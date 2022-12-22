PASCO — A parade of champions, finals with teammates and a ton of points. Just another day for Toppenish’s wrestling program.
At Wednesday’s Best of the West event, the Wildcats rolled up 320 points with seven champions in the boys tournament while the girls had four winners and 229.5 points to make it a sweep.
After capturing the dual portion of the two-day event on Tuesday, Toppenish’s boys put seven on the top of the podium with Steve Romero (106), Adan Estrada (113), Justyce Zuniga (132), Kiyanno Zuniga (145), Jermiah Zuniga (152), Kaiden Kintner (182) and Josh Luna (220).
Ellensburg, which third in the duals, finished second among the 22 teams with 129.5 points and two champions — Jack Eylar (126) and Francisco Ayala (160).
Natalie Pinon (125), Ruby Clark (140), Isiah Alcala (155) and Makayla Torres (190) were winners for Toppenish’s girls while Goldendale’s Kali Watson (130) and Wapato’s Lexie Garza (135) also won their brackets.
At Tuesday’s duals, Toppenish’s boys defeated Kent-Meridian (69-10), Richland (57-21) and Ellensburg (63-12) to reach the final and then handled Mount Spokane 48-24 for the title. Ellensburg beat West Valley of Spokane 47-28 in the placing final. Before meeting Toppenish in the semifinals, the Bulldogs defeated Kennewick (66-18) and Hanford (36-32).
BOYS
Top teams: Toppenish 320, Ellensburg 129.5, Washougal 124.5. Locals: 14, Selah 60; 16, Prosser 50.5; 22, Goldendale 10.
Local placers
106: 1, Steve Romero (T). 113: 1, Adan Estrada (T). 120: 2, Noah Rodriguez (T); 5, Abel Acosta (P); 6, Emmanuel Vela (T); 8, Tyler Bacon (Ell). 126: 1, Jack Eylar (Ell). 132: 1, Justyce Zuniga (T); 3, Jose Alvarez (Se); 8, Noah Medrano (P). 138: 8, Ryder Suemori (Ell). 145: 1, Kiyanno Zuniga (T); 2, Zeb Piel (T); 3, Jose Gatica (T); 4, Ruben Rios (T); 7, Logan Myers (P). 152: 1, Jermiah Zuniga (T); 7, Ivan Erland (Go). 160: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 2, Seth Ordaz (T); 3, Alonzo Lopez (Se); 6, Alex Anderson (P). 170: 3, Armando John (T); 5, Breck Hammond (Ell); 6, Fabricio Alvarez (T). 182: 1, Kaiden Kintner (T); 2, Logan Stolen (Ell). 195: 7, Emanuel Lopez (P). 220: 1, Josh Luna (T); 2, Darrell Leslie (T); 6, Chase Bugni (Se); 7, Wyatt Boyer (Ell). 285: 2, Miguel Camacho (T); 3, Anthony Nava (T); 6, Erik Martin (Se).
GIRLS
Top teams: Toppenish 229.5, Othello 209, Royal 131. Locals: 11, Goldendale 73; 18, Wapato 43.
Local placers
110: 5, Savina Torres (T). 115: 2, Jada Hernandez (T). 125: 1, Natalie Pinon (T). 130: 1, Kali Watson (Go); 3, Jordan Kiemele (Go). 135: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 3, Madison Kiemele (Go). 140: 1, Ruby Clark (T). 145: 3, MaryAnn Reyes (T). 155: 1, Isiah Alcala (T); 2, Bethsabee Juarez (T). 170: 2, Jocelyn Velasco (T). 190: 1, Makayla Torres (T); 6, Alexa Alvarado (T). 235: 6, Josephine Colwash (T).
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY
SELAH 50, MEAD 49: At Wenatchee, Kaden Giles, Rowdy Mullins and Levi Pepper made 3-pointers in the third quarter to spark the Vikings.
Mullins, a sophomore, finished with 12 points and Jackson Pepper made 5 of 6 free throws in the second half for Selah (4-4), which plays Mark Morris in the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29.
SELAH — J. Pepper 7, Giles 7, McNett 0, Tilley 0, Jones 0, Benjamin 7, Rowdy Mullins 12, L. Pepper 8, Kinley 0, Wright 9.
MEAD — Nolan Braun 19, Sander 2, Colby Danielson 11, Allen 5, Talarico 2, Bumpas 2, Dunham 4, Thornton 4.
Selah 13 10 15 12 — 50
Mead 14 11 12 12 — 49
MT. TAHOMA 79, WEST VALLEY 68: At Mt. Tahoma, Landen Birley connected on 10 of 12 free throws and scored 24 points for the Rams (5-2), who couldn’t climb out of a 22-10 deficit after the first quarter. Mt. Tahoma made five of its eight 3-pointers in the opening period.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 10, Wright 0, Komstadius 6, May 1, Landen Birley 24, Kneisler 2, Parker Mills 13, Sadeddin 9.
MT. TAHOMA — Cordero 5, Maxey-Johnson 26, Polland 13, Lyons 3, Mackey 5, Williford 13, Harris 3, Sawyer 2, Abdullah 7, Thorpe-Taylor 2.
West Valley 10 17 18 23 — 68
Mt. Tahoma 22 17 19 21 — 79
DECATUR 40, EISENHOWER 31: At Decatur, the Cadets were within three at halftime but settled for a split during the trip to the westside. Eisenhower (2-5) will play East Valley on Wednesday.
EISENHOWER — Unavailable.
DECATUR — Anderson 6, Guiden 3, Davion McCurry 19, Jiminez 6, Lopez 6.
Eisenhower 7 9 2 13 — 31
Decatur 17 2 11 10 — 40
MABTON 55, WARDEN 42: At Warden, Sam Vasquez struck for nine of his 22 points in the second quarter to help the Vikings take a 27-13 lead at the break. Marco Espinoza scored 15 points for Mabton (4-6), which will play St. George’s at West Valley on Wednesday.
MABTON — Zuniga 3, Moreno 0, Sam Vasquez 22, Zavala 4, Ar. Chavez 5, Birueta 4, Marco Espinoza 15, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 2.
WARDEN — Ruiz 2, Gutierrez 25, Cox 2, Visker 2, Roylance 2, Duarte 0, Chavez 0, Jorenson 0.
Mabton 11 16 13 17 — 55
Warden 5 8 15 14 — 42
TUESDAY
BELLEVUE 78, DAVIS 66: At Garfield, Cesar Hernandez scored 24 points and kept the Pirates close with a run in the fourth quarter of the third-fourth place game at the Hardwood Classic.
Davis trailed by 15 in the third quarter and was within 63-51 when Hernandez put together an 8-0 run with three field goals and two free throws to cut the margin to 63-59.
But Bellevue’s Kenyann Jackman-Thomas responded with a field goal followed by a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 68-59.
Davis (5-4) is off for the holidays and resumes CBBN play on Jan. 3 hosting Moses Lake.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 12, Garza 9, T. Lee 0, Stephenson 9, Cesar Hernandez 24, Finnegan Anderson 12.
BELLEVUE — Kenyann Jackman-Thomas 15, Andrew Gooding 15, Brady Kageyama 16, Smith 7, Marco Varani 17, Hansen 8, Ball 0.
Davis 17 14 14 21 — 66
Bellevue 20 15 23 20 — 78
EISENHOWER 53, HIGHLINE 44: At Highline, junior Diego Garza scored 19 and Demitrius Corbray tallied 17 as the Cadets leaned on their defense to pick up a win on the westside.
EISENHOWER — Diego Garza 19, Demitrius Corbray 17, Mitchell 1, Davis 6, Berumen 2, Stevens 7, Pimentel 4.
HIGHLINE — McCraney 20, O. Ali-Abdi 7, Humbert 4, Hren 2, Simpson 7, Brown 4, M. Ali-Abdi 0.
Eisenhower 14 15 18 6 — 53
Highline 9 14 7 14 — 44
WENATCHEE 53, SELAH 45: At Wenatchee, the Vikings were held to five points in the final period as Wenatchee rallied ahead. Jackson Pepper’s 12 points led three players in double figures for Selah.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 12, Giles 2, McNett 0, Rylan Tilley 10, Jones 0, Benjamin 6, Mullins 0, Levi Pepper 11, Wright 4.
WENATCHEE — Caleb Akpodiete 18, Bishop 6, Michael Torres 12, Veneros 0, Jelsing 0, T. Torres 6, Rivers Cook 11.
Selah 17 4 19 5 — 45
Wenatchee 8 12 18 15 — 53
LAKE ROOSEVELT 76, MABTON 47: At Mabton, Marco Espinoza’s 10 points paced the Vikings against eighth-ranked Lake Roosevelt.
LAKE ROOSEVELT — Egbert 7, Chase Marchand 27, Kiser 8, Pino 5, Chase Clark 14, Vargas-Thomas 4, Whitelaw 4, Louie 5, Zacherle 2.
MABTON — Zuniga 7, Moreno 8, Vasquez 9, Zavala 4, Ar. Chavez 9, Birueta 0, Marco Espinoza 10, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 0.
Lake Roosevelt 27 18 22 9 — 76
Mabton 8 12 14 13 — 47
CONNELL 65, GRANGER 56: At Connell, the Eagles edged away from a halftime tie with 40 points in the second half. Granger will host its boys and girls Christmas Classic on Dec. 29-30.
Granger’s girls fell at Connell 25-22.
Granger 13 12 15 16 — 56
Connell 11 14 20 20 — 65
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY
GRANDVIEW 69, WEST VALLEY 46: At Grandview, Natalee Trevino hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 of her 22 points during the Greyhounds’ 28-point third quarter.
Jazmine Richey netted 16 points and Marissa Castilleja grabbed 11 rebounds for Grandview (5-5), which resumes CWAC play on Jan. 6 at Selah.
Avarie Fries and Madison Strother had 11 points apiece for West Valley (3-5), which plays at Jackson and Kamiakan next week.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 8, Morford 1, Avarie Fries 11, Winslow 3, Bell 3, Bremerman 7, Madison Strother 11, Hatfield 0, McMurry 2.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 10, Armendariz 4, Natalee Trevino 22, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 16, Castilleja 5, D. Medina 2, Hamm 2, Benitez 6, A. Medina 2, Torres 0.
West Valley 4 8 17 17 — 46
Grandview 20 17 28 4 — 69
Highlights: Marissa Castilleja (G) 11 rebs; Richey (G) 7 rebs, 4 assts; D. Medina (G) 6 assts; Strother (WV) 3 3p.
SELAH 51, WENATCHEE 36: At Eastmont, Yobi Ruark and Braylee Pendleton made three 3-pointers apiece to help the Vikings pick up their second win. Selah (2-8) resumes CWAC play on Jan. 3 at Othello.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 13, Keller 5, Braylee Pendleton 11, Franklin 5, Mattson 9, Wilkey 2, Garza 4, Coons 2.
WENATCHEE — Unavailable.
Selah 15 12 12 12 — 51
Wenatchee 7 8 10 11 — 36
WHITE SWAN 54, NACHES VALLEY 49: At White Swan, Abigail Hawk made three 3-pointers on her way to 17 points and Keegan Wolfsberger had a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars, who leveled their record at 4-4. Maddy Jewett’s 22 points was her third straight 20-plus game.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 4, Gooler 4, St. Martin 0, Cooper 1, Bella Rowe 11, VanAmburg 6, Hargroves 3, Maddy Jewett 22, Clements 2.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 4, Adams 0, Melanie Bass 13, Yallup 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 16, Abigail Hawks 17, Trujillo 2.
Naches Valley 9 13 9 18 — 49
White Swan 19 14 10 11 — 54
Highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 13 rebs; Hawk (WS) 7 rebs; Bass (WS) 3 assts.
WARDEN 66, MABTON 39: At Warden, Amy Moreno hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Vikings against the defending state champions. Mabton (6-4) will play Colville at West Valley on Dec. 28.
MABTON — Sanchez 6, Bonewell 1, Keirrah Roettger 11, Ramirez 0, Amy Moreno 12, Macedo 1, Cortes 0, Galarza 0, Zavala 8,
WARDEN — Madsen 32, Erdmann 3, Martinez 7, Leinwerer 7, Sachmann 4, Rios 8, Chamberlain 5.
Mabton 6 12 10 11 — 39
Warden 21 12 17 16 — 66
YAKAMA TRIBAL 50, CUSICK 9: At Cusick, Gwen Dawes and Beth ScabbyRobe had nine points and nine rebounds apiece for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Kaydence 1, Lucretia 2, Ayana 6, George 8, Elysha 4, Frieda Buck 10, Dawes 9, ScabbyRobe 9.
CUSICK — Semiah 4, Emma 4, Delilah 1, Makili 0, Athena 0, Ainara 0.
Yakama Tribal 17 15 11 7 — 50
Cusick 2 1 2 4 — 9
Highlights: Gwen Dawes 9 rebs; Beth ScabbyRobe 9 rebs; Julia George 9 rebs.
TUESDAY
WAPATO 61, PROSSER 56 (OT): At Wapato, Trinity Wheeler scored 11 of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as Wapato handed Prosser its first loss while KK Bass topped 1,000 points for her career.
Prosser led 37-30 after three quarters before Wheeler and freshman Deets Parrish combined for 15 of Wapato’s 16 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Bass made 4 of 4 free throws in OT and the team was 9 of 10 in extra time.
Parrish finished with 15 points, 12 of which came in the final period and OT, and Bass had 13 points and 17 records.
Sophomore Lay’lee Dixon led Prosser with 16 points, including five in OT.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 8, Milanez 2, Cox 0, Roehl 8, Ibarra 5, Lay’lee Dixon 16, Blair 4, Gomez 3, Deidra Phillips 10.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 26, Grunlose 1, Deets Parrish 15, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Espinoza 6, KK Bass 13.
Prosser 11 15 11 9 10 — 56
Wapato 9 12 9 16 15 — 61
Highlights: Dixon (P) 11 rebs, 3 stls; Phillips (P) 9 rebs; Wheeler (W) 12 rebs, 7 stls; Parrish (W) 11 rebs; Bass (W) 17 rebs.
ELLENSBURG 59, CHIAWANA 45: At Chiawana, Brooke Ravet canned six 3-pointers in the first half on her way to a career-high 18 points for the unbeaten Bulldogs.
Olivia Anderson made 7 of 8 free throws for a game-high 23 points to lead Ellensburg (7-0), which will play Davis in the SunDome on Dec. 29.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 0, Leishman 2, Philip 0, L. Rogel 4, Q. Rogel 0, Olivia Anderson 23, Brooke Ravet 18, Markus 0, Marrs 8.
CHIAWANA — Contreras 0, Kaia Foster 17, Zaro 2, Woolf 4, Malia Ruud 15, Medelez 3, Campos 4.
Ellensburg 18 17 12 12 — 59
Chiawana 1 0 12 10 13 — 45
Highlights: Anderson 9-14 FG, Ravet 6 3p; Alana Marrs 8 rebs.
HERITAGE 67, SELAH 61: At Eastmont, junior Yobi Ruark made four of her team’s 10 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Vikings.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 17, Keller 8, Pendleton 0, Franklin 8, Andrews 3, Kieryann Mattson 11, Wilkey 1, Garza 6, Coons 7.
HERITAGE — Mariah Bibers 18, Malauula 1, Taylor 6, Ellis 5, Keanna Salavez 19, Wolff 8, Solis 4, Goodwin 6.
Selah 10 21 17 13 — 61
Heritage 18 11 25 13 — 67
NACHES VALLEY 48, OTHELLO 46: At Othello, sophomore Maddy Jewett netted 16 of her 23 points in the second half to rally the Rangers (4-3), who trailed 22-18 at halftime. Bella Rowe, also a sophomore, scored nine of her 11 after the break.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 2, Gooler 0, St. Martin 2, Cooper 0, Bella Rowe 11, VanAmburg 7, Hargroves 3, Maddy Jewett 23, Clements 0.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 4, Andrade 7, Coronado 12, Trinidad 0, Fairman 12, Pruneda 11.
Naches Valley 9 9 16 14 — 48
Othello 11 11 14 10 — 46
MABTON 63, LAKE ROOSEVELT 45: At Mabton, freshman Alana Zavala scored 11 of her 21 points in the first half to help the Vikings jump out to a 36-20 lead at the break. Sophomore Esmeralda Sanchez hit four 3-pointers and netted 20 points for Mabton (6-3).
LAKE ROOSEVELT — P. Steffens 3, S. Steffens 3, Polton 2, Cylia St. Pierre 12, S. Marchand 9, Neddo 1, Aalyah Marchand 15.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 20, Bonewell 0, Keirrah Roettger 10, Ramirez 4, Moreno 2, Macedo 6, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 21.
Lake Roosevelt 10 10 11 14 — 45
Mabton 20 16 15 12 — 63
WHITE SWAN 71, WAHLUKE 28: At Wahluke, Keegan Wolfsberger turned in a triple-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and Melanie Bass scored 24 points with three 3-pointers for the Cougars.
WHITE SWAN — Kamiya J 4, Saige W 0, Adams 8, Melanie Bass 24, Summer D 4, Yallup 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 20, Hawk 4, Tyanna R 3.
White Swan 25 11 21 12 — 71
Wahluke 6 10 2 10 — 28
Highlights: Wolfsberger 14 rebs, 10 assts; Bass 8 rebs, 4 assts; Tayah Adams 7 rebs; Alisha Yallup 13 rebs; Aba Hawk 10 rebs.
