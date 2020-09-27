Susan Wilmes
Davis High School
11th grade
Unleashed experience: 2nd year.
Summer binge: "New Girl," "The Home Edit," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and "Friends."
About me: I am very excited to start my second year as a member of the Yakima Herald-Republic's Unleashed team. I feel like I was really able to improve as a writer last year and I hope that I will continue in my growth this year, as well.
In my free time, I like to read, dance, and sing. I am a full international baccalaureate student at Davis and I am very involved with choir and drama. This past year, I was given the chance to play Mrs. Darling in "Peter Pan and Wendy" and Figure 13 in "Property Rights." I was cast as Aquata in "The Little Mermaid" but due to the coronavirus that show has been postponed until school is back in session. Over quarantine, I have really missed being in shows and spending time with all of my favorite people and I can’t wait for in-person learning, when we can hopefully return to “normal.”