-2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 0, Palma 0, Lee 3, Bowden 0, Bethel 0, Edwards 4, Joel Belaire 28, Morgan 5, Micah Rivera 20, Johnston 0, Nolan 0.
SOAP LAKE — Paulo 34, Goloborodelo 5, Beslo 2, Sashink 12, Lopez 2.
Highlights: Haydn Edwards 5 rebs; Micah Morgan 4 rebs; Rivera 7 rebs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview clips EphrataEPHRATA — Natalee Trevino scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and hit three late free throws to help Grandview defeat Ephrata 56-52 in CWAC girls basketball Tuesday night.
Jazmine Richey sustained the Greyhounds in the third period with 10 of her 19 points. Trevino made it a double-double with 11 rebounds and Richey collected seven steals.
Grandview (3-2, 7-6) hosts East Valley on Friday while Ephrata travels to Selah.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 7, Armendariz 0, Natalee Trevino 20, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 19, Castilleja 2, D. Medina 2, Hamm 2, Benitez 2, A. Medina 2.
EPHRATA — Falconer 4, Hagy 3, Soto 9, Addison Mills 29, Bicondova 7, Hector 0, Jenn 0, Evenson 0.
Grandview 13 11 17 15 — 56
Ephrata 13 10 12 17 — 52
Highlights: Trevino 11 rebs; Richey 7 stls, 5 assts.
PROSSER 69, SELAH 42: At Prosser, the Mustangs trailed by three at halftime but woke up with a 32-point third quarter, which saw Lay’lee Dixon score 10 of her 18 points. Deidra Phillips grabbed 15 rebounds for Prosser (4-1, 9-3), which plays at Zillah on Saturday.
SELAH — Ruark 4, Keller 4, Hall 0, Pendleton 4, Adley Franklin 10, Andrews 0, Mattson 3, Wilkey 3, Sydney Coons 14.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Milanez 9, Cox 2, Ibarra 3, Lay’lee Dixon 18, Blair 6, Gomez 3, Phillips 9, Chavez 9, Saldana 2, Martinez 2.
Selah 16 9 9 8 — 42
Prosser 10 12 32 15 — 69
Highlights: Deidra Phillips (P)m 15 rebs, 4 stls; Kambree Blair (P) 7 rebs; Adrianna Milanez 7 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls; Naomi Chavez (P) 5 stls.
OTHELLO 60, EAST VALLEY 37: At East Valley, Briana Andrade and Annalee Coronado combined for 36 points and six 3-pointers for the Huskies. East Valley (2-2, 4-8) will play at Grandview on Friday.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 4, Briana Andrade 20, Annalee Coronado 16, Trinidad 2, Gonzales 0, Garza 0, Farman 8, Emi Pruneda 10.
EAST VALLEY — Alvarado 6, J. Mendoza 3, Trujillo 6, Goodell 4, Taylor 2, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 3, Morrison 3, Malmberg 4, Lopez 0, Sylve 6.
Othello 10 20 20 10 — 60
East Valley 13 6 8 10 — 37
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 57, LA SALLE 18: At La Salle, Alvina Meninick pitched in nine of her 20 points in the opening period to spark the Wildcats to their seventh win in a row. Toppenish (2-1, 10-2) hosts Zillah on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 20, McCord 0, Camacho 6, Hill 6, Baker 8, Sanchez 5, Landa 1, Norman 3, Hurley 8, Ramirez 0.
LA SALLE — Bost 8, K. Trejo 0, Gaytan 0, Craig 4, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 4, H. Trejo 0, Brown 2.
Toppenish 21 21 9 6 — 57
La Salle 6 5 5 2 — 18
EWAC WEST
MABTON 67, GOLDENDALE 35: At Mabton, Alana Zavala scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half to help the Vikings charge out to a 46-18 halftime lead. Mabton (4-1, 9-5) plays at Granger on Friday.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 2, Bean 2, Scarola 2, Gwen Gilliam 13, Tuning 2, Casey 2, Berry 0, Bomberger 2, Blain 8, Dahl 2.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 13, Chavez 8, Aviles 0, Bonewell 0, Kerriah Roettger 14, Ramirez 8, Moreno 0, Mecedo 1, Cortes 0, Galarza 1, Alana Zavala 22.
Goldendale 12 6 9 8 — 35
Mabton 23 23 10 11 — 67
WHITE SWAN 60, GRANGER 39: At White Swan, Melanie Bass and Keegan Wolfsberger netted 20 points apiece the Cougars picked up their sixth win a row. Wolfsberger also collected eight boards, six assists and five steals for White Swan (3-2, 8-4), which plays at Highland on Friday.
GRANGER — Renfro 3, Ochoa 0, Chavez 9, Herrera 2, Jasmin Vasquez 22.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 0, Adams 6, Melanie Bass 20, Dittentholer 2, Yallup 5, Trujillo 2, Madi C 3, Keegan Wolfsberger 20, Saina 2.
Granger 6 14 13 7 — 39
White Swan 14 19 18 16 — 60
Highlights: Wolfsberger 8 rebs, 6 assts, 5 stls; Bass 5 rebs, 3 assts, 3 stls; Tayah Adams 5 rebs, 5 assts.
CLE ELUM 59, HIGHLAND 19: At Cle Elum, Gracie Glondo’s 18 points, two 3-pointers, four steals, four rebounds and three assists led the Warriors (5-1, 10-2), who travel to Okanogan on Friday.
HIGHLAND — Unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 3, Aper 0, Smith 2, Singer 5, Nellie Nicholls 16, Hurley 2, Coleman 3, Gracie Glondo 18, Wallick 4, Ellison 6.
Highland 3 2 7 7 — 19
Cle Elum 17 13 17 12 — 59
Highlights: Ella Singer 4 assts, 5 stls; Glondo 3 assts, 4 rebs, 4 stls; Nicholls 8 rebs, 5 stls.
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL GIRLS 52, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 23: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes poured in 15 of her 20 points in the second half as the seventh-ranked Eagles won their ninth straight.
Yakama Tribal moved to 4-0 in the Southeast’s Grape Division and 11-1 overall with a home game against Touchet on Friday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Armijo 3, Ali Bush 14, Davis 6, Lindsey 0, Reed 0, Van Hollebake 0, Drinkard 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 2, Onepennee 0, Sampson 7, George 6, Stacona 4, Buck 7, Gwen Dawes 20, ScabbyRobe 6.
Liberty Chr. 8 2 5 8 — 23
Yakama Tribal 15 12 10 13 — 52
NONLEAGUE
COLLEGE PLACE 56, NACHES VALLEY 46: At Naches Valley, the East-leading Hawks broke away with a 20-6 third period and improved to 10-2. Naches Valley (5-8) hosts La Salle on Friday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hill 7, Gies 0, Lu. Weaver 7, Grace Casagrande 11, Sumi Leavell 18, Schreinell 1, Lena Weaver 12.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 4, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Rowe 8, VanAmburg 0, Gracie Hargroves 11, Maddy Jewett 22, Clements 2.
College Place 11 13 20 12 — 56
Naches Valley 13 7 6 21 — 46
Highlights: Jewett 13 rebs; Hargroves 10 rebs.
WRESTLING
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 76, WEST VALLEY 0
At West Valley
285: Mateo Armendariz (S) p. Akeakamai Paikuli, 3:08. 106: Dezmon Martinez (S) p. Yandel Barajas, 0:20. 113: Zaiden Gonzalez (S) d. Alfonso Barajas, 9-2. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) p. Rodrigo Basurto Ornelas, 1:54) 126: Bryan Madrigal (S) p. Nolan Armenta, 2:50. 132: Rykker Schilperoort (S) for. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) p. Tanner Spaeth, 0:37. 145: Christopher Villanueva (S) p. Zander Mora, 0:43. 152: Octavio Ruiz (S) d. Tyler Vigansky, 4-3. 160: John Rendon (S) p. Hayden Bendall, 1:37. 170: Kael Campos (S) p. Nicholas Gomez, 3:03. 182: David Gutierrez (S) md. Derek Drobek, 17-8. 195: Inacio Valencia (S) p. Makana Paikuli, 4:31. 220: Andres Graciano-Pulido (S) p. Anthony Anderson, 1:16.
Other scores: Wenatchee 54, Davis 22; Moses Lake 45, Eisenhower 27.
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 60, HIGHLAND 0
At Highland
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) for. 113: Hunter Blanchard (NV) p. Alejandro Vasquez, 5:02. 120: No match. 126: No match. 132: Gavin George (NV) p. Daniel Lopez, 4:14. 138: Ezekiel Carl (NV) p. Ivan Rydberg, 1:45. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Angel Garcia, 3:30. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Eduardo Urrutia, 1:40. 160: Gaige Camden (NV) p. Aaron Mulvaney, 1:37. 170: Caige Coleman (NV) p. Henry Tillet, 0:45. 182: No match. 195: No match. 220: Hunter Turley (NV) for. 285: Bodie Stonecipher (NV) for.
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 4, MOSES LAKE 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: WV 645-621, WV 731-627, WV 140-94, WV 139-119.
WV highlights: Hannah Betterton 333 (174, 159), Evka Ball 3-3 (167).
