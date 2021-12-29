UW-WSU men’s game called off
The Washington men’s basketball team did not play Wednesday’s night’s Pac-12 opener at Washington State due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars’ program.
In adherence with revised Pac-12 rules, UW and WSU will attempt to reschedule the game and if they are unable to find a mutually agreeable date, then the game will be considered a no contest. Conceivably, the Huskies could play at Washington State on Feb. 24 before the Cougars are scheduled to play at Washington on Feb. 26.
— The Seattle Times
