Updated 5 p.m.: Yakima police closed a section of Tieton Drive on Monday to locate and arrest a first-degree assault suspect.
The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at another person in an incident that occurred a few days ago, said Randy Beehler, city spokesman.
Police and a SWAT team responded to the residence in the 8400 block of Tieton Drive about 10:40 a.m., and had everyone inside evacuate the home, he said.
The suspect refused to come out, and police eventually entered after obtaining a search warrant, Beehler said.
The man was then arrested without incident, Beehler said.
Tietion Drive was closed between South 80th and South 88th avenues for about a half-hour around 1 p.m.
Updated 1:50 p.m.: Yakima police said the incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. The road has reopened.
Updated 1 p.m.: Yakima police have closed Tieton Drive at South 84th Avenue, and are asking people to avoid the area.
Tieton is closed between South 80th and South 88th avenues as YPD’s SWAT responds to a “critical incident,” police said via social media at about 1 p.m. Monday.