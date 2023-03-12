“I don’t drink soda” was my automatic response at birthday parties and family gatherings. It was more of a catchphrase, really — largely because I have a really low tolerance for carbonated drinks, but also because I just never found sodas all that enticing.
Sure, they didn’t exactly taste bad, but I wouldn’t order a carbonated beverage over ice water or lemonade. The only exception was root beer floats (preferably poolside in the summertime). That's "was."
I went to the Cheers soda shop for the first time a few weeks ago, shortly after it opened at 5905 Summitview Ave. on the west side of the Spanky's Car Wash in Yakima. I used to say that I don’t drink soda. And I suppose you could now say that it's a comment that didn’t age very well because I’ve been to the drink drive-thru countless times since.
Cheers adds a fun twist to any base with flavored syrups, creams, purees and even fresh fruit. You can select from a menu of its coined combos or you can build your own. My favorite so far is the Sadie, a combination of Sprite, lemonade, mango, pineapple, strawberry and coconut cream.
Some of the bases include standard sodas, lemonade, Red Bull, ginger ale and vitamin water. Sugar-free and caffeine-free options are available.
Carbonated concoctions aren’t the only things that Cheers offers. There are several sparkling or still water drinks on the menu. You could order a hot chocolate, a protein shake and cookies.
The prices are reasonable, and there are several sizes to choose from, ranging from 10 to 42 ounces. Each cup comes adorned with a sticker bearing the Cheers logo, which makes for a very Instagramable drink.
Speaking of that, the Cheers Instagram account (@cheersyakima) is a must-follow. It’s a great way to stay on top of any news or updates. You can access the menu and the hours — the place is open each morning at 10 and closes at 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. The Instagram site also lets you see all the different drink combos that have been posted or re-posted.
I’ve loved all the drinks that I’ve ordered so far, and I cannot wait to keep trying different combinations.
Needless to say, Cheers is definitely worth a stop!
• Jillian Strother is a junior at Riverside Christian School.
