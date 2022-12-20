Hoping for a statement, the Davis girls got one Saturday night.
Esmeralda Galindo made six straight free throws in the final minute to finish with 30 points and the Pirates defeated previously unbeaten Kamiakin 82-79 at Davis Gym.
The Braves, who came in 4-0, cut the deficit to one three times in the final minute but Galindo, who made two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, kept on sinking foul shots. She made 12 of 17 free throws for the night.
Leilani Johnson was even sharper, making 13 of 15 free throws and 7 of 7 in the final period. She finished with 22 points, and teammate Shaela Allen-Greggs netted 17.
Davis lifted its record to 6-0 and will host Wapato, also 6-0, on Thursday.
KAMIAKIN — Nicole Thomas 16, Maddy Rendall 13, Aubrey Herrin 11, Whitemarsh 0, Leanna Lepe 14, Nicole Wertenberger 13, Smith 2, Camia Howard 10.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 22, Esmeralda Galindo 30, Carillo 0, Campbell 3, Rodriguez 0, Nevaeh Patterson 10, Shaela Allen-Greggs 17.
Kamiakin 16 23 20 20 — 79
Davis 18 18 17 29 — 82
Highlights: Galindo 4 3p, 12-17 FT; Johnson 13-15 FT.
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 54, MOSES LAKE 30: At Sunnyside, junior Aubrey Garza and freshman Lili Briones netted 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Grizzlies, who put this one away with a 15-2 third quarter. Karizma Fuentes grabbed nine rebounds for Sunnyside (3-0, 6-2).
MOSES LAKE — Macdonald 3, Voss 1, Reffett 4, Marissa Bischoff 12, Coxx 2, Nighswonger 5, Char 0, Wiltbank 3, Bond 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 6, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 4, Carrizales 7, Moncivaiz 0, Lili Briones 10, Garcia 0, Maldonado 9, R. Lopez 3, Butler 2, Aubrey Garza 11, Morgan 0, Humphries 0.
Moses Lake 6 10 2 12 — 30
Sunnyside 11 18 15 10 — 54
Highlights: Karizma Fuentes 9 rebs; Jansyn Carrizales 8 rebs, 6 stls, 3 assts; Baylee Maldonado 5 rebs, 5 stls, 3 assts.
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 64, SELAH 18: At Selah, Olivia Anderson tossed in 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting to push the Bulldogs to 2-0 in league and 6-0 for the month.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 2, Leishman 5, Philip 7, L. Rogel 8, Q. Rogel 3, Olivia Anderson 22, Ravet 9, Markus 0, Mahre 0, Marrs 8.
SELAH — Ruark 0, Keller 0, Hall 0, Pendleton 2, Franklin 3, Andrews 0, Mattson 1, Wilkey 4, Garza 8, Coons 0.
Selah 5 7 6 0 — 18
Ellensburg 25 18 17 4 — 64
Highlights: Brooke Ravet (E) 3 3p.
GRANDVIEW 44, OTHELLO 30: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey got the Greyhounds out fast, scoring nine of her 19 points in the first quarter. Richey also had eight rebounds and five steals for Grandview, which moved to 1-1 in league and 4-5 overall.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 3, Andrade 2, Coronado 10, Trinidad 0, Garza 2, Farman 5, Pruneda 8.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 6, Armendariz 2, Trevino 7, Freeman 3, Jazmine Richey 19, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 7, Hamm 0, Benitez 0.
Othello 7 7 5 11 — 30
Grandview 11 8 13 12 — 44
Highlights: Richey 8 rebs, 5 stls, 3 assts; Natalee Trevino 7 rebs, 5 stls, 4 assts.
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 46, CLE ELUM 41: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips scored 13 points and Rillee Huber netted 11 for the Coyotes (3-0, 4-0), who led 28-17 at the break.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 4, Singer 2, Nellie Nichols 16, Anderson 0, Hurley 6, Coleman 2, Glondo 6, Wallick 0, Ellison 5.
KITTITAS — Harris 7, Faubion 2, Bare 6, Nash 4, Rillee Huber 11, Brown-Knudson 3, Reyse Phillips 13.
Cle Elum 8 9 14 10 — 41
Kittitas 14 14 8 10 — 46
MABTON 69, WHITE SWAN 20: At Mabton, Jezebel Ramirez netted 14 points and Esmeralda Sanchez scored 11 of her 13 in the first half as the Vikings moved to 2-1 in league and 5-3 overall.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 7, Adams 4, Bass 3, Dittentholer 0, Analynn 2, Yallup 2, Hawk 2.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 13, Bonewell 6, Keirrah Roettger 11, Jezebel Ramirez 14, Moreno 7, Macedo 5, Galarza 4, Zavala 9.
White Swan 10 4 0 6 — 20
Mabton 22 22 16 9 — 69
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 68, EVERGREEN 38: At Evergreen, Laiken Hill scored 11 of her 21 points in the opening period and added eight rebounds and six steals, and Julianna Bell made four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 18 points for the Rams (3-4), who play at Grandview on Wednesday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 21, Morford 0, Fries 2, Winslow 0, Julianna Bell 18, Paige Bremerman 10, Strother 4, Lauren Hatfield 10, White 0, McMurry 2.
EVERGREEN — Lindsey 9, Griffin 1, Ross 8, Tran 1, Nguyen 7, Adrian Wright 12.
West Valley 18 19 7 24 — 68
Evergreen 5 11 18 4 — 38
Highlights: Hill 8 rebs, 6 stls; Hatfield 7 rebs.
JACKSON 55, SELAH 52: At Eastmont, Yobi Ruark netted 18 points to pace the Vikings in their first game at the GESA Winter Shootout in East Wenatchee on Monday.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 18, Kellem 3, Pendleton 7, Franklin 8, Andrews 0, Mattson 5, Wilkey 5, Garza 0, Coons 6.
JACKSON — Giselle Dogan 12, Lee 3, Giordano 2, Wirkkala 4, C. Yousef 0, Arielle Leavens 15, Hannah Mack 19, Blakely 0.
Selah 14 11 11 16 — 52
Jackson 10 15 15 15 — 55
ISSAQUAH 65, EISENHOWER 62: At Issaquah, Navaeh Lopez and Ari Ramos scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, and combined to hit 9 of 11 free throws for the Cadets.
EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 12, Nevaeh Lopez 15, Ari Ramos 14, Contreras 5, Serna 8, Ceballos 0, Jones 8.
Eisenhower 17 18 7 20 — 62
Issaquah 15 17 18 15 — 65
Highlights: Mary Jones 7 rebs; M. Contreras 6 rebs, 4 assts; Lopez 6 assts.
ZILLAH 64, COLLEGE PLACE 43: At Zillah, the Leopards came to life after the break with a 45-point second half. D’Ana Esquivel scored 14 of her 21 points in the middle quarters for Zillah (5-0), and Mia Hicks put together 13 points and 15 rebounds.
COLLEGE PLACE — Lucinda Weaver 12, Le. Weaver 5, Andrews 5, Grace Casagrande 12, Leavell 3, Berube 6.
ZILLAH — Oliver 6, Mia Hicks 13, Johnston 0, D’Ana Esquivel 21, Garza 9, Gonzales 7, Walle 2, Jack 2, Salme 4.
College Place 12 10 8 13 — 43
Zillah 9 10 18 27 — 64
Highlights: Hicks 15 rebs, 5 assts; Esquivel 7 stls; Talani Oliver 7 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls.
TOPPENISH 78, ROYAL 36: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick shot out with nine of her 24 points in the opening period and led four players in double figures for the Wildcats (4-2). Tatiana Camacho had a big double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds.
ROYAL — Wardenaar 1, Larsen 2, Allred 2, Kenia Orth 16, Wilhelm 3, Bergenson 4, Frank 2, Morgan 6.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 24, Cuevas 4, Tatiana Camacho 18, Hill 0, Samish Baker 10, Natalia Sanchez 10, Landa 1, Norman 3, Hurley 4, Ramirez 4, Kries-Huereca 0.
Royal 6 13 7 10 — 36
Toppenish 24 21 16 17 — 78
Highlights: Camacho 17 rebs; Meninick 9 rebs; Sanchez 6 stls; Adelaide Norman 5 stls.
LA SALLE 48, WAHLUKE 12: At La Salle, Ellie Bost connected on three 3-pointers and scored 16 of her 19 points in the first half and Ella Craig tallied 13 points for the Lightning (2-4).
WAHLUKE — Corrales 2, Prieto 2, Miranda 2, Gallaga 4, Bravo 1, Barajas 0, Perez 1.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 19, O’Connor 4, Gaytan 0, Ella Craig 13, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 5, Brown 7.
Wahluke 4 2 4 2 — 12
La Salle 12 15 8 13 — 48
NACHES VALLEY 58, CONNELL 26: At Naches Valley, Maddy Jewett fired in 26 points and the Rangers’ defense held Connell to six points in the first half.
Kaitlyn VanAmburg had 10 points with two 3-pointers and Gracie Hargroves had eight points.
COLTON 62, YAKAMA TRIBAL 26: At Colton, Gwen Dawes scored all nine of her points in the first half for the Eagles against top-ranked Colton on Saturday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 0, Sampson 3, Stacona 2, George 0, Buck 7, Dawes 9, ScabbyRobe 2.
COLTON — Grace Kuhle 32, Heitstumaw 4, Kyndra Stout 19, Moehrle 4, Whitecomb 3.
Yakama Tribal 7 6 5 5 — 26
Colton 11 12 22 15 — 62
YAKAMA TRIBAL 60, NASELLE 29: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Eagles on Monday.
NASELLE — M. Dunagan 5, Davis 5, Lauren Katyrynruk 10, B. Dunagan 2, Colombo 5, Shrives 2, Wilson.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 5, Onepennee 2, Andy 0, Sampson 2, George 6, Elysha Stacana 13, Buck 6, Gwen Dawes 22, Solimon 2, Scabbyrobe 2.
Naselle 7 9 6 7 — 29
Yakama Tribal 18 11 19 12 — 60
YT highlights: Julia George 15 rebs; Dawes 7 rebs.
BOYS
Pirates reach Hardwood semisSEATTLE — Brandon Lee Jr. scored 23 points to spark Davis to a 73-52 victory over Tumwater in the quarterfinals of the Hardwood Classic on Sunday.
The Pirates opened on Saturday by thumping South Medford 67-39, and on Monday fell to host Garfield 84-68 in the semifinals.
Davis plays Bellevue for third and fourth place Tuesday night.
FIRST ROUND
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 12, Garza 5, Tyson Lee 12, Tweedy 0, Murphy 6, Sanchez 2, Cheek 0, Nathan Stephenson 14, Cesar Hernandez 12, Allen-Greggs 2, Anderson 2.
SOUTH MEDFORD — Livdahl 2, Jed 1, Edgar 2, Sewell 6, Jackson Weiland 16, Howell 10, Shuldberg 2.
Davis 18 19 21 9 — 67
South Medford 14 2 12 11 — 39
Highlights: Blake Garza 8 rebs, 3 assts.
QUARTERFINAL
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 23, Garza 9, Lee 3, Tweedy 2, Stephenson 9, Cesar Hernandez 14, Finnegan Anderson 13.
TUMWATER — Andrew Collins 17, Luke Brewer 12, Oram 4, Harroun 9, Hopkins 7, Dillon 3.
Davis 18 17 18 20 — 73
Tumwater 15 12 7 18 — 52
SEMIFINAL
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 5, Blake Garza 10, Tyson Lee 11, Tweedy 2, Murphy 0, Sanchez 5, Stephenson 9, Cesar Hernandez 16, Finnegan Anderson 10.
GARFIELD — Heiw 2, Daymon 2, Stewart 2, Nasyr Cornett 20, Meyers 2, Jackson-Kinz 9, Legend Smiley 14, Taylor 4, Jamaica Myres 19.
Davis 15 13 11 29 — 68
Garfield 35 6 24 19 — 84
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 62, MOSES LAKE 59 (2OT): At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 of his 32 points in a big third quarter to help the Grizzlies erase an 11-point halftime deficit to force overtime. Sunnyside (3-5) is set to play a tournament in Vancouver on Dec. 28-29.
MOSES LAKE — Jay 0, Kyson Thomas 21, Middleton 7, Macdonald 7, Throneberry 0, Roylance 4, Jayson Byers 18, Smith 4.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 8, Briones 8, Ochoa 0, Garcia 4, Brent Maldonado 32, Saenz 0, D. Salinas 2, Cazares 6, R. Salinas 2, Hazzard 0.
Moses Lake 22 7 11 11 8 — 59
Sunnyside 12 6 23 10 11 — 62
CWAC
SELAH 68, ELLENSBURG 51: At Selah, Levi Pepper posted a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and his cousin Jackson Pepper added 17 points and seven rebounds. The Vikings led 43-14 at halftime before holding on to improve to 2-0 in league play.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 17, Clarke 7, G. Fenz 9, Loen 3, Andaya 5, Boast 5, E. Fenz 5, Lewis 0.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 17, Giles 0, McNett 0, Tilley 9, Jones 4, Beau Benjamin 12, Mullins 0, Levi Pepper 20, Wright 6.
Ellensburg 7 7 22 15 — 51
Selah 20 23 13 12 — 68
Selah highlights: L. Pepper 15 rebs; J. Pepper 7 rebs, 5-8 3p; Benjamin 7 rebs; Ryan Tilley 3-6 3p.
GRANDVIEW 65, OTHELLO 53: At Grandview, Cameron Draculan scored 22 points and Lino Armendariz added 21 to lead the Greyhounds (1-1, 8-1), who play top-ranked Lynden in the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29.
OTHELLO — Simmons 7, Tovar 4, Segura 5, Asu 1, Deleon 0, Vallejo 0, Ashton Pruneda 11, C. Martinez 0, M. Martinez 6, Murdock 0, Faix 0, David Julian Alegria 19.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 10, Cameron Draculan 22, E. Armendariz 2, Dorsett 2, Fajardo 2, Medina 6, Lino Armendariz 21, Jeffrey 0, Bentley 0, Magana 0, Cortez 0.
Othello 15 11 14 13 — 53
Grandview 14 14 17 20 — 65
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 84, KITTITAS 32: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly scored 25 points and added 20 rebounds and five assists for the Warriors (3-0, 7-1).
KITTITAS — No stats available.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 8, Joel Kelly 25, Johnson 7, Jett Favero 21, Graff 4, Ellis 0, Williams 9.
Cle Elum 25 16 17 26 — 84
Kittitas 9 17 3 3 — 32
Highlights: Kelly 20 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; Favero 6 stls; Bogart 6 stls.
GOLDENDALE 55, HIGHLAND 23: At Goldendale, Josh Boe’s 22 points led the Timberwolves, who improved to 2-0 in league and 2-3 overall.
HIGHLAND — Sergio Ayala 11, Ceja 4, Connolly 3, Clements 3, Castro 2.
GOLDENDALE — Josh Boe 22, Groves 7, S. Wilder 7, Golding 6, Bischoff 3, Doubravsky 3, Gilk 2, Smith 2.
Highland 7 0 5 11 — 23
Goldendale 18 11 13 13 — 55
MABTON 82, WHITE SWAN 70: At Mabton, Marco Espinoza scored 21 points and Armando Chavez tacked on 20 more to lead the Vikings to their third win in four games.
WHITE SWAN — Daunte Van Pelt 10, Gleason 6, Roger Valdez 19, Ethan Hamilton 10, Haggerty 2, Ryan 0, Hull 2, Lawrance 2, Bill 6, Willie Dittenholder 13.
MABTON — Zuniga 7, Moreno 9, Sam Vasquez 17, Zavala 5, Armando Chavez 20, Birueta 3, Marco Espinoza 21, Chavez 0, Cisneros 0, Salinas 0.
White Swan 15 20 20 15 — 70
Mabton 17 25 26 14 — 82
NONLEAGUE
PROSSER 61, R.A. LONG 59: At Portland, Koby McClure hit a 3-pointer in each of the first three quarters and finished with 23 points to lead the Mustangs (4-1) in this late add to the schedule at the Moda Center.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 14, Koby McClure 23, Veloz 3, Kory McClure 5, Peters 0, Russell 0, Hultberg 6, Bailey 0, Kevin Flores 10.
R.A. LONG — Jacob Gabbard 14, Cavin Holden 17, Jenkins 9, Thill 1, Jaton Cook 16.
Prosser 17 18 16 10 — 61
R.A. Long 15 20 13 11 — 59
UNIVERSITY 72, SELAH 61: At Wenatchee, Jackson Pepper scored 20 points and Levi Pepper added 15 but the Vikings couldn’t recover from a slow start at the GESA Winter Shootout on Monday.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 20, Giles 0, McNett 4, Tilley 8, Jones 0, Benjamin 4, Mullins 3, Levi Pepper 15, Kinley 0, Jones 7.
UNIVERSITY — Tyler Nelson 14, Moore 2, Johnson 3, Del Mese 2, AJ Wolfe 14, Korneichuk 8, Heimbigner 7, Fisher 0, Cox 4, Wolcott 2, Shane Skidmore 16.
Selah 4 12 22 23 — 61
University 19 16 24 13 — 72
ZILLAH 88, COLLEGE PLACE 37: At Zillah, junior Nic Navarre and freshman Dekker Van De Graaf set new career-highs with 26 points apiece for the Leopards. They improved to 4-1 and won’t play again until a matchup against Port Angeles at the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29.
COLLEGE PLACE — Thompson 5, Jones 7, Christensen 9, Riley 0, Corbett 0, Josifek 5, Wolpert 9, James 2, Arllington 0.
ZILLAH — Reed 2, Garza 4, Sandoval 7, Martinez 3, C. Favilla 6, Dekker Van De Graaf 26, B. Favilla 2, Nic Navarre 26, Moore 0, John 7, Juarez 1, Rodriguez 4.
College Place 9 13 2 13 — 37
Zillah 33 27 18 10 — 88
TOPPENISH 57, ROYAL 33: At Toppenish, Josh Perez paced the Wildcats with 26 points. They improved to 4-2 and will face North Kitsap at the Yakima SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29.
ROYAL — L. Allred 7, Christensen 0, D. Allred 2, Jenks 5, Jensen 0, Brown 4, Larsen 0, Ellis 1, Caden Allred 10, Noftle 1, Dorsing 3.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 26, Shane Rivera 13, Cisneros 4, Luna 2, Maldonado 1, Cortes 2, Sanchez 0, Hanson 2, Williams 3.
Royal 6 12 4 11 — 33
Toppenish 11 17 20 9 — 57
LA SALLE 75, WAHLUKE 48: At La Salle, Jaxton Caffrey scored 21 points and Aden Gonzalez recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Lightning will play Kettle Falls at West Valley in Spokane on Dec. 28.
WAHLUKE — Hirai 2, Perez 5, Madrigal 8, Penny 2, R. Buck 0, Nunez 3, Calvario 7, Andrew Yorgesen 21., J. Buck 0.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Aden Gonzalez 11, Moses O’Connor 13, Faleto 2, Valladares 5, Jaxton Caffrey 21, Greyson Stevens 11, Allard 2, Ellit 0, Sanchez 6.
Wahluke 5 9 10 24 — 48
La Salle 28 13 18 16 — 75
LS highlights: Gonzalez 11 rebs; O’Connor 3 blks.
NACHES VALLEY 71, CONNELL 43: At Naches, Porter Abrams just missed a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Rangers, who led 36-14 at half.
CONNELL — Turner 2, Keskitalo 7, Davis 0, Choi 1, Price 9, Lloyd 0, Riner 6, Chase 0, Jesus Lopez Borges 4, Tyler Li 12, Clyde 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 24, Mendoza 0, Zimmerman 8, Stevenson 4, Porter Abrams 20, Rowe 0, Mueller 2, Jewett 4, Kohl 6, Cuyle 3.
Connell 8 6 17 12 — 43
Naches Valley 15 21 10 25 — 71
NV highlights: Abrams 9 rebs, 8 assts; Benge 9 rebs.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 61, POMEROY 52: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar scored 23 of his 26 points in the middle quarters to help the Knights push their record to 4-1.
POMEROY — Ollie Severs 21, Jett Slusser 13, Trevin Kimble 13, Schmidt 2, Roberts 3.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 1, Jansen 3, Isaac De Boer 10, Bosma 5, Buddy Smeenk 15, Cole Wagenaar 26.
Pomeroy 18 9 4 21 — 52
Sunnyside Chr. 8 18 21 14 — 61
YAKAMA TRIBAL 62, NASELLE 55: At Yakama Tribal, a late burst gave Yakama Tribal just what it needed on its homecourt Monday night.
The Eagles scored 11 straight points to finish off a 62-55 win over Naselle in a non-district matchup. Gunner Wallulatum and Trevor Lewis both scored 15 points while Jonas Scabbyrobe added 14 for Yakama Tribal, which will play Cusick on Wednesday.
NASELLE — Helvey 7, Jimmy Strange 11, J. Lindstrom 7, Pakenen 6, Kolten Lindstrom 29, Bergeson 0, Anderson 2, Hoff 0, Toftemark 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Scabbyrobe 2, Trevor Lewis 15, Jim 0, Longee-Grageda 2, Jonas Scabbyrobe 14, Visaya 9, Onepennee 0, Gunner Wallulatum 15, Saluskin 5.
Naselle 10 16 17 12 — 55
Yakama Tribal 14 15 17 16 — 62
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 62, HIGHLAND 30: At Highland, Jose Perez scored nine points to lead the Scotties.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG — Ryland Kilts 17, Spencer Hansen 15, Fernch 8, Pettichord 8, Bryan 4, Holm 3, Booth 3, Van Hoose 2, Yutzy 2.
HIGHLAND — Perez 9, Ayala 7, Ceja 6, Clements 5, Connolly 2, Castro 1.
Dayton-Waitsburg 10 18 20 14 — 62
Highland 7 4 13 6 — 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.