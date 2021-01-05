Vaccinations for phase 1a is nearly complete in Kittitas County – with the exception of 100 surplus vaccine doses left over after first responders, healthcare workers, and long-term care facility residents were inoculated.
The surplus was given to high-risk school district personnel this week, a decision Kasey Knutson, Coordinator at the Kittitas County Public Health Department, says was guided by preventing stockpiling or wasting vaccine.
The final vaccinations in Kittitas will wrap up Wednesday.
“Not everyone has the capacity to hold and store Pfizer vaccines because of the temperature requirements…(Doctors have said) that the best place to store vaccine is in someone’s arm," said Knutson.
She said school districts already have a structure in place for ensuring they receive a second vaccine and are easy to contact, making them logical recipients.
“It's a tough spot and it's a unique spot…we know that many counties don’t even have their first shipment of vaccine,” she added.
The state has not released who will be included in Phase 1b, but anticipate updating the public Wednesday.