The South Central Workforce Council recently secured almost $1 million in new funding to connect individuals to quality training and employment in Kittitas, Klickitat, Skamania and Yakima counties.
The funding is made available through the Department of Labor’s Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy, and Training Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant ... QUEST for short.
Unlike other federal funding we usually receive, QUEST is new money earmarked for people in rural communities like our own. QUEST will help unemployed and underemployed workers.
In this case, “underemployed” refers to individuals who had hours reduced, wages cut, or lost their jobs due to the COVID in some way, and now work in survival jobs to make ends meet.
“QUEST will allow us to help those individuals most affected by the pandemic – women, tribal members, people of color, people with disabilities, even lower-wage workers – any historically marginalized group,” said Travis Piatz, chief operating officer.
“With this new funding, we can address employment, economic, and health effects of COVID-19 in South Central Washington," he added.
This funding supports both job seekers and business. QUEST helps eligible individuals enter, return to, or move up in family-wage jobs. Likewise, the funding will help SCWDC create strategic alliances with health care, advanced manufacturing, food processing, and logistics/distribution. These are all industries critical to our regional economy and impacted most by COVID. A true win-win!
So, just who is eligible for assistance? Fortunately, the criteria are broad:
1. Temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic disaster. For example, an individual was fired or quit work to stay home and care for family.
2. Long-term unemployed. An individual who has never worked or someone who is now “discouraged,” meaning they are not actively looking for work because they do not think they can find work. It can also refer to individuals who took time off from work to raise a child, care for family or further their education.
3. A self-employed individual who became unemployed or significantly underemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic disaster. For example, a restaurant owner, hair stylist, etc.
Do you know someone who fits one or more of the above categories? Through QUEST individuals will receive one-on-one career counseling and assessment, plus access to essential "wrap-around" support services like money for childcare, transportation, and necessary tools and equipment.
Thanks to this new grant and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, there is help available to find a new or better job – you just have to reach out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.