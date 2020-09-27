Ruby Hoeger
West Valley High School
10th grade
Unleashed experience: 1st year.
Summer binge: This summer, I’ve been rewatching "The Office" over and over, as it has and always will be my favorite TV show.
About me: I love everything to do with music. Whether it be listening to my favorite artists, playing piano and ukulele, singing in my school’s treble choir, or writing songs. I also enjoy volunteering, reading and, of course, writing. I am very excited to be a part of Unleashed and I am looking forward to where this year takes me.