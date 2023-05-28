Currently the national unemployment rate is just 3.4%, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that there are still 1.7 job openings for each individual looking for work. Despite inflation and debt ceiling talks, the labor market remains strong.
To help more job seekers and employers connect, South Central Workforce is expanding its presence in Yakima County.
Beginning May 31, people can learn about WorkSource at a new pilot kiosk located across from the Caffeine Connection inside Valley Mall in Union Gap. The kiosk will be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays.
South Central Workforce hopes the pilot will prove successful in increasing awareness of, and engagement with, WorkSource. Through a partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies, WorkSource provides employment and training services to job seekers and businesses in Washington State at no cost.
Locally, WorkSource partners include Washington State Employment Security, People For People, Labor & Industries, the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, and OIC.
Kiosk staff will provide information about the special training programs, promote job fairs, and connect employers with the regional business solutions team.
South Central Workforce Council is the Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB) designated by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) legislation to oversee the public workforce system in south central Washington.
The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce will host a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the kiosk location inside Valley Mall. County Commissioner Kyle Curtis and the mayors of Yakima and Union Gap will join South Central Workforce and WorkSource partners at the event.
