The job market is still strong. Drive around and you will see “help wanted” signs.
According to CNN Business’ analysis of the BLS Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS report), there are still 1.7 available jobs per person looking for work.
If you’re in Yakima and unemployed, underemployed or just want to see what’s out there, you’re in luck. WorkSource has organized two big job fairs in May to connect people and business.
“Job Fest: Spring into Work” will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, outside the WorkSource office at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap.
Unlike other job fairs where bringing your child with you is discouraged, Job Fest is family-friendly. In fact, we're hoping people will bring their family and friends. Thirty companies will be on hand looking to hire in hospitality, food processing, agriculture, health care, manufacturing, child care and more.
Several community organizations are also planning to participate, including the Mexican Consulate. Attendees can connect with organizations providing healthcare, legal aid and job skills training. We’ll will also have music and a few food trucks in case you get hungry and want to buy a snack.
In addition, the Washington State Department of Health will also be at Job Fest in Union Gap offering COVID and flu vaccines as well as taking blood glucose and blood pressure screenings on site.
For those living in the Lower Valley, the “Sunnyside Spring Fling” takes place from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, outside WorkSource at 1925 Morgan Road.
This resource and job fair will feature businesses hiring for positions in healthcare, child care, agriculture, food processing, home care — even the postal service. Community organizations will provide information about resources for individuals with disabilities, English as a Second Language classes, financial literacy and job skills training.
There is no charge to attend either of these events. If you are a business looking to hire, there is still space available at the Sunnyside Spring Fling; just email rhonda.marquez@esd.wa.gov. The Yakima Job Fest event is at capacity.
