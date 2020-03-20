DENVER — The head of USA Swimming urged the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to push for a 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Games, signaling the first fissure between powerful American factions attempting to maneuver the U.S. team through the coronavirus crisis.
CEO Tim Hinchey sent a letter Friday to his counterpart at the USOPC, Sarah Hirshland, calling for the delay.
“Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all,” Hinchey wrote. “Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities.”
Only hours before receiving the letter, the USOPC leaders essentially repeated the IOC line — that while athlete safety would always be their top priority, it was too soon to employ drastic measures, and that they would press forward with logistical preparations for a July 24 start.
“The decision about the games doesn’t lie directly with us,” USOPC board chair Susanne Lyons said.
She and Hirshland showed no appetite for getting out front on the postponement issue, which is gaining more steam among athletes, some Olympic leaders and, now, one of America’s most high-profile national governing bodies.
Left unsaid was the impact the USOPC’s voice could have in moving toward a postponement. In theory, no national Olympic federation has more power to alter the shape of an Olympics than the one in the U.S., which brings 550 athletes and its billion-dollar broadcaster, NBC, to the show every two years.
MLB fears international players might have difficulty returning to U.S.: Over the last week, after Major League Baseball announced it had suspended operations and delayed the start of the regular season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, players across the majors and minors dispersed.
Players on 40-man rosters were given three options: remain where their clubs hold spring training — in Arizona or Florida — travel to their club’s base city or travel home.
Some major leaguers — and, left with little choice, nearly all minor leaguers — elected to return home to wait out the crisis. Home for the majority of players is the United States. Home for many more is in Latin America, where the spread of the coronavirus, weeks behind the U.S., could overwhelm the region’s countries and territories.
MLB and the players’ union have advised players on 40-man rosters to stay in the continental United States, according to people with knowledge of the situation, but not all have followed the advice.
MLS extends moratorium on organized team practices: Major League Soccer extended its moratorium on organized team practices through March 27 in response to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.
MLS placed a four-day ban on training sessions last week, then extended that into the weekend before adding another week to the moratorium. Under the ban, team training facilities can be accessed for physical therapy purposes only and players cannot work out together because that would violate social-distancing practices.
The United Soccer League, which manages the second-tier USL Championship and League One, also extended a training ban for its 47 clubs through April 5, while the Women’s Premier Soccer League announced it will delay the start of its 23rd season until May 29.
NWSL season delayed: The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus.
The league announced that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of that, the season will not start as planned on April 18.
XFL season officially canceled: Vince McMahon’s XFL football league is shutting down for the season, a victim of the coronavirus and the widening clampdown on nonessential activity.
“The Covid-19 pandemic, and the most recent state and local regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to official cancel the remainder of the 2020 season,” the league said in an email.
World Rugby delays sevens tournament: World Rugby has postponed the final rounds of the men’s and women’s world sevens series and canceled the men’s under-20 world championship in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The London men’s tournament, the Langford women’s tournament in Canada, and the Paris combined tournament which were to be played in May have been provisionally postponed until September. The Hong Kong and Singapore men’s tournaments, due to be played in April, previously had been postponed until October.
The under-20 tournament, which was to be played in northern Italy in late June and July, has been canceled because of the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.