Businesses continue to struggle to find qualified candidates to fill vacant jobs. There are significant openings at local businesses and in critical industries like health care, education, manufacturing and food processing.
Likewise, many potential workers are finding it difficult to return to the labor force due to lack of child care, inflation, the rising of housing, and the overall cost of living. Local workforce development boards — like South Central Workforce Council where I work — are more critical than ever.
Washington's 12 local workforce development boards are an important piece of the workforce development solution. They serve almost 80,000 individuals annually and help nearly 20,000 businesses fill vacant positions.
Please join us in supporting a strategic, ongoing state investment in the expanded Economic Security for All program outlined in the governor’s budget.
EcSA will provide responsive funding to bring local solutions directly to job seekers and business. This fund will:
1. Aid in poverty prevention
2. Expand investment in skills-based training
3. Intensify focus on and outreach to at-risk and underserved populations
4. Support earn-to-learn opportunities
5. Expand employer engagement
The EcSA expansion will fill gaps. This is one positive workforce solution to get Washingtonians into good jobs with family wages and support them as they move to full financial independence. It is an investment that supports families and businesses across our state.
By investing in a local workforce solution like this, legislators can foster economic opportunity for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.