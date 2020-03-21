DENVER — U.S. Olympic leaders face a growing rebellion after the USA Track and Field chief added to the call for a postponement of the Tokyo Games because of the mushrooming coronavirus crisis.
CEO Max Siegel sent a two-page note to his counterpart at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland, asking the federation to advocate for a delay. It came late Friday, only a few hours after USA Swimming’s CEO sent a similar letter.
Now, the sports that accounted for 65 of America’s 121 medals and 175 of its 554 athletes at the last Summer Games are on record in urging, in Siegel’s words, “the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes.”
Other national committees are already doing that. The federations in Norway and Brazil each went public with requests to postpone.
“Our clear recommendation is that the Olympic Games in Tokyo shall not take place before the COVID-19 situation is under firm control on a global scale,” Norway’s federation wrote in a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach.
The U.S. brings the largest contingent to every Summer Games and wins the most medals — both factors that lead have led NBC to pay billions to televise the games through 2032. It would seem to give the USOPC leverage in talks about almost any subject with the IOC, but the federation has been reluctant to use its power. It spent years, in fact, trying to smooth over tense relations with its international partners.
And since Hirshland took over as CEO in 2018, the focus has been inward, as the sex-abuse scandals that have consumed American sports have shifted the focus to athlete welfare and safety.
Hirshland and the USOPC board chair, Susanne Lyons, were insistent that the USOPC won’t sacrifice athlete safety in the current crisis. But they stopped well short of pushing the IOC toward a postponement.
“The decision about the games does not lie directly with us,” Lyons said in a conference call with reporters Friday. “It lies with WHO, the Japanese government and the IOC. Under no circumstance would the USOPC send athletes into harm’s way if didn’t think it was safe.”
Norwegians say Olympics must wait: The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak “is under firm control” worldwide.
The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach, entitled “Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and COVID-19” and signed by its president and secretary general.
The body said it urged the IOC to provide an “insight on the central milestones” in the process leading to the final decision on whether the games will be held.
“Our clear recommendation,” the letter read, “is that the Olympic Games in Tokyo shall not take place before the COVID-19 situation is under firm control on a global scale.”
The NIF said it was concerned about the public health situation both in its own country and internationally, saying it was a “very challenging time” for its athletes because of the country’s ban on organized sports.
Men’s hockey world championships canceled: The 2020 men’s world hockey championships have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced.
The tournament was to have taken place in the Swiss cities of Zurich and Lausanne starting May 8 and running through May 24. The women’s championships, which were to have been held in Canada starting March 31, were canceled two weeks ago.
“This is a harsh reality to face for the international ice hockey family, but one that we must accept,” Rene Fasel, the IIHF’s president, said in a statement. “The coronavirus is a global problem and requires major efforts by government bodies to combat its spread. The IIHF must do all it can to support this fight. We have to set sport aside for now and support both the government bodies and the ice hockey family.”
The statement also said there were “obviously no possibilities to relocate” the event this year.
Second Senators player tests positive: A second player on the Ottawa Senators has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced, making him the second known positive result among NHL players. As with the first player, whose positive result and “mild” symptoms were disclosed by the club late Tuesday, the Senators did not identify the player in question.
The Senators played the Sharks in San Jose on March 7, the Ducks in Anaheim on March 10, and the Kings at Staples Center on March 11 before NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman put the league’s season on hold.
The Senators’ statement said the player who most recently tested positive was part of the team’s traveling party for those games in California.
Former Real Madrid president dies: Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.
Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.
Mexican soccer league president says he has tested positive: The president of Mexico’s Liga MX soccer league announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.
League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don’t have serious symptoms.” He says he’ll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer.
Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Australian leagues play on amid outbreak: Australia pressed on with matches in its three main football leagues, playing in empty stadiums in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
The National Rugby League, soccer’s A-League and Australian Rules Football’s AFL played on in the midst of the coronavirus crisis that has seen more than 1,000 Australians infected.
Wells Bayou wins eerie Louisiana Derby: As Wells Bayou completed a wire-to-wire victory in the $1 million Louisiana Derby, there was hardly a cheer to be heard — other than the isolated triumphant shouts of trainer Brad Cox and his stable crew.
In the 107th running of the major prep race for the Kentucky Derby, the clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Grounds Race Course were empty and eerily quiet because of crowd restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. There was no crowd noise to rival the echoing voice of track announcer John G. Dooley.
Winning jockey Florent Geroux had noted the bizarre scene during earlier races on what is normally the busiest day of the year at the Fair Grounds, drawing crowds approaching 10,000.