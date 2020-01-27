UPDATE: Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine G.Gibson set bail at $2 million this afternoon for a 20-year-old man suspected of killing to people in Moxee.
Jesus Antonio Perez was arraigned Monday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court on first-degree murder charges. He's being held in Yakima County jail.
Perez is accused of killing Miguel Martinez-Vasquez, 24, and 32-year-old Alyson Harris. Their burned bodies were found Jan. 7 in the 5600 block of Desmarais Road, 6 miles east of Moxee.
Both had been shot and Martinez-Vasquez had stab wounds and marks associated with Sureño street gangs carved into his back, according to investigators.
This story will be updated.