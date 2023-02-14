Oksana Klimenko, Justin Seymour, Bailey Simon, Jordan Holmes and Zachary Parker are the 2023 scholarship recipients of the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund.
The Dr. Burr Field Scholarship supports students in their fourth year of medical school studies as they prepare for careers in family medicine in rural Eastern Washington. Klimenko, Seymour and Simon attend the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. Holmes and Parker are students at the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima.
Field spent his 36-year career as a family medicine physician in Prosser. In 2015, the Field family and friends established the scholarship fund to carry on his legacy and support the next generation of health care providers in rural Eastern Washington.
Each scholarship recipient has connections in rural eastern Washington, said Carl Field, board president of the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund.
“With the generosity of our supporters, we awarded $5,000 scholarships this year. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Field family, it is truly an honor to support these students as they prepare to launch their careers in family medicine in rural Eastern Washington,” he said in a news release.
Klimenko is from Brier, Wash., with family connections in Eastern Washington. Holmes is from Honolulu, Hawaii, and Colorado Springs, Colo. Seymour and Simon are from Walla Walla and Parker is from Yakima.
To learn more about the scholarship recipients, visit drburrfield.org/scholarship. For more information or to donate, visit drburrfield.org or facebook.com/drburrfield, or write to Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1655, Prosser, WA 99350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.