SEATTLE — In a teleconference on Tuesday, Jimmy Lake was asked bluntly if he has considered the possibility that the Washington Huskies might not play football in 2020.
That would mean, of course, no season opener against Michigan inside Husky Stadium on Sept. 5. No Pac-12 opener against Oregon in Eugene on Oct. 3. No Apple Cup, pitting Lake against first-year Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich, in Pullman on Nov. 27. No quarterback competition. No Richard Newton. No Elijah Molden. No Levi Onwuzurike or Trent McDuffie or Puka Nacua.
For many UW football fans, Lake included, that remains a virtually unfathomable outcome.
“I have not (considered that),” said Lake, UW’s first-year head coach. “I am the ultimate optimist. I’m always keeping things positive. The way I look at this right now, in my mind, sometime in early June or middle of June, we’re going to get back to being all together here and start practicing and getting back to some normalcy. But that’s just how my mind works, and I’m not a doctor. I’m not a professional.
“Obviously if we’re under the same conditions we are right now leading up into August, then maybe I would share the concerned views that you pointed out. But at this point I think we’re going to have a season and it’s going to be a memorable one, because everybody’s going to be ready for some football.”
